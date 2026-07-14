For 75 years, Cape Canaveral has been far more than a launch site. It became the nucleus of an innovation ecosystem that transformed America into the world’s leading space power. China noticed and spent the last 25 years building a deep sea version, Sanya. The more I studied it I felt there should be a plaque when you enter the city.

The Deep Sea, the final frontier. Welcome to Sanya, it’s mission is to explore, seek out new territory, and new resources, to boldly go where no man has gone before.

Cape Canaveral where America built the worlds first space ecosystem.

The mistake most people make when most people think of Cape Canaveral, they picture rockets.

Saturn V.

The Space Shuttle.

Falcon 9.

But rockets are simply the visible output.

Cape Canaveral’s real achievement was creating an entire ecosystem where government, the military, academia, private industry and infrastructure evolved together over generations.

America did not simply build a launch pad. It built the world’s first integrated space cluster. That distinction matters because China appears to have understood this lesson exceptionally well.

Until World War II, Cape Canaveral was essentially a quiet beach community.

Residents made a living from:

commercial fishing

shrimping

citrus

small-scale tourism

beach cottages

There were very few permanent residents.

Modern Cape Canaveral began as a military test range

Following the Second World War, the United States recognised that missile technology would define future military power.

In 1949, the U.S. established the Joint Long Range Proving Ground at Cape Canaveral.

Soon afterward it became the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The location was almost perfect.

Launches could head east over the Atlantic Ocean.

Failures posed minimal risk to populated areas.

Florida’s climate allowed year-round testing.

Thousands of square kilometres of restricted air and sea space could be controlled.

Originally, this was purely a relatively small military installation.

But it laid the foundations for something much larger.

The first missile launches began in the early 1950s.

Then came one of the defining moments in history:

1957: Sputnik crisis

1958: the United States launched Explorer 1 launch from Cape Canaveral.

The success of Explorer 1 marked America’s entry into the Space Age.

NASA transformed a missile range into a national innovation hub

When NASA was created in 1958, Cape Canaveral suddenly became more than a military facility.

The neighbouring Kennedy Space Center became the centrepiece of America’s civilian space programme.

Suddenly, one location brought together:

launch facilities

rocket design

astronaut training

systems engineering

mission control

satellite development

propulsion research

universities

federal laboratories

defence contractors

Every successful launch attracted more investment.

Every new programme required more suppliers.

Every supplier attracted more engineers.

Every engineer attracted more universities.

The ecosystem became self-reinforcing.

The cluster effect

Like Silicon Valley for software, Cape Canaveral became a geographic concentration of specialised knowledge.

Companies wanted to locate nearby because that was where:

NASA was spending billions.

The U.S. military was testing advanced systems.

Engineers wanted to live.

Universities produced aerospace graduates.

Supply chains already existed.

Success bred more success.

Today, Florida’s Space Coast supports tens of thousands of high-skilled jobs across launch services, satellite manufacturing, defence, advanced materials, software, robotics and aerospace engineering.

The rockets are simply the most visible part.

Government spending created commercial opportunity

One of the great myths is that America’s space industry was built by private enterprise alone.

In reality, it was decades of government investment that reduced technological risk before private companies commercialised it.

NASA funded research.

The Department of Defense funded capability.

Public universities trained talent.

Private companies supplied components.

Eventually those companies became giants.

This is how an industrial ecosystem develops.

Not through isolated projects.

Through cumulative investment over generations.

The commercial revolution

The arrival of SpaceX changed the economics of launch.

Rather than replacing NASA, commercial launch providers were able to build upon seventy years of accumulated infrastructure.

Cape Canaveral already had:

launch complexes

tracking systems

engineers

suppliers

logistics

ports

regulatory expertise

testing facilities

highly specialised labour

SpaceX inherited an ecosystem that had been decades in the making.

Blue Origin, United Launch Alliance and many smaller firms have done the same.

Commercial space did not replace government.

It emerged because government had already built the foundations.

Cape Canaveral today

Modern Cape Canaveral is not simply a city.

It is one of the world’s most important aerospace clusters.

It combines:

NASA

the U.S. Space Force

commercial launch providers

defence contractors

satellite manufacturers

universities

research laboratories

Port Canaveral

specialised manufacturing

tourism

STEM education

Each reinforces the others.

Why this matters

When observers compare China’s Sanya development with Cape Canaveral, they often focus on the number of ships, laboratories or research institutes.

That misses the point.

The comparison is not between two cities.

It is between two ecosystems.

America spent roughly 75 years building the world’s most sophisticated space cluster.

China appears to have studied that model closely—and has attempted to compress much of the same development into just 25 years.

Whether it succeeds remains to be seen.

But one thing is already clear.

China is not simply building research vessels.

It is building an ecosystem.

And ecosystems—not individual technologies—are what ultimately determine technological leadership.

A Short History of Sanya

Until 1988 Sanya was a remote fishing town on China’s southern frontier. Its transformation into one of China’s most strategically important science and technology hubs has occurred almost entirely within the past 25 years.

Hainan Island, where is China’s southernmost province, a tropical island of around 34,000 km² located in the northern South China Sea. On its southern tip lies Sanya, a naturally sheltered deep-water port with year-round access to the South China Sea and the western Pacific. Positioned near some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and close to the contested waters of the Paracel and Spratly Islands, Sanya combines favourable operating conditions, strategic maritime access and proximity to deep ocean waters,

An ancient frontier

Known historically as Yazhou, Sanya has been inhabited since the Qin and Han dynasties. Because of its tropical climate and distance from China’s imperial capitals, it occupied the edge of the Chinese empire for centuries.

For much of imperial history, it was known less as a centre of commerce than as a place of exile. Officials who fell from favour were often banished to Hainan, then regarded as a remote and inhospitable island far from the political heart of China.

Its economy revolved around:

Fishing

Small-scale agriculture

Maritime trade

Pearl diving

Coastal villages

For centuries, Sanya remained relatively isolated from the rapid economic development occurring in eastern China.

Reform and opening

Everything changed after China’s economic reforms began in 1978.

When Hainan became China’s largest Special Economic Zone in 1988, infrastructure investment accelerated dramatically. Roads, ports, airports and tourism facilities transformed the island, and Sanya emerged as China’s premier tropical tourist destination.

Luxury resorts, international hotels and modern transport links followed, making tourism the city’s dominant industry throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

A strategic pivot to science and technology

Around the turn of the century, Beijing began viewing Sanya not simply as a tourist city but as a strategic location.

Its geography offered several unique advantages:

Direct access to the South China Sea.

Deep water close to shore.

Year-round operating conditions.

Proximity to contested maritime regions.

Easy access to some of the deepest waters in the western Pacific.

Rather than allowing Sanya to remain solely a tourism hub, China invested heavily in marine science, ocean engineering and deep-sea technology.

The birth of China’s deep-sea ecosystem

The defining moment came with the creation of the Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City.

Over little more than two decades, Sanya has developed into China’s principal centre for:

Deep-sea science.

Ocean engineering.

Marine robotics.

Submersible development.

Ocean-floor mapping.

Marine biotechnology.

Polar and deep-ocean research.

The city is now home to:

Branches of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering.

Multiple universities and national laboratories.

China’s most advanced research submersibles.

A growing cluster of marine technology companies.

Sanya today

Today, Sanya is far more than a beach resort.

It has become one of China’s most important strategic research hubs, combining:

Tourism.

Advanced scientific research.

Marine engineering.

National laboratories.

Commercial innovation.

Ocean technology.

Naval and maritime infrastructure.

Its evolution reflects a broader shift in Chinese industrial policy: using concentrated, long-term investment to create specialised innovation ecosystems around sectors considered strategically important.

This transformation—from a relatively modest coastal city into China’s leading deep-ocean research hub in roughly 25 years—is what makes Sanya such an interesting comparison with Cape Canaveral. While the two cities focus on different frontiers—space and the deep ocean—they illustrate a similar strategic principle: sustained government investment can create an ecosystem where research, infrastructure, talent and industry reinforce one another, accelerating technological leadership.

Why China Built It

Instead of scattering marine research across multiple cities, China has concentrated virtually every component of its deep-sea ecosystem into one integrated hub.

That includes:

Deep-ocean research

Marine engineering

Underwater robotics

Ocean mapping

Offshore energy technology

Deep-sea communications

Commercialisation of marine technologies

University research

Scientific expeditions

The objective appears to be reducing the gap between research, engineering and deployment.

The Institutes

More than a dozen major universities and research institutes have established facilities within Yazhou Bay, including:

The Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Ocean University of China

Zhejiang University

China Agricultural University

Wuhan University of Technology

These institutes are specifically intended to support China’s national deep-sea capability and accelerate the transition from research into operational technologies.

The Fleet

Sanya is homeport or operational base for many of China’s flagship deep-sea assets, including:

Fendouzhe

Deep Sea Warrior

Jiaolong

the Tansuo exploration vessels

China’s newest polar-capable research vessel, Tan Suo San Hao, which can deploy crewed submersibles and autonomous underwater vehicles.

Infrastructure

The Deep-Sea Science & Technology City includes:

specialised laboratories

deep-sea engineering facilities

underwater robotics development

marine materials research

subsea communications technology

innovation centres

technology incubators

exhibition facilities

direct access to Nanshan Port, which is being developed to berth around 20 research and support vessels simultaneously.

Why Sanya Is So Important

This is what makes Sanya different from most marine research centres.

China hasn’t built:

one laboratory;

one university;

one research vessel.

It has built an entire deep-sea ecosystem.

Scientists, engineers, shipbuilders, autonomous vehicle developers, AI researchers, ports, universities, research vessels and private deep oceam commercial interests all sit within the same innovation cluster, dramatically shortening the path from scientific discovery to operational capability.

The Strategic Takeaway

Sanya isn’t a research park. It’s a mission control operating system for mastering the oceans.

If Beijing believes that the next geopolitical frontier lies beneath the sea rather than above it, then Sanya is where that future is being built.

China Built Its Own Deep Sea Cape Canaveral. The West Barely Noticed.

During the Cold War, the United States concentrated America’s space ambitions at Cape Canaveral.

It became the place where:

NASA

contractors

military programmes

universities

engineers

scientists

launch facilities

testing

manufacturing

all converged.

The result wasn’t just rockets.

It created an entire innovation ecosystem that eventually produced GPS, satellites, commercial launch, SpaceX and much of today’s space economy.

Sanya is doing exactly the same thing—for the oceans.

Why spend decades and tens of billions building capability in one of the most difficult environments on Earth?

Because Beijing increasingly appears to believe something many Western governments still do not.

The deep ocean will become one of the defining strategic domains of the twenty-first century.

The ocean is becoming a strategic operating system

People still think about the oceans primarily as shipping routes.

China increasingly appears to view them as something much larger.

The oceans are simultaneously becoming:

the next energy frontier;

the next mining frontier;

the backbone of global communications;

an increasingly important intelligence domain;

an autonomous robotics environment;

a naval battlespace;

and potentially the largest unexplored economic frontier left on Earth.

Nearly half the planet still lies beneath oceans that remain only partially explored.

If mastery of space defined geopolitical prestige in the twentieth century, mastery of the deep ocean may define strategic advantage in the twenty-first.

Sanya isn’t really a city

It is an ocean intelligence system.

Everything feeds everything else.

Research informs engineering.

Engineering develops vehicles.

Vehicles collect data.

Data improves mapping.

Mapping identifies resources.

Resource knowledge supports commercial development.

Commercial capability supports naval capability.

Naval capability protects commercial interests.

Universities produce the next generation of scientists.

Industry commercialises discoveries.

It is one integrated ecosystem.

Military-civil fusion beneath the sea

China’s also has an official doctrine of Military-Civil Fusion.

The strategy seeks to reduce barriers between civilian research, commercial innovation and defence applications. In the deep-ocean context, many technologies naturally have dual-use potential:

autonomous underwater vehicles;

advanced sonar and sensing;

seabed mapping;

underwater communications;

deep-ocean robotics;

pressure-resistant materials;

precision navigation.

These technologies support scientific research and commercial activity, but they can also enhance naval operations, undersea surveillance and protection of critical infrastructure. That does not mean every civilian programme has a military purpose, but it does mean investments can generate capabilities with strategic value.

Sanya is the Cape Canaveral of the Deep Ocean

Cape Canaveral wasn’t built because America wanted to launch rockets.

It was built because America believed space would matter.

China isn’t building Sanya because it wants to operate submersibles.

It is building Sanya because it appears to believe the oceans will matter.

Most commentary treats deep-sea mining as the story.

I don’t think it is.

Mining is merely one application.

The larger story is capability.

History suggests nations rarely invest for decades in mastering an entirely new domain because of a single commercial opportunity.

Railways became military logistics.

Merchant fleets became navies.

Satellites became communications, navigation and intelligence systems.

Artificial intelligence is transforming almost every sector.

The deep ocean is likely to follow the same pattern.

A Closing Thought

One of China’s defining strategic strengths has been its ability to identify future sources of national power and patiently build the ecosystems needed to dominate them. Successive Chinese leaders have pursued long-term industrial strategies measured not in electoral cycles but in decades, systematically investing in capabilities they believe will underpin economic prosperity, technological leadership and national security.

Over the past thirty years, much of the West outsourced large parts of its industrial base and critical mineral supply chains to China in pursuit of lower costs and greater efficiency. In doing so, it surrendered not simply manufacturing capacity, but increasing control over the resources and processing capabilities that underpin modern economies. Rebuilding that strategic autonomy is proving difficult, expensive and time-consuming.

The deep ocean now appears to represent China’s next great strategic frontier.

Just as the United States and the Soviet Union competed for supremacy in space because they understood that technological leadership would shape the future balance of power, Beijing increasingly appears to view mastery of the oceans—and particularly the largely unexplored ocean floor—as a source of long-term strategic advantage.

While much of the West continues to debate whether deep-sea mining should proceed, China has spent years assembling the foundations of a complete deep-ocean ecosystem: research institutes, universities, survey vessels, submersibles, robotics, ports, mapping programmes, industrial partnerships and supporting infrastructure. These investments are not confined to resource extraction. The same capabilities underpin marine science, seabed mapping, communications, environmental monitoring, naval operations and undersea surveillance. This reflects China’s well-established civil-military fusion strategy, in which scientific, commercial and defence capabilities reinforce one another.

China is not simply pursuing deep-sea mining. It is pursuing mastery of the deep ocean.

If Cape Canaveral became the defining symbol of the twentieth-century Space Race, Sanya may one day be remembered as the place where the twenty-first century race for the deep ocean truly began.

Whether China ultimately succeeds is uncertain. What is already clear, however, is that it has recognised the strategic significance of a domain that covers more than 70 per cent of our planet and remains largely unexplored. The question for the West is no longer whether the deep ocean matters, but whether it can build the ecosystems and long-term commitment necessary to remain competitive in what may become the next great arena of technological, industrial and geopolitical competition.

America needs a Deep Sea Cape Canaveral —

Cape Canaveral was not just a launchpad. It was the physical expression of a national mission: NASA, defence contractors, universities, engineers, test ranges, supply chains, federal budgets and geopolitical urgency all concentrated into one ecosystem.

The deep ocean now requires the same treatment.

NOAA can map it. The Navy can defend it. Industry can engineer it. Universities can study it. But unless those capabilities are fused into a single national mission, America will remain scientifically brilliant, militarily capable, and strategically fragmented.

Why it matters:

The seabed is where the next strategic contest converges: undersea cables, submarine warfare, autonomous drones, sensor networks, offshore energy, deep-sea minerals, maritime chokepoints and ocean-floor mapping.

So yes, I would make this a major policy proposal:

Create a U.S. National Deep Ocean Agency or Deep Ocean Command, anchored at a dedicated deep-water port, combining NOAA, Navy, DARPA, USGS, universities and industry.

The twentieth century belonged to those who mastered the skies. The twenty-first will belong to those who master the depths.