Amanda’s Substack

Amanda’s Substack

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Ntuthuzelo KaMonwabisi Mdledle's avatar
Ntuthuzelo KaMonwabisi Mdledle
Oct 6

This is great work, Amanda. Thank you for sharing it with us.

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Damian Walsh's avatar
Damian Walsh
Oct 6

Great analysis. Need to share it with those who think we need to shut down all the mines.

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