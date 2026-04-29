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Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver's avatar
Silver Dominion: Gold & Silver
Apr 29

Interesting analysis. This is exactly the kind of thing that often gets overlooked — people focus on green energy while completely ignoring the material reality behind it.

Metallurgical coal isn’t just another commodity; it’s a fundamental input to the system, without which that infrastructure simply doesn’t get built.

From a precious metals perspective, this is highly relevant. Take silver — most people still see it as just cheaper gold, but in reality it’s heavily industrial. Solar, electronics, electrification… all of that relies on silver.

And just like with steel, there’s an uncomfortable truth: supply isn’t as flexible as the market tends to assume.

A large portion of silver is produced as a byproduct of base metal mining, so its supply doesn’t respond directly to the price of silver, but rather to the broader industrial cycle.

So we end up in a situation where: – demand is rising (largely driven by green trends)

– but supply is structurally constrained

That’s something the market seriously underestimates.

Overall, a good reminder that without coal, steel, and mining, there is no transition — and that precious metals are part of the same story, not something separate.

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Abel's avatar
Abel
Apr 29

The law of physics and chemistry can't be beaten. Your piece is critically on point!

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