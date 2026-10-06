About a month ago I built a system for calculating what I call The Mineral Footprint.

We have become very good at adding up how much metal is in any given technology, what that technology will cost to build and what the carbon footprint of it is. We know the exact of kg of metal in almost every technology we use, but increasingly that misses the point.

A solar panel might only have say a little a little bit of copper wiring in it, but it needs mounting structures, foundations, cabling, transformers and grid connections. And every tonne of copper required by those systems has its own physical footprint: ore mined, waste rock moved, energy consumed, chemicals used and infrastructure built before a tonne of refined copper ever reaches a factory.

That is the mineral footprint.

It asks a deceptively simple question:

What will it actually take, in physical materials, to build the things we say we are going to build?

And once we ask that question, others follow. How much of the world’s mining and processing capacity do our ambitions require? Who else is competing for the same supply? Can enough material actually be produced on the timetable we have promised? And what must be mined, moved and processed to produce it?

These questions are not an argument for reducing our ambitions. They are an argument for making them achievable.

The 5 mineral footprint layers

MF1 — Device: The minerals and processed materials contained in the finished product.

MF2 — Installation: The structures, foundations, cabling and equipment needed to install it and make it operational.

MF3 — System: The additional infrastructure required beyond the installation, such as grid reinforcement, transmission, storage or transport links.

MF4 — Earth moved: The ore, waste rock and overburden that must be moved to supply those materials.

MF5 — Conversion: The energy, fuels, chemicals and other industrial inputs needed to turn the extracted material into usable products.

So let’s start with the metal at the centre of electrification: copper.

And let’s calculate its real mineral footprint.

The Mineral Footprint of Copper

Copper is the metal we talk about most and understand least.

We know it is in the wiring of our homes, the windings of our motors, the cables under the sea and the busbars inside every data centre. We know an electric car contains more of it than normal car. We know AI, grids, defence and renewables all want more of it, all at once.

What we rarely ask is the question I set out in The Mineral Footprint: not how much copper is in the thing, but what does it actually take, from the physical world, to put that copper there?

Copper is the perfect test case for the framework, for three reasons.

First, almost none of copper’s footprint is in the device. Copper is a system metal. It lives mostly in the installation and the system around a technology, in MF2 and MF3, which is precisely the part conventional bills of materials leave out.

Second, copper has one of the heaviest ground burdens of any bulk metal. At today’s grades, a tonne of copper means hundreds of tonnes of rock.

Third, the copper supply chain is now under visible strain: record prices, falling grades, mine disruptions, a smelting industry concentrated in one country and an acid supply chain running through the Strait of Hormuz.

So let me apply the framework, MF1 to MF5, to copper itself, not to one product, but to the world’s annual copper requirement.

The claim on supply

Start with the size of the order.

In 2025 the world mined about 23.2 million tonnes of copper, produced 28.7 million tonnes of refined copper, according to the International Copper Study Group. Of that refined output, 18.7% came from secondary/recycled sources, meaning scrap. The other four-fifths came from the ground.

The largest producers were Chile 5.3m tonnes, the Democratic Republic of Congo 3.2m and Peru 2.7m, per the USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026. Those three countries supply roughly half the world’s mined copper.

The processing is even more concentrated. China refined an estimated 14m tonnes of the world’s ~29m tonnes of refined copper in 2025, according to the USGS, and since 2005 it has accounted for more than 90% of all growth in global smelting, lifting its share of capacity from around 15% to 50%.

Now the demand side. S&P Global projects copper demand rising 50%, from about 28 million tonnes today to 42 million tonnes by 2040, driven by core economic growth, the energy transition, AI and data centres, and defence. Without meaningful new supply, it sees a 10 million tonne shortfall by 2040. The IEA, working on a different basis, projects primary copper supply falling about 25% short of requirements in 2035.

And the timetable for closing that gap is long. A new copper mine takes on average around 17 years from discovery to first production, and only 5% of the copper deposits discovered in the past 35 years were found in the last decade.

The market has noticed. LME copper broke through $14,500 a tonne intraday in January 2026 and set new records again in September.

That is the headline. Now let us see what is underneath it.

MF1: The device, where copper barely shows up

MF1 asks what is physically inside the finished product. For copper, the answer is often surprisingly little, and that is exactly the problem.

An electric vehicle contains around 83 kg of copper, against about 23 kg in a conventional car. A solar module contains a little copper in its ribbons and junction box. A phone, a server or a motor contains copper in grams or kilograms.

These are the numbers we usually quote. They are true. They are also the smallest and most visible part of copper’s footprint.

Look at how copper is actually used. In 2024, building construction took 26% of global copper, consumer and general products, cooling and electronics 23%, power and telecom infrastructure 17%, transport 13%, industrial equipment 12% and other uses 9%.

Most of that is not in devices at all. It is in the buildings, networks and machines that devices plug into.

MF2: The installation, where copper starts to accumulate

MF2 counts what must be built around a device to make it work. This is where copper begins to dominate.

A traditional data centre can require 5,000 to 15,000 tonnes of copper. A next-generation AI facility may need up to 50,000 tonnes per site. Almost none of that is in the chips. It is in the power distribution, the busbars, the switchgear, the cooling, the transformers and the backup systems.

Solar tells the same story. S&P Global puts installed solar at about 2.2 tonnes of copper per megawatt, and with an average of 600 GW a year expected to be installed through 2040, that adds up to about 1.1 million tonnes of copper a year. Most of it is in the cabling, inverters and connections, not in the panel.

Offshore wind is higher still, because the copper is in the array cables and export cables that tie turbines to shore that are sometimes a meter thick.

The device tells you what you bought. The installation tells you how much copper you actually committed.

MF3: The system, where copper is most of the story

MF3 counts the infrastructure the wider system must build because a technology has been deployed. For copper, this is the heart of the matter.

Every electric car, heat pump, data centre and solar farm makes a claim on the grid. The grid is made of copper and aluminium. S&P Global estimates that transmission and distribution networks already use about 4.3 million tonnes of copper a year, rising to 7.1 million tonnes by 2040. That is more than electric vehicles use today, about 2.6 million tonnes, and more than data centres, renewables and defence combined.

The same report attributes about 1 million tonnes a year of copper demand by 2040 to the power infrastructure behind data centres, half for renewables built to supply them and half for transmission lines. That is on top of the 2.5 million tonnes data centres are expected to use directly. Defence demand is projected to roughly triple, to nearly 1 million tonnes a year.

This is the pattern the framework predicts. We can thrift copper in a device. We can substitute aluminium in some cables. But as electrification spreads, the system grows, and MF3 rises even while MF1 falls.

Put MF1 to MF3 together and the picture is clear: the world’s copper requirement is not a list of products. It is the physical wiring of an electrical civilization.

MF4: The ground, how much earth moves for a tonne of copper

This is where copper’s footprint stops being abstract.

Copper ore grades have been falling for more than a century. The IEA reports that average grades have fallen 40% since 1991. Average global grades were around 1.7% in 1930, 1.3% in 1970 and about 0.7% by 2010.

At those grades, the rock-to-metal ratio, the ore and waste rock moved for each tonne of refined metal, becomes very large. The USGS-led analysis by Nassar et al. puts copper’s global rock-to-metal ratio at about 513 tonnes of rock per tonne of copper. Across 431 copper operations, individual ratios ranged from about 2 to 17,000. According the Global Tailings Review a little over two thirds of that was waste rock, the rest was milled to extract the copper and ended up in tailings. Copper produces the largest single share of the worlds tailings at 46%.

For comparison, the same dataset puts aluminium at 7, iron at 9 and nickel at 250. Copper is in a different league from the other bulk metals.

Set that against the UN’s counted global material use of about 106.6 billion tonnes, the figure I discussed in The Mineral Footprint. Copper alone moves rock equivalent to more than a tenth of everything the world’s material footprint counts, and most of it, the waste rock, does not appear in that footprint at all.

Translate that back to the technologies using the 513:1 ratio and:

· An electric car’s 83 kg of copper means about 43 tonnes of rock.

· A megawatt of solar, at 2.2 tonnes of copper, means more than 1,100 tonnes of rock.

· A 50,000-tonne AI data centre means about 26 million tonnes of rock, just for its copper.

If S&P Global is right that mined supply must reach at least 32 million tonnes by 2040, then at today’s ratios the copper industry would be moving 16 to 24 billion tonnes of rock a year. At lower grades, it is going to be more.

MF5: The conversion, energy, water, steel and acid

Moving the rock is only half the bill. A 0.6% ore has to be refined to 99.99% copper for cathode.

Energy

Rötzer and Schmidt estimate the cumulative energy demand of copper cathode at about 69 GJ per tonne at 2010 grades. If grades fall to 0.5%, that rises to about 89 GJ, and to about 97 GJ if mines also get deeper and stripping ratios rise. Their key finding is that energy demand rises disproportionately as grades fall.

Where the energy goes matters as much as how much. Smelting and refining are the visible part, but at low grades most of the energy goes into digging, hauling, crushing and grinding rock that is more than 99% waste. Open-pit haulage runs almost entirely on diesel.

At about 69 GJ a tonne, the world’s 23 million tonnes of primary copper need roughly 1.6 exajoules a year. That is consistent with published estimates that primary copper accounts for around 0.3% of global energy consumption. On the current trajectory, that share rises with every fraction of a percentage point lost in grade.

Water

Milling is wet. The Global Tailings Review estimated that milling copper ore in 2016 required about 5.3 billion tonnes of water, some of it recycled, which is roughly 260 tonnes of water per tonne of copper.

In the Atacama, the world’s driest non-polar desert, that water increasingly comes from the sea. In 2023 Chile’s copper mines used 73 cubic metres of water per second, 74% of it recirculated and 9% seawater. Mining accounts for 85% of Chile’s desalination capacity. That seawater has to be desalinated and pumped hundreds of kilometres inland and thousands of metres uphill, which adds steel pipe, pumps, power plants and transmission lines to the bill.

This is the footprint of the footprint. A copper mine is itself an installation and a system, with MF2 and MF3 of its own: haul trucks, mills, conveyors, desalination plants, pipelines, power lines, roads, ports and sometimes whole towns. Much of that is made of steel, and a good deal of it is made of copper.

Acid

Then there is sulphuric acid, the master reagent of hydrometallurgy.

More than 15% of global primary copper is produced by leaching oxide ores with acid and recovering it through solvent extraction and electrowinning. SX-EW consumes roughly 2 to 5 tonnes of acid per tonne of copper.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz in February disrupted around half of the world’s seaborne sulphur trade, and China banned sulphuric acid exports from May until the end of the year. The IEA notes that for some critical minerals, acid costs overtook energy as the largest cost component.

The irony is that smelting copper sulphide ores produces sulphuric acid. In theory, a chalcopyrite concentrate contains enough sulphur to make about three tonnes of acid for every tonne of copper. Smelters are among the world’s largest acid producers, which makes them part of copper’s reagent supply as well as its metal supply.

The hidden passengers: copper’s by-products

There is one more dimension the framework exposes: what else rides on copper.

Copper is the principal host for selenium and tellurium, and copper mines supply close to half of the world’s molybdenum. Rhenium for jet engines comes from molybdenum recovered at copper mines. Much of the DRC’s cobalt (70% of global supply) is mined alongside its copper. Copper smelters recover gold, silver and other minor metals from their anode slimes.

This matters for two reasons. First, part of copper’s ground burden is really shared with these metals, which is why rock-to-metal estimates differ. Second, when copper supply is constrained, so is the supply of metals that cannot be produced at scale without it. Tellurium is used in thin-film solar; selenium in electronics and glass; molybdenum in steel alloys; rhenium in superalloys.

Copper smelters are no longer just copper plants. They are strategic multi-metal and chemical facilities, and half of that capacity is in China.

In 2025, mine disruptions removed about 1.5 million tonnes of copper, more than 6% of global mined supply. In 2026, problems at Grasberg in Indonesia and Kamoa-Kakula in the DRC removed an estimated 600,000 tonnes of expected output, and global mine production may fall this year for the first time since 2017. Chile’s output fell 6.6% in the first half of the year largely due to falling grades.

These are not just production numbers. They are the physical limits of the system showing through.

The fully franked tonne

Put the five sections together and a tonne of copper looks very different.

MF1- MF3: 1 tonne of copper (most of it in installations and systems, not devices, ~28 million tonnes used in 2025, heading to ~42m by 2040)

MF4: ~500–750 tonnes of ore, ~2/3waste rock; ~1/3milled tonnes into tailings

MF5: ~69 GJ cumulative energy, rising as grades fall, , ~260 tonnes of water (part recycled), ~2–5 tonnes of acid for each tonne of SX-EW copper

One tonne of copper is not one tonne. It is several hundred tonnes of rock, hundreds of tonnes of water, tens of gigajoules of energy.

What this means for planning

Return to the question the framework was built to answer: how much of the world’s mineral capacity do our ambitions require, and who else is competing for the same supply?

For copper, the answers are now stark.

If global demand rises by 14 million tonnes by 2040, and mined supply must grow by about 9 million tonnes to keep pace, the world is not just ordering more copper. It is ordering billions more tonnes of rock moved every year, more water in some of the driest places on earth, more diesel and electricity, more grinding steel, more acid and more smelting capacity.

A data centre campus, a national grid upgrade, an EV mandate and a rearmament programme all draw on the same copper, from the same mines, through the same smelters. The same tonne of copper cannot go into a transmission line in Britain, a data centre in Utah, an electric vehicle in Germany and a missile system somewhere else.

Higher prices will help. Recycling will grow Aluminium will replace copper where it can. Engineers will thrift. But none of those responses removes the physical bill. They move it, delay it or reprice it.

And the 17-year lead time means that the copper for the 2040s has to be discovered, financed and permitted now.

Copper is the metal of electrification, without it the benefits technologies we so often take for granted will not be possible. But we need to acknowledge that wiring the world means moving a mountain range every year, and that also has a cost.

We already know how to cost a grid in money and in carbon. Until we cost it in copper, and cost the copper in rock, water, energy and acid, we will keep being surprised by the bill.