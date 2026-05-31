Energy is the foundation of modern civilization and economic productivity. Every aspect of human progress—from manufacturing and transportation to agriculture, healthcare, and digital infrastructure—depends on abundant, reliable energy supply. Yet energy demand, its growth trajectory, and the geopolitical competition to control energy sources remain profoundly misunderstood and co-opted by special interest groups pushing incomplete narratives.

The Demand Reality: We’re Barely Keeping Up

Global energy demand rose 2.2% in 2024 to reach a new high of 592 exajoules. Electricity demand is growing even faster—at 4% annually in 2024—outpacing total energy demand growth and signalling the emergence of a new global energy system. This represents the third-highest percentage growth in electricity demand in the last decade, with total global electricity consumption crossing 30,000 TWh for the first time.

The IEA’s World Energy Outlook 2025 forecasts electricity demand growth of 40-50% through 2035, with some projections showing average annual growth rates of 3.6% between 2026 and 2030—significantly faster than the previous decade. New demand drivers include data centres (projected to double consumption to 945 TWh by 2030, equivalent to Japan’s total current power consumption), AI infrastructure, transportation electrification, and continued industrial expansion in emerging markets. In the United States alone, data centres are expected to account for 8.6% of all electricity demand by 2035, more than double their current 3.5% share.

The Real Driver: Economic Development, Not Data Centres

But while the developed world obsesses over data centres and AI, these are fundamentally first-world problems. The real driver of global energy demand is economic development in emerging markets, because electricity remains the most effective pathway for the two-thirds of the world that doesn’t have anywhere near Western consumption levels to catch up.

The disparity is staggering. OECD countries average approximately 9,124 kWh per capita annually. High-income economies use almost five times as much energy on a per capita basis as low- and middle-income economies.

Electricity doesn’t just provide compute power, it fundamentally transforms quality of life, enabling refrigeration, clean water, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and education. As emerging economies develop, their electricity demand will continue surging regardless of what happens with Western AI infrastructure.

Demand Severely Constrained by Infrastructure Limits

Global energy demand growth is severely limited by the cost and ability to build sufficient infrastructure. If we could actually build it fast enough, annual demand growth would be 2-3 times higher than current levels.

The constraint is real and worsening. Over 2,500 GW of generation, storage, and large-load projects are currently stalled in grid connection queues worldwide—equivalent to five times the solar and wind capacity added in 2022. In the United States alone, 1,300-1,650 GW of clean electricity generation and storage capacity is waiting to connect to the grid. Average grid interconnection timelines now exceed five years, and approximately 80% of proposed projects never make it to construction.

Grid investment is the critical bottleneck. Currently, only $400 billion is spent annually on global grid infrastructure, compared to $1 trillion invested in new power generation—a massive capital deployment mismatch. To keep pace with projected demand, annual global grid investment must increase by approximately 50-100%, reaching $600-811 billion per year by 2030. For every dollar spent on new renewable generation, only 60 cents is spent on necessary grid infrastructure.

Energy infrastructure supply chains face persistent constraints, with long lead times and elevated equipment costs for transformers, cables, and gas turbines. Grid capacity constraints now represent the single greatest constraint on the pace of decarbonization and economic development. If you as any hyperscaler what their number one problem is they will tell you it is enery, planned data center projects globally face significant delays due to grid congestion, and reserve margins (surplus electricity available beyond peak demand) are tightening dangerously.

Where the World Gets Electricity Today

In 2024, global electricity generation broke down as follows:

· Coal: 34.4% of global electricity (largest single source)

· Natural Gas: 22.0%

· Hydropower: 14.3% (largest clean electricity source)

· Nuclear: 9.0% (fell to a 45-year low as a percentage of generation)

· Wind: 8.1%

· Solar: 6.9%

· Other renewables (bioenergy, geothermal): 2.6%

· Other fossil fuels: 2.8%

The Critical Fact: Capacity vs. Reality

While renewable energy capacity is scaling faster than ever, the actual amount it has increased renewables as a percentage of demand is far smaller than headlines suggest. This disconnect stems from two fundamental realities:

First, renewable power is intermittent, and actual energy generated by capacity additions is only a small fraction of what is installed. As detailed in the capacity factor section, 1 GW of solar capacity generates only about one-sixth the annual electricity of 1 GW of nuclear capacity, while 1 GW of wind generates about one-third.

Second, we are installing coal, gas, and nuclear at lower absolute rates than renewables, but their far higher capacity factors mean they produce multiples of what renewables generate per GW installed.

Global demand is rising faster than our ability to install any and every kind of power. In 2024, fossil fuels met approximately 60% of new demand growth. All forms of energy—coal, oil, gas, renewables, hydro, and nuclear—reached all-time record levels in 2024.

As we will discover, not all forms of generating capacity were created equally—and this distinction is where China’s renewable export strategy becomes most deceptive.

China’s Energy Strategy: Understanding the Full Picture

China’s energy approach reveals a sophisticated industrial and geopolitical strategy that Western politicians frequently misunderstand. Energy and the productivity it unleashes are central to China’s economic success, and Beijing aims to own the entire energy stack—from production to export dominance, much like it does in critical minerals.

China’s Current Energy Mix (2024-2025)

China is the world’s largest electricity consumer, accounting for one-third of global power demand. However despite their massive additions of renewable capacity, fossil fuels still provided 58% of China’s actual electricity generation in 2025.

China’s 2025 Electricity Generation Mix

By actual generation (not capacity):

· Coal: 53-55% of total electricity generation

· Hydropower: 13.6-14%

· Solar: 8.4-11%

· Wind: 10-11%

· Nuclear: ~5%

· Natural Gas: 2.6-3%

· Biofuels: ~2%

Growth Trajectories and Strategic Intent

China’s renewable expansion is accelerating. In 2024, renewable energy accounted for 86% of China’s total new installed power capacity, representing 373 million kilowatts of new additions (23% year-over-year increase). Solar alone added 278 million kilowatts in new capacity. China contributed more than half of the global increase in both solar and wind generation, with clean generation meeting over 80% of the country’s demand growth.

This expansion serves multiple strategic purposes:

Replacing Aging Coal Infrastructure: China’s massive coal fleet is reaching the end of its natural life, epitomized by the recent Shanxi Liushenyu mine disaster in May 2026 that killed 82 people—the country’s worst mining disaster in nearly two decades. Coal output has fallen in eight of the past nine months, and the central government has initiated nationwide safety reviews triggering widespread inspections and closures. Growing nuclear, wind, and solar capacity provides additional power while replacing aging, dangerous coal infrastructure.

Nuclear Ambitions: China: ~55-57 GW of nuclear capacity, ranking approximately third globally after America and France, but they are growting fast. China set a target of 110 GW of nuclear capacity by 2030, and projects reaching 150 GW by 2035 and potentially 335 GW by 2050. With 36 reactors under construction (more than half of global nuclear construction projects) and 16 more approved, China is positioned as the world’s fastest-expanding nuclear power producer.

The Deceptiveness of Capacity Numbers: Understanding Capacity Factors

Before examining China’s energy expansion, it’s essential to understand that installed capacity and actual electricity generation are fundamentally different metrics. Capacity factor—the percentage of time a power source actually generates electricity at its maximum rated capacity—varies dramatically by technology:

Nuclear: 90-95% capacity factor (runs nearly continuously)

Natural Gas (combined cycle): 50-60% capacity factor (flexible baseload/peaker)

Coal: 40-70% capacity factor (baseload but increasingly flexible)

Wind (onshore): 25-35% capacity factor (intermittent, weather-dependent)

Wind (offshore): 35-45% capacity factor

Solar PV: 15-25% capacity factor (only generates during daylight, weather-dependent)

This means 1 GW of nuclear capacity generates roughly 4-6 times more actual electricity than 1 GW of solar capacity, and 3 times more than wind capacity over the course of a year.

China’s Real Generation Picture

When you adjust China’s impressive capacity additions for capacity factors, a very different picture emerges. China added 278 GW of solar capacity in 2024. At a ~20% capacity factor, this translates to roughly 55.6 GW of baseload-equivalent generation. Their wind additions of approximately 100 GW at ~30% capacity factor equal about 30 GW of baseload equivalent.

Compare this to nuclear: China’s target of adding capacity to reach 110 GW by 2030 (roughly 50 GW of new additions from current levels over 5 years, or ~10 GW annually). But at 90%+ capacity factors, each GW of nuclear delivers the same annual electricity as 4.5 GW of solar or 3 GW of wind.

The Grid Balancing Reality

Here’s where China’s strategy becomes even more revealing: intermittent renewables don’t just require their nameplate capacity—they require additional backup capacity to maintain grid stability when the sun doesn’t shine and wind doesn’t blow.

This is why China continues building coal plants even while adding record renewable capacity. New coal plants hit a 10-year global high in 2025, with China accounting for the vast majority. When wind output falls or nuclear reactors go offline (as happened in May 2026), China burns more fossil fuels to compensate.

The only technology that can be installed quickly enough to balance massive renewable additions is natural gas in Western countries, or coal in China’s case. Gas plants can ramp up and down to match renewable intermittency, which is why they’re the inevitable companion to rapid renewable deployment. But this reality is conveniently omitted when Chinese officials showcase their renewable installations to visiting politicians.

Selling False Premises to Uninformed Politicians

I was recently lectured on linked in by a “Baroness” with zero experience in energy, just back from an all expenses paid tour of a new Chinese solar farm. When China invites foreign delegations to tour their solar farms and wind installations, they emphasize capacity additions. What they don’t explain is:

These installations generate a fraction of their nameplate capacity

The intermittency requires either massive energy storage (which doesn’t exist at scale) or fossil fuel backup

The grid infrastructure costs to integrate intermittent renewables are enormous

The actual electricity generated per dollar invested is far lower than baseload sources

Politicians return home, dazzled by the gigawatt numbers, and place orders for Chinese solar panels and wind turbines without understanding they’re committing their countries to:

Much higher total capacity installations than equivalent baseload power (3-6x more capacity for the same electricity)

Parallel fossil fuel infrastructure to provide backup and grid balancing

Massive grid upgrades to handle distributed, intermittent generation

Long-term dependence on Chinese manufacturing for replacement components

This is industrial strategy disguised as climate leadership. China understands the capacity factor reality perfectly—they’re building nuclear and maintaining coal precisely because they know renewables alone can’t reliably power an industrial economy. But they’re happy to sell the West on a renewable-heavy strategy that will require continued fossil fuel backup (benefiting China’s coal and LNG exports) while creating dependency on Chinese renewable manufacturing.

The Numbers That Matter: Actual Generation vs. Capacity

While China’s renewable capacity reached 51% of total operational capacity in 2025, fossil fuels still provided 62% of actual electricity generation. This gap between capacity share and generation share is the entire story—and the metric China’s salespeople conveniently obscure when pitching to foreign governments.

The reality: China added the capacity equivalent of hundreds of gigawatts of renewables, but the generation equivalent of far less baseload power. Meanwhile, they’re building nuclear faster than any nation on earth (36 reactors under construction, more than half the global total) because they understand what actually powers a modern industrial economy.

The Export Showroom Reality

China manufactures 92% of the world’s solar modules and 82% of wind turbines. Since 2018, China has exported nearly $1 trillion worth of batteries, solar equipment, electric vehicles, and wind power systems globally. China now supplies over 65% of the world’s renewable energy products, and this share continues to increase.

The market share breakdown is striking:

Solar modules: China supplied 91% of all solar modules installed outside China in 2024

Wind turbines: 39% of wind turbines installed globally outside China

Overall renewable exports: Grew 35% between 2019 and 2023

When the Paris accords were signed and Western politicians raced to make net zero pledges without considering the costs, China saw dollar signs. China’s production capacity has grown so dramatically that it can already meet global renewable demand even under the most aggressive Net Zero by 2050 scenarios without further expansion. Under IEA’s Net Zero 2050 pathway, China will be able to provide approximately four-fifths of solar equipment and more than half of wind turbines needed for the rest of the world.

Chinese officials routinely showcase their domestic renewable growth to visiting politicians from around the world as part of their sales pitch. These politicians dutifully return home with narratives about China’s “climate leadership” and subsequently place orders for Chinese green technology. Clean-energy technologies drove more than a third of China’s GDP growth in 2025 and more than 90% of the rise in investment.

This represents industrial policy executed at scale: China views energy not as an environmental virtue signal but as economic and geopolitical power, seeking to dominate both the consumption and export markets while other nations remain dependent on Chinese supply chains for their energy transitions.

Setting the Record Straight

The West has fundamentally misunderstood the energy transition, treating it as environmental policy when it is actually industrial strategy and economic competition. China grasps what Western politicians miss: energy abundance drives productivity and economic growth, and whoever controls energy supply chains—fossil, renewable, or nuclear—wields geopolitical power.

Special interest groups sell a comforting fiction that renewables are “replacing” fossil fuels. The data tells a different story: all energy sources are growing simultaneously because global demand is outpacing our ability to build anything fast enough. The real question isn’t whether renewables will displace fossil fuels—it’s whether civilization can build enough total energy capacity to meet exploding demand from AI, manufacturing, electrification, and billions of people seeking better lives.

China plays a longer game. They’re building nuclear at record pace because they understand capacity factors. They’re maintaining coal because they understand reliability. And they’re flooding the world with solar panels and wind turbines because they understand that countries buying into low-capacity-factor solutions are paying them a fortune for the privilege, frankly they will need either fossil backup or Chinese imports forever.

Energy isn’t about virtue signalling. It’s about power—literally and geopolitically. Until Western policymakers understand this, they’ll keep writing checks to Beijing while wondering why their grids can’t keep the lights on.

Key sources:

· IEA World Energy Outlook 2025

· EIA International Energy Outlook

· Energy Institute Statistical Review 2024

· McKinsey Global Energy Perspective 2025

· China National Energy Administration data

· Global Energy Monitor reports