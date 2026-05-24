Amanda’s Substack

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William David's avatar
William David
5d

The AI analogy at the end is exactly right — and probably undersells it. At least with AI, the public eventually noticed before the infrastructure was fully locked in. With deep-sea minerals, the positioning may be complete before most people realize there was a race to run.

I'll admit this piece moved my thinking. The seabed wasn't really on my map as a serious near-term supply chain variable — I'd filed it under "important but distant." What changes that framing for me is Japan's Minamitorishima program specifically as a heavy rare earth story, not just a nickel and cobalt story. The rare earth-rich mud JAMSTEC recovered in early 2026 contains dysprosium and terbium at grades that matter. If that program can eventually contribute meaningful volumes of those two elements, it doesn't just diversify a supply chain. It potentially changes the arithmetic of Western defense readiness in a way that no terrestrial mine currently under development can match on timeline.

That connection — seabed rare earths and defense procurement — is one I hadn't made before reading this. Worth pulling on.

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Robert O Eagan Jr's avatar
Robert O Eagan Jr
5d

all these privately held organizations all competing for the same minerals at the same time. There could be serious consequences to disturbing the ocean floor at the scales discussed. It’s going to be the new wild west with lax regulations and impossible oversight.

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