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Critical Signal
May 1

The system cost analysis is the clearest demolition of the LCOE argument I have read. The Springwell case study does the work.

The dimension worth adding: the industrial electricity cost problem is not just a consumer issue. It is a strategic autonomy problem. The resource independence race requires energy-intensive industrial capacity in allied jurisdictions - critical minerals processing, battery manufacturing, defence-adjacent metals. UK industrial electricity among the highest in the developed world makes that capacity uncompetitive before a single tonne is processed. You cannot build the supply chains the West needs if the power cost to run a smelter makes the economics impossible at the outset.

Hormuz at $110 Brent for 60 days just stress-tested every import availability assumption UK energy policy rested on. The conclusion you reach: nuclear is the only technology that resolves the system cost problem - is correct. The urgency of reaching it is considerably higher than it was on February 27.

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