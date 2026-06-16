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Uranium2035
1h

Excelent article. Same lesson could be applied to the nuclear fuel cycle. When Centrus started enriching at Piketon, it was the first US-owned plant to do so in 70 years, and output is still measured in kgs. Meanwhile Russia holds 44% of global enrichment. A race for industrial memory, exactly

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Eldad NTUMBA's avatar
Eldad NTUMBA
5h

Thank you for this sharing 💓 from Ubuntu Metals

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