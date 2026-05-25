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Mark Gordon's avatar
Mark Gordon
4d

This is the most comprehensive and understandable explanation that I have seen of the interconnected dependencies of all of the elements that support the world’s food supply. Great job on this piece Amanda!

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Brian Hinchcliffe's avatar
Brian Hinchcliffe
4d

Uniquely well written educational essay following in the spirit of reminding us all that if it cannot be grown it has to be mined! And without those Germans beavering away in the late 1800’’s and early 1900’s creating the fertilizer chemistry they did the world’s population might be a lot smaller

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