Over the past few months I have been working on two longer academic papers in preparation for attending the Governors' Roundtable for African Central Banks at Oxford's Centre for the Study of African Economies. These papers are considerably longer than my usual articles, if you simply read the abstract you will understand the core arguments in a few minutes, but for those who want to dive deeper, the full papers are there with context. I hope they contribute to a wider discussion about how Africa can build a more prosperous mining future.

Abstract

Africa enters the emerging mining supercycle with one of the world’s richest geological endowments, yet geology alone will not determine who benefits. The continent has less than 8 percent of global mineral production despite over 25% of global reserves, the largest endowment of any continent, yet mining still contributes less than 5 percent of continental GDP, underscoring a long-standing failure to convert resource wealth into broad-based industrial development. This paper argues that Africa’s problem is not mineral scarcity but an institutional and economic model that has treated mining primarily as a source of rents, export earnings, and negotiation leverage rather than as the foundation of a wider mineral economy.

Large-scale mining in Africa is unusually difficult and expensive to build. Projects typically take 15–20 years to reach production, require hundreds of millions or billions of dollars up front, and in many African jurisdictions face capital costs that are commonly 25–50 percent higher than comparable projects elsewhere because miners must often finance their own roads, rail, power, water, and logistics systems. Operating costs are also elevated by imported equipment, energy constraints, expensive finance, sovereign risk, and policy instability, which means that only a small subset of exceptionally large, high-grade, world-class deposits can consistently attract development capital. In effect, Africa has built a system in which the top decile of projects gets financed while a far larger pool of potentially productive deposits remains stranded by infrastructure deficits and high risk-adjusted hurdle rates.

The paper contends that this outcome is not inevitable. If governments stopped treating mining policy primarily as a tool for maximising near-term mineral rents through high fiscal takes, changing codes, mandatory local ownership, and uneconomic processing mandates, and instead treated large-scale mining as strategic infrastructure, the economics of the sector would change materially. Public and public-private investment in power, roads, railways, ports, water systems, geological surveys, and mining service ecosystems would lower the cost base not just for one mine, but for entire districts and corridors, allowing more projects to become financeable and creating denser upstream and downstream linkages across the economy.

Under this approach, large-scale mines would be seen less as isolated tax generators and more as anchor assets around which broader mining regions can form. The real prize would not be maximising royalties from a handful of world-class mines, but enabling dozens of additional mines, suppliers, processors, engineering firms, logistics companies, and worker settlements to emerge around shared infrastructure. Over time, this would likely generate larger aggregate fiscal revenues, greater GDP growth, stronger domestic procurement, and physical infrastructure with long-lived spillovers into agriculture, trade, manufacturing, and urbanisation.

The central claim of the paper is therefore that Africa will not capture the next supercycle simply because the world needs its minerals. It will do so only if it reduces the structural cost of mining, broadens the investable universe beyond the top tier of deposits, and treats mining as a long-term strategic industry whose greatest value lies in the infrastructure, capabilities, and industrial ecosystems it can create.

The next mining supercycle has already begun

A mining supercycle is a prolonged period—typically 10 to 30 years—during which demand for minerals and metals grows persistently faster than supply, leading to sustained high prices, increased investment, and structural changes across the mining industry.

Unlike a normal commodity cycle, which may last a few years and is driven by short-term economic conditions, a supercycle is driven by fundamental changes in the global economy.

A supercycle usually occurs when one or more major structural shifts dramatically increase demand for raw materials. Examples include:

Industrialisation of large economies.

Rapid urbanisation.

Major infrastructure booms.

Technological revolutions.

Large-scale military build-ups.

Energy transitions.

This century’s supercycles broadly occurred during 1945-1973 and were based on post-war reconstruction & Japanese industrialisation, and during the final leg of China’s industrialisation & urbanisation between 2000-2013 and involved heavy increases in the average consumption in iron ore and steel, copper, aluminium and coal. This mining supercycle is expected to potentially be the largest mining supercycle in history, because every single of one the factors that causes a supercyles are happening at once.

The Material Footprint of Economic Growth

To understand why a new mining supercycle may be emerging, we first need to understand the concept of material footprint.

Material footprint measures the total quantity of raw materials required to satisfy an economy’s final demand. It includes not only the materials consumed directly within a country, but also those extracted elsewhere to manufacture imported goods and services. Unlike simple measures of domestic extraction, it captures the full resource intensity of modern economies.

Over the past five decades, the world’s material footprint has expanded at an extraordinary pace. According to the United Nations International Resource Panel, global material use increased from approximately 30 billion tonnes in 1970 to more than 100 billion tonnes per year by 2020, more than tripling over the period. While the global population roughly doubled during the same timeframe, material consumption grew substantially faster, reflecting rising incomes, industrialisation and increasingly material-intensive lifestyles.

This distinction is important. Material demand is driven far more by economic growth than by population growth. As countries become wealthier, they consume disproportionately larger quantities of steel, cement, copper, aluminium, fertilisers, plastics and energy. They build cities, transport networks, power systems, factories, hospitals, data centres and increasingly digital infrastructure. Every stage of economic development requires greater quantities of raw materials.

Historically, global GDP and material footprint have moved closely together. Despite decades of discussion around resource efficiency and “decoupling”, there is little evidence that economic growth has been achieved without a corresponding increase in absolute material demand at the global level. While individual economies have become more efficient, these gains have largely been offset by rising consumption and industrialisation elsewhere.

Today, a new wave of structural demand is emerging. Artificial intelligence, electrification, defence spending, energy security, grid expansion, data centres and reindustrialisation are adding to the resource requirements of a world that was already consuming record quantities of materials. Rather than replacing traditional commodities, these trends are layering new sources of demand on top of existing needs for housing, transport, agriculture and infrastructure.

The implication is profound. The world is not becoming less dependent on mining—it is becoming more dependent on it. The question is no longer whether demand for minerals will continue to grow, but whether supply can expand quickly enough to meet it.

The direction of travel is clear. The OECD projects that global material use will almost double over the coming decades as economic growth and rising incomes continue to outpace improvements in resource efficiency. For critical minerals and metals, the outlook is even more pronounced. The World Bank estimates that the energy transition alone will require at a minimum doubling of overall critical energy transition minerals and metals by 2050 with a quadrupling required to reach net zero. This increase is not evenly distributed while copper demand may double annual lithium demand is likely to increase over 5 fold as will demand for several critical minerals. Those projections were made before the recent acceleration in artificial intelligence, data centres, defence spending and western reindustrialisation. Taken together, the evidence suggests the world is entering a period of structurally higher demand for minerals, not lower.

The Geography of Mineral Wealth

The world’s mineral endowment is distributed far more unevenly than its economic output. Large concentrations of copper, cobalt, manganese, platinum group metals, rare earths, graphite and bauxite are found in a relatively small number of countries, many of them in Africa, Latin America and Australia and Asia.

Africa possesses one of the world’s richest geological endowments and hosts a significant share of global reserves 20-30% of known reserves across mineral generally and at least 30% of critical, yet it accounts for a much smaller share of global mining output 8% over the last 75 years despite the fact that most of these reserves were discovered during this period and global mineral output has tripled.

This disconnect lies at the heart of Africa’s development challenge. Possessing mineral wealth is not enough. The nations that prosper during a mining supercycle will not necessarily be those with the largest reserves, but those able to convert geological endowment into investment, and production.

If the next mining supercycle is ultimately driven by a structural increase in the world’s material footprint rather than a temporary commodity boom, Africa enters this period with one of the world’s richest geological endowments. Geology alone will not determine who benefits. Institutions, capital, infrastructure and policy will.

The Mineral Myths

Two assumptions dominate discussions about Africa’s mineral future.

Myth 1: Africa has the minerals, so the world will have to come to us.

Myth 2: Processing minerals is the key to capturing greater value.

While both contain an element of truth, they are both fundamentally untrue in practice.

Africa possesses at least a quarter of the world’s known mineral reserves, yet over the past 25 years it has captured only a small share of the growth in global mineral production. According to World Mining Congress which has tracked global mineral production for over 25 years, the overwhelming majority of the increase in global mining output has come from Australia and Asia, where production has expanded by around 136%, compared with approximately 20% across most other regions, including Africa. Europe, meanwhile, has seen its mining industry contract significantly.

This is not because Australia or Asia possess dramatically superior geology. In fact, ore grades for many commodities—including copper and lithium—have been declining globally for decades, and many of today’s largest mining operations exploit average or relatively low-grade deposits. The difference is not the rocks. It is the ecosystem built around them.

Australia and Asia have spent decades creating the conditions in which mining can thrive. They invested in transport, ports and power. They developed stable and transparent mining codes, competitive fiscal regimes and deep pools of domestic capital. Governments co-invested in enabling infrastructure, supply chains evolved around the industry from the bottom up, and mining became supported by specialist engineering firms, equipment manufacturers, chemical suppliers, universities and skilled workforces.

Africa’s challenge, therefore, is not primarily one of geology or even processing. It is one of competitiveness. Nations do not become mining superpowers because they possess mineral deposits. They become mining superpowers because they build ecosystems that consistently attract investment and turn geological potential into production.

Processing came after. You cannot build a globally competitive processing industry without first building a globally competitive mining industry. Processing follows scale, reliable feedstock, low-cost energy, infrastructure and industrial ecosystems. It rarely leads them.

If Africa fails to build those ecosystems, it risks watching the next mining supercycle unfold much as it watched the last two: rich in resources, but capturing only a fraction of the investment, production and long-term economic value.

The Realities of Operational Mining in Africa

There is a widespread misconception that mining is an extraordinarily profitable industry. The reality is very different.

Large-scale commercial mining is one of the most capital-intensive and longest-duration industries in the world. From discovery to first production typically takes 15 to 20 years, requires hundreds of millions of dollars, and for many projects several billions of dollars before a single tonne of ore is sold.

Over the past 25 years, both capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operating costs (OPEX) have increased significantly in real terms. At the same time, ore grades have steadily declined across many commodities, forcing mines to become larger and more complex simply to maintain production. The industry has gradually passed a tipping point, and economies of scale have increasingly become diseconomies of scale. Returns on invested capital and internal rates of return have been trending lower for decades.

Mining is therefore a relatively low-return industry for the amount of capital employed. That is one of the reasons why the west sold off its own mining industries and was content to let China become the biggest miner and processer in the world. Mining was a difficult, dirty, capital intensive and relatively low returning business, compared to tech or other flashy high return busineses basic industry could not compete for investment dollars. They volatility and cyclicality of commodity prices mean mining goes from boom to bust on a regular basis. Mines are often discovered and financed during periods of elevated prices but only begin production many years later, when prices have frequently returned to more normal levels, often leaving miners and investors badly burned.

Having spent much of my career investing in development-stage mining projects across Africa, I had a front-row seat to the additional challenges of building mines on the continent.

Many of Africa’s most prospective deposits are located in remote regions with little existing infrastructure. Unlike many competing jurisdictions, mining companies are frequently required to finance much of the enabling infrastructure themselves, including roads, railways, power generation, water systems and worker accommodation. As a result, initial capital costs are commonly 25–50% higher than comparable projects elsewhere.

Operating costs are similarly elevated. Energy, reagents, specialist equipment, spare parts and skilled labour often need to be imported, increasing both cost and operational risk. Financing is also more expensive. The higher sovereign risk premium attached to many African jurisdictions increases the cost of both equity and debt, while the long development timelines extend project payback periods. It is uncommon for construction debt to be repaid in less than a decade.

Political and fiscal uncertainty further compounds these risks. During the life of a project, governments frequently change, mining legislation is revised and fiscal terms are renegotiated. Across many African jurisdictions, cumulative royalty, tax and state participation requirements are materially higher than those found in major mining jurisdictions such as Australia, Canada and the United States. The combined effect is a substantially higher investment hurdle rate.

The implications for investment are profound. In my experience, only the very best African projects—those with exceptional size, grade or economics—consistently attract development capital. Most deposits, although technically economic, simply cannot generate sufficient risk-adjusted returns to compete for scarce global mining capital. African mines that reach production are therefore the exception rather than the rule.

Unfortunately, the investment environment has become progressively more challenging. Resource nationalism has expanded across much of the continent through domestic processing mandates, higher royalties, restrictions on deducting exploration and development expenditure, mandatory local ownership requirements as well a free carries, and greater fiscal uncertainty. Each measure may appear reasonable in isolation, but together they further reduce already modest project returns.

As a result, many international mining companies have steadily reduced their exposure to higher-risk jurisdictions, preferring to allocate capital to countries offering more stable fiscal regimes, lower sovereign risk and more predictable investment environments. Chinese investment has followed a similar pattern. Although China remains an important investor in African critical minerals, its average investments in African minerals have fallen over 75% from their 2010 peak, and its capital has become increasingly concentrated in the largest, highest-grade and lowest-cost deposits rather than broadly distributed across the continent.

One of the greatest challenges is that mining economics are often misunderstood by policymakers.

Governments understandably focus on headline figures: billion-dollar mine valuations, short term high prices, and annual revenues. Investors evaluate something entirely different. They consider the billions of dollars invested before production begins, the decades required to recover that investment, the cost of capital, commodity price volatility, operating risk and whether the project will ultimately generate an acceptable risk-adjusted return.

A billion-dollar mine is not a billion-dollar profit. It is often the product of twenty years of exploration, engineering, permitting and construction financed largely through shareholder capital and debt that must first be repaid before investors receive meaningful returns.

The same misunderstanding frequently extends to mineral processing. Concentrates are worth less than refined metals because processing itself requires additional billions of dollars in capital investment, reliable low-cost electricity, chemical reagents, specialist engineering expertise and integrated industrial supply chains. Globally, mineral processing is also typically a single digit margin business, with profitability frequently compressed by volatile commodity and input prices.

The central lesson is therefore straightforward.

Mining investment does not flow to the countries that need it most. It flows to the projects offering the highest risk-adjusted returns. My 25 years of investing in Africa and analysis of the actual mines the got built show a clear and distinctive trend, only projects that make it into the top decile in terms of size and grade globally get developed in Africa, they are the only ones that can justify the risk and investment. That distinction explains why Africa’s extraordinary geological wealth has not translated into a proportionate share of global mining investment—and why, unless the investment environment changes, it may once again miss much of the next mining supercycle.

From rent extraction to infrastructure logic

One reason Africa develops so few mines is that many governments still approach mining primarily through the lens of mineral rent extraction. This is understandable: a large mine appears to offer an immediate source of royalties, taxes, carried interests, foreign exchange, and political visibility. But from an investor’s perspective, these same demands sit on top of already difficult project economics—long lead times, commodity volatility, expensive capital, and major infrastructure deficits—raising hurdle rates to the point where only the most exceptional deposits can justify development.

This creates a paradox. Governments seeking to maximise returns from mineral wealth often end up shrinking the number of mines that are ever built. In high-cost, high-risk jurisdictions, the effect is to concentrate investment in only the world-class top tier of deposits—those with exceptional size, grade, or strategic importance—while many technically economic projects remain undeveloped because they cannot absorb the combined burden of sovereign risk, self-funded infrastructure, and rising fiscal demands. The result is lower production, fewer jobs, less supplier development, and a narrower long-term tax base than would have emerged under a system designed to maximise the total size of the mining economy rather than the take from each individual project.

A more developmental approach would treat large-scale mining as enabling infrastructure for a future mineral economy. Under this logic, the first major mine in a remote district should be understood not merely as a revenue source but as an anchor investment around which transport, power, water, communications, geological knowledge, and industrial capabilities can accumulate. Public co-investment in these shared assets, or corridor-style planning that socialises part of the infrastructure burden, can lower entry costs for subsequent mines and allow an entire mineral province to emerge rather than a single isolated operation.

Seen this way, the objective of mining policy changes. Instead of trying to extract the maximum rent from the first mine, governments should seek to maximise the number of viable mines, the density of economic linkages between them, and the cumulative fiscal base that comes from a deeper, broader, more competitive mining sector. The countries that have become mining powers generally did not achieve it by taxing a few deposits heavily; they did so by building the roads, rails, ports, energy systems, institutions, and supplier networks that allowed many mines to operate profitably over long periods.

Why more mines matter more than higher rents

The strategic mistake in much African mining policy is to assume that the best way to capture value is to increase the state’s share of each project. In reality, for high-cost frontier jurisdictions, the larger developmental prize often lies in increasing the number of mines that reach production. Every additional mine adds not only royalties and taxes, but also roads, power demand, logistics flows, skilled employment, local procurement, training, contractor ecosystems, and the commercial justification for expanding shared infrastructure.

This matters because mining infrastructure has spillover effects far beyond the mine gate. Railways built for ore can reduce freight costs for agriculture and general trade; grid power developed for mines can anchor wider electrification; roads and water systems can support settlement, commerce, and manufacturing; and service clusters that begin with maintenance, drilling, explosives, transport, and engineering can evolve into domestic industrial capabilities. When several mines share these systems within a corridor, the economics improve further: unit transport and power costs fall, smaller deposits become viable, and regional mineral basins can develop into enduring growth poles rather than one-off extractive enclaves.

In this sense, a mine should be viewed less like a standalone tax object and more like an industrial node. If the policy goal is to maximise long-run GDP, employment, and fiscal revenues, then enabling ten commercially viable mines with moderate rents may be far more valuable than extracting very high rents from one or two flagship projects. A broader mining base also creates resilience: governments become less exposed to the failure, closure, or renegotiation of any single mega-project, while domestic firms gain more opportunities to scale across multiple operations.

The implication is profound. Africa does not need to abandon fiscal discipline or give away its minerals cheaply, but it does need to rebalance its strategy away from rent maximisation and toward sector maximisation. The long-term winners of the next supercycle are likely to be the countries that understand mining not simply as a source of revenue, but as a platform for building physical infrastructure, industrial capabilities, and a much larger economic geography of growth.

Creating a Competitive Mining Investment Environment

If Africa is to capture a greater share of the next mining supercycle, the objective should not simply be to attract more investment. It should be to become one of the world’s most competitive destinations for mining capital.

Mining capital is globally mobile. Investors compare projects in Zambia with those in Australia, Chile, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia. Capital flows to jurisdictions offering the highest and most secure risk-adjusted returns. This means African governments must not only overcome the continent’s natural cost disadvantages, but also compete internationally on policy, infrastructure and investment conditions.

The evidence suggests that countries consistently attracting mining investment tend to share ten common characteristics:

Provide secure, long-term mineral rights that recognise the 15–20 year timeline required to discover, permit and develop a commercial mine. Maintain stable, transparent and internationally competitive fiscal regimes, including royalties and taxes that maximise investment over the life of the sector rather than short-term government revenue. Protect investors through strong legal institutions and bilateral investment treaties, giving confidence that contracts will be honoured and disputes resolved fairly. Investment certainty remains one of the strongest determinants of long-term mining capital allocation. Invest in enabling infrastructure including roads, railways, ports, water and power corridors through public investment and public-private partnerships, reducing the capital burden placed on individual mining projects. Deliver abundant, reliable and internationally competitive energy, recognising that electricity and diesel are often the single largest operating costs for mining and mineral processing. Develop domestic mining ecosystems, encouraging local engineering firms, equipment suppliers, reagent manufacturers, laboratories, logistics providers and technical services to reduce operating costs and improve productivity. Expand access to long-term patient capital, working with development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds and private investors to reduce financing costs for commercially viable projects. Encourage, rather than mandate, downstream processing. Beneficiation should occur where it is internationally competitive. Governments incentivise economically viable processing through lower energy cost guarantees, infrastructure and investment incentives rather than requiring processing regardless of commercial viability. Invest in geological surveys, exploration data and workforce development. High-quality geological information, technical education and skilled mining professionals reduce exploration risk and improve project economics. Africa’s exploration gap remains one of its largest structural disadvantages. Treat mining as a long-term strategic industry rather than a short-term source of fiscal revenue. The countries that have built globally competitive mining sectors have generally prioritised policy consistency over repeated changes to mining codes, ownership requirements and fiscal terms.

There are already African examples demonstrating that these principles work. Botswana and Namibia have built reputations for policy stability and investor confidence. Rwanda has actively improved its mining governance and investment framework. Angola has undertaken significant reforms to modernise its mining code and attract greater private investment and built an incredible infrastructure corridor to service the mining sector. The Democratic Republic of Congo, despite continuing governance challenges, has attracted substantial investment into world-class copper and cobalt deposits because of the exceptional quality and scale of its mineral endowment and its willingness to engage directly with large mining companies and strategic investors.

By contrast, jurisdictions characterised by repeated changes to mining legislation, higher fiscal uncertainty, unreliable energy systems or increasing resource nationalism have generally experienced weaker exploration activity, project delays or capital outflows. The experience of countries such as Mali, South Africa and Mozambique illustrates how political instability, policy uncertainty or deteriorating operating conditions can reduce investment despite significant geological potential.

The central lesson is straightforward. Geology determines where minerals exist. Policy determines where investment flows.

Conclusion

The world is entering what may become the largest and most strategically important mining supercycle in history, driven not by a single temporary boom but by a structural rise in the global material footprint as economies industrialise, electrify, digitise, re-arm, and build new infrastructure. Demand for minerals is set to grow materially over the coming decades, and Africa should in principle be one of the major beneficiaries given the scale of its geological endowment.

Yet this opportunity is not guaranteed. Africa’s challenge is not that it lacks minerals, but that it has too often lacked the infrastructure, institutions, policy stability, and industrial ecosystems needed to convert mineral wealth into a larger and more competitive mining economy. In practice, the continent has built a model in which only a narrow band of world-class, top-decile projects can absorb the high costs of self-funded infrastructure, elevated sovereign risk, expensive capital, and unstable fiscal regimes, leaving many otherwise viable deposits stranded.

That is why the central issue is not simply attracting more mining investment, but changing the development logic that surrounds it. If large-scale mining continues to be treated primarily as a short-term source of rents, royalties, and bargaining leverage, Africa will likely continue to develop too few mines and capture too little of the wider industrial value that mining can create. But if mining is treated instead as long-term economic infrastructure—an anchor for roads, rail, ports, power systems, water networks, technical skills, local suppliers, and new industrial corridors—then the sector can support a much broader mineral economy whose aggregate fiscal, employment, and GDP benefits are far greater over time.

This matters even more because Africa is competing in an increasingly crowded global investment landscape. Capital is flowing not only to traditional mining jurisdictions with lower risk and better infrastructure, but also to new strategic frontiers, including deep-sea mining, which may in time compete for part of the same pool of mining capital, technology, and policy attention. The point is not that deep-sea mining will replace African mining, but that Africa can no longer assume that mineral scarcity alone will force the world to invest on its terms.

The countries that succeed in the next quarter-century will not necessarily be those with the greatest mineral endowment. They will be those that lower the structural cost of building mines, expand the number of projects that can reach production, and use mining to generate cumulative linkages across energy, transport, industry, and skills. Africa has the geology; what it now needs is a strategy that treats mining not as an enclave to be taxed, but as the infrastructure backbone of a far larger economic transformation.

This paper has argued that building that ecosystem from the top down is the essential first step. The next paper in this series will examine the complementary bottom-up side of the equation: how formalising artisanal and small-scale mining can help create the broader, more inclusive mineral economy that Africa still lacks.

Primary Data Sources and References

Amanda van Dyke (2026). The Mineral Imperative. New Generation Publishing.

International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM). Mining Contribution Index and associated industry datasets.

OECD (2019). Global Material Resources Outlook to 2060: Economic Drivers and Environmental Consequences. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

OECD (2024). Global Material Resources Outlook to 2060: Updated Projections and Policy Scenarios. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

United Nations Environment Programme – International Resource Panel (IRP). Global Resources Outlook 2024: Bend the Trend – Pathways to a Liveable Planet as Resource Use Spikes.

United Nations Environment Programme – International Resource Panel (2019). Global Resources Outlook 2019: Natural Resources for the Future We Want.

United States Geological Survey (USGS). Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026.

United States Geological Survey (USGS). Minerals Yearbook (various editions).

World Bank (2020). Minerals for Climate Action: The Mineral Intensity of the Clean Energy Transition.

World Bank (2023). Commodity Markets Outlook (Critical Minerals and Energy Transition editions).

World Mining Congress. World Mining Data 2025 (and earlier editions where historical production data are used).

MaterialFlows.net. Global material flow, mineral reserve and production database.

S&P Global Market Intelligence (2024). Mine Economics and Development Time Studies (average mine development timelines).

International Energy Agency (IEA). The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions (2021) and subsequent updates.

International Energy Agency (IEA). Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2024.

Fraser Institute. Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2024.

Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Various reports on critical minerals, mining investment, African mineral policy and mineral security (2023–2026).