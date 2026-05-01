This is a UK-centric article, but it should be read as a case study with global relevance.

At its core, this is exactly what The Mineral Imperative and the Critical Minerals Hub set out to address: the persistent disconnect between how we talk about energy and materials, and how the world actually works.

Energy and raw materials are not peripheral inputs to the economy—they are the economy. Every unit of growth, every layer of industrial complexity, and every improvement in living standards is built on access to abundant, reliable, and affordable energy and the materials that convert it into infrastructure, technology, and goods.

The nations that understand this, and more importantly, secure stable, scalable, and cost-effective supply chains, are the ones that win. Those that ignore it, distort it, or attempt to wish it away through policy or narrative inevitably pay the price in higher costs, weaker industry, and declining strategic autonomy.

This is the real “great game”: not ideology, or virtue signalling, not headlines, but control over energy, materials, and the systems that transform them into economic power and productivity.

What is unfolding in the UK today is not an isolated policy debate. It is a live demonstration of what happens when the mineral imperative is misunderstood and misapplied.

The UK was one of the first major economies to hard-wire decarbonisation into law. In 2019, it amended the Climate Change Act 2008 to commit to net zero emissions by 2050, positioning itself as a global leader in climate policy.

Since then, it has pursued that target aggressively. It has reduced emissions materially (~45–50% vs 1990), largely via coal phase-out and outsourcing heavy industry. The power system has been reshaped through large-scale subsidies for wind and solar. Policy has pushed electrification across the economy from electric vehicles to heat pumps while tightening emissions standards and disclosure requirements across industry and finance.

At the same time, the UK has systematically increased the cost of fossil energy within its own system. Carbon pricing, first through the Carbon Price Floor and now the UK Emissions Trading Scheme has raised the marginal cost of gas-fired power by approximately 25%. The Energy Profits Levy, a windfall tax on North Sea producers, has further reduced incentives to invest. Licensing has not stopped outright, but the combined effect of taxation, regulation, and political signalling has been to discourage long-term capital deployment into domestic oil and gas.

The result has been a steady erosion of domestic supply capacity. New exploration has slowed, existing fields are declining, and the UK has become increasingly reliant on imports to meet its energy needs, precisely as it attempts to insulate itself from global volatility.

Over time, these policies have fed directly into system costs. The UK now operates with some of the highest industrial electricity prices in the developed world. Energy-intensive sectors—steel, chemicals, fertilisers, refining—have come under sustained pressure. Plants have closed or curtailed production, and new industrial investment has effectively stopped.

The UK has, in effect, attempted to decarbonise by increasing the cost of energy and constraining domestic fossil fuel supply, while assuming that global markets would continue to provide secure and affordable imports.

I have been watching with growing concern the increasingly outlandish claims being made to justify trillions in new renewable capacity while consumers revolt at the highest energy costs in the developed world. The worse the underlying economics become, the more aggressive the messaging seems to get.

Ed Miliband the Energy Secretary says Labour will “end Britain’s dependence on volatile fossil fuels,” and clean power will cut bills. But the problem keeps getting worse.

On 6 January 2026, in the House of Commons, Miliband cited the 2023 Generation Costs report to argue that new renewables are “significantly cheaper” than new gas. He pointed to figures of roughly £41/MWh for solar versus £140/MWh for gas over plant lifetimes. On 20 April 2026, in his “era of clean energy security” speech, he doubled down: more renewables, especially solar, would lower costs and insulate Britain from geopolitical shocks.

This argument rests on a selective use of data and the omission of system reality. On narrow, assumption-heavy metrics, solar can be made to look cheaper than gas. Once you introduce capacity factors, intermittency, and system costs, that claim collapses in a UK context.

Levelised Cost of Energy (LCOE) is at the centre of this. It is a plant-level metric: total lifetime cost divided by total lifetime output, expressed in £/MWh. It is useful for comparing technologies in isolation. It does not include the cost of keeping the system running when that plant is not producing.

That missing piece is system cost. For variable renewables, this includes backup generation, storage, balancing, curtailment (losses), financing costs and grid expansion. These are not theoretical—they are real costs that appear on bills as every UK consumer knows—but they are excluded from headline comparisons.

Capacity factor is the constraint that ties everything together. A gas plant can run 80–90% of the time. Nuclear typically exceeds 90%. Wind achieves 30–50% depending on location. Solar averages 24%, as high as 25-30% in sunny places like Texas and Spain. But solar, in the UK, sits at the bottom of the global range: typically 9–11% for utility-scale fleets over the past decade.

It is an unavoidable reality that Britain’s latitude, cloud cover, and demand profile make it one of the least favourable solar markets in the developed world. Output is heavily skewed toward summer days, while peak demand occurs on long dark winter evenings. No amount of installed capacity changes that physics.

This is why “all-in” or fully delivered cost matters. What households and businesses pay is not the cost at the panel or turbine—it is the cost of reliable electricity at the socket. That includes generation, backup, grid infrastructure, and system balancing. Once you measure that, the economics change materially.

The Springwell Solar Farm makes the point concrete. Approved in April 2026 as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, it is a flagship example of the government’s strategy, or delusion…. At 800 MW of installed capacity and roughly £650–700 million upfront cost—likely exceeding £1 billion over its life including panel replacements—it is presented as “one of the cheapest forms of power” and capable of powering over 180,000 homes.

At a generous 12% capacity factor, that 800 MW translates to roughly 96 MW on average, producing about 0.84 TWh per year—around 1% of UK electricity demand. The “homes powered” figure is a simple division of annual output by average household consumption. It says nothing about when that electricity is available.

In reality, most of that energy arrives during daylight hours and is heavily weighted toward summer. Those same homes still require full backup capacity during winter, evenings and prolonged low-sun periods. The system must therefore build and maintain parallel dispatchable generation—gas or nuclear—to guarantee supply. The sting in the tail is that the powering down and powering up of nuclear or gas in order to utilise the intermittent solar and wind power, means that the nuclear and gas back up systems are more expensive than nuclear or gas baseload power that is run optimally.

Once you account for that, the cost picture changes dramatically. Delivering 1 TWh per year from solar in UK conditions requires roughly 1 GW of installed capacity, implying £0.8–0.85 billion of upfront capex. You then need backup capacity capable of covering the same demand profile. A modest ~135 MW CCGT plant delivering that energy reliably costs around £150 million to build, plus fuel over time.

Even if that backup plant only supplies half the annual energy, fuel costs alone run to roughly £1.0–1.2 billion over 40 years, before carbon pricing (25% additional tax on gas) and major overhauls. Add panel replacement, and total system costs exceed £2 billion—before including grid upgrades, balancing, and curtailment.

By contrast, a gas-only solution delivering the same 1 TWh per year requires around £150 million of plant capex and roughly £2.0–2.4 billion of fuel over 40 years at £50–60/MWh. Even with a substantial carbon cost added—say £20/MWh—you arrive at £2.8–3.2 billion all-in.

In other words, once fully costed, solar plus the system required to make it usable lands in the same range as, or only marginally below, gas—and that is before considering financing structure.

This is where the distortion becomes most obvious. The state is not paying these costs upfront; it is borrowing against them and recovering them from consumers over decades. A solar-led system requires financing £1 billion for generation plus backup. A gas-only system requires closer to £150 million.

At typical public-sector financing assumptions, that translates into roughly £47 million per year in capital servicing for the solar-heavy pathway versus about £7 million for gas. Consumers are therefore servicing around seven times more debt before paying for any fuel at all—and then still paying for gas whenever the sun is not shining.

The result is straightforward. On a real, cash-flow basis—what consumers actually experience—the solar-plus-backup system is more expensive than a gas-led system delivering the same energy. The apparent advantage of solar exists only if you exclude backup costs, financing cost, and apply policy-driven carbon pricing to gas.

That is the core issue. The claim that “renewables are cheaper than gas” is not a system-level truth. It is a modelling artefact. And once you move to physical reality—capacity factors, intermittency, and financing—the economics look very different.

The Springwell Solar Farm also exposes another dimension that is almost entirely absent from the public discussion: land use.

Located in North Kesteven, Lincolnshire, between Lincoln and Sleaford, the project will cover around 1,280 hectares—roughly 3,163 acres. That is commonly described as about 1,700 football pitches. This is predominantly agricultural land, which is a central point of local opposition and a non-trivial trade-off in a country with finite high-quality farmland.

For that footprint, at a generous 12% capacity factor, Springwell delivers roughly 0.84 TWh per year.

To put that in perspective, Hinkley Point C will produce around 26 TWh per year once operational—over 30 times the energy output—on a site of roughly 430 acres 1/7th the size of Springwell. Even allowing for differences in classification and surrounding infrastructure, the comparison is stark: 7 orders of magnitude less land delivering an order of 30 magnitude more energy, continuously, not intermittently.

A gas plant delivering the same ~1 TWh per year as Springwell would require only a fraction of that again. A ~135 MW CCGT facility can sit on tens of acres, not thousands, and produce dispatchable power on demand. The physical footprint of reliable energy is dramatically smaller than that of diffuse, weather-dependent generation.

This is the trade-off that is rarely stated plainly. Solar does not just require capital and backup—it requires land, at scale, in a country where land is already constrained and contested.

Once you step back and look at the system as a whole—generation, backup, land, and financing—the conclusion becomes difficult to avoid.

Excluding carbon taxes, which are policy choices rather than physical costs, gas is cheaper than a solar-led system both upfront and over the life of delivery to consumers. It requires far less capital to build, far less financing to service, and delivers reliable power without the need for parallel infrastructure.

That said, both solar and gas are more expensive, on a fully delivered basis, than nuclear.

Nuclear remains the only proven technology that can deliver dense, continuous, low-carbon power at scale. Even at today’s inflated Western build costs, it outperforms on reliability, system simplicity, and total energy delivered per unit of land and infrastructure and investment.

The uncomfortable reality is that nuclear should not be as expensive as it is. But that is a separate argument—and one worth making properly, my next article will be about nuclear, what it is, what it could be.