As I watch the dissection of the recent meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, I am struck by how much attention has been devoted to superficial optics. Three of the world’s most powerful leaders decided they needed to talk, without the rest of the world at the table. The four broad priorities they outlined are bland, un-controversial, perhaps even inconsequential. But I see something much more significant. These three men recognise that the post-Second World War international order is changing, that many of its economic and political arrangements are no longer serving their interests, and that each must reposition his country for what comes next. From their respective positions of power, they have recognised the need to talk, identify common interests and attempt to align their priorities, however different their ultimate ambitions may be.

What particularly interests me is something I believe distinguishes these three leaders from much of the world’s political establishment. Putin, Xi and Trump understand, more explicitly than most, what I call the mineral imperative: that the foundations of economic power are physical. Energy, minerals, raw materials and the industrial engines they power are what make nations wealthy, economically independent and ultimately geopolitically powerful. Finance, technology and services may generate enormous wealth, but none can exist without the physical economy beneath them. All three have placed these foundations at the centre of their economic and strategic agendas, recognising that control over them will be critical to shaping the emerging world order. I believe this shared understanding is far more consequential than the diplomatic language of any joint statement.

Of the three, Putin may seem the least obvious example. Many readers might reasonably question why I include him alongside Xi and Trump as someone who understands the mineral imperative. My answer lies in a largely overlooked document written almost thirty years ago, long before Putin became president. In 1997, as Russia struggled with the economic and political chaos following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Putin submitted a doctoral-level dissertation examining how the country’s extraordinary mineral wealth could be strategically managed to rebuild its economy, restore national sovereignty and underpin its return as a global power. To understand why I believe Putin recognised the mineral imperative decades before it entered mainstream Western political debate, we need to examine that thesis.

Going Back 30 years….

In 1997, Vladimir Putin submitted a dissertation at the St Petersburg Mining Institute entitled Strategic Planning of the Reproduction of the Mineral Resource Base of a Region Under Conditions of the Formation of Market Relations.

It was an extraordinarily revealing choice of subject for a man who would become president of Russia less than three years later.

Western academics subsequently spent considerable effort investigating whether Putin had plagiarised parts of his dissertation, whether someone else had written it, and whether his academic qualifications were overstated.

Those questions have distracted attention from something much more interesting.

Putin did not need academic qualifications to become more powerful. He was already advancing rapidly through Russia’s political establishment, he does not use those credentials and never has.

What interests me is not whether Putin was an original academic thinker, but why he chose this subject, what the dissertation proposed, and how closely its central ideas resemble the resource policies Russia subsequently pursued.

My interpretation is that the dissertation offers an early window into Putin’s vision for restoring Russia’s economic strength and geopolitical influence.

And at the centre of that vision were minerals.

From the KGB to the Kremlin

To understand the significance of Putin’s dissertation, we need to return to the extraordinary circumstances of Russia in the 1990s.

Putin was born in Leningrad in 1952. Putin grew up in poverty in a cramped communal apartment in post-war Leningrad, his family having endured extraordinary hardship under the Soviet system, including the deaths of his two older brothers in infancy during the siege of Leningrad. He survived, and went on to study law and graduate from Leningrad State University in 1975, and entered the KGB. From 1985 until 1990 he was stationed in Dresden, East Germany, where he witnessed the collapse of Soviet influence in Eastern Europe.

Although he has famously mourned the collapse of the Soviet Union as a geopolitical catastrophe, he also recognised the fundamental economic failures of Soviet central planning, which had left a resource-rich superpower industrially inefficient, economically stagnant and ultimately unable to compete with the West

The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. Russia’s transition towards a market economy was chaotic, state institutions were weakened, industrial production contracted, and valuable state assets were transferred into private hands through a deeply controversial privatisation process.

For many Russians, the 1990s represented not liberation and prosperity but economic humiliation and the loss of national power.

Putin entered the St Petersburg (formerly Leningrad) administration under Anatoly Sobchak, eventually becoming responsible for external economic relations, foreign investment and international commercial relationships.

This was a formative position. He was dealing with the practical consequences of Russia’s transition to capitalism: the disposal of state assets, foreign commercial interests, industrial enterprises and the question of who would control the country’s economic future.

In 1996, following Sobchak’s electoral defeat, Putin moved to Moscow and joined Boris Yeltsin’s presidential administration.

In 1997, while his career in the Kremlin was advancing, he defended his dissertation at the St Petersburg Mining Institute, receiving the Russian Candidate of Economic Sciences degree, broadly comparable to a PhD, although not identical to the higher Russian doctorate.

In July 1998 he became director of the Federal Security Service, successor to the KGB. In early1999 he published a follow up article entitled Raw Materials Resources in the Strategy of Development of the Russian Economy. By August 1999 he was appointed prime minister, and on 31 December 1999, following Yeltsin’s resignation, he became acting president.

By March 2000 he was president.

In just three years, Putin had moved from a relatively obscure Kremlin official to the most powerful position in Russia.

His dissertation and its follow up were written during this remarkable ascent.

The plagiarism controversy: an interesting distraction

In 2006, researchers at the Brookings Institution, particularly economist Clifford Gaddy, examined Putin’s dissertation and identified extensive similarities with a Western management textbook.

The book was Strategic Planning and Policy, written by American academics William R. King and David I. Cleland, published in 1978 and subsequently translated into Russian.

The researchers found more than sixteen pages of text reproduced verbatim or with minimal changes, alongside several diagrams and tables taken from the American publication without what they considered adequate attribution (The book and the origin of the theories were cited the 16 pages specifically were not).

Questions also emerged about whether Putin had written the dissertation himself. Olga Litvinenko, daughter of Vladimir Litvinenko, who supervised Putin’s dissertation, later alleged that her father had written it. Her father denied that account and maintained that Putin had written his own work.

We cannot establish Putin’s precise personal contribution from the publicly available evidence.

But I think the debate over authorship misses a much more consequential question.

Why would an ambitious former intelligence officer, already advancing rapidly through the Russian political establishment, choose to produce a dissertation about the strategic management of mineral resources?

Nothing about Putin’s political identity is built around being an economist.

Yet the subject he chose was not incidental.

It concerned the very question confronting post-Soviet Russia: how could a country that had lost so much political and economic influence rebuild its strength using the assets it still possessed?

And Russia possessed an extraordinary asset.

Its mineral wealth.

What Putin’s thesis actually proposed

The dissertation itself is a lengthy, technical examination of strategic planning for the development and renewal of a regional mineral resource base under emerging market conditions.

Its language is bureaucratic, but its underlying logic is relatively straightforward.

Russia’s mineral resources were not simply commodities to be extracted and sold. They were strategic national assets whose development needed to be coordinated with the long-term economic and security interests of the state.

The central argument became clearer in the 1999 article published in the St Petersburg Mining Institute, Mineral Raw Materials Resources in the Strategy of Development of the Russian Economy.

That article extended the ideas of the dissertation from regional planning to national economic development.

Taken together, the two documents advanced several important propositions.

First, mineral resources were the foundation of Russia’s economic recovery.

Russia possessed an exceptional concentration of oil, gas, coal, metallic minerals and other raw materials. Properly developed, these resources could provide the revenues, industrial inputs and investment needed to rebuild the economy.

Second, mineral resources were inseparable from national security.

The state needed to ensure reliable access to the materials required by its economy, defence establishment and industrial base.

Resource policy was therefore not simply an economic matter. It was a matter of national sovereignty.

Third, the state needed to retain strategic influence over resource development.

Putin’s argument did not require the abolition of private enterprise or a wholesale return to Soviet central planning.

Instead, it envisaged a market economy in which the state retained a decisive role in setting priorities, regulating strategic assets and ensuring that resource development served national objectives.

Fourth, Russia needed to maintain and replenish its mineral resource base.

A mineral deposit is a wasting asset. Extracting it without discovering and developing replacement resources eventually undermines the industry’s future.

The concept of reproduction of the mineral resource base therefore encompassed exploration, geological assessment, reserve replacement and the investment necessary to sustain production over time.

Fifth, mineral wealth needed to support wider industrial development.

The ultimate objective was not simply to maximise the export of raw materials. It was to use Russia’s resource base to support processing, manufacturing, technology, infrastructure and economic independence.

This is the distinction I find particularly important.

Putin was not merely writing about oil and gas.

He was writing about Russia’s entire mineral economy.

The implication was that the country could use its natural resources as the foundation for industrial development, fiscal strength, economic security and international influence.

In modern terminology, we would call much of this a critical minerals industrial strategy, and to me it sounded very familiar to what modern Trump’s America and Xi’s China were both saying and doing.

Putin was articulating it in 1997.

An American management theory applied to Russian mineral power

There is an irony in the origins of Putin’s dissertation.

The strategic planning framework associated with King and Cleland was developed in the United States to help organisations establish long-term objectives, assess resources, identify constraints and coordinate decisions.

There was nothing particularly revolutionary about this.

Strategic planning had become established practice in American industrial policy, although administrations in the subsequent decades seem to have forgotten that.

Putin was effectively adapting elements of Western strategic management to a post-Soviet economy.

The innovation was not the invention of strategic planning. It was the attempt to reconcile markets, state control and resource sovereignty within a single national development strategy.

Nevertheless, the parallels between the dissertation’s central propositions and the direction of Russian policy are striking.

During Putin’s presidency, the Russian state reasserted influence over strategically important sectors, particularly oil and gas.

But the strategy extended beyond hydrocarbons.

Russia maintained major positions in nickel, palladium, platinum-group metals, aluminium, copper, gold, diamonds, uranium and nuclear fuel processing.

Its Soviet-era industrial inheritance included mining operations, smelters, refineries, geological institutions, technical universities, transport infrastructure and a highly trained industrial workforce.

Russia did not abandon its mineral-industrial inheritance.

It preserved much of it and, in several strategically important sectors, strengthened the state’s ability to influence its direction.

The result is a resource power whose importance extends far beyond the oil and gas exports that dominate Western perceptions.

Russia’s hidden mineral empire

This was the central argument of my article, Russia’s Hidden Mineeral Empire.

Russia is the largest country in the world, covering approximately 17.1 million square kilometres.

Its territory encompasses an extraordinary diversity of geological provinces, including ancient cratons, mineralised shields, sedimentary basins and vast areas of Siberia, the Arctic and the Russian Far East that remain relatively underexplored by modern standards.

It possesses significant resources and production capabilities across a remarkably broad range of minerals, and geostatistically speaking they are only mining the tip of the iceberg.

And unlike many countries now scrambling to establish critical mineral supply chains, Russia already has substantial mining, processing and metallurgical infrastructure.

This is an advantage that is frequently underestimated.

Russia possesses an extraordinary mineral endowment, and an ability to expand its mineral production greater by several orders of magnitude compared to any nation in the world given its major industrial capabilities, but its economic isolation has narrowed its options.

This creates a strategic paradox.

Russia has spent decades seeking to use its resources to reinforce national sovereignty, yet its growing dependence on China risks transferring an important measure of commercial leverage to Beijing.

Why the West should take Putin’s thesis seriously

There is a tendency in Western political analysis to interpret Putin almost exclusively through the lenses of authoritarianism, intelligence operations, military power and territorial ambition.

Those are obviously important dimensions of his presidency.

But economic strategy deserves greater attention.

The dissertation and the subsequent 1999 article demonstrate that mineral resources occupied a prominent place in the economic framework publicly associated with Putin before he became president.

Whether he personally wrote every word is ultimately less important than the fact that these ideas were advanced under his name, were consistent with important elements of subsequent Russian policy, and help explain the strategic significance of Russia’s resource base.

It is precisely because Russia’s actions have profound consequences for global security that we should make a serious effort to understand the economic foundations of its power.

Western policymakers have spent years debating Russia’s energy exports, sanctions and military capabilities.

They have devoted comparatively less attention to the country’s broader mineral-industrial complex.

Yet minerals are central to defence manufacturing, energy infrastructure, transport, agriculture, electronics, aerospace and virtually every other component of a modern industrial economy.

They are not a peripheral economic consideration.

They are foundational.

And Russia has an enormous amount of them.

Who controls the resources, who processes them, who manufactures the products—and who ultimately depends on whom?

The mineral imperative is not merely an economic or environmental challenge. It is a geopolitical reality.

And it has been hiding in plain sight for decades.

Putin, Xi and Trump: Three Men Who Understand the Mineral Imperative

In February 2026, I published The Mineral Imperative: How and Why China Became a Metals and Minerals Superpower.

My argument was that China’s dominance of global mineral processing and manufacturing was not an accident of globalisation. It was the product of a deliberate, decades-long industrial strategy that began under Mao Zedong, accelerated under Deng Xiaoping and has been refined under Xi Jinping.

China understood that political sovereignty without industrial sovereignty was an illusion.

The country’s leadership drew lessons from its century of humiliation at the hands of foreign powers. China had been militarily and economically vulnerable because it lacked the industrial capacity to defend itself and compete with the world’s great powers.

Mao sought to establish the foundations of heavy industry. Deng opened China to international markets, capital and technology, using them to build an enormous manufacturing economy. Xi has sought to consolidate China’s position across the entire industrial value chain, from access to mineral resources to refining, manufacturing and advanced technology.

The result has been extraordinary.

China now produces more than half the world’s steel, around 60% of its primary aluminium and dominates the processing of 90% of most critical minerals. It has built a vertically integrated industrial system that the rest of the world increasingly depends upon.

China’s achievement was not simply becoming the world’s factory. It was understanding that the real source of economic power lay in controlling the industrial processes that turn raw materials into the products upon which modern civilisation depends.

This was not a short-term economic policy. It was a deliberate national industrial strategy pursued across generations.

And Xi understands precisely what China has achieved.

His emphasis on technological self-sufficiency, industrial security, critical minerals and the Belt and Road Initiative is designed to preserve and extend that advantage.

Xi does not simply want China to participate in the global economy. He wants China to dominate it.

Putin: Russia’s resources as the foundation of national power

Putin approached the same question from a very different starting point.

Where China lacked sufficient domestic resources to feed its growing industrial ambitions, Russia possessed an almost unimaginable mineral endowment and a vast industrial inheritance from the Soviet Union.

But in the 1990s, that inheritance was being fragmented, privatised and, in many cases, stripped of its economic value.

Putin’s 1997 dissertation reflected a concern that Russia was losing control over the assets that could underpin its recovery as a great power.

His proposed answer was strategic management of the country’s mineral resource base, with the state retaining sufficient influence to ensure that resource development served national economic and security objectives.

Russia’s mineral wealth was not simply a source of export revenue. It was the foundation of industrial capacity, national sovereignty and geopolitical influence.

This is why I believe the dissertation deserves considerably more attention than it has received.

The important question is not whether Putin borrowed an American strategic planning framework. It is that he applied it to the management of Russia’s mineral wealth at a moment when the country was struggling to define its economic future.

And he subsequently presided over a system in which strategic control over resources became a central feature of Russian economic policy.

He might have started with the low hanging fruit, ie. hydrocarbons, but Russia is not merely an energy superpower. It is a major producer and processor of nickel, palladium, aluminium, copper, gold, uranium, fertilisers and numerous other strategically important materials.

It possesses the geological resources, energy, infrastructure, engineering expertise and industrial capabilities that many Western countries are now spending enormous sums trying to recreate.

Yet sanctions and geopolitical isolation have increasingly pushed Russia into dependence on China, potentially undermining the very economic sovereignty Putin sought to preserve.

The irony is profound.

Putin recognised the strategic importance of controlling Russia’s mineral wealth, but his own foreign policy has restricted the country’s ability to exploit that advantage independently.

Trump: America’s rediscovery of industrial power

Trump represents the third part of this story.

Unlike Putin, he did not develop an academic theory of mineral resource management. Unlike Xi, he did not inherit leadership of a political system that had spent generations systematically building industrial capacity.

Trump came from business, property development and commercial negotiation.

But he appears to understand instinctively the relationship between energy, raw materials, manufacturing and national economic power.

His emphasis on American energy dominance, domestic manufacturing, tariffs, critical mineral security and the rebuilding of industrial capacity reflects a recognition that economic dependence on primary inputs is a geopolitical vulnerability.

For decades, much of the Western economic establishment embraced globalisation and operated on the assumption that it did not matter where physical goods were manufactured or raw materials processed, provided they could be purchased efficiently on global markets.

The United States could concentrate on finance, innovation, intellectual property and services while outsourcing low margin primary and industrial production.

China recognised this as folly.

It built the mines, refineries, smelters, factories and industrial infrastructure that Western economies now rely upon.

Trump’s response has been to challenge that model.

Whether his particular policies will succeed is another matter. Tariffs cannot conjure up a copper mine, a rare earth separation plant or a skilled metallurgical workforce overnight. Rebuilding industrial capacity requires capital, technical expertise, reliable energy, regulatory reform and, above all, time.

But the underlying strategic objective is clear.

Trump recognises that the world’s largest economy cannot indefinitely depend upon its principal strategic competitor for the materials and industrial capabilities essential to its economic and military security.

In that respect, he has arrived at a conclusion that Putin articulated in the late 1990s and that China’s leadership has been pursuing for generations.

Three different strategies, one fundamental truth

Putin, Xi and Trump are not pursuing identical economic models.

Putin’s Russia is fundamentally a resource-rich state seeking to translate its natural endowment and industrial inheritance into a permanent seat at the table it believes it deserves.

Xi’s China is an industrial superpower seeking to control global value chains, and thus much of the global economy.

Trump’s America is an established economic superpower attempting to re-assert its position an reverse both economics declines and strategic industrial dependencies that threaten industries where they are still ascendent.

Their methods differ enormously. So do their political systems, economic circumstances and geopolitical objectives.

But they share a common understanding.

National power ultimately rests upon the ability to secure energy and raw materials, transform them through industrial processes and produce the goods upon which economies, societies and military capabilities depend.

This is the mineral imperative.

And it explains why critical minerals, energy security, manufacturing capacity and industrial policy have moved so rapidly from the margins of economic debate to the centre of international geopolitics.

The competition is not simply about who owns the largest mineral deposits.

It is about who controls the entire chain of production, from the ground to the finished product, and who possesses the energy, capital, expertise and infrastructure to make that chain function.

China currently holds an extraordinary advantage in many of those industrial value chains.

Russia possesses an exceptional natural resource endowment and considerable existing industrial capability.

The United States retains enormous strengths in capital, technology, innovation, energy and natural resources, but faces the challenge of rebuilding industrial capabilities that have eroded over decades.

And this was the basis for the meeting….

Conclusion: Three men who understand The Mineral Imperative

The more I examine the economic strategies of Putin, Xi and Trump, the more convinced I become that their shared understanding of the physical foundations of economic power is one of the most important, and least appreciated, aspects of contemporary geopolitics.

Putin understood that Russia’s vast natural resources could provide the foundation for restoring its economic and geopolitical power.

Xi understands that controlling the industrial processes that transform raw materials into indispensable products gives China extraordinary leverage over the global economy.

Trump understands that America cannot retain its economic and strategic dominance if it becomes increasingly dependent on other countries, particularly China, for the materials, energy systems and industrial capabilities that underpin its prosperity.

They have approached the problem from different directions, but they have arrived at essentially the same conclusion.

Energy and raw materials, and the industrial engines they power, are the foundations of economic sovereignty, industrial strength and ultimately global economic dominance.

The world is entering a period of unprecedented demand for minerals, driven by population growth, rising living standards, urbanisation, electrification, defence requirements, artificial intelligence and the expansion of energy infrastructure.

At precisely the moment when we need more minerals than ever, developing new supplies is becoming increasingly difficult, expensive and politically contentious.

The ability to secure those supplies and transform them into industrial products will increasingly determine which nations prosper, which remain dependent and which exercise power over others.

That is the central thesis of my book, The Mineral Imperative.

And it is why I believe the 1997 dissertation of a relatively obscure Russian official deserves renewed attention today.

Putin, Xi and Trump are three men who instinctively understand the mineral imperative. They understand that control over energy, raw materials and the industrial engines they power is the key to global economic dominance.

The question is whether the rest of the Western world gets it before these three men divide up the world between them.

Related reading

Russia’s Hidden Mineral Empire — Russia’s vast mineral endowment, its existing industrial capabilities and the unintended consequences of sanctions in strengthening China’s position.

The Mineral Imperative: How and Why China Became a Metals and Minerals Superpower — How China’s leaders deliberately built a mineral-processing and manufacturing superpower over successive generations, and why industrial sovereignty became central to China’s rise.

Vladimir Putin (1997) — Strategic Planning of the Reproduction of the Mineral Resource Base of a Region Under Conditions of the Formation of Market Relations. St Petersburg Mining Institute. Russian State Library dissertation record.

Vladimir Putin (1999) — Mineral Raw Materials Resources in the Strategy of Development of the Russian Economy. Proceedings of the St Petersburg Mining Institute, Vol. 144, pp. 3–9. Original publication.

Clifford Gaddy (2006) — The Mystery of Vladimir Putin’s Dissertation. Brookings Institution. Research presentation.

William R. King and David I. Cleland (1978) — Strategic Planning and Policy. The American management textbook identified as a major source of the dissertation’s strategic-planning material.