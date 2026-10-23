I am a billionaire.

I have a banknote to prove it. Ten billion Zimbabwean dollars, issued by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Unfortunately, my billions are virtually worthless.

The note is a souvenir of one of the most spectacular episodes of hyperinflation in modern history, when Zimbabwe’s currency collapsed so dramatically that banknotes carrying billions, and eventually trillions, of dollars became commonplace.

It is a wonderful illustration of the difference between money and wealth.

We spend our lives earning money, saving it, investing it and measuring our success by how much of it we possess. We measure national economies, corporate valuations and personal fortunes in monetary terms.

Yet the numbers themselves tell us surprisingly little about what that money is actually worth.

My ten billion Zimbabwean dollars cannot buy me a cup of coffee. Someone with a small fraction of that number in US dollars could buy an entire coffee plantation.

What Is Wealth, Anyway?

We tend to define wealth in monetary terms. Someone with a million dollars is wealthy. Someone with a billion is extraordinarily wealthy.

But what makes them wealthy is not the number of dollars they possess. It is what those dollars enable them to buy.

A home to live in. A car to travel in. A suit to wear. Food, electricity, healthcare, education, entertainment and the countless goods and services that make modern life possible.

Or ownership of productive assets that can provide those things in the future.

Wealth is ultimately about access to things that have value to us.

And what determines that value?

We do.

A bottle of water costs very little beside a freshwater lake. To someone dying of thirst in the desert, that same bottle might be the most valuable thing in the world.

A diamond is valuable partly because of its scarcity and desirability. Copper is valuable because of its extraordinary usefulness. A painting may be worth millions because someone is prepared to pay millions for it.

Value is subjective, but not arbitrary. Our preferences operate within a world of physical needs, finite resources and competing demands.

Money is the ingenious mechanism we developed to express, compare and exchange those values. It is a medium of exchange, a unit of account and a store of value.

But money is not the same thing as the wealth it allows us to command.

A government can create another billion units of currency. It cannot, simply by printing them, create another billion dollars’ worth of houses, cars, food or electricity.

And this is where my Zimbabwean billions become instructive.

Zimbabwe is an extreme example of monetary collapse, but the erosion of purchasing power is hardly unique to Zimbabwe.

Over the past fifty years, virtually every major fiat currency has lost substantial purchasing power. The US dollar, British pound, Japanese yen and even the comparatively stable Swiss franc buy less today than they did in the 1970s.

A hundred pounds held as cash in 1976 is still a hundred pounds today. But the goods and services it can purchase have diminished dramatically.

Even modest inflation compounds. At 2% annually, the purchasing power of a fixed sum falls by approximately 63% over fifty years. At 3%, it falls by 77%.

Money remains an effective medium of exchange, but holding cash is not necessarily an effective way of preserving purchasing power over decades.

Of course, we can invest money in productive assets that generate returns. But that simply reinforces the distinction between money and the wealth it represents.

Which brings us, somewhat unexpectedly, to Elon Musk.

Elon Musk and the End of Money

Elon Musk has made some extraordinary predictions about artificial intelligence, robotics and the future economy.

Among the more provocative is his suggestion that money itself may eventually become obsolete.

In a conversation with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath in late 2025, Musk argued that if artificial intelligence and robotics become capable of satisfying virtually all human needs, money may lose much of its relevance as a mechanism for allocating scarce labour and resources.

He suggested that energy might become the fundamental physical currency.

More recently, he has described energy and mass as the ultimate physical constraints on economic activity.

At first glance, this sounds fanciful. But there is a surprisingly compelling logic behind it.

Money is an accounting system. It enables exchange, coordinates production and allocates resources. But money does not itself produce anything.

Energy, on the other hand, is indispensable to virtually every physical transformation that creates economic output.

And it always has been.

Much of the extraordinary increase in economic productivity over the past two centuries has involved the evolution of our ability to harness more energy and convert it into useful work.

Today, artificial intelligence and robotics promise another transformation, automating not only physical labour but increasingly cognitive tasks.

Musk’s argument is that if machines can perform almost all the work currently undertaken by humans, the cost of producing many goods and services could collapse.

In a world of extraordinary abundance, perhaps money would become less important.

But there is something particularly interesting hidden in Musk’s more recent observations.

He identifies two fundamental physical constraints.

Energy and mass.

The first attracts enormous attention. The second deserves considerably more.

Energy, Mass and the Limits of Abundance

Mass, in the context of the physical economy, means matter. And matter means the physical resources from which everything we manufacture, construct and consume must ultimately be made.

Energy is the capacity to do work.

But work on what?

You can have virtually unlimited electricity, but without copper, aluminium and steel you cannot build an electrical grid. Without silicon and other materials, you cannot manufacture semiconductors. Without metals, polymers and countless other resources, you cannot build the factories, robots and infrastructure that make modern production possible.

Energy must be harnessed through physical systems and applied to materials to produce useful things.

Few individuals have demonstrated more convincingly what can be achieved through engineering, innovation and the extraordinary application of energy and materials than Elon Musk.

Tesla has helped transform the automotive and battery industries. SpaceX has revolutionised launch economics through reusable rockets. His ventures in robotics and artificial intelligence are pushing the boundaries of automation and computing.

Yet Musk appears remarkably optimistic about our ability to continue obtaining the physical resources required to build these technologies ever more cheaply.

The implicit assumption is that innovation, efficiency, substitution, recycling and technological progress will continually expand resource availability and reduce costs.

He may be right in the very long term.

Human ingenuity has repeatedly transformed resources once considered scarce or uneconomic into affordable industrial inputs.

But there is an enormous difference between geological abundance and economic availability.

The Earth’s crust contains vast quantities of minerals. The challenge is finding deposits that can be extracted economically, securing permits, developing mines and processing facilities, and obtaining the energy, water, capital and infrastructure required to bring refined materials to market.

And many of those challenges are becoming more difficult, not less.

In several important commodities, declining ore grades, increasing mining depths, more complex metallurgy, rising capital requirements and longer development timelines are increasing the effort required to develop new supplies.

We are not running out of minerals in an absolute geological sense. But readily accessible, economically attractive deposits are finite, and bringing new production online can take decades.

And here lies a paradox at the heart of Musk’s vision.

If artificial intelligence and robotics dramatically reduce the cost of manufacturing, we may manufacture vastly more things.

An army of robots could reduce labour requirements, but the robots themselves still need steel, copper, aluminium, semiconductors and motors. A million electric vehicles still require millions of tonnes of materials. An economy powered by artificial intelligence needs data centres, power stations, transmission networks and computing hardware.

Automation can reduce the labour required to produce wealth. It cannot abolish the material requirements of production, and ironically, it tends to increase them.

Greater efficiencies that stimulate consumption, lead to an increase in total resource demand.

The more cheaply we can produce things, the more things we want to produce.

Musk is right to identify energy and mass as fundamental physical constraints. But recognising mass as a constraint means recognising the enormous industrial system required to transform geological resources into useful materials.

And for the foreseeable future, access to those materials may prove a greater constraint on technological abundance than Musk’s optimism suggests.

The future may be powered by energy.

But it will still have to be built from mass.

Can Energy Really Replace Money?

There is another problem with the idea of energy replacing money.

Energy is essential to production, but it is not the same thing as economic value.

A kilowatt-hour is a kilowatt-hour, whether it powers a light bulb, produces steel or operates a supercomputer.

The value of the resulting output can be entirely different.

And the materials on which that energy acts have different characteristics, different levels of scarcity, different production costs and, most importantly, different values to the people who need them.

How do we compare a tonne of copper with a tonne of lithium? A hectare of land with a semiconductor? A house with a medical procedure?

We need a common unit of account.

That is what money provides.

Even if energy becomes extraordinarily abundant and cheap, minerals, land, infrastructure and countless other resources will remain subject to different forms of scarcity.

Musk’s vision might fundamentally change the economics of production, but it does not necessarily eliminate the need to measure and exchange value.

Perhaps the money of the future will look very different.

Some believe it could be Bitcoin, a digitally scarce asset whose issuance is constrained by mathematical rules rather than government policy. Its network requires substantial energy to operate and secure, although its value is not determined by the electricity consumed.

Others continue to favour gold, the physical asset that has served as money and a store of wealth for thousands of years.

Both represent very different attempts to establish monetary scarcity independent of discretionary government issuance.

But scarcity alone does not create value. People must also want to hold the asset.

And gold has a rather extraordinary history in this regard.

Why Gold Still Matters

Gold is a curious substance.

Unlike copper, iron or aluminium, its principal economic importance has not historically been its industrial utility.

We use gold in electronics, jewellery and specialised industrial applications, but much of its enduring value comes from something else.

Its suitability as a store of wealth.

Gold possesses an unusual combination of physical characteristics.

It is scarce, durable, resistant to corrosion, divisible, recognisable and relatively portable for its value.

Most importantly, its supply cannot be expanded at will.

New gold must be discovered, mined and processed. That requires capital, energy, labour, technology and substantial physical resources.

These characteristics helped make gold a widely accepted monetary asset across different civilisations and over thousands of years.

Its value, like that of everything else, ultimately depends on what people are willing to exchange for it. There is nothing in the laws of physics that requires gold to be worth a particular number of dollars.

Yet through successive empires, monetary systems, currencies and financial crises, gold has retained remarkable monetary relevance.

And there is a fascinating paradox here.

Copper is indispensable to modern industrial productivity, yet we do not generally use copper as money. Gold contributes comparatively little to industrial production, yet we continue to regard it as financial wealth.

Copper helps us produce wealth. Gold helps us preserve and transfer claims on wealth.

Both derive their usefulness from physical properties, scarcity and the value people assign to them.

And gold’s monetary role is attracting renewed attention.

Central banks around the world have been accumulating gold.

Their motivations differ, but reserve diversification, geopolitical uncertainty, sanctions risk and concerns about dependence on foreign financial systems have all contributed to renewed interest in physical monetary assets.

Gold offers something fundamentally different from a government bond or bank deposit.

A bond is someone else’s liability. A deposit is a claim on a financial institution. A currency’s purchasing power depends partly on the credibility and policies of its issuer.

Physical gold held directly is not another government’s promise to pay.

This does not mean the world is inevitably returning to a gold standard, or that gold is about to replace the dollar.

Modern economies depend on credit, liquidity and sophisticated financial systems that gold alone cannot provide.

But it is revealing that governments capable of issuing their own currencies still accumulate a physical asset whose supply they cannot create by decree.

Perhaps we have never entirely lost sight of the distinction between financial promises and physical assets.

You Cannot Print Prosperity

My ten billion Zimbabwean dollars are a reminder that a number is not the same thing as wealth.

Money is one of humanity’s most useful inventions. It enables exchange, mobilises capital and coordinates economic activity on a scale that would otherwise be impossible.

But it is not an independent source of material prosperity.

That prosperity depends on our ability to combine energy, materials, labour, knowledge, technology and capital to create things that people value.

Musk may be right that artificial intelligence and robotics will transform the economics of production. He may even be right that conventional money will become less important in a future of extraordinary abundance.

But that future will not be free of physical constraints.

And the more we automate production, the more important access to energy and materials may become.

Gold, meanwhile, reminds us that the physical characteristics of an asset can matter enormously when we seek to preserve value across time.

But gold is only one part of the material economy.

The copper that carries electricity, the uranium that fuels nuclear reactors, the iron that becomes steel, the limestone that becomes cement, the lithium that enables energy storage and the silicon that underpins modern computing are all foundations of productive capacity.

Their market values fluctuate. Their usefulness changes with technology. But their overall physical necessity continues to increase.

For decades, we have become increasingly sophisticated at measuring the financial economy. We can calculate corporate valuations, trade financial claims in milliseconds and create extraordinary quantities of credit.

Yet we pay remarkably little attention to the material foundations that make economic activity possible.

This is why I argue in The Mineral Imperative that alongside our financial accounts and carbon accounts, we need to understand our material account.

Not simply how much money we create, spend or invest, but the physical resources required to deliver the prosperity we expect.

Because ultimately, the question is not how many monetary units an economy possesses.

It is what that economy can produce, how efficiently it can produce it and whether that production can be sustained.

We decide what things are worth. We invent the money with which to pay for them. We develop increasingly sophisticated technologies to produce them.

But we cannot create physical resources merely by assigning them a price.

Wealth can be denominated in money. But prosperity must be produced.

And that is The Mineral Imperative.

As for my ten billion Zimbabwean dollars, I think I will keep them.

They may be worthless as money, but as a reminder of what money actually is, they are rather valuable.

*And full disclosure, a disproportionate amount of my own savings are in gold and gold mining shares.