Amanda’s Substack

Amanda’s Substack

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Peter Floyd
2h

Good write up. You mention grid connection in the MF3 section. The need to have available reactive power on an interconnected grid is a challenge for solar installations . The Spanish grid blackout last year is an interesting study.

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