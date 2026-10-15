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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
Oct 16

Odyssey Marine Exploration has some pretty awesome info on their website. This was a really fascinating article. Thanks for sharing your knowledge.

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Paul Morgan
Oct 16

Great article - would be interested in seeing how potential seabed mining balances/accommodates environmental issues and whether there is any discussion on any controls to the extent of mining across seabeds and whether the industry considers that the need is greater than the cost. I work in waste management and the mining potential of redundant devices is huge. As I sit here I have an iPhone 3 sitting on my desk beside me waiting for me to find a suitable recycling outlet for it so its critical minerals can be harvested perhaps ahead of exploiting new 'virgin' mineral deposits.

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