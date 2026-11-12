On the final day of the 54th Underwater Minerals Conference (UMC) in Toyama, Japan, NOAA Undersecretary Erik Noble delivered an unexpectedly direct and unequivocal message about the US administration’s commitment to commercial deep-sea mining.

Speaking in refreshingly clear and unqualified language, Noble stated that NOAA would be issuing its first commercial recovery application certification within the next two months and its first commercial recovery permit within 12 months.

There was no equivocation. The United States intends to move forward, and the administration is coordinating across federal agencies to make it happen.

From regulatory paralysis to commercial reality

Noble emphasised that NOAA is not simply a scientific organisation charged with environmental oversight. It is also an agency within the US Department of Commerce, with a mandate that includes facilitating commercial activity.

The Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (DSHMRA), dating back to the 1980’s, already provides a legislative framework for licensing US persons and companies seeking to explore for and commercially recover deep-seabed minerals in international waters.

Noble made clear that ending regulatory paralysis is an explicit objective of the US administration. The intention is to move beyond decades of uncertainty and establish a functioning regulatory framework capable of supporting environmentally responsible, economically viable commercial deep-sea mining.

He described extensive interagency coordination involving the White House, Department of Energy, Coast Guard and other federal bodies. Importantly, phased regulatory reviews must consider not only environmental protection but also operational capacity, economic scale and commercial feasibility.

The wider US government is already mobilising

Representatives from the Department of the Interior’s marine minerals programme were also present, describing the considerable scientific work already underway to support future commercial development in US waters.

They reported undertaking 19 scientific missions this year, collecting geological and environmental data to support potential commercial leasing and auctions for offshore mineral resources.

While NOAA’s DSHMRA framework addresses US entities operating in international waters, the Department of the Interior is advancing the scientific foundations for potential mineral development within US jurisdiction.

Together, these efforts demonstrate that the administration’s commitment extends well beyond a single agency or regulatory pathway.

Environmental oversight, transparency and independent science

Noble was equally emphatic that accelerating permitting does not mean abandoning environmental standards.

He called for clear, predictable requirements, continued independent scientific research, and environmental monitoring systems developed in cooperation with contractors and operators.

Remote monitoring, he acknowledged, cannot function effectively without coordination between regulators and the contractors.

He also stressed the importance of making environmental monitoring data publicly accessible, enabling independent scrutiny, scientific research and greater public confidence.

His guiding principle was particularly memorable:

“Out of sight should never mean beyond oversight.”

Noble also identified environmental data sharing and monitoring technologies as important opportunities for international cooperation. Regardless of which regulatory system governs an operation, better science and more effective environmental management should be common objectives.

A defining moment for TMC and the industry

This is a clear win for The Metals Company who were the first to commit the US permitting pathway. Among those attending the conference was Gerard Barron, CEO of The Metals Company (TMC), together with members of his team.

Throughout the conference, TMC shared the remarkable breadth of work undertaken to advance its deep-sea mining projects, from resource assessment, offshore collection technology and extensive environmental baseline research to monitoring systems, engineering and bench-scale testing of its metallurgical processing flowsheet. Their website metals.co is an absolute treasure trove of information on deep sea mining and is worth a visit.

The company has invested years of effort and substantial capital in developing the scientific, technical and operational foundations necessary for commercial recovery.

Barron and his team must therefore have been particularly encouraged to hear such an unequivocal commitment from NOAA.

For TMC, and indeed for the wider industry, the prospect that years of investment, research and technological development might finally translate into a functioning commercial permitting pathway is enormously significant.

A potentially defining moment for deep-sea mining

The significance of Noble’s remarks was not simply the ambitious timetable.

It was the explicit recognition that environmental protection, independent science and commercial development must be pursued together, rather than treated as mutually exclusive objectives.

For an industry that has spent decades developing technology, conducting environmental research and waiting for a workable regulatory pathway, this represents a potentially decisive change in direction.

The United States is signalling that it intends to replace regulatory paralysis with clear standards, accountable oversight and an economically viable commercial framework.

And, unusually for a discussion about deep-sea mining regulation, the message came with specific deadlines.

First commercial recovery application certification within two months. First commercial recovery permit within 12 months.

The next test will be delivery. But after years of regulatory uncertainty, the message from Toyama could hardly have been clearer.

The United States intends to make commercial deep-sea mining a reality.