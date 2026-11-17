Hydrogen is an indispensable industrial chemical, but a fundamentally inefficient general-purpose fuel. After decades of research, billions in subsidies and grand ambitions for a hydrogen economy, the latest evidence suggests that the promise of a universal clean fuel has collided with the realities of physics, chemistry and industrial economics.

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, one of the simplest molecules in chemistry and an extremely important industrial gas.

It is also one of the most misunderstood technologies of the energy transition.

For decades, hydrogen has been promoted as the fuel of the future. More recently, it became a central pillar of net-zero strategies, promising to replace fossil fuels in transport, heating, electricity generation and heavy industry.

There were two powerful reasons for its appeal.

First, hydrogen appeared to offer the perfect carbon-free fuel. Burn hydrogen and the principal product is water, not carbon dioxide. It looked like a way to preserve the convenience of combustible fuels while eliminating their carbon emissions.

Second, the expansion of intermittent wind and solar electricity created a fundamental challenge: how to store energy when the wind blows and the sun shines, and recover it when they do not. Hydrogen appeared to offer a solution. Surplus renewable electricity could produce hydrogen, which could then be stored, transported and converted back into electricity whenever required.

It was an attractive proposition. Hydrogen could apparently solve both the problem of fossil fuel emissions and the intermittency of renewable electricity.

There was just one problem.

The physics and economics of hydrogen never supported the idea that it could be used as a fuel source at scale.

The costs of producing, storing, transporting and using hydrogen were already well understood. So were its inefficiencies, its tendency to leak, its compatibility problems with certain metals and the enormous infrastructure required to turn it into a widely used fuel.

Scientists and engineers had been studying these problems for over 100 years.

Yet governments announced hydrogen strategies, committed billions in subsidies and encouraged investment in an energy economy that remained commercially unproven.

The latest evidence is revealing.

According to the International Energy Agency’s Global Hydrogen Review 2026, global hydrogen demand exceeded 100 million tonnes in 2025. Almost all of it was consumed in traditional industrial applications, principally refining and chemical manufacturing.

Low-emissions hydrogen fuel production reached only around one million tonnes in 2025, approximately 1% of global hydrogen production.

After years of political enthusiasm, investment and technological development, hydrogen remains overwhelmingly what it has been for generations: an industrial chemical, produced primarily from fossil fuels.

This raises a question that deserves far more attention.

When hydrogen was being promoted as a universal clean fuel did anyone consider if it’s practical, physical and economic characteristics justified that role, or did policymakers use it to make the net zero math add up, hoping the technology would eventually make it viable?

The answer lies in hydrogen’s history, its physical properties and the economics of the systems required to use it. Once the full infrastructure, material and energy costs of a hydrogen economy are considered, its hard to believe anyone ever thought it would work

Hydrogen is not new

Hydrogen was first identified in 1766. It is the lightest element, consisting of a single proton and electron, and molecular hydrogen, H₂, consists of two hydrogen atoms.

Although abundant throughout the universe, hydrogen on Earth is generally chemically bound to other elements, particularly oxygen in water H₂O and carbon in hydrocarbons.

Unlike coal, oil or natural gas, deposits or reservoirs of hydrogen are very rarely found in nature.

It must be manufactured.

This makes hydrogen an energy carrier rather than a primary energy source. Producing it requires energy, and converting it back into useful energy involves further losses.

The idea of a hydrogen economy is also far from new.

In 1923, J. B. S. Haldane proposed producing hydrogen using wind-generated electricity. During the 1960s and 1970s, researchers explored hydrogen as a way of extending nuclear energy into transport and other applications.

The oil crises of the 1970s renewed interest, followed by decades of research into fuel cells, hydrogen vehicles, electrolysis, storage and distribution.

Hydrogen has repeatedly been promoted as the fuel of the future.

And repeatedly, the industrial economics have failed.

Samuel Furfari, a former European Commission energy official, explored this history in his book The Hydrogen Illusion (2022)and his October 2026 article, Hydrogen: A Remarkable Molecule, but a Poor Fuel.

His central observation is that hydrogen’s enormous value as an industrial chemical has been confused with its suitability as an energy fuel.

This distinction is fundamental.

An indispensable industrial chemical

Hydrogen is extraordinarily useful.

Its most important applications exploit its chemical properties, not its ability to burn.

Hydrogen is essential to ammonia production through the Haber-Bosch process. Ammonia is the foundation of nitrogen fertilisers, which underpin modern agricultural productivity and global food production.

Hydrogen is also used extensively in petroleum refining, including hydrocracking and hydrotreating, and in removing sulphur and other impurities from fuels, thus creating 70% of the worlds sulphur and the world’s most important chemical reagent sulphuric acid.

It is also an important feedstock in methanol production, chemical synthesis and numerous industrial processes.

Industry has spent more than a century learning how to produce, store, transport and use hydrogen efficiently where its chemical properties create economic value.

And overwhelmingly, industry has chosen to produce hydrogen from natural gas and coal.

Why?

Because these routes have generally been both cheaper and more efficient than producing hydrogen from electricity.

The industrial use of hydrogen is not evidence of an immature technology awaiting a breakthrough. It is evidence of a mature industry that understands hydrogen’s properties and uses and how to produce it efficiently.

But that is fundamentally different from turning hydrogen into a universal energy fuel.

The first problem: hydrogen must be manufactured

Hydrogen is frequently described as clean because burning it produces water rather than carbon dioxide at the point of combustion.

But this says nothing about the energy required to produce it.

Most hydrogen is manufactured from natural gas or coal, called grey hydrogen.

Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis, using green electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The chemistry is straightforward. The energy balance is less attractive.

One kilogram of hydrogen contains approximately 33.3 kWh of energy on a lower-heating-value basis.

Producing that kilogram through electrolysis commonly requires around 50–55 kWh of electricity, depending on the technology and operating conditions.

A substantial proportion of the original electricity is therefore lost before the hydrogen has even been compressed, stored, transported or used.

Hydrogen is not a source of free energy. It is a way of converting energy from another source into chemical form.

If hydrogen is required for ammonia production or another chemical process, that conversion may be justified.

If the objective is simply to obtain heat, electricity or mechanical power, it introduces an expensive an potentially unnecessary additional step.

The second problem: hydrogen is extraordinarily difficult to store and transport

Hydrogen contains almost three times as much energy per kilogram as petrol.

This impressive statistic is frequently used to promote its potential as a fuel.

But it obscures the more important disadvantage.

Hydrogen is extremely light.

At ordinary atmospheric pressure, hydrogen gas contains approximately 3 kWh of energy per cubic metre, compared with roughly 10 kWh for natural gas.

To transport equivalent energy, hydrogen requires substantially greater gas volumes.

To store useful quantities, hydrogen must be compressed, liquefied or converted into another chemical carrier.

Each process consumes energy and requires specialised equipment.

Hydrogen vehicles commonly use storage pressures of 350 or 700 bar.

Liquid hydrogen must be cooled to approximately minus 253°C, requiring energy-intensive cryogenic refrigeration and insulated storage.

Hydrogen’s small molecular size, high diffusivity and low viscosity also create leakage challenges.

The problem of containing the world’s smallest molecule

Hydrogen is the smallest and lightest molecule, and containing it presents challenges that are easy to underestimate.

One analogy sometimes used by engineers is that trying to contain hydrogen in infrastructure designed for other gases can be like trying to hold golf balls in a fishing net. The analogy captures the problem of using more common seals, joints and equipment that were never designed for hydrogen’s properties.

An even more familiar illustration is a helium balloon.

We all remember getting our first helium balloons as a child. It floats beautifully on the first day. But by the following morning, it was usually sagging or lying on the floor. The helium had gradually escaped through the balloon material, even though there was no obvious hole.

Now consider that hydrogen is even lighter than helium.

The lesson is that containing a gas is not simply a matter of putting it inside a vessel that appears airtight. Molecular size, permeability, pressure, temperature and material compatibility all matter.

Then hydrogen makes it even worse, atomic hydrogen can enter susceptible metals and contribute to hydrogen embrittlement, reducing their mechanical strength and resistance to fatigue and fracture.

British scientists have found that no more than 10% hydrogen can be added to natural gas travelling through existing gas infrastructure before embrittlement causes the infrastructure to start breaking down.

This introduces a second layer of cost beyond hydrogen’s inherent production inefficiency.

A hydrogen economy requires not only more energy to deliver the same useful output, but potentially an entirely new infrastructure system to deliver it.

With its own financial costs and embodied emissions.

The result is a potentially enormous additional material and carbon footprint before a single unit of useful energy is delivered.

The thermodynamic problem: losing energy at every stage

Start with 100 units of electricity generated by a wind turbine, solar installation, nuclear, coal or gas power station.

Convert that electricity into hydrogen through electrolysis at an assumed 70% efficiency.

Only 70 units remain as chemical energy.

Allow a further 10% energy penalty for compression, storage and handling.

Approximately 63 units remain.

Convert the hydrogen back into electricity using a fuel cell operating at 55% standard efficiency.

The final output is approximately 35 units.

Of the original 100 units of electricity, approximately 65 have been lost.

These are illustrative assumptions based on common conversion factors, but they show the fundamental problem

Hydrogen introduces multiple conversion stages, each with an energy penalty.

For applications that can use electricity directly, this is economically irrational and profoundly inefficient.

The green solution to renewable intermittency

The second great attraction of hydrogen was its apparent ability to solve the intermittency problem of wind and solar power.

Wind and solar generate electricity when weather conditions permit, not necessarily when consumers need it.

A system heavily dependent on variable renewable generation therefore requires some combination of storage, dispatchable generation, transmission, demand flexibility and additional generating capacity.

Hydrogen appeared to provide a politically attractive answer.

Surplus renewable electricity could be converted into hydrogen, stored for weeks or months, and converted back into electricity during periods of low renewable generation.

Technically, this works. Practically and economically, it is far more challenging.

Converting that electricity to hydrogen means additional wind turbines or solar panels, electrolysers, compressors, storage facilities and reconversion equipment, all expensive industrial assets.

Hydrogen was promoted as a solution to the inefficiencies of an intermittent electricity system, yet its own conversion losses simply compounded those inefficiencies.

Green steel: when political ambition meets industrial chemistry

Steelmaking provides an even more revealing example of the gap between decarbonisation ambitions and industrial realities.

Steel is essential to modern civilisation, we produce approximately 1.9 billion tonnes of crude steel a year, and it is estimated primary steel produces 7–9% of global CO₂ emissions, massive for a single industry.

Consequently, hydrogen-based steelmaking has been promoted as a replacement for conventional coal blast-furnace steel production.

But metallurgical coal is not simply a fuel used to heat iron ore.

It performs several essential chemical and physical functions.

Coal is converted into coke, which provides heat and maintains permeability within the blast furnace.

Carbon monoxide generated through reactions involving carbon removes oxygen from iron oxides, producing metallic iron.

Coke also supports the furnace burden, allowing gases to circulate through the material, where finally some of the carbon is also integrated as an alloying element into the metallic structure of the steel.

Steel is a carbon iron alloy, with carbon forming an essential non substitutable part of the molecular structure of steel.

These functions cannot be replaced merely by introducing a different combustible gas.

Hydrogen can replace carbon monoxide as a reducing agent in hydrogen-based direct-reduced iron, which is fed with graphitic carbon into an electric arc furnace to make steelmaking.

The process requires a different type of plant, suitable iron ore, specialised equipment, reliable hydrogen supply and substantial “green” electricity.

Comparing conventional and hydrogen-based steelmaking

Today, roughly 70% of the world’s steel is produced using traditional blast furnaces, which rely on metallurgical coal. Most of the remainder is produced in electric arc furnaces, often using recycled scrap steel.

To produce one tonne of steel in a conventional blast furnace, you typically need around 600–800 kg of coal and coal-derived materials. That coal does two jobs: it provides energy and, crucially, the carbon needed to remove oxygen from iron ore and turn it into iron.

Hydrogen offers an alternative. Instead of using carbon to remove the oxygen, you use hydrogen, producing water rather than carbon dioxide in the reduction reaction.

So far, so good.

But here’s the catch. Hydrogen doesn’t come out of the ground ready to use like coal. You have to manufacture it first, and that takes an enormous amount of electricity.

Producing one tonne of steel using hydrogen typically requires around 50–60 kg of hydrogen. Making that much green hydrogen takes roughly 3,000–3,300 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity.

And that’s before you even start turning the iron into steel in the electric arc furnace.

Once the entire process is included, hydrogen-based steelmaking requires approximately 4 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity per tonne of steel.

To put that into perspective, that’s roughly the amount of electricity an average British household uses in 16 months.

Conventional steelmaking also uses enormous amounts of energy, but most of it comes from coal, which is both a fuel and a chemical ingredient in the process. Hydrogen steelmaking replaces much of that coal with electricity and manufactured hydrogen.

And electricity is considerably more expensive than coal-derived energy in most industrial markets.

So what does that actually cost?

Let’s look at the electricity bill for producing just one tonne of steel.

Recent industrial electricity prices have been around $96/MWh in the United States and approximately €156/MWh for medium-sized industrial consumers in the EU.

At those prices, electricity alone could cost roughly $384 per tonne of hydrogen-based steel in the US, or €624 in Europe. That’s for electricity alone, it doesn’t include the iron ore, the steel plant, the electrolysers needed to manufacture hydrogen, hydrogen storage, labour or any other production costs.

And that is the real problem. Green steel needs vast quantities of cheap electricity, as well as expensive new hydrogen production, iron ore, graphite and steelmaking infrastructure.

The International Energy Agency estimated in 2025 that early commercial plants using 100% hydrogen would produce steel at 50–140% higher cost than conventional blast-furnace steelmaking.

In other words, making green steel competitive requires either exceptionally cheap electricity, substantial subsidies, a very high carbon price, or customers willing to pay considerably more for their steel.

The problem isn’t that steelmakers don’t understand hydrogen or don’t want to reduce emissions. It is that they have to manufacture steel at a price their customers can afford and are willing to pay.

The question is whether the emissions reduction justifies the additional capital, electricity requirements, production costs and related emissions compared with other available industrial pathways.

At least four major steelmakers—ArcelorMittal, Cleveland-Cliffs, Salzgitter and Thyssenkrupp—have cancelled, fundamentally redirected or postponed flagship hydrogen-steel investments, despite billions in public subsidies. These developments illustrate the gap between the technical feasibility of hydrogen steelmaking and its commercial competitiveness, particularly given high electricity costs, hydrogen supply constraints and uncertain demand for premium-priced green steel.

Billions committed, limited commercial adoption

Over the past decade, governments in the United States, European Union, Japan, Germany, Australia and Canada have made substantial commitments to hydrogen programmes involving grants, tax credits, production subsidies, infrastructure support and industrial targets.

The scale of financial support for the hydrogen economy has been considerable. According to the IEA’s Global Hydrogen Review 2026, US$41 billion in public funding commitments were identified since the 2025 review, of which almost 25%—approximately $10 billion—had actually been disbursed. Separately, the Hydrogen Council reported $130 billion in committed public and private project investment across more than 570 clean-hydrogen projects.

Despite the fact that hydrogen has received enormous political attention and substantial financial support, low-emissions hydrogen production reached only around one million tonnes in 2025, and the hydrogen project pipeline for 2030 is looking extremely uncertain.

The wider failure of green economics

Hydrogen typifies the approach to net-zero energy policy.

Low-carbon technologies are evaluated on their theoretical potential at the point of generation without fully accounting for the costs of the entire energy system required to support them.

Production, storage, transmission, backup generation, infrastructure, material requirements and lifecycle emissions are typically ignored. By failing to fully account for these costs, policymakers have repeatedly miscalculated green energy technology’s economic and environmental viability at scale. Hydrogen is perhaps one of the clearest examples of this failure.

The manufacture of hydrogen plus the storage, transportation and utilisation infrastructure required for the hydrogen economy requires huge amounts of energy, materials, capital and embodied carbon.

And its final conversion into useful energy creates significant losses.

Green steel simply cannot not compete with traditional steel.

These constraints were understood long before net zero plans were developed.

Indeed, a substantial body of scientific and engineering literature warned against treating hydrogen as a universal fuel, and emphasised the importance of directing clean hydrogen towards applications where it offers genuine advantages over direct electrification.

Every expert identified low energy density, leakage, embrittlement, infrastructure costs and conversion inefficiencies as persistent barriers.

Capital, electricity, materials and public funding are all scarce and valuable resources, with opportunity costs.

A credible energy policy must compare technologies on their ability to deliver reliable energy, industrial output and emissions reductions at the lowest full-system cost.

Conclusion: the hydrogen delusion

Hydrogen is a remarkable molecule.

It is indispensable to fertiliser production, chemical manufacturing, oil refining and numerous other industrial processes.

It has been studied for generations, and industry has learned to use it effectively and efficiently.

But its promotion as a universal carbon-free fuel or a solution to making steel green was built on extremely weak foundations.

The hydrogen delusion is ultimately the belief that a narrow carbon objectives can make an inherently inefficient energy pathway economically competitive through political ambition and subsidies.

Hydrogen will continue to be an essential industrial chemical. It may also find commercially valuable applications in particular energy and industrial niches.

But it will never be the universal solution to the world’s energy problems.

And the failure to distinguish between what is technically possible, what is industrially practical and what is economically rational is one of the most important lessons of the hydrogen economy.

Energy policy must begin with physics, chemistry and economics — not with the hope that technology will eventually make political ambitions work.

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