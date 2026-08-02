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Drantley Gicks's avatar
Drantley Gicks
12h

Thanks for the insights Amanda.

Worth noting that Mkango have filed a SEC Form F-4 Registration Statement in May 2026 $MKAR

This proposed transaction will list the primary mining and separation division (Songwe Hill and Puławy) on the NASDAQ.

Recommend this article for more info.

https://x.com/i/status/2083575933936525363

As you say I think we're on the right path.

#MKAR #MKA #HYPROMAG #HYPROMAGUSA

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J. Wessel's avatar
J. Wessel
14h

Great article and love the detail. Another industry that the Clinton administration sold off.

In the mid-1990s, the United States approved the export of advanced computer numerically controlled (CNC)/numerical-control machine tools and related equipment to China that had dual-use capability for producing large metal structures, including components relevant to aircraft and missiles. Some of this equipment was diverted to a Chinese facility involved in cruise-missile production.

Key case: McDonnell Douglas machine tools (1994–1995)

McDonnell Douglas sold surplus equipment from its closing Columbus, Ohio plant (previously used to manufacture parts for the B-1 bomber, C-17 transport, and Peacekeeper missile) to China’s state-owned China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC).

The licensed items included multiple five-axis milling machines, five-axis gantry profilers, five-axis numerical-control machining centers, other multi-axis mills, coordinate measuring machines, and a large hydraulic stretch press capable of shaping and bending large metal sections (such as aircraft fuselage or wing components). These are precisely the types of CNC tools used for high-precision machining of large-diameter or complex metal structures.0fcd7c

Govinfo

Export licenses were approved by the Commerce Department in September 1994 under conditions requiring civilian (Trunkliner commercial aircraft) end-use and storage at a designated Beijing machining center. The tools had clear military applications for improving Chinese aircraft and missile production capabilities.e30f8f

Gao

Several machines were diverted to the Nanchang Aircraft Company, a facility that produces fighter aircraft and cruise missiles (including Silkworm anti-ship missiles) for the People’s Liberation Army. One machine was installed and operated there. Commerce Department investigators later found intentional violations by Chinese entities. The diversion was confirmed via company reports, satellite imagery, and other evidence; some equipment was later relocated under amended licenses.04ca9e

Wisconsinproject

Broader context

U.S. Commerce Department licensing data from the period show hundreds of approvals for numerical-control equipment and controllers useful for precision machining of missile and rocket parts (bodies, nozzles, guidance components, etc.). After the end of COCOM export controls in 1994, China also acquired advanced multi-axis CNC machines from European and other Western sources that supported rocket/missile and aircraft production.

Enjoy the research and publish 🙏

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