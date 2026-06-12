There is an important statistic that rarely receives the attention it deserves:

Roughly half of the world’s food production exists because of synthetic fertilisers.

Without nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilisers, in careful balance, global agricultural yields would collapse. Modern civilisation feeds eight billion people not simply because we have fertile soils and favourable weather, but because we industrialised plant nutrition.

That is why I find the current discussion around fertiliser supply surprisingly complacent.

Because from where I sit, the mathematics simply do not add up.

The World Has A Fertiliser Problem

Today, an estimated 40-50% of global seaborne sulfur and ammonia supply moves through the Gulf region.

These are not niche commodities.

Sulfur is essential for producing phosphate fertilisers. Ammonia is the foundation of nitrogen fertilisers. Together they sit at the heart of modern food production.

The timing could hardly be worse.

The Northern Hemisphere’s critical fertiliser application season largely runs between February and May, supporting harvests from August through October. In the Southern Hemisphere, major application windows generally occur between April and August ahead of harvests later in the year.

Disruptions do not require every shipment to stop. Even partial interruptions, delays, insurance costs, or export restrictions can ripple through a system built around precise seasonal delivery.

If significant volumes of fertiliser fail to arrive during these windows, the lost application cannot simply be recovered later. Crops grow according to biological calendars, not shipping schedules.

The result is likely to be a combination of shortages and sharply higher prices.

For wealthier agricultural producers this may mean reduced application rates.

For poorer nations it may mean no application at all.

We Have Models For Small Fertiliser Cuts

The problem is that most agricultural modelling examines relatively modest reductions in fertiliser use based on price inflation from relatively minor 5-10% reductions in supply. The full range of price elasticity based on significant curtailments of global supplies has never been modelled, because it has never happened before. Importantly, these studies generally examine demand responses to higher prices and relatively modest reductions in nutrient application. They are not stress tests of simultaneous disruptions affecting multiple fertiliser components across large parts of the world.

In terms of the effect on yields that we do know, a European modelling study found:

A 5% reduction in nitrogen application reduced yields by roughly 2.1%

A 15% reduction reduced yields by approximately 6.4%

A 25% reduction reduced yields by roughly 11.2%

Those findings make intuitive sense. Less nitrogen generally means lower yields.

The problem is that few models have explored what happens when disruptions become substantially larger, particularly across multiple nutrients simultaneously.

Phosphorus shortages are often even more complicated.

Nitrogen reductions tend to produce immediate yield impacts. Phosphorus deficiencies can take longer to manifest and tend to produce a smaller reduction in yields, unless the reduction is in already phosphorus-poor soils, the consequences can be severe and immediate. Research suggests that failure to apply phosphorus in nutrient-constrained systems can reduce yields by approximately 10-20%, with even larger losses possible in chronically deficient soils.

In other words, we have reasonable estimates for moderate fertiliser reductions, in the order of 5-15%.

We have far less understanding of what happens when fertiliser availability becomes genuinely constrained across large regions of the world.

Now Add El Niño

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern that effectively redistributes weather across the planet. It tends to make some agricultural regions hotter and drier, others wetter and flood-prone, and can significantly affect crop yields, food production, energy demand, and commodity markets worldwide.

El Niño typically occurs every 2 to 7 years, although the timing is irregular. Most events last 9–12 months, while particularly strong events can persist for 18 months or longer.

If fertiliser disruption were the only risk factor, the situation would already deserve attention.

Unfortunately, it is not.

Climate forecasters (NOAA and ENSO) currently place a high probability on El Niño conditions emerging during the second half of 2026 and persisting into 2027.

Historically, El Niño years have reduced global average crop yields by approximately 1-4%, depending on the crop and the strength of the event.

At first glance, those numbers may not sound alarming.

But averages hide a great deal.

A strong El Niño does not affect the world evenly.

Some regions experience relatively little impact. Others experience severe drought, flooding, heat stress or wildfire risk.

Drier conditions often emerge across parts of Southeast Asia, India, Central America, northern Brazil and sections of Africa.

At the same time, excessive rainfall and flooding risks can increase in parts of South America, East Africa and other agricultural regions.

What matters is not the global average.

What matters is what happens in individual breadbaskets.

And increasingly, forecasters are discussing the possibility that this could become a strong El Niño event, with a non-trivial chance of reaching “super El Niño” status.

That outcome is far from certain.

But it is no longer something that can simply be dismissed.

How Fertiliser And Weather Interact

The most important point is that fertiliser shortages and weather shocks are not independent risks.

They reinforce one another.

A well-fertilised crop has greater resilience to environmental stress.

A nutrient-deficient crop enters periods of drought, heat stress or excessive rainfall with significantly less physiological margin for error.

That means the effects become multiplicative rather than additive.

A crop already weakened by reduced nitrogen and phosphorus application is more vulnerable to whatever weather conditions arrive later.

The agricultural system loses resilience precisely when it needs it most.

One Small Bright Spot

Interestingly, soybeans often perform relatively well during El Niño years compared with many other major crops.

That does not eliminate broader food system risks, but it does provide a reminder that agricultural impacts are rarely uniform.

Some crops and some regions may benefit even as others suffer.

The challenge is that global food systems depend upon the aggregate result.

The Modern Food Equation

Perhaps I am missing something.

If so, I would genuinely welcome correction from agronomists, farmers and fertiliser specialists who understand these systems better than I do.

But from where I sit, the numbers deserve more scrutiny than they are receiving.

Natural Productivity of Arable Land

+

Synthetic Fertilisers

+

Modern Seed Genetics

+

Mechanisation

+

Reliable Climate Patterns

+

Functioning Global Supply Chains

=

Food for Eight Billion People

Now lets modify

Minus 40-50% of N and P

Add El Nino

Minus functioning global supply chains

Add higher fertiliser costs

Add higher fuel costs for tractors trucks and ships that keep the entire global food supply moving.

One of the objections to this argument is that the maths is not exact. Critics will point out that fertiliser markets adjust, that farmers substitute nutrients, and that weather shocks are unevenly distributed. All of this is true.

But modern agriculture is not a system built with enormous spare capacity. Roughly half of global food production depends on synthetic fertilisers. The same handful of nutrients must arrive in the right place, at the right time, every growing season. Add a major disruption to sulfur and ammonia flows, constraints on potash availability, and a forecast El Niño-related reduction in yields, and the burden of proof should shift. The question is no longer whether each individual shock can be explained away in isolation. It is whether a food system designed to operate with minimal slack can absorb all of them simultaneously.

The maths may not be exact. But neither is the assumption that food inflation is the only outcome.

None of this guarantees a food crisis.

But it does suggest that the agricultural system is entering 2026-27 with multiple risks aligned simultaneously.

But when I look at the mathematics of fertiliser dependency, nutrient constraints and weather risk, I struggle to reconcile them with the relative lack of concern for anything other than food price inflation.

We will begin finding out the answer when the first major harvests start coming in during August and September.

By then, the decisions that matter will already have been made.