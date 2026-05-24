If you still think deep-sea mining is some distant hypothetical, you are already behind the curve. This is no longer a debate about a technology that might one day exist. Deep-sea mining has already moved from theory to early-stage industrial reality, backed by active licences, billion-dollar capital flows, purpose-built vessels, full-scale test mining campaigns and an increasingly aggressive geopolitical push to secure future mineral supply chains.

The International Seabed Authority has now issued around thirty exploration contracts, most concentrated in the Clarion–Clipperton Zone, with billions already spent over the past decade on exploration, engineering, environmental studies and system development. At the same time, coastal states are advancing seabed mining projects inside their own Exclusive Economic Zones entirely outside ISA jurisdiction. The United States has revived its long-dormant Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act licensing framework, reopening the pathway from exploration to commercial extraction and signalling that Washington increasingly sees the seabed as a strategic mineral frontier rather than a scientific curiosity.

The technology is advancing just as quickly. In 2022, Allseas successfully demonstrated integrated collection and vertical lift systems, recovering roughly 3,000 tonnes of polymetallic nodules from depths of 4–5 kilometres. The Metals Company has already published a fully costed pre-feasibility study targeting first production around 2027–2028. A new billion-dollar seabed mining vehicle led by the former CEO of Rio Tinto is now being assembled to develop both US and ISA-linked projects. Meanwhile, companies like Impossible Metals are testing AI-guided robotic collectors, while China quietly expands its fleet of highly specialised deep-sea exploration and mining vessels.

Yet despite all of this, much of the public conversation still treats deep-sea mining as though it were an abstract ethical thought experiment about something that may never happen. The reality is very different. The capital is already moving. The hardware is already being built. The geopolitical positioning is already underway. There is no putting this genie back in the bottle now. The real question is no longer whether deep-sea mining happens, but how, under whose rules, and who ultimately controls the next great mineral frontier.

A brief history

Polymetallic nodules are not a new discovery. In the 1960s and 1970s, industrial consortia funded large‑scale campaigns in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, demonstrating that it was technically possible to locate, collect and lift nodules from abyssal depths. The early excitement faded as metal prices fell, oil shocks reshaped corporate balance sheets, and uncertainty over who actually owned the seabed made billion‑dollar projects hard to justify.

In that context, the United States tried to get ahead of the game with its own domestic framework. Congress passed the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act in 1980, allowing the issuance of pioneer licences such as USA‑1 and USA‑4, later held by Lockheed and extended repeatedly to keep claims alive. In parallel, negotiations on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea created the International Seabed Authority to govern mining in “the Area.” Washington supported many aspects of UNCLOS but ultimately refused to ratify it, objecting in particular to the original deep‑seabed mining provisions, which it saw as overly redistributive and hostile to private investment. As a result, the ISA built out its contract regime while the US sat outside, and coastal states quietly advanced projects within their own exclusive economic zones.

The ISA

The International Seabed Authority came into existence in 1994, when the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea finally entered into force and a dedicated body was needed to govern mining in “the Area” beyond national jurisdiction. Based in Kingston, Jamaica, the ISA slowly moved from institution‑building in the late 1990s to granting its first exploration contracts in the early 2000s. These contracts cover polymetallic nodules, polymetallic sulphides and cobalt‑rich crusts and set out detailed workplans, environmental baselines, annual reporting and mandatory training for developing‑country scientists. Every contractor must be sponsored by at least one member state, meaning the legal chain always runs through a state, even when the money and technology come from private companies.

Exploration contracts were issued on the explicit assumption that the ISA would quickly deliver a clear, predictable Mining Code for commercial operations. That has not happened. After years of negotiations, the Authority still lacks agreed exploitation regulations, and the process has become deeply politicised. A growing bloc of well funded NGOs with ISA observer status, have lobbied for a moratorium, and ISA has become a battleground between those treating deep sea minerals as a necessary part of the energy transition and those who argue the abyssal ecosystem should be permanently protected from mining.

The ISA has issued 32 exploration contracts over 25 years covering more than 1.3–1.5 million square kilometres of seabed, most of it in the Clarion‑Clipperton Zone. In 2021, an exasperated Nauru, invoked the “two‑year rule,” a provision that obliges the ISA Council to consider an exploitation application even if a full Mining Code is not yet in place, or alternatively put that mining code in place. Two years on, no exploitation regulations have been adopted, no mining licence has been granted, and negotiations continue to stall over environmental safeguards, benefit‑sharing and enforcement.

Critics argue that the ISA has created de facto property rights in the deep seabed without yet delivering either mining revenues or robust protection of the ocean commons, despite the fact that applying for and maintaining the licences in good standing is a very very expensive endeavour. Frustration among some contractors has grown as they have spent hundreds of millions, in some cases billions, with no clear timetable for exploitation rules.

Below is a simple, country‑centred list based on ISA’s current exploration contracts.

· China – 5 contracts (COMRA – nodules, sulphides, crusts; China Minmetals – nodules; Beijing Pioneer Hi‑Tech – nodules). All are state‑owned or state‑linked entities.

· India – 3 contracts (Government of India – one nodules, two sulphides). State‑owned.

· Republic of Korea – 3 contracts (Government/KIOST – one nodules, one sulphides, one crusts). State‑owned.

· Russia – 3 contracts (JSC Yuzhmorgeologiya – nodules; Ministry of Natural Resources – sulphides and crusts). State‑owned.

· France – 2 contracts (Ifremer – nodules and sulphides). State research institute.

· Germany – 2 contracts (BGR – nodules and sulphides). State geological institute.

· United Kingdom / Norway – 2 contracts (Loke CCZ, formerly UK Seabed Resources – 2 nodules). Privately owned.

· Nauru – 1 contract (Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. – nodules). Private contractor affiliated with TMC, sponsored by state.

· Tonga – 1 contract (Tonga Offshore Mining Ltd – nodules). Private / TMC‑linked, state‑sponsored.

· Belgium – 1 contract (Global Sea Mineral Resources – nodules). Private (DEME group).

· Singapore – 1 contract (Ocean Mineral Singapore – nodules). Private consortium.

· Cook Islands – 1 contract (Cook Islands Investment Corporation – nodules). State‑owned.

· Japan – 1 contract (JOGMEC / JOGMEC successor – crusts). State‑linked.

· Poland – 1 contract (Government of Poland – sulphides). State‑owned.

· Brazil – 1 contract (renounced) (CPRM – crusts, renounced 2021). State‑owned.

· Jamaica – 1 contract (Blue Minerals Jamaica – nodules). Private, state‑sponsored.

· Kiribati – 1 contract (Marawa Research and Exploration – nodules). State‑linked.

· Bulgaria, Cuba, Czechia, Poland, Russia, Slovakia – 1 joint contract via Interoceanmetal (nodules). Intergovernmental organisation, state‑owned.

EEZ projects

Deep-sea mining is not confined to the ISA’s international regime. Some of the most important activity is happening inside national exclusive economic zones, where coastal states can move faster and with far more direct political control.

Japan is the clearest example. Around Minamitorishima, within Japan’s EEZ, researchers have identified an estimated 16 million tonnes of rare earth-rich mud on the seabed, and in early 2026 JAMSTEC successfully recovered mud from around 5,700 to 6,000 metres depth using the drilling vessel Chikyu. The current programme is targeting roughly 350 tonnes of mud per day in test operations, with a larger demonstration plant under consideration from 2027, making Japan the most advanced EEZ-based rare earth seabed project in the world.

In 2024 Norway opened about 280,000 square kilometres of Arctic seabed to possible licensing, but by late 2025 the government agreed to pause issuing licences until 2029, due to NGO induced public outcry and lobbying.

The Cook Islands remain one of the most serious Pacific EEZ contenders, with a national seabed minerals authority, active exploration licences and repeated efforts to position polymetallic nodules as a future pillar of economic development.

Papua New Guinea was the earliest real test case. Nautilus Minerals tried to develop the Solwara 1 sulphide project for copper and gold in water depths of about 1,600 metres, but after years of delays, disputes and funding problems, the company went bankrupt in 2019.

The US regulatory pivot

For decades, the United States sat on the sidelines of ISA politics while quietly maintaining dormant deep‑seabed claims under its own 1980 Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act. The US has now overhauled its regulations so that exploration licences and commercial recovery permits can be handled as a single consolidated application, replacing the old two‑step system that made investment almost impossible to justify. The Metals Company (TMC), via its US subsidiary TMC USA, has become the test case for this new approach.

TMC’s consolidated application covers roughly 65,000 square kilometres of the Clarion‑Clipperton Zone and an estimated 619 million tonnes of wet polymetallic nodules. In early 2026 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration judged the application to be in “substantial compliance,” pushing it into the certification and environmental impact statement phase and opening the door to a potential final permit as early as 2027. In parallel, an April 2025 executive order on “Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources” and the announcement of “Project Vault,” a US$12 billion strategic minerals reserve, signalled that this is not a one‑off, but the start of an integrated seabed‑to‑stockpile strategy. Several other US‑based groups have now filed or prepared applications under the same framework, including for areas that overlap, or sit adjacent to, existing ISA contract areas in the CCZ.

TMC’s move is widely seen as the first serious attempt to develop CCZ nodules fully under US law rather than waiting on a stalled ISA Mining Code. As more applications stack up in Washington, there is a growing risk of regulatory clashes between a US‑centric regime and the ISA over who really gets to control the deep sea, and whose rules will define what “responsible” mining looks like.

The Big Players: from TMC to China Inc

The clearest sign that deep‑sea mining is no longer speculative is who is now putting serious money and careers on the line. What was once a world of fringe explorers is increasingly populated by listed companies, blue‑chip offshore contractors and state‑backed programmes treating the seabed as strategic industrial terrain rather than a science project.

The Metals Company (TMC) is still the flagship listed pure‑play and the most advanced attempt to turn Clarion‑Clipperton nodules into a bankable project. It controls ISA contracts through Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. and Tonga Offshore Mining, and relies on Allseas’ Hidden Gem system for collection and lifting. In 2025 TMC released a pre‑feasibility study for its NORI‑D area plus a broader assessment of its remaining nodule acreage, claiming a combined net present value of around US$23–24 billion and double‑digit, mid‑30s internal rates of return at steady state. It also declared the first probable reserves for nodules, and laid out a phased production plan ramping toward millions of tonnes of nodules per year later in the 2030s. Markets have oscillated between scepticism and enthusiasm, but by 2025–26 TMC was trading on a multibillion‑dollar equity value and being discussed less as a curiosity and more as a high‑risk, high‑optionality future producer. Its consolidated permit application under revived US law reinforces that dual identity: TMC is both a project developer and a live test of whether any deep‑sea miner can actually reach commercial scale this decade.

American Ocean Minerals, led by former Rio Tinto CEO Tom Albanese, signals a different kind of escalation. In 2026 it agreed a roughly US$1 billion all‑stock merger with Odyssey Marine Exploration, backed by fresh private placements and a cleaned‑up balance sheet. The new vehicle is pitched explicitly as a US‑controlled deep‑sea minerals platform aimed at both Pacific EEZ opportunities and international waters. It does not yet have TMC‑level project economics in the public domain, but its very existence shows that “serious” mining capital now sees room for a second, more overtly political champion: one that talks openly about US strategic supply, competition with China and integration into a broader American critical minerals strategy.

China: the quiet giant. TMC and AOM may dominate Western headlines, but China both dominates the map and the spending. It holds five ISA exploration contracts through a mix of entities: COMRA with licences for nodules, sulphides and cobalt‑rich crusts, plus additional nodule contracts via China Minmetals and Beijing Pioneer Hi‑Tech. Around those visible positions sits a much larger, state‑driven ecosystem of vessels, ROVs, labs and cruises that almost certainly represents multi‑billion‑dollar cumulative investment across both ISA areas and China’s own EEZ. Beijing rarely foregrounds “project economics” in the Western sense; it is building capacity, data and optionality. The commissioning of large, advanced research and drilling ships, including billion‑dollar‑class deep‑ocean vessels, underlines that this is not a tentative side bet. From the outside, it looks more like long‑term strategic infrastructure for seabed access and ocean intelligence, with commercial mining as only one possible end use.

Taken together, these actors show how far the sector has moved. A listed company with a full PFS and real market cap, a billion‑dollar US‑flag vehicle led by a former major‑miner CEO, and a Chinese state complex quietly amassing licences and hardware are not the cast of a speculative sideshow. They are early indicators of an industry and a geopolitical contest that is already taking shape.

Deep Sea Mining is Here to Stay.

Deep-sea mining is no longer a fringe idea or a speculative technology. It is an emerging strategic industry already being advanced by states, contractors and major corporates deploying capital at scale. Unfortunately public understanding of it is still overwhelmingly shaped by a highly organised opposition movement that frames it as an unthinkable assault on one of the last untouched ecosystems on Earth.

A sophisticated network of environmental NGOs, activist researchers and philanthropic foundations have positioned deep-sea mining as the next great environmental battle after climate change. For these groups, the objective is not stricter regulation, but preventing the industry from existing at all. Terms like “extinction risk,” “irreversible destruction” and “we know nothing about the deep sea” have been repeated so relentlessly that they have effectively become the public narrative.

But beneath the slogans sits a much more uncomfortable reality.

If properly regulated, deep-sea mining may ultimately prove to be one of the lowest-impact ways to produce critical minerals at scale, particularly when compared with expanding terrestrial mining deeper into tropical rainforests, water-stressed regions, fragile coastlines and conflict-affected jurisdictions. That argument — grounded in science, lifecycle analysis, material intensity and comparative environmental trade-offs — has barely entered mainstream debate. Yet it is increasingly the view taking hold inside governments, and industrial strategy departments.

China’s long-term investments in seabed mineral systems, America’s sudden regulatory acceleration, and the billions already being committed to ships, robotics, processing systems and exploration programmes all point to the same conclusion: deep-sea minerals are no longer a hypothetical concept. They are increasingly viewed as part of the future supply chain for advanced manufacturing, electrification, AI infrastructure, defence systems and energy security.

This has created a striking disconnect.

In public discourse, deep-sea mining is still often discussed as though it were a distant theoretical threat that may or may not ever happen. In strategic and industrial circles, it is increasingly being treated as an inevitable new frontier for nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese and rare earth supply. The gap between those two realities is unlikely to persist for long.

Think of it like AI. In the early 2000s, governments and major technology firms were quietly investing enormous sums into machine learning, compute infrastructure and data systems while most people still viewed AI as science fiction. By 2020, the infrastructure, capital and strategic momentum had reached escape velocity, but the average Joe still believed it was science fiction. Today no company has a future without it. Deep-sea mining is on a similar curve. The capital is already moving. The technology is already being tested. The regulatory architecture is already forming. The debate is no longer about whether the industry can exist, but about how it will emerge and who will shape it.

That is the uncomfortable truth for both opponents and advocates alike.

Deep-sea mining is no longer a question of “if” but rather a question of “how, when, and under whose rules.” The major powers and players have already decided it forms part of their long-term mineral future. The real battle now is not over stopping it, but over controlling the standards, narratives, economics and geopolitical architecture that will define this new frontier.