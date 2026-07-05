As America celebrates its 250th birthday, it is worth reflecting not simply on the history of a nation, but on one of the most influential political ideas ever conceived.

The United States was not merely another country declaring independence. It was an experiment built upon a radical proposition: that the individual possesses inherent rights which exist independently of the state, and that government derives its legitimacy only from the consent of those it governs.

Today those ideas seem so familiar that they can appear almost self-evident. Two and a half centuries ago they were anything but.

For most of human history, liberty was a privilege of the few. Kings ruled by divine authority. Aristocracies inherited power. Ordinary people owed allegiance to rulers, not the other way around. Individual freedom existed only insofar as those in power chose to permit it.

America turned that relationship upside down.

What is Liberty?

Liberty is often confused with freedom.

That is not what the Founders meant.

Liberty is the principle that every individual possesses natural rights—including life, property, conscience, speech and voluntary association—which government exists to protect rather than grant.

Government therefore becomes limited by design.

The citizen does not exist to serve the state.

The state exists to serve the citizen.

This was the revolutionary idea that echoed far beyond America’s shores.

Why Democracy Requires Liberty

Democracy is often described simply as majority rule.

But majority rule alone is not enough.

If 51 percent of society can vote away the rights of the remaining 49 percent, liberty disappears.

Democracy without liberty becomes little more than elected authoritarianism.

Liberal democracy therefore combines two separate principles.

The first is democracy—the ability of citizens to choose their government.

The second is liberalism—the protection of individual rights even against democratic majorities.

Neither survives for long without the other.

Liberty gives democracy legitimacy.

Democracy protects liberty from tyranny.

Capitalism and liberty are co dependent concepts

Economic liberty is the natural extension of political liberty.

Capitalism is simply a system in which individuals are free to own property, invest capital, exchange goods and services voluntarily, and create businesses largely independent of state control.

It is built upon the same philosophical foundation.

If individuals own themselves, they should also own the fruits of their labour.

Without secure property rights, freedom of contract and the rule of law, neither capitalism nor liberty can flourish.

America became the world’s greatest engine of innovation not because it possessed abundant resourcesor capital , but because it built institutions that protected both political and economic freedom and individual liberty which created the ideal incubator for innovation, that is why for 250 years America has been the most innovative nation in the world.

Liberal Democracy and Social Democracy

Much of today’s political debate suffers because different political traditions are often conflated.

A liberal democracy is defined primarily by constitutional limits on government, strong protection of individual rights, private property, free markets, the rule of law and representative government.

A social democracy pays lip service to these liberal democratic ideals but subjugates them to the needs of “society”, and advocates a significantly larger role for government in providing social welfare, public services and economic redistribution through taxation.

Social democracy is ultimately a hybrid socialism and liberal democracy.

Socialism, in its traditional sense, involves public or collective ownership of the means of production, with the state playing a dominant role in directing economic activity, with high taxation, extensive social insurance and income redistribution.

Most European countries are not socialist, but nor are they liberal democracies, they exist as a hybrid on a spectrum, and they move more towards socialism, they move further from liberty. They needs of society supersede the rights of the individual.

Is Liberal Democracy Under Threat?

Perhaps the greatest irony of America’s 250th anniversary is that many of the principles that once defined it have become subjects of intense domestic debate.

Across the political spectrum there are growing calls for government to take a larger role in shaping economic outcomes, regulating speech, directing industrial policy and addressing perceived inequalities.

Supporters argue these interventions are necessary to solve modern challenges.

Critics worry they gradually erode the very liberties upon which the American experiment was built.

At the same time, others argue that liberty itself remains the central organising principle of the republic—that individual rights, limited government and constitutional constraints are not historical relics but the very foundations of American exceptionalism.

This debate is no longer merely about tax rates or public spending.

It is about competing visions of the relationship between the individual and the state.

The American Experiment

250 years ago a handful of men advanced perhaps the most radical political idea in human history.

That the individual does not belong to the state.

The state belongs to the individual.

That single idea changed the world.

It created the most prosperous, innovative and powerful civilisation in history.

And today, I fear many Americans no longer understand why.

The great political debate of our time is not really about healthcare, taxes or student debt.

It is about one question.

Who should hold power?

The individual?

Or the state?

Every political philosophy ultimately answers that question.

Liberal democracy answers it one way.

The individual comes first.

Government exists to protect rights, not manufacture them.

Its powers are deliberately limited because every power given to government is a liberty surrendered by the citizen.

Socialism answers the question differently.

It begins from the premise that society can be organised more fairly if the state directs a greater share of economic life.

That may sound compassionate.

History suggests something rather different.

Socialism is not simply an economic model.

It is a philosophy that steadily transfers power away from individuals and towards governments.

If government owns your industry, it controls your livelihood.

If it controls your livelihood, it controls your choices.

If it controls your choices, liberty survives only so long as government permits it.

This is why socialism has repeatedly struggled to preserve political freedom in the countries where the state has assumed dominant control over economic life. From the Soviet Union to China, from North Korea to Cuba and, more recently, Venezuela and Iran, concentrations of economic power in the hands of the state have often gone hand in hand with concentrations of political power. Critics of socialism argue this is not an accident but a natural biproduct of the system. Socialism and liberty exist at opposite sides of a spectrum.

Europe vs America

Europe largely evolved from monarchies.

Over centuries, many European states replaced hereditary rulers with democratic institutions while also expanding the economic and social role of government.

Most remained capitalist economies, but many adopted social-democratic models characterised by higher taxation, larger welfare states and broader public services.

They sought “equality” not liberty for their peoples.

America took a different path.

Its founding principle was not equality.

It was liberty.

Not that all people would achieve the same outcomes.

But that every person would possess the freedom to pursue them.

That distinction matters.

Because liberty is not merely one value among many.

It is the condition that makes every other freedom possible.

Lose liberty, and eventually you lose free speech.

Lose liberty, and property becomes conditional.

Lose liberty, and enterprise depends upon political favour.

Lose liberty, and government ceases to be your servant and becomes your master.

This is why I worry when I hear increasing numbers of Americans calling for equality without recognising the trade-offs involved.

True Socialism is about making everyone equal and that necessarily requires forfeiting liberty.

Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson (1743–1826) was one of the principal architects of the American Revolution and perhaps the most influential advocate of the concept of individual liberty in the early United States.

He was the principal author of the United States Declaration of Independence and a lifelong defender of limited government, religious freedom and republican self-government.

Jefferson believed that liberty was not something granted by governments.

Rather, it was a natural right that every person possessed by virtue of being human.

Government’s purpose was therefore not to create liberty but to protect it.

This idea appears most famously in the Declaration of Independence:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed... with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Jefferson distrusted concentrations of political power regardless of who held it.

He believed governments naturally seek to expand unless restrained.

One of his most famous observations was:

“The natural progress of things is for liberty to yield and government to gain ground.”

He also wrote:

“When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”

Jefferson wrote this in a 1787 letter to William Stephens Smith while commenting on Shays’ Rebellion his best-known statement on liberty:

“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

He was arguing that occasional resistance to government was preferable to a population that accepted tyranny without question.

Jefferson’s lasting contribution

Jefferson’s greatest contribution was not simply helping to found the United States. It was articulating a political philosophy in which:

The individual is sovereign.

Rights are inherent, not granted by the state.

Government is limited and accountable.

Liberty is the prerequisite for prosperity and self-government.

Jefferson’s famous words about the tree of liberty remind us that liberty is never permanently secured.

Every generation inherits it.

Every generation redefines it.

Every generation decides how much power government should possess, and how much freedom individuals should retain.

That conversation has now continued for 250 years.

Whether America remains the world’s foremost example of liberal democracy will depend not upon military strength or economic output, but upon whether it continues to believe the extraordinary proposition upon which it was founded: That individuals possess rights before governments possess power.

Happy 250th Birthday, America.