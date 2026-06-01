Amanda’s Substack

Amanda’s Substack

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Bolormaa's avatar
Bolormaa
4h

Amanda said this very courageously.

From what I have heard and observed, Canada enjoys one of the greatest geographic and natural-resource advantages of any country in the world. Yet it also seems to be one of the most systematized, slowed-down, and bureaucratized countries when it comes to decision-making.

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Stephen Fossey's avatar
Stephen Fossey
8h

The US should be a constructive partner in the development of Canadian minerals. That’s true in some cases at least at the project level. For example, DoD awarded $US15.8 million to Fireweed Metals for tungsten mining. Of course, that doesn’t change anything at the regulatory/ political level.

A Canadian Mineral Imperative would benefit the US, too. Better integration of capital markets would help raise capital for Canadian resource companies. Any idea how likely that is?

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