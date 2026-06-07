Amanda’s Substack

Amanda’s Substack

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William David
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The 6.4% finding tells the whole story. Ships officially tasked with mineral exploration spending 94% of their time somewhere else. That's not a coincidence - that's a doctrine. The same pattern runs through every domain China has entered over the past 30 years. Belt and Road ports weren't just commercial infrastructure. Rare earth processing wasn't just industrial policy. And deep sea mining isn't just about nodules. One strategy, thirty years of patience, every domain simultaneously. The West is still debating whether to board the train.

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