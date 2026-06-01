It is with great sadness that I watched Canada officially enter recession last week.

Not because recessions are unusual. They are part of every economic cycle.

But because this one was completely avoidable.

Canada is one of the most naturally endowed nations on Earth. It is the second-largest country in the world by land area, blessed with vast reserves of oil, natural gas, uranium, potash, gold, copper, nickel, iron ore, lithium and almost every critical mineral required to build the modern economy. It shares the world’s longest international border with the United States, the largest economy on the planet, connected by pipelines, railways, highways, transmission lines and waterways stretching from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico. More than three quarters of Canadian exports flow south across that border, largely tariff-free under one of the most valuable trade arrangements in the world.

Few countries enjoy such extraordinary geographic advantages.

Canada’s population is only around 41 million people, concentrated overwhelmingly along its southern border. It possesses a resource base that many nations would envy and a market next door that virtually every exporter on Earth desires access to.

And yet Canada is in recession.

Many Canadians believe the reason for that is Donald Trump.

Certainly, trade uncertainty has played a role. Tariffs, threats of tariffs and questions surrounding future trade arrangements have damaged confidence and investment.

But blaming Donald Trump for Canada’s economic malaise is like blaming the weather for a leaking roof.

The storm may expose the weakness, but it did not create it.

The uncomfortable reality is that Canada’s economic challenges began long before Donald Trump returned to office. For decades, the country has systematically strangled the development of the very industries that once made it prosperous, that were the base layer of its entire economy. This recession is a direct result of those policies. Resource development projects have become slower to approve, harder to finance and increasingly vulnerable to political opposition. Canada has developed one of the worlds most powerful resource-development opposition ecosystems capable of delaying or preventing major projects through regulatory, political and legal processes. Pipelines were cancelled. Mines were delayed. LNG export terminals took years longer than competitors. Irrational protests were not just tolerated, they were invited. Capital left. Productivity stagnated. Investment followed opportunity elsewhere.

Canada did not run out of resources.

It simply became increasingly difficult to develop them.

That distinction matters.

Because Canada is not a cautionary tale about resource depletion. It is a cautionary tale about resource abundance creating complacency. About a country so richly endowed that it assumed prosperity would continue regardless of policy.

History suggests otherwise.

Natural resources do not generate wealth when they remain underground. They generate wealth when they are responsibly developed, processed, transported and sold. The value lies not in possessing resources but in converting them into productive economic activity.

Canada had every advantage.

Yet advantage alone is not enough.

Canada’s decline is particularly striking because few countries possess a deeper mining heritage.

Canada helped build the modern mining industry. Its geologists, engineers, financiers and operators developed projects across every continent. Toronto became one of the world’s great mining finance centres. Even today, roughly half of the world’s publicly listed mining companies are listed on Canadian exchanges. Canadian companies and Canadian professionals helped discover, finance and operate mines from the Andes to the Australian Outback and from the Congo to the Arctic.

Mining is not a peripheral industry in Canada. It is the foundation upon which modern Canada was built.

Yet somewhere along the way Canada lost sight of that reality.

A generation emerged that enjoyed the prosperity created by natural resources without understanding where that prosperity came from. Mining became something that happened somewhere else. Oil and gas became political liabilities rather than strategic advantages. Resource projects became targets for litigation, delays, protests, additional taxes and ever-expanding regulatory requirements.

The result was entirely predictable.

Capital moved.

Talent moved.

Companies moved.

And increasingly, the Canadian mining companies that stayed, began investing abroad rather than at home.

Perhaps the greatest irony is that Canada often exports its minerals while importing the products made from them. It exports the ore, the concentrates and increasingly the opportunity itself. The processing, refining, manufacturing, margins and jobs are captured elsewhere. The true value addition occurs elsewhere.

Much of that processing and manufacturing now occurs in China.

China understood something that much of the West forgot.

Minerals are not simply another economic sector. They are the foundation of every economic sector.

Every road, bridge, home, vehicle, computer, data centre, wind turbine, solar panel, fertiliser plant, power station and military system begins with minerals extracted from the ground. This is the Mineral Imperative: the simple reality that modern civilisation rests upon an uninterrupted supply of raw materials.

China organised its industrial strategy around that reality.

Canada increasingly organised its politics against it.

The result is visible in the economic trajectories of both countries. One became the factory of the world and the second-largest economy on Earth. The other sits atop some of the richest resource deposits on the planet and has entered recession while debating whether many of those resources should be developed at all.

Canada is not a warning about resource scarcity.

It is a warning about what happens when a country forgets where prosperity comes from.

The Mineral Imperative does not disappear because a society stops talking about it. The mines, wells, pipelines, smelters, refineries and power stations remain just as essential as they always were.

The only question is whether they are built by you, or by someone else.

Canada increasingly chose someone else.

What many readers may not know is that Canada is where I come from.

I am one of thousands of mining professionals who started their careers in Canada before building careers abroad. Canada’s mining industry gave me my start. It helped shape my understanding of economics, resources and the physical foundations of prosperity. It introduced me to some of the brightest geologists, engineers, financiers and operators I have ever met.

That is one reason why Canada’s decline is so painful to watch.

Over the past two decades I have watched world-class projects struggle under increasingly complex permitting regimes, endless consultation processes, overlapping jurisdictions, legal challenges, political uncertainty and escalating costs. Some survived. Many did not.

Projects that should have created jobs, tax revenues, infrastructure and long-term economic value instead became trapped in years of delay before ultimately being abandoned altogether.

The tragedy is that these were not reckless projects.

Many were designed and operated by some of the most capable mining professionals anywhere in the world, subject to environmental standards that are among the highest on the planet.

Yet even excellence increasingly proved insufficient.

The result was predictable. Capital flowed elsewhere. Talent followed. Investment migrated to jurisdictions willing to build. Increasingly, the mines still get built, just not in Canada.

Many of the people leading those projects are Canadians.

Many of the companies financing those projects are Canadian.

Many of the engineers, geologists and executives running them are Canadian.

The value creation simply happens somewhere else.

For a country that once helped define global mining leadership, that should concern everyone.

Ten Things Canada Must Do to Stop Squandering Its Resource Advantage

1. Treat Resource Development as a National Strategic Priority

Mining, oil, gas, uranium and critical minerals should be recognised as strategic industries, not political inconveniences. Every major economy on Earth is competing for resource security. Canada should be leading that race, not sitting it out.

2. Impose Hard Limits on Permitting Timelines

No project should spend 10–15 years trapped in regulatory limbo. Establish a maximum approval timeline of two years. If government agencies cannot make a decision within that period, approval should be automatic.

3. End Regulatory Duplication

A project should not have to fight the same battle with federal, provincial, municipal, Indigenous, environmental and sector regulators repeatedly. One review. One process. One decision.

4. Stop Weaponised Lawfare

Environmental review should not become an endless mechanism for delay. Legitimate concerns deserve consideration. Endless procedural challenges designed solely to stop projects should not.

5. Abolish Punitive Resource Taxes, Carbon and Supertaxes

Canada cannot simultaneously complain about weak growth while taxing investment into oblivion. Capital is mobile. If Canada makes projects uneconomic, investors will simply put their money elsewhere.

Environmental and supertaxes on primary materials are poorly targeted because they increase the cost of essential inputs without reducing society’s dependence on them. Demand remains, and production simply relocates, costs rise, competitiveness falls and no emissions are reduced.

The objective should not be to make resources more expensive. It should be to make their production cleaner, more efficient and more secure.

6. Process Canadian Minerals in Canada

Stop exporting raw materials and importing finished products. Build refineries, smelters, processing plants and manufacturing capacity. Capture the margins, jobs, expertise and tax revenues at home.

7. Build the Infrastructure First

Pipelines, transmission lines, railways, ports and roads should be viewed as nation-building assets. Resources stranded without infrastructure are not resources—they are geology.

8. Create a National Resource Sovereignty Fund

Take the royalties and resource revenues and invest them for future generations, following the model of Norway. Resource wealth should strengthen long-term national resilience, not simply fund annual spending.

9. Rebuild Public Understanding of Mining

Most Canadians have no idea that their prosperity depends on mining, energy and natural resources. Mining should be taught as an essential economic sector, not an embarrassing relic of the past.

10. Adopt a New Resource Policy Doctrine: The Canadian Mineral Imperative

Canada is one of the most resource-rich nations ever to exist.

Canadian forests, farmland, freshwater, minerals, metals, oil, gas and hydroelectric resources are not accidents of geography. They are among the greatest economic advantages possessed by any nation on Earth.

Canadian lawmakers have behaved as though these advantages were an embarrassment to be managed rather than a strength to be cultivated.

This doctrine begins with a simple proposition:

The purpose of resource policy is to transform Canada’s natural advantages into long-term prosperity, resilience and opportunity for its people.

Not through state ownership. Not through central planning. But through responsible stewardship, private enterprise, innovation, investment and free markets.

Resources Are the Foundation of the Economy

The economy is not separate from resources.

The economy is resources transformed.

Every building, vehicle, power station, transmission line, bridge, data centre, aircraft, farm and manufacturing facility begins with materials extracted from the earth.

Resources are not one sector among many.

They are the foundation upon which all other sectors depend.

This is the Canadian Mineral Imperative.

Canada’s resources are not its past.

They are its future.

The world is entering an era defined by energy security, critical minerals, industrial competition and supply-chain resilience.

The countries that prosper will be those that understand the importance of the materials upon which modern civilisation depends.

Canada should be among them.

A recognition that Canada’s natural wealth, responsibly developed through private enterprise and prudent stewardship, remains the surest foundation for long-term economic strength, national resilience and rising living standards.

We need to remember what built Canada.

Canada did not become prosperous despite its resources.

Canada became prosperous because of them.

Its railways, ports, cities, industries, pensions and public services were built upon the development of forests, minerals, agriculture, oil, gas and hydroelectric power.

The future will be no different.

A nation’s mineral wealth is not measured by what lies beneath its soil.

It is measured by its ability to transform those resources into prosperity for its people.

The first duty of a resource-rich state is therefore not merely regulation, taxation or redistribution.

It is stewardship.

To ensure that the gifts of geology become the foundations of national prosperity.

To develop them responsibly.

To process them intelligently.

To use them wisely.

And to leave the next generation wealthier, stronger and more resilient than the one that came before.

That is the Mineral Imperative.

And Canada would do well to remember it.