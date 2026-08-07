Amanda’s Substack

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Osamah Almokdad's avatar
Osamah Almokdad
3h

Excellent piece, Amanda. What stands out to me is that this shifts the strategic question from resource ownership to conversion power. Gas in the ground is potential; industrial power emerges only when a system can process, transform, transport and redirect that resource across multiple downstream chains. In that sense, the decisive asset is not merely the molecule, but the architecture that converts it into usable national and industrial capability. And that also changes how we should think about vulnerability: disrupting one conversion node can propagate across seemingly unrelated sectors.

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Javier's avatar
Javier
4h

Hi Amanda, as usual for you, high quality report! Thanks for sharing your incredible knowledge. As private investor in mining and energy, I always learn something new with any of your article/post.

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