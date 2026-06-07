China holds more International Seabed Authority exploration contracts than any other country, with five licences covering polymetallic nodules, sulphides and cobalt-rich crusts in some of the most prospective tracts of the international deep ocean. It is also one of the ISA’s largest financial contributors, helping to fund the institution that decides who gets to explore which parts of the “common heritage of humankind.”

Strictly speaking, China doesn’t need the deep sea. It already dominates global mineral supply, controlling a large share of both mining and processing for bulk and critical minerals, and has spent decades building the world’s most comprehensive metals and mining ecosystem. It is the single largest consumer of many of the critical minerals that underpin the energy transition and advanced manufacturing.

But licences are permission slips, not power. An ISA contract grants exclusive exploration rights over a defined area for a limited period, under strict environmental and reporting conditions. It does not finance the ships, train the crews or guarantee that anything will ever be commercially mined. A stack of contracts is only as valuable as the capabilities that sit behind it.

Officially, Beijing can present these licences as a hedge on a potential future mineral province, and as a sign of its willingness to wait while the ISA process decides whether deep-sea mining is acceptable at all. It is a laudable posture of patience and multilateralism. Yet what China says and what China does point in different directions. Its activities in the deep ocean suggest that “exploration” doubles as a cover for becoming not just the prime mover in deep-sea mining, but a state pursuing a far more ambitious agenda.

Capability is power. What matters is who can design, build and operate the vessels, submersibles, data systems and processing chains that turn legal rights into practical presence. The real story starts where the paperwork ends.

China’s Exploration Licences are the Tip of the Iceberg

China didn’t stop at collecting ISA licences. It built an entire deep-ocean ecosystem around them. China now combines its five ISA exploration licences with a web of exclusive economic zone (EEZ) partnerships, Pacific island relationships and domestic law that gives its contractors predictable access to multiple seabed jurisdictions, not just the “Area” managed by the ISA. The Cook Islands “comprehensive strategic partnership,” for example, sits alongside other Pacific and Indian Ocean engagements that give Chinese entities a legal and diplomatic footprint well beyond their ISA blocks.

Behind the paperwork sits hardware and institutions. China has invested heavily in dedicated deep-sea research institutes, ocean universities and state laboratories, and has fielded a family of manned and unmanned submersibles such as Jiaolong, Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior) and Fendouzhe (Striver), the latter reaching 10,909 metres in the Mariana Trench in 2020. These systems have supported thousands of dives, including more than two dozen full-ocean-depth missions, and have been explicitly framed by Chinese officials as tools for “resource exploration, rescue and salvage, and deep-water scientific research” all at once.

Most importantly, China has assembled what multiple studies now describe as the world’s largest civilian oceanographic fleet. One U.S. Naval War College assessment identified 64 active blue‑water marine scientific research vessels under Chinese flags—more than the combined U.S. academic and NOAA fleets and built largely within the past 15 years. These ships range from classic research vessels to multi‑role platforms that can deploy submersibles, towed arrays and autonomous systems. ISA contract areas are only a small subset of where they operate: Chinese surveys now routinely cover the Western Pacific, South China Sea and Indian Ocean, turning “exploration” into a continuous, globe‑spanning presence at sea.

The Pullitzer Investigation

The Mongabay/CNN investigation is the pivot point where your argument moves from inference to evidence. Co‑published in March 2026 and supported by the Pullitzer Center’s Ocean Reporting Network, the project set out to answer a simple question: is China’s deep‑sea mining fleet just about minerals, or is it also part of a wider strategic intelligence effort at sea ? Its scope was tightly defined. The reporters identified eight Chinese state‑owned vessels linked to deep‑sea mining research and analysed five years of AIS tracking data, port calls and public records to map where those ships actually operated between 2021 and 2026 .

The headline findings are stark. Over that period, the eight vessels spent only about 6.4% of their operating time inside ISA‑designated exploration zones, despite being officially tasked with work in those areas . The vast majority of their activity took place elsewhere: near Guam, around Taiwan, along key undersea cables and inside the exclusive economic zones of multiple states, including the United States and Russia, often in locations Western analysts regard as strategically important for anti‑submarine warfare and undersea surveillance. The ships also showed patterns associated with grey‑zone behaviour: repeated calls at military‑linked ports and episodes where AIS transponders were switched off or went dark for extended stretches.

The authors are careful not to over‑claim. None of this proves these vessels were conducting military operations. They emphasise that the same platforms genuinely support scientific research and mineral exploration . But the pattern is difficult to explain if you assume strict separation between civilian and military roles. The investigation’s core implication is that, in China’s system, oceanographic research, resource exploration and strategic intelligence gathering are treated as overlapping functions assigned to the same ships, crews and institutions. That is the “new information” that changes the picture: deep‑sea mining capability is not being built in isolation, but as part of a broader project to understand—and potentially dominate—the ocean floor.

Deep Sea Mining is the Perfect Dual Use Technology

Most people are remarkably unaware of how long the deep ocean has been wired into their daily lives. For more than half a century, great powers have laid cables, listening systems and sensors across the seabed, turning what looks like empty blue on a map into one of the most densely instrumented layers of the planet. Today, roughly 70% of Earth’s surface is covered by ocean, yet no state – and certainly not the ISA – has anything close to continuous awareness of what happens thousands of metres below the surface. No regulator can “police” the deep sea in real time. No outsider can prove what any particular research vessel, let alone a fleet of 64, is really doing on a given cruise.

Deep-sea mining research slots neatly into this history because it is a textbook dual‑use technology. To harvest nodules, a country must first learn to map the seabed at high resolution, understand ocean acoustics, model currents, deploy autonomous vehicles, communicate underwater, operate machinery remotely at depth and maintain long‑duration presence far from shore. Every one of those skills is directly transferrable to military tasks: detecting submarines, mapping and monitoring undersea cables, protecting one’s own infrastructure, identifying vulnerabilities in others’, and conducting wide‑area surveillance under conditions where satellites and aircraft are blind.

Subsea cables are the skeleton of this hidden world. A sprawling network of more than a million kilometres of fibre carries the bulk of global internet and financial traffic, stitched together by repeaters, landing stations and branching units anchored to the seabed. Alongside them sit classified systems: Cold War‑era acoustic arrays, modern seabed sensors and covert tapping or listening posts maintained by all the major powers. In that environment, the road to seabed mining and the road to seabed warfare are, to a remarkable extent, the same road. The same vehicles that “explore” can also listen. The same robots that collect nodules can approach a cable. And the same data needed to optimise a riser system also helps target anything that moves in the deep.

The Deep-Sea Aircraft Carrier

If there is a single image that captures China’s deep-ocean ambitions, it is not an ISA licence or a manganese nodule. It is the full-ocean-depth submersible Fendouzhe (”Striver”) and the growing fleet of motherships and floating bases designed to support it.

Fendouzhe is a three-person, full-ocean-depth manned submersible capable of reaching 10,000 metres and operating in some of the most extreme environments on Earth. In November 2020, it descended to approximately 10,909 metres in the Challenger Deep of the Mariana Trench, making China only the second nation after the United States to demonstrate a repeatable, crewed, full-ocean-depth capability.

The vehicle is an extraordinary feat of engineering. It employs a titanium alloy pressure sphere capable of withstanding pressures exceeding 1,000 times those at sea level, alongside multiple redundant buoyancy systems, advanced life-support equipment, acoustic communications and precision thrusters. It can sustain three aquanauts for up to ten hours on the seabed and has now completed more than twenty dives beyond 10,000 metres.

Yet Fendouzhe does not operate alone.

Like carrier-based aircraft, it relies upon an entire support ecosystem. Surface vessels such as Tansuo 1 and Tansuo 2(”Exploration 1” and “Exploration 2”) act as floating bases from which the submersible is deployed, recovered and maintained. These large, long-range research vessels can remain at sea for weeks, carrying laboratories, workshops and specialised crews capable of supporting repeated deep-sea operations during a single expedition.

China has continued to expand this capability. New generations of research ships, including Tansuo 3, delivered in late 2024, combine deep-sea exploration with archaeological and polar capabilities, further broadening China’s ability to operate across the global commons.

These mothership complexes project presence and capability beneath them. They deploy manned submersibles, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), allowing China to explore, map and work on the seabed repeatedly and at scale.

China’s ambitions, however, extend even further.

Under the country’s Fourteenth Five-Year Plan, Beijing has launched what it describes as the world’s first ultra-large, semi-submersible, twin-hull marine research platform: the Deep-Sea All-Weather Resident Floating Research Facility, more evocatively nicknamed the “Open-Sea Floating Island.”

Expected to become fully operational around 2030, the platform represents a dramatic escalation in both scale and ambition. With a displacement of approximately 78,000 tonnes—placing it in the same mass class as the Fujian aircraft carrier—it is designed to support between 200 and 240 personnel for up to four months without resupply. It will possess independent power, navigation and communications systems, while critical compartments are reportedly hardened to withstand extreme contingencies.

Engineers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University describe it as a “far-sea floating mobile island”: a semi-submersible structure capable of moving under its own power before settling into position as a stable offshore base, even in rough seas.

Officially, its purpose is entirely scientific and industrial. It is intended to serve as:

an open-ocean testing ground for deep-sea mining systems and heavy subsea equipment;

a platform for marine science, ocean observation and extreme-environment research;

and a hub for developing offshore oil, gas and renewable-energy technologies.

It is also designed to integrate China’s growing portfolio of deep-sea assets, supporting full-ocean-depth submersibles such as Fendouzhe, 2,000-metre seabed laboratories studying cold seep ecosystems, and fleets of ROVs and AUVs operating across the water column.

Whether these systems are ultimately used for science, industry or some future strategic purpose almost misses the point.

What matters is that China is constructing an integrated deep-ocean capability unlike anything else in the world.

Fujian projects power above the waves. Fendouzhe and its motherships project presence in the hadal zone below them. One dominates the surface and sky; the other extends human reach to the deepest parts of the ocean. Both are products of the same state project: the determination to master the global commons, from orbit to the ocean floor.

The West Is Fighting The Last War

Much of the Western debate on deep-sea mining still treats it as a narrow environmental and regulatory question: should it happen at all, should there be a moratorium, can the ISA finish the Mining Code, and how much weight should be given to NGO campaigns warning about ecological damage. Those are real questions, and serious ones. But they are increasingly beside the central strategic point.

While Western governments, activists and regulators argue over whether the first commercial nodule should ever be lifted from the seafloor, China appears to be asking a different question entirely: if the deep ocean becomes economically and militarily consequential, who will already possess the capability to operate there ? That is a much broader lens. It is not just about mining. It is about platforms, endurance, seabed mapping, acoustic knowledge, underwater vehicles, legal access, scientific legitimacy and persistent presence in places few others can reach.

From my perspective, China appears to understand two things that much of the West does not.

The first is that the next generation of strategic resources lies not only on land, but increasingly on the seabed. Polymetallic nodules, cobalt-rich crusts, seafloor massive sulphides, offshore energy systems and the infrastructure that supports them represent an enormous future option on the global economy. Unlike many Western nations, China can afford to be patient. It already exercises extraordinary influence over today’s critical mineral supply chains, dominating the refining and processing of many of the resources upon which modern industry depends. It does not need the deep ocean tomorrow. It merely needs to ensure that when the time comes, it is ready and that its claims are firmly staked.

The second insight may be even more profound.

For decades, we have assumed that the next great frontier of geopolitical competition would be space. Yet more than half of our own planet remains largely unexplored, poorly governed and beyond the routine reach of most states. The deep ocean is the largest physical domain on Earth over which no nation exercises complete mastery.

It is, in many respects, the last great frontier.

That comparison may make some uncomfortable. The age of colonial conquest is rightly associated with exploitation and injustice. But history also tells us that whenever humanity encounters a new domain of economic value and strategic importance, competition follows. The Arctic. The skies. Orbit. Cyberspace. The deep ocean is unlikely to prove the exception.

It is not simply about mining. It is about building platforms, endurance, seabed mapping, oceanographic knowledge, underwater robotics, scientific legitimacy, legal access, and a persistent presence.

History suggests that great powers rarely build capabilities for a single purpose. Railways moved goods before they moved armies. Merchant fleets carried commerce before they became navies. Satellites enabled communications before they transformed intelligence and warfare.

Nobody spends hundreds of billions of dollars mastering an environment they believe will remain strategically irrelevant. The deep ocean is unlikely to be the lone exception. If this interpretation is correct, then the real contest is not over who lifts the first manganese nodules from the seafloor. It is over who masters the industrial and geopolitical frontier beneath half the planet.

Conclusion

Deep-sea mining was never simply about manganese nodules. It is about who understands the ocean floor, who can map it, who can work there, who can remain there, and who can convert legal access into industrial and strategic control.

That is what makes China’s approach so consequential. It has not merely accumulated ISA contracts. It has assembled an ecosystem: licences, EEZ partnerships, Pacific relationships, research institutes, deep-submergence vehicles, motherships, test systems, floating infrastructure and the world’s largest oceanographic fleet. Viewed in isolation, each element can be described as scientific, commercial or developmental. Viewed together, they look much more like the architecture of long-term deep-ocean power.

The uncomfortable possibility is that much of the West is still arguing about whether deep-sea mining should begin, while China is preparing for the world in which the deep ocean has already become strategically decisive. If that is true, then the real contest is not over who gets to pick up nodules first. It is over who will master the industrial and geopolitical frontier beneath half the planet. China appears to understand that already. The question is whether everyone else does.