Humanity has a mineral problem. And it is getting bigger.

In The Mineral Imperative, I argue that every major advance in civilisation has increased our consumption of physical resources. Population growth, industrialisation, urbanisation, rising incomes and technological progress have improved the quality of human life. But we celebrate those achievements without recognising the extraordinary material demands underpinning them.

Contrary to the popular narrative that technology is making us less resource-intensive, our global material footprint continues to rise. We may use individual materials more efficiently, but in absolute terms—and per person—we consume more of almost everything. The UN estimates that natural resource extraction has tripled over five decades and could rise another 60% between 2020 and 2060. The International Energy Agency’s 2026 projections suggest demand for key energy minerals could double by 2040 under stated policies, with lithium demand more than tripling.

And that is before we fully account for AI, data centres, defence, infrastructure and billions of people aspiring to higher living standards.

The problem is not necessarily that Earth is running out of minerals. It is that our ability to discover, develop, finance and extract them is struggling to keep pace with our ambitions.

Which brings us to the oceans.

Covering 71% of Earth’s surface, they represent one of the largest and least explored mineral frontiers. In the Clarion–Clipperton Zone (CCZ) alone, an estimated 21 billion dry tonnes of polymetallic nodules contain enormous quantities of manganese, nickel, copper and cobalt. Some estimated metal inventories exceed currently identified terrestrial reserves. But geological abundance is not the same thing as an economically recoverable reserve. Nor does a deposit automatically make mining commercially viable, environmentally acceptable or politically desirable.

That is the distinction missing from much of the heated debate over deep-sea mining. Is the excitement justified by the geology, technology and economics—or running ahead of the evidence?

What is actually down there?

The oceans contain several very different mineral opportunities, and treating them as one industry obscures their distinct economics.

Coasts and continental shelves already supply marine aggregates, diamonds, tin and heavy-mineral sands containing titanium, zirconium and, in some cases, rare earths. Shallow water, naturally concentrated deposits and mature dredging methods have made these types of deposits commercially viable for decades.

The deep ocean is another proposition entirely.

Polymetallic nodules are loose, potato-sized concretions lying on abyssal sediments, typically at 40000–6,000 metres. They contain manganese, nickel, copper, cobalt and molybdenum. Their attraction is scale and the possibility of recovering several valuable metals from the same material. Their challenge is collecting enough nodules reliably at extreme depths in open ocean.

Cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts coat exposed rock on seamounts, at depths of roughly 400–7,000 metres. They contain cobalt, manganese, nickel, tellurium, platinum and rare earth elements. Their thinness and the steep, irregular terrain make selective separation from underlying rock exceptionally difficult.

Seafloor massive sulphides (SMS) form around hydrothermal systems (hot water vents), commonly at 1,000–4,000 metres. Like terrestrial volcanogenic massive-sulphide deposits that were actually all originally formed as SMS deposits, they can contain copper, zinc, gold and silver at attractive grades. But individual deposits are often small and discontinuous, and active vents raise acute ecological questions.

Rare-earth-rich muds, notably near Japan’s Minamitorishima Island, contain yttrium and other rare earth elements at depths around 5,000–6,000 metres. The geological inventory may be enormous; lifting, dewatering and processing immense quantities of sediment is another matter.

Finally, dissolved seawater minerals are a different resource class. Seawater contains approximately 33–37 grams of dissolved salts per litre, amounting to a vast global inventory. Salt, magnesium and bromine are already recovered commercially from seawater or concentrated brines. Trace elements such as lithium and uranium are far harder: a vast inventory means little when concentrations require processing extraordinary volumes of water. None the less there are active projects globally that think it can be done.

The trillion-tonne promise

The modern excitement has a surprisingly long history. HMS Challenger recovered manganese-rich rocks in 1876, but it was John Mero’s influential 1965 book, The Mineral Resources of the Sea, that transformed marine minerals into a strategic proposition.

Mero estimated approximately 1.5–1.66 trillion tonnes of nodules exposed on the Pacific seabed. Remarkably, that estimate rested on around 29 bottom photographs, ten dredge samples and 62 box cores. He suggested perhaps 10–500 billion tonnes might ultimately be mineable and argued that exploiting only a fraction could supply contemporary demand for several metals for centuries.

He understood something important: nodules are not simply manganese ore. They are multi-metal deposits, potentially yielding nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese together.

Mero also anticipated hydraulic collection from thousands of metres below the surface and recognised that seabed ownership could become a geopolitical flashpoint. His work helped stimulate the 1960s–70s exploration boom, during which major consortia invested more than US$600 million, and influenced the debate that ultimately produced the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) “common heritage of mankind” framework.

He was right about the scale, the multi-metal opportunity and the politics. He was much too optimistic about the leap from geological inventory to economic production.

Later estimates reduced the global nodule inventory to around 500 billion tonnes. More selective assumptions about grade, abundance, mine life and markets reduced prospective mineable material dramatically, with some restrictive assessments identifying an initial opportunity of only 100–600 million tonnes across three to ten mines.

The lesson is not that the oceans lack minerals. It is that a trillion tonnes on the seabed does not mean a trillion tonnes of reserves.

From ocean-wide estimates to actual deposits

The strongest evidence comes from projects where broad geological estimates have progressed into defined resources, engineering trials and, in one case, a reported reserve.

The Clarion–Clipperton Zone

Stretching across the Pacific between Hawaii and Mexico, the CCZ contains an inferred regional inventory of approximately 21.1 billion dry tonnes of nodules. This is not a mineable reserve.

The Metals Company’s NORI Area D illustrates the confidence ladder. Its 2025 estimate reported approximately 363 million tonnes of nodule resources grading 1.40% nickel, 1.14% copper, 0.14% cobalt and 31.15% manganese, alongside an initial probable reserve of 51 million wet tonnes.

That is a major advance from speculative geological abundance to mine planning. And I want to be clear here, the 51-million-tonne reserve is not evidence that only 14% of the resource can ever be recovered. It covers a selected initial mining area, and conservative planning. Further conversion depends on additional technical, economic and regulatory work.

The CCZ, alongside the Cook Islands, remains the most compelling large-tonnage nodule opportunity. The question is whether the entire collection, lifting, processing and environmental-management system can operate reliably at commercial scale.

To be noted, in terrestrial mining, published industry research suggests that approximately 25–50% of identified mineral resources may ultimately convert into economically mineable reserves. Nobody should ever expect huge amounts of resources to necessarily convert to reserves, this is a common layman misunderstanding of the different between geological abundance and economic viability.

Nautilus: spectacular geology, difficult economics

Nautilus Minerals’ Solwara 1 project, approximately 50 kilometres north of Papua New Guinea at 1,550–1,600 metres depth, was the most advanced attempt to commercialise seafloor massive sulphides.

Discovered through scientific research into hydrothermal systems, the deposit offered exceptional grades. Nautilus drilled 187 diamond holes and defined approximately 2.57 million tonnes of indicated and inferred resources, with reported grades around 7.2% copper and 5 grams per tonne gold. Yet it had no proven mineral reserve.

Nautilus made more engineering progress than its eventual failure suggests. Three seafloor production machines were constructed and submerged trials completed; the slurry-lift pump and much of the riser system were advanced. But the mine plan envisaged around 2.2 million tonnes of production over approximately 29 months. A bespoke US$530 million system therefore depended on moving quickly to additional deposits.

The company still needed another US$270–350 million in a difficult financing market. Cash flows killed them, an unpaid US$18 million shipbuilding instalment in 2018 precipitated the collapse of a crucial contract, Nautilus entered bankruptcy in 2019.

Solwara 1 did not fail because there was no metal. It exposed the problem of financing a complex, capital-intensive novel mining system against a small initial resource base and an uncertain pipeline of follow-on deposits.

There is considerable geological potential along the approximately 89,000 kilometres of mid-ocean ridges. One statistical assessment envisaged roughly 500–5,000 SMS deposits in relatively accessible neovolcanic zones, with a central expectation near 900–1,000 and some 600 million tonnes of sulphide material. But occurrences are not mines. The economic question is how many deposits are large, high-grade and sufficiently clustered to sustain infrastructure.

Japan: Going For The Trifecta

Japan has advanced work on three major deep-ocean deposit types within its exclusive economic zone.

In 2017, JOGMEC demonstrated continuous lifting of excavated hydrothermal sulphide material from around 1,600 metres in the Okinawa Trough. It also identified unresolved questions around durability, particle size and slurry handling. This was an important engineering achievement, but not proof of commercial production viability.

In 2020, JOGMEC recovered 649 kilograms of cobalt-rich crust fragments from the Takuyo No. 5 seamount at approximately 930 metres. The seamount’s estimated in-situ potential was expressed as the equivalent of around 88 years of Japan’s cobalt consumption and 12 years of nickel consumption. But cutting crust is not the same as separating it selectively and profitably from rock across irregular slopes.

The real excitement is near Minamitorishima Island, a 2018 study estimated more than 16 million tonnes of rare-earth oxides in a 2,500-square-kilometre research area. The potential is strategically significant, particularly for yttrium and heavy rare earths. But the mineralised mud lies at roughly 5,600–5,800 metres. Any commercial proposition must account for excavating, lifting, dewatering and processing huge volumes of sediment. Again, geological inventory is not reserve.

The Cook Islands: a different nodule proposition

The Cook Islands offer a major nodule opportunity within sovereign waters. A 1995 regional study estimated 7.474 billion tonnes of nodules across 652,000 square kilometres above a threshold abundance of five kilograms per square metre. More recent official summaries commonly cite around 6.7 billion tonnes and approximately 20 million tonnes of contained cobalt.

These nodules are commercially different from CCZ material. Indicative grades of roughly 0.375% cobalt, 0.36% nickel and 0.19% copper mean greater cobalt exposure but less nickel and copper value. Their economics therefore depend more heavily on cobalt prices and potentially on recovering manganese or other by-products.

It is an excellent example of why headline tonnage alone tells us so little about what a deposit is worth.

So how much can actually be mined?

There is no scientifically defensible single percentage for how much of the ocean’s mineral endowment is recoverable. Each deposit type faces different geological, technical, market, environmental and regulatory constraints. It is relevant that of the 30% of the 70% of the earths crust covered by oceans (ironically equivalent to the size of all the continents combined), is located in Exclusive Economic Zones, which means those nations do not need anyone’s permission, nor do they need to tell anyone what resources they have found or what they are or are not mining.

Nodules offer the greatest apparent tonnage and continuity. Selected tracts have progressed to reported resources and NORI-D to an initial probable reserve. Crusts could become strategically important for cobalt and other metals, but selective extraction remains immature. Sulphides can be extraordinarily high grade, but often lack the scale and continuity to justify bespoke infrastructure. Rare-earth muds may contain vast inventories, but commercial recovery remains unproven.

And reserve conversion is only one part of the challenge. An economically viable deep-sea mine needs a credible resource model, reliable collector or excavator, riser and vessel, viable metallurgical processing, environmental controls, a workable regulatory framework, social licence and finance. All must function together, repeatedly—not just during a successful demonstration.

This is where both the enthusiasts and the opponents sometimes talk past each other. The existence of enormous metal inventories does not establish an investable mine. Equally, the failure of one project or the uncertainty around environmental impacts does not erase the geological and economic opportunity. The correct response is to examine each deposit and proposed mining system on its evidence.

From mineral sands and dissolved brines to rare-earth muds, sulphides, cobalt crusts and nodules, the oceans hold an extraordinary mineral endowment—one that, for several critical metals, rivals or exceeds identified terrestrial resources. The question is how much of that geological wealth can be converted into economically recoverable reserves, at what financial and environmental cost, and under whose authority.

Compared with the centuries we have spent exploring, developing and mining terrestrial deposits, deep-sea mineral exploration and mining remains a science and technology in its infancy. Yet geological understanding, geostatistical modelling and extraction technologies are advancing rapidly. There is no fundamental reason to believe that, given time, innovation and investment, the oceans could not eventually rival the land as a major source of the minerals upon which human civilization depends.

With exploration and engineering advancing, the coming decade will transform both our understanding of marine mineral resources and the prospects for commercial extraction. But we should not confuse technological progress with commercial proof.

The oceans may be the last great frontier of mineral exploration. Whether they become the next great frontier of mineral production will be one of the defining resource questions of our time.