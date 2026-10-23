Amanda’s Substack

Amanda’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
2d

Another very important article. Perspective is key to understanding. No question the western governments have done a terrible job at protecting the value of their fiat currencies. A little gold can’t hurt. A lot of gold might not be a terrible idea either. You write some excellent pieces, ty.

Reply
Share
Gavin Longmuir's avatar
Gavin Longmuir
4dEdited

A gentleman I once met was very proud of his Billion Dollar Zimbabwe bank note. I offered to buy it from him -- but he was not interested in selling at any price. From that, I conclude that Zimbabwe Dollars are extremely valuable -- priceless -- at least to that individual. :)

You are correct, Amanda, that any future revolution in robotic production will require massive inputs of material. But the situation is even worse than that. Today's brand new windmill will become tomorrow's broken-down liability, needing further investments to replace it or even merely to remove it. Even in a stable economic condition without any robotic revolution, the demand for materials will continue to grow. Perhaps Mr. Musk is looking towards mining the Asteroid Belt?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda van Dyke
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda van Dyke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture