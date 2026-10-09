In The Mineral Imperative, I argue that physical resources are inseparable from human progress. Every great leap in economic development has changed not only how much we consume, but what we consume, how we live and the infrastructure required to support us.

The Industrial Revolution transformed humanity’s relationship with the physical world. It unleashed an unprecedented expansion not just in our productivity, but also in our ability to extract, process and consume natural resources, laying the foundations for modern prosperity.

Today, we are in the midst of another transformation, potentially greater in scale than the last.

The techno-industrial age is driving a new surge in material consumption, with demand for metals and minerals growing particularly rapidly. But this time, the transformation is taking place across a vastly larger global population, with billions more people aspiring to higher incomes, better living standards and the infrastructure and technologies that accompany them.

And unlike money, which we can create, the materials required to deliver those ambitions must be extracted from the Earth. They are physical, finite and constrained by geology, energy, infrastructure and our capacity to produce them.

The accelerating demand for metals, minerals and energy, and the growing pressure on our ability to supply them, is becoming one of the defining challenges of our time.

Yet we continue to measure economic progress primarily in financial terms. We track GDP, investment, spending and growth, while paying remarkably little attention to the tonnes of material required to make them possible.

Two indicators help reveal this missing dimension: Domestic Material Consumption (DMC) and material footprint. Used by governments and international development agencies, they measure the physical resources underpinning our economies, revealing how much we consume, where material demand originates and whether apparent improvements in resource efficiency reflect genuine progress or merely the relocation of extraction and production elsewhere.

And the numbers tell a remarkable story.

Humanity’s annual material demand has more than tripled since 1970. Material demand per person has risen across income groups, while the minerals required to build our cities, infrastructure and industrial systems have experienced some of the most dramatic increases. Metal ores, in particular, have become an increasingly important part of the global material equation. Finite geological resources do not necessarily imply imminent physical scarcity; production capacity, economics, lead times and environmental constraints are often the more immediate limitations.

Contrary to popular belief, we are not dematerialising our economies. We are building ever larger, more complex and more resource-intensive physical systems to support them.

This is the physical economy behind the financial one.

Two measures, two different questions.

Domestic material consumption measures the materials directly used within an economy:

DMC = domestic extraction + physical imports − physical exports.

It is a useful account of the material entering an economy and remaining there for use. But it counts traded products at the weight they cross the border—not the weight of all the primary materials required to produce them.

Material footprint asks a different question: how much extraction, anywhere in the world, is required to satisfy this economy’s consumption and investment?

Material footprint = domestic extraction + raw material equivalents of imports − raw material equivalents of exports.

“Raw material equivalents” means the primary extraction behind a traded product, rather than simply the product’s physical mass.

An imported car illustrates the difference. DMC records the car’s weight. Material footprint traces the raw materials needed to supply it, including the ores required for its metals and the fossil fuels and other materials used throughout production. Those upstream requirements can be much larger than the finished product.

Both indicators organise primary materials into four categories:

· Biomass: Crops, wood, fodder, grazed biomass, fish and other harvested biological materials. · Metal Ores: Metal ore extracted to obtain metals, not merely the weight of refined metal. · Fuel: Coal, oil, natural gas and related fossil-energy materials. · Non metallic minerals: Sand, gravel, limestone, clay, gypsum and other construction and industrial minerals.

These categories capture the principal material inputs supporting consumption and investment.

That last word matters. Material footprint is not merely an account of household shopping. It includes public services and capital investment: buildings, roads, factories, machinery and infrastructure, alongside food, fuel and consumer goods.

Why we need both

DMC and material footprint are complementary, not competing measures.

DMC helps us understand direct material use within an economy. Material footprint connects that final demand to extraction throughout its international supply chains.

Without that distinction, outsourcing can look like resource efficiency. A country can close a factory, import the products it previously manufactured and reduce its recorded DMC without reducing the extraction required to support its way of life, or realize where it has become dependent.

This was a central reason for developing the modern material footprint indicator. The Material Footprint of Nations, first released in 2013, traced extraction through global production networks to the economy whose final demand required it.

The purpose was not simply to count more tonnes. It was to test whether economies were actually becoming less dependent on primary materials.

Today, UNEP is the custodian of the material-footprint indicators used in the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Its International Resource Panel supports the global accounting work, drawing on agricultural, energy, mineral and trade statistics.

The indicators allow us to track total demand, demand per person, per country, and demand relative to economic output and income levels.

The material economy that has more than tripled

The International Resource Panel’s 2024 material-resources factsheets estimate that global primary material extraction increased from approximately 30 billion tonnes in 1970 to 106.6 billion tonnes in 2024.

Over the same period, annual material use per person increased from 8.4 to 13.2 tonnes—roughly 57%. Humanity’s growing material demand is therefore not just a population story. Average demand per person has increased substantially. The indicator material footprint tracks most closely is actually GDP growth, which underlines the close relationship between wealth quality of life, and material consumption.

The global average of 13.2 tonnes per person conceals large differences between economies and people. According the World Bank there are about 8.2 billion people in the world today, broken down as, 767 million or 9.3% low income, 2.95 billion or 35.9% lower middle income, 3.08 billion or 37.5% upper middle income, and 1.42 billion or 17.3% high income

The UN’s 2022 material-footprint snapshot gives the following annual consumption per person (pp):

· Low income, 3.1 tonnes pp · Lower middle income, 5.3 tonnes pp · Upper middle income, 23.8 tonnes pp · High income, 23.3 tonne pp

Upper-middle- and high-income countries together accounted for 82.3% of global material footprint. The two lower-income groups accounted for 17.7%. High-income countries’ demand per person was approximately 7.5 times that of low-income countries.

But the numbers also challenge overly simple interpretations. Upper-middle-income countries slightly exceeded high-income countries. Material demand is not just a function of personal affluence, it also reflects the scale of infrastructure construction and capital investment. An economy building its cities, transport networks and industrial capacity can have substantial material requirements.

Nor is growth universal. Europe’s annual footprint fell from approximately 19 to 17 tonnes per person between 2000 and 2020, and North America’s from 36 to 30 tonnes. Global demand continues to grow overall despite reductions in some affluent regions, which have moved beyond intensive development and industrialization, with substantial infrastructure already built.

A per-capita footprint is also a national average, not the weight each resident personally buys or discards. It divides the material requirements of households, public services and investment by the population. It tells us about the material intensity of a society, not the precise consumption of every individual within it.

The composition of the global material footprint tells an equally important story:

· Biomass 25% · Non metallic minerals 48% · Fossil fuels 16% · Metal ores 10%

The dominant shift has been towards non-metallic minerals: the sand, gravel, limestone and other materials required to build the infrstructure of the modern world. Biomass demand increased in absolute terms but has fallen substantially as a proportion of total consumption.

This is the material expression of development. The built environment, mobility, food and energy together account for approximately 90% of global material demand. As economies industrialise and urbanise, infrastructure-related requirements become more prominent. Food accounts for approximately half of the footprint in low-income countries, compared with 19% in high-income countries—a difference in shares, not proof that richer countries have a smaller absolute food footprint.

The expanding material economy is therefore not simply a story of more consumer products. It is also a story of buildings, roads and the systems that make modern life possible, and growing incomes enabling a higher quality of life.

Metals, the smallest subsection

Metal-ore extraction increased from approximately 2.7 billion tonnes in 1970 to 9.6 billion tonnes in 2020. The IRP’s subsequent estimate for 2024 is approximately 10.8 billion tonnes. Metal ores increased only modestly as a share of total material demand, from around 9% in 1970 to 10% in 2020. But the devil is in the details, and while global material footprint tripled over the same period, metals quadrupled. It’s the direction of travel that matters.

For the critical-minerals debate, an essential distinction is between aggregate mass and the requirements of specific metals and minerals. A ten-billion-tonne metal-ore category is useful for understanding scale. It is not enough to establish whether a specific metal can be supplied in the quantities required for a particular technology like rare earths which have exceptionally small relative tonnage but exceptionally large relative importance.

What this means for The Mineral Imperative

The connection to The Mineral Imperative is simple: every economic and technological ambition has a physical cost.

Domestic Material Consumption (DMC) and material footprint make that cost visible at the scale of entire economies people and the world. They demonstrate that modern development remains dependent on primary extraction, that consumption and GDP growth creates material demands far beyond national borders, that grows with economies.

But these measures are only the starting point.

They tell us how much material the global economy consumes, but not what it will take to deliver the technologies, infrastructure and economic growth we are planning.

And even the material account does not tell the whole story.

This is why I developed the concept of the mineral footprint: to go beyond the materials contained in a technology or product and measure the full physical requirements of delivering it.

Not just the minerals in a wind turbine, electric vehicle or data centre, but those required to install it, connect it and build the wider systems that make it work. And beyond that, the rock that must be mined and moved, the waste generated, and the energy, water and chemicals consumed to produce those minerals in the first place.

Because if we are serious about delivering our ambitions, we need to answer some much harder questions:

· What will it actually take, in physical materials, to build everything we say we are going to build?

· How much of the world’s mining and processing capacity will those ambitions require?

· Who else is competing for the same materials?

· Can enough be produced within the timescales we have promised?

· And what must actually be mined, moved, processed and consumed to deliver them?

These are not arguments against economic growth, technological progress or the energy transition. They are the questions we must answer to make those ambitions achievable.

The material footprint tells us how much we consume. The mineral footprint tells us what it takes to produce and deliver it.

We cannot manage what we do not measure. And we cannot deliver a future whose physical requirements we have not even begun to properly account for.

That is the central argument of The Mineral Imperative: our ambitions must be measured not just in money, carbon and megawatts, but in tonnes of materials, mining capacity and the physical realities of producing them.