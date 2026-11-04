Solar photovoltaics have become one of the cheapest ways in history to generate electricity — and one of the most misunderstood energy technologies in the world. A solar module now costs a fraction of what it did fifteen years ago, and the world installed nearly 700 gigawatts in 2025, almost 24% of the world’s total estimated installed capacity. If you believe they hype, we have finally arrived: the holy grail of energy — cheap, reliable, renewable power capable of running the world. But wait, there is a catch….

Globally it is estimated that the worlds approximately 3 terawatts of installed capacity only deliver 17.5% of that, in some places like Britain, it delivers less than 10%. Against the falling costs of the solar modules themselves, the extensive enabling systems of storage, transmission and base-load generation required to support it that become more expensive every year are ignored. Important facts real world functionality are also ignored, like the fact that renewable wind and solar are being curtailed in China at a scale equivalent to more than a year’s electricity consumption in the United Kingdom.

The gap between the panel and the system required to deliver its power is what this article is about. In a previous article, Measuring Humanity’s Material Footprint, I introduced the Mineral Footprint framework: MF1, the materials contained in the technology itself; MF2, the additional materials required to install and operate it; and MF3, the wider infrastructure and systems required to make it useful and finally MF4 and MF5 the physical requirements of providing all the minerals that make MF1-MF3 possible. We have become very good at measuring the performance and cost of individual technologies, but much less good at accounting for the physical resources and or the total costs required to make those technologies useful within a functioning system. The Material Footprint Framework exposes both the money and material costs hidden in modern technologies. Solar provides an almost perfect illustration of why this distinction matters. Modern solar panels are remarkably efficient and increasingly inexpensive, but the systems required to make solar generated electricity work are neither inexpensive nor particularly environmentally responsible. This article explains that while solar is a remarkable technology in places like Andalusia, it borders on industrial malpractice in a place like Britain.

MF1: What is actually in a solar panel?

A solar panel is a remarkable piece of engineering. It converts sunlight directly into electricity, without moving parts, fuel combustion or emissions at the point of generation.

Approximately 95% of photovoltaic modules use crystalline silicon. A typical modern panel, rated at around 500 watts, consists of silicon solar cells encapsulated between protective layers of glass or polymer, with an aluminium frame, copper connections, silver electrical contacts, and a junction box.

By weight, the panel is mostly ordinary industrial materials. The IEA’s analysis of crystalline-silicon modules is approximately 68–72% glass, 12–14% aluminium, 8–10% polymers, 3–4% silicon and 2–4% copper. Silver, tin, zinc, antimony, gallium, boron, indium and phosphorous as well a few other metals account for much smaller proportions.

But small quantities do not necessarily mean small importance.

Silicon begins as quartz, which must be reduced to metallurgical-grade silicon, purified to solar-grade polysilicon, grown into crystals and sliced into exceptionally thin wafers.

The silicon itself is then deliberately modified through a process called doping.

Pure silicon is a semiconductor, but it requires carefully controlled impurities to create the electrical properties that make a solar cell work. Phosphorus boron and gallium among others create differently doped regions that allow the cell to convert absorbed sunlight into electrical current.

These dopants are present in tiny quantities, but they are essential to the technology.

Historically, panels were less than 10% efficient (the amount of the suns energy they could capture) and efficiency degraded over time. The solar industry increasingly adopts technologies which offer improved sustainable electrical performance chasing efficiencies, which means increasingly critical minerals like phosphorus, gallium, indium, and antimony are necessary. Improved efficiency does not come simply from new materials. It comes from advances in the entire cell architecture and manufacturing process. Technology doesn’t always allow for thrifting and substitution.

Consider silver, used because of its exceptional electrical conductivity. Although it represents a minute proportion of panel weight, its cumulative demand is substantial.

According to the IEA, photovoltaic manufacturing consumed approximately 200 million troy ounces of silver in 2024 — about 6,200 tonnes, or 17% of global silver demand. In the same year solar panels consumed 16% of global antimony demand and 11% of global indium demand.

Thrifting and substitution of materials always comes with costs, and some materials cannot be thrifted or substituted without considerable falls in functional performance.

The Extraordinary Economics of Solar Manufacturing

Few industrial products have experienced anything resembling solar’s manufacturing cost revolution.

In the mid-1970s, solar modules cost tens of dollars per watt. By 2010, prices had fallen to around $2 per watt. By 2024, some Chinese modules were selling for approximately 10–15 cents per watt.

IRENA estimates that crystalline-silicon module prices fell by approximately 97% between January 2010 and December 2024.

This was achieved through enormous economies of scale, automation, thinner wafers, less silicon waste, larger cells, improved conversion efficiency and the relentless reduction of material consumption per watt.

However, there are physical limits to this process.

Commercial silicon modules now commonly achieve efficiencies around 21–23%. The theoretical maximum for a conventional single-junction silicon cell is approximately 32–33% under standard illumination.

Further improvements are possible, but we cannot assume that the next twenty years will reproduce the extraordinary cost reductions of the last twenty, in fact it is likely that costs may rise with material costs and complexity. Just like Jason Huang declared Moore’s law dead, solar panels are nearing a similar inflection point.

The Global Industry is Already Enormous.

The International Energy Agency (IEA)estimates that approximately 698 GW of solar capacity was installed worldwide in 2025, bringing cumulative installations close to 3 terawatts, that represents roughly 1.4 billion new panels worth between $70-105 billion, of which 79% were manufactured in China.

The scale is extraordinary. So is the industrial achievement.

But manufacturing a cheap watt of capacity is not the same as delivering a cheap kilowatt-hour.

Efficiency: the Number on the Panel is Not the Electricity You Receive

There are two entirely different measures of solar performance.

The first is conversion efficiency: how much incoming sunlight the panel converts into electricity, basically how much of the energy hitting the panel it is capable of capturing. As mentioned above the theoretical maximum is around 33% and we are presently achieving around 22%.

The second is capacity factor: how much electricity an installation generates over time compared with what it would produce operating continuously at its rated capacity. Its rated capacity is its conversion efficiency if the noonday sun shone directly above it with no interference of any kind 24 hours a day. Capacity is not a number that practically means anything down here on planet earth.

Its actual output depends on sunlight intensity, latitude, season, cloud cover, shading, orientation, temperature, dust, snow and the performance of the installation (solar cells degrade over time).

Solar panels generate electricity from daylight, not just direct sunshine, but the quantity of available solar radiation varies enormously.

Britain provides a useful example.

Official UK statistics show that the national solar fleet achieved a capacity factor below 10% in 2024, reflecting particularly poor sunshine conditions.

Capacity factor measures the electricity a solar installation actually generates over a year as a percentage of what it would generate operating continuously at its rated output, the important distinction is between solar conversion efficiency, which reflects the capacity, and capacity factor, which reflects sunlight availability, installation design and actual operating conditions.

Here are the indicative annual ranges for photovoltaic installations, according to the IEA. Texas 23.4%, California 26.3%, Spain16.9%, China 12.8%, Britain 10-12%.

Also that isn’t to say that technology and conditions couldn’t make typical solar installations more efficient. There are reports that some installed systems in Spain, Texas and California, are achieving between 34-44% capacity factors.

This is why geography matters so much.

Solar installations in Andalusia, Arizona or parts of Australia can generate two to three times the annual electricity of an equivalent installation in Britain, depending on technology and design.

But there is a catch, in hot climates with lots of sunlight, peak solar production often coincides with high daytime air-conditioning demand which is a good thing. In Britain, peak electricity demand occurs disproportionately during darker colder winter periods, precisely when solar generation is weakest. In the dead of winter on the shortest day of the year December 21st Britain gets between 6-8 hours of daylight.

A solar panel may have identical capacity wherever it is installed. How much it energy it can actually produce is drastically different.

MF2: The installation is much more than the panel

Once manufactured, a solar panel is still not a functioning electricity supply.

It needs mounting structures, foundations or roof attachments, electrical cables, connectors, inverters, protection systems and, depending on the installation, transformers, access roads, monitoring equipment, substations, batteries and grid connections.

A utility-scale solar farm can require substantial quantities of structural steel, aluminium, copper, concrete and aggregate, together with extensive land preparation.

This is MF2: the physical system required to turn the device into an operational installation.

And it is already considerably more expensive than the panels themselves.

IRENA estimates that in 2024, balance-of-system costs excluding modules and inverters accounted for approximately 65% of the total installed cost of utility-scale solar projects.

The global weighted-average installed cost was $691 per kilowatt, against a module price that is a small fraction of that amount.

There is also the question of land.

A modern solar module may deliver approximately 200–230 watts per square metre under standard test conditions. But utility-scale installations require spacing between rows, maintenance access and land for electrical equipment.

British government estimates indicate roughly two hectares per megawatt for many ground-mounted installations, although the actual requirement varies significantly.

At that illustrative density, a 1 GW solar farm would occupy around 20 square kilometres.

Apply the same assumption to the 698 GW installed globally in 2025 and the resulting ground-mounted equivalent is almost 14,000 square kilometres — an area approaching the size of Northern Ireland.

That is not an estimate of actual land converted: a substantial share of solar is installed on rooftops, over existing infrastructure or in configurations that allow continued agricultural use. That being said the permitting of large solar farms is becoming one of the largest impediments and costs to further solar deployment.

It is an illustration of the physical scale involved.

What about batteries?

Batteries are increasingly being added to solar installations because electricity generated at midday is not necessarily needed at midday.

Batteries add lithium, graphite, iron, phosphate, copper, aluminium, electrolytes, cooling equipment, control electronics and additional power-conversion infrastructure to the installation, but it is important becasue storage increases the proportion of generation that can be used when needed and may reduce curtailment. But contrary to popular opinion it cannot make the installation produce more solar electricity or do anything about solar efficiency.

Batteries increase the usefulness of solar electricity, but not its underlying energy production, and while a four-hour battery can help shift midday solar into the evening, it cannot economically store an entire summer’s surplus for use in December.

Which brings us to MF3.

MF3: The electricity system behind the solar farm

Electricity systems must balance supply and demand continuously.

Solar generation follows the sun. Electricity consumption follows human activity, industrial production, weather and economic demand.

As solar penetration increases, the wider electricity system must become capable of accommodating large built in fluctuations in generation.

That requires transmission infrastructure to move electricity between regions, storage to shift generation between hours, and more generation that can be created on-demand to supply electricity when solar output is insufficient.

After about 5% solar penetration into grid scale generation capacity, significant grid expansion is required, which in turn requires considerable physical resources: copper and aluminium conductors, steel towers, transformers, substations, concrete foundations and increasingly sophisticated power electronics.

Additional on-demand generation that needs to kick in when the sun doesn’t shine has its own material footprint, whether it involves gas turbines, nuclear reactors, hydroelectric facilities or other technologies.

And flexibility has an economic cost.

Conventional power stations may need to operate at reduced output, ramp up and down more frequently or remain available while generating relatively little electricity, which reduces efficiency and increases maintenance costs.

The costs of keeping capacity available do not disappear simply because solar electricity is inexpensive when the sun shines.

This is why the familiar levelised cost of electricity, or LCOE, is useful but insufficient.

LCOE measures the average cost of electricity generated by a particular project over its lifetime. It is not a comprehensive measure of the cost of supplying electricity whenever consumers require it.

Grid connection and on-site infrastructure may already be included in a project’s LCOE, but wider transmission reinforcement, storage, balancing and system adequacy require separate consideration.

The correct comparison is therefore not simply between the cost of a solar kilowatt-hour and the cost of a gas or nuclear kilowatt-hour.

It is between alternative electricity systems capable of providing comparable reliability.

And their total material footprints.

Curtailment: When Electricity Cannot Be Used

Perhaps the clearest illustration of the gap between solar capacity and usable electricity is curtailment.

Curtailment occurs when a generating installation could produce electricity but is instructed or economically induced to reduce output because the system cannot absorb it.

The panel exists. The minerals have been mined. The factory has manufactured it. The installation has been built.

But some of the electricity it could generate is never produced.

China provides the most extraordinary example.

China has built the world’s largest solar manufacturing industry and solar generating fleet. IEA estimates that its cumulative photovoltaic capacity reached approximately 1.46 TW by the end of 2025, accounting for nearly half the global total.

At a hypothetical 15% capacity factor, that fleet would generate around 1,920 TWh annually. This is an illustration of potential annual output, not actual Chinese generation.

Research published in August 2026 by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air and Global Energy Monitor estimated that China curtailed approximately 360 TWh of wind and solar electricity during the first six months of 2026.

That is enough electricity to supply the United Kingdom for more than a year.

It represents an estimated 26.1% curtailment rate for combined wind and solar potential generation under the researchers’ methodology, compared with substantially lower official reported curtailment rates.

The same research also found that Chinese coal-fired generation increased by 3.4% in the first half of 2026, even as enormous installed renewable generation went unused.

Why?

Partly because transmission (grid expansions) and storage have struggled to keep pace with renewable installations, while existing coal generators retain contractual and operational advantages.

China’s problem is therefore not simply an absence of batteries or transmission lines. It is also a failure to align investment, markets and operating rules with the generating capacity already installed.

This is the physical and institutional reality of MF3.

The World’s Biggest Solar Panel Showroom?

China dominates the solar manufacturing supply chain, from polysilicon and wafers through to finished modules.

That dominance was not accidental.

It was built through decades of industrial policy, investment, integrated supply chains, low-cost manufacturing, infrastructure development and economies of scale.

Solar has become a major Chinese industrial success story and an important export industry.

But this creates an interesting tension.

Manufacturers benefit from selling more panels. Governments can point to impressive gigawatts of installed capacity. Investors and politicians can celebrate enormous solar farms.

Yet the electricity system, and the people that pay for it, benefit only from the electricity those installations actually deliver.

There is a political attraction to infrastructure that is immediately visible and easily counted.

Gigawatts installed make excellent headlines. Transmission upgrades, flexible generation, grid controls and system balancing are considerably less photogenic.

President Trump and members of his administration have been highly critical of solar and wind power. But beneath that rhetoric is a legitimate question.

Are we building the electricity systems we need, or are we building the ones that virtue signal without actually providing the green electricity promised?

It would be wrong to describe China’s solar fleet as useless: it generates enormous quantities of electricity. But it does demonstrate that manufacturing success and installed capacity are inadequate measures of energy-system success.

The useful metric is electricity actually delivered, when and where it is needed, compared to the total cost of other systems for the same amount of delivered electricity.

Solar is Brilliant — In The Right Circumstances

None of this is an argument against solar power.

Quite the opposite.

Solar is an extraordinary technology, particularly in regions with abundant sunshine, suitable land, daytime electricity demand and the infrastructure to absorb it’s output.

In Spain, Arizona, parts of Australia and many developing economies, it can provide exceptionally competitive electricity.

Distributed rooftop solar can also make considerable sense, especially where generation is consumed locally, reducing reliance on network/grid infrastructure.

Properly designed off-grid systems (micro-grids) can be valuable for remote communities, telecommunications, farms and believe it or not mines. Avoiding long-distance transmission often outweighs the additional cost of storage and backup.

There are even more unconventional possibilities.

Elon Musk’s interest in space-based solar-powered computing is not crazy. In suitable orbits, solar arrays can avoid atmospheric absorption and terrestrial cloud cover, while carefully designed spacecraft can take advantage of radiative cooling.

But orbital eclipses, thermal management, launch costs, radiation damage and communications remain formidable engineering constraints. Space is not automatically cold for equipment that must dispose of large quantities of waste heat.

Nevertheless, it illustrates the broader point: the value of solar depends on the physical environment and the entire system in which it operates.

One of the most fascinating examples of solar engineering is Gemasolar in Andalusia, Spain, which has achieved a reported capacity factor of around 55%. But there is a catch: Gemasolar is not an ordinary solar farm. It uses 2,650 enormous mirrors spread across 195 hectares to concentrate sunlight onto a central tower, heating molten salts that can store enough energy to keep a 19.9 MW steam turbine generating electricity for up to 15 hours without sunshine. It is an extraordinary feat of engineering, transforming intermittent sunlight into something approaching dispatchable power. But that remarkable capacity factor comes at a price doesnt change that it to has MF1-MF3 material costs associated with it. While you can engineer your way around some of solar’s intermittency, but you cannot engineer away the additional materials, energy and capital required to do it.

The True Mineral Footprint of Solar

We have become exceptionally good at measuring the cost of the solar panel.

We are less consistent about measuring the cost of everything required to make it useful.

MF1 includes the glass, silicon, aluminium, copper, silver, dopants and other materials contained in the panel itself.

MF2 adds the mounting structures, foundations, cabling, inverters, transformers, land preparation and any associated batteries.

MF3 adds the wider transmission networks, storage, flexible generation and infrastructure necessary to integrate solar into a reliable electricity system.

But even these three layers are only the beginning of a complete mineral-footprint assessment.

Every tonne of material in the entire MF1-MF3 system requires mining refining smelting, waste production, reagent consumption and energy.

Not all these system materials should automatically be attributed to solar: electricity infrastructure serves multiple technologies and consumers. Nor is there one universal multiplier between the weight of a solar panel and its full mineral footprint. The answer depends on location, grid design, storage requirements, material intensity and what infrastructure would otherwise have been built. Because every mineral we lift from the ground has a cost and we have a moral obligation to use it wisely.

That is precisely why the calculation matters.

Solar should not be judged solely by the price of a module, the efficiency of its cells or the number of gigawatts of capacity installed.

It should be judged by how much useful electricity it delivers, when it delivers it, what it costs to make that electricity reliable, and what must be mined, processed and built to achieve it.

In The Mineral Imperative, I argue that our technological ambitions must ultimately be reconciled with physical realities.

Very few technologies illustrate that as well as solar.