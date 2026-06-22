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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
2h

Every map of a mineral deposit is also a map for a submarine. And the part that makes this hard to catch up on is that China's data is fifteen years deep now. You can build a research vessel in three years. You can't replicate fifteen years of cumulative ocean surveying in any timeframe, because each expedition gets interpreted against everything that came before. The acoustic profiles, the electromagnetic readings, the seabed characterisations, they compound. Each layer makes the next one more useful.

The Portuguese didn't become a maritime empire because they had more ships. They became one because they had better maps. China is running the same sequence on the only frontier where it still matters, and the maps are the moat. The West could match the fleet tomorrow. It can't match the data, because you can outspend the present but you can't outspend the past.

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cjosgood@att.net's avatar
cjosgood@att.net
3h

I don't think we ought to think in terms of dominance: the British, Dutch, Belgian, French empires were essentially evil, they turned their dominance into evil. That is not in the declaration of independence; we need a new system, for the benefit of all humanity, and not for the trillionaires. The BRICS is a good start, along the the Shanghai cooperation organization, whose principle is "win-win." Rick Sanders, Schiller Institute, LaRouche Organization. This is the spirit of the Declaration of Independence, "all men are created equal, with unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

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