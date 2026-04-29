Steel is not just “refined iron ore,” metallurgical coal is not just “another fuel,” and “green” hydrogen steel is nowhere near the magic escape hatch people are selling you. More than 70% of global steel is still made via blast furnaces using coke from metallurgical coal, and on average around 780 kg of met coal is needed to produce 1,000 kg of blast‑furnace steel. Despite years of trying to make “green” hydrogen steel a reality it has not worked, and less than 1% of global primary steel come from it.

Metallurgical coal also known as coking coal, is a specific type of coal used to make coke for primary steelmaking, and it has been recently pushed onto the American critical minerals list because without it, it is impossible to make steel at scale, which in turn means no energy transition hardware, no defence industry, and no modern infrastructure.

Metallurgical coal is a small, premium slice of the coal universe, which is exactly why it behaves – and should be treated – like a critical material rather than a generic fuel.

In 2025 the world dug up roughly 9 billion tonnes of coal worth close to a trillion dollars, the largest mined commodity on earth by volume. Within that, metallurgical coal is a minority by volume but a heavyweight by value: something like 10–15 percent of total coal tonnage, yet with benchmark coking coal prices commonly one‑and‑a‑half to two‑times higher than thermal coal, making global steelmaking coal market easily in the 150–250 billion dollar range. High‑quality met coal consistently commands a premium over thermal coal, and tight supply has kept prices elevated, with premium low‑volatile coking coal trading above 230 dollars per tonne in early 2026, compared to regular types of coal which average around 100 dollars.

Coal in general is abundant: global proven reserves run to hundreds of billions of tonnes spread across major producers such as the US, Russia, Australia, China and India. But only a fraction of those reserves have the very specific low‑ash, low‑sulphur, low‑phosphorus and coking properties needed to make true metallurgical coal, and even within that subset the highest‑quality coking coals are concentrated in a few basins.

Metallurgical coal is geologically rarer and chemically fussier: it needs low ash, low sulphur, low phosphorus, the with the right volatile content and the right plasticity so that, when you coke it, you get strong, coherent lumps that will not collapse in a blast furnace ((Volatiles are the fraction of coal that flashes off as gas and tar when you heat it without air, and getting the volatile content ‘just right’ is crucial for making strong, coherent coke).”Metallurgical coal is therefore a minority of the coal reserve base and the market has been quietly pricing that rarity in for decades.

Lumping metallurgical coal into the larger coal market as just another hydrocarbon is analytically lazy. In a blast furnace, met coal is a process chemical and a structural material as much as it is a fuel, which is exactly what makes it strategically non‑fungible today.

Why metallurgical coal is called coking coal

Metallurgical coal (met coal, coking coal) is a high‑grade bituminous coal with low ash, moisture, sulphur and phosphorus that, when heated in the absence of air, in coke heated to roughly 1,000–1,200 °C, softens, devolatilises and resolidifies into strong, porous coke, that can physically support the blast furnace burden and act as both fuel and chemical reductant for iron ore.

The coke is a hard, porous, almost pure carbon skeleton.

Inside the steelmaking blast furnace that coke does three things at once: it is the fuel generating the extreme temperatures, the chemical reducing agent that strips oxygen from iron ore, and the structural scaffold that keeps the whole molten column permeable so gases can flow.

That chemistry matters. Coke reacts with oxygen to form CO and CO₂, and those gases then rip oxygen off iron oxides in the ore, leaving behind liquid iron already infused with carbon.

You are not simply heating iron ore until it melts; you are building an iron–carbon system where carbon atoms are literally part of the microstructure that will become steel. Coke is literally the carbon spine of steel.

Why metallurgical coal is turning “critical”

Recent US policy now explicitly classifies coal used in steelmaking as a “critical material,” on the grounds that its unique coking properties are indispensable for large‑scale blast‑furnace steel.

The logic is blunt: a domestic steel industry is treated as foundational for manufacturing, infrastructure, energy systems and defence, so securing met‑coal supply becomes a national‑security issue, not just a climate argument about another fossil fuel.

Steel quietly underpins almost everything that physically keeps societies running – buildings, bridges, railways, ports, vehicles, ships, machinery, hospitals, water systems and data centres – and the entire energy system rides on it too.

Pipelines, refineries, LNG terminals, nuclear plants, offshore platforms, wind‑turbine towers and foundations, solar mounting structures and transmission lines are all steel‑heavy assets, which means “green” infrastructure is as steel‑dependent as any refinery.

Energy debates that fixate on fuels and electrons while ignoring the steel – and thus the metallurgical coal – behind turbines, grids and transport are simply missing most of the material story.

Steel is not just melted iron ore: it is iron deliberately alloyed with carbon (and other elements) to deliver strength, toughness and fatigue resistance and many many other specialised and important roles, like the seismic resistance of vanadium re enforced steel, that raw iron does not and can not. While the Iron age was a remarkable step forward in the human story, the industrial revolution and the modern world as we know it have been defined by steel.

For most of industrial history we quite accurately called this “carbon steel,” because adding carbon is what turned soft, nearly useless iron into beams, rails, bridges, pipelines, tank armour and turbine shafts.

That makes primary steelmaking a sovereignty question. If you cannot turn your own ore and met coal into steel, you are one geopolitical shock away from discovering that your industrial policy is hostage to someone else’s export policy – which is precisely why metallurgical coal has finally claimed its rightful place on critical‑materials lists.

Why “green” hydrogen steel is a myth

Hydrogen‑based direct reduced iron (H‑DRI) does offer a lower‑carbon route to ironmaking. But large‑scale “green” hydrogen steel is profoundly energy‑inefficient: you lose energy in electrolysis, compression or liquefaction, storage and finally when you turn that hydrogen back into heat in the DRI shaft or an electric arc furnace.

Hydrogen‑Direct Recuction Steelmaking and Electric Arc Furnace Steelmaking are real, and with genuinely green hydrogen it can cut direct process emissions compared with coal‑based blast furnaces, but making steel via these routes is a lossy detour, due to two awkward facts that get airbrushed out of most slide decks.

First, almost all hydrogen today is still made from natural gas, with the associated methane leakage and CO₂ emissions, and much “blue” hydrogen rests on very optimistic carbon‑capture assumptions that don’t exist in reality, in practice 90% of hydrogen is not green at all.

Second, even if hydrogen does the job of stripping oxygen from the ore, you still have to add carbon back in to make actual steel, because the properties we care about come from an iron–carbon alloy, not pure iron.

So you burn staggering amounts of electricity to make hydrogen (60% of which comes from burning natural gas), use that hydrogen to make “green” sponge iron, and then still reach for carbon – from coal‑derived coke or other carbon sources – to create the steel microstructure the real world needs.

In practice, hydrogen steel is not an elegant escape from the coal–carbon problem but a complicated, energy‑wasteful detour that still leans on coal and, for the foreseeable future, on fossil fuel supply chains – which is why the industry continues to treat metallurgical coal as critical in practice even as they talk up “green” steel.

The only truly “green” steel is recycled steel

There is one place where the sustainability rhetoric actually matches physics: recycling.

Globally, recycled (scrap‑based) steel already accounts for hundreds of millions of tonnes per year, roughtly 30% of global steel, 60 percent of in the EU and over 66 percent in the US.

Scrap‑based electric arc furnaces can slash both energy use and emissions versus primary ore‑to‑steel routes because the hard work – turning ore into an iron–carbon alloy – has already been done.

The fact that roughly a third of global crude steel comes from recycled feedstock is not an argument that we are “nearly there”; it is a testament to how durable and valuable the alloy really is, and how much latent “urban ore” is sitting in our buildings, cars, ships and machinery.

Even in the most optimistic hydrogen scenarios, the heavy lifting for near‑term decarbonisation comes from doing more of this: more scrap collection, more EAF capacity, smarter design for disassembly, and longer‑lived steel structures.

Steel hardeners: a periodic table of “critical”

Steel’s superpowers do not come from iron and carbon alone; they come from a periodic‑table cocktail of alloying elements, many of which are already on critical minerals lists.

Manganese: present in virtually every steel grade, essential for deoxidising and desulphurising melts and for strengthening; around 90 percent of global manganese output goes into steel.

Chromium and nickel: turn ordinary steel into stainless and high‑temperature alloys, delivering corrosion resistance in everything from chemical plants to kitchen sinks to nuclear reactors.

Molybdenum, vanadium, niobium, tungsten: micro‑alloy additions that boost high‑temperature strength, fatigue life and wear resistance; they are why you can have thin, high‑strength automotive steels and jet‑engine disks spinning at tens of thousands of RPM.

Cobalt, boron and others: tweak hardenability, hot‑strength and creep resistance, underpinning turbines, drills, armor and critical aerospace components.

Strip these “minor” elements out and your sleek EV, your wind turbine, your frigate and your data‑centre hardware collapse back into Victorian‑era engineering.

We have quietly built a civilisation whose performance envelope depends on a long tail of alloying elements that are geographically concentrated, politically fragile and already recognised as critical.

Met coal as a critical material

Here is the punchline: the world already admits that many of these alloying elements are “critical,” yet the one feedstock without which most of today’s steelmaking collapses – high‑quality metallurgical coal – is still treated in many circles as an embarrassing fossil‑fuel hangover.

Geologically, premium met coal is much less abundant than thermal coal, and stringent quality requirements mean only a narrow subset of deposits can ever qualify as true coking coal, which is exactly why supply constraints routinely send prices spiking.

From a systems perspective, this is indefensible. If steel is strategically non‑optional – for energy, defence, infrastructure and manufacturing – and if the dominant route to that steel still runs through coking coal, then met coal is de facto a critical material whether policymakers are comfortable saying so or not.

The real conversation we should be having is not how quickly we can pretend to move “beyond coal,” but how we secure and discipline the use of metallurgical coal while we expand scrap‑based steel recycling and slowly build out genuinely low‑carbon primary routes that do not rely on fantasy energy math.