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Dead Reckoning
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Helium is a neat small-scale case of your point that production capacity, not geology, is usually the binding limit. World output was about 190 million cubic metres in 2025, and the US and Qatar made about 76% of it (USGS, Jan 2026). After delays in Russia, plant shutdowns in Qatar and lower separation in Algeria in 2022, the USGS Grade-A price estimate nearly doubled between 2021 and 2023. Then six new US operations, plus plants in Canada and South Africa, started in 2025. In tonnes it barely registers. Do you think tonnage measures like DMC can miss small bottlenecks like this one? (Dead Reckoning research, not investment advice.)

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