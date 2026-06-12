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William David
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Mahshahr - Iran's largest petrochemical complex and a major sulfuric acid production source - was struck June 9. Hormuz cuts what moves. Mahshahr cuts what gets made. The fertiliser math gets harder when both chokepoints close simultaneously.

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