Global electricity demand isn’t creeping up it’s accelerating. The most conservative estimates show it will more than double over the next 25 years. The IEA estimates it will grow at roughly 4% annually through the end of this decade, while 2024 saw an increase of around 1,200 TWh—roughly equivalent to adding the combined electricity consumption of Germany and France in a single year. And this is just the beginning. Data centres and AI alone are projected to add close to 945 TWh of demand by 2030, equivalent to powering an entire country the size of Japan.

Every year for 50 years we have failed to meet demand cleanly, and the gap is filled by fossil fuels. The physics of energy systems has had a clear winner for 50 years as well. Nuclear operates at capacity factors of around 92%, compared to 62% for gas, 34% for wind and 23% for solar. For every single wind and solar renewable project brought online needs to be backed up by reliable baseload power, mostly coal and gas, quietly added in the background to balance the unavoidable intermittent inefficiencies. Every time we tried to replace it with hyper efficient and zero carbon nuclear, the time and cost of new Western nuclear punished those who tried.

The problem is not technology or safety related. Every reactor being built today is based on decades-old, well-understood designs. The problem is execution. China builds standardized, modular, IAEA-approved reactors , commissioning 1-2 new reactors a year for the last 25 years, each a 5 year build for roughly $2.7 billion. With every build they get better at it getting more efficient based on technology America perfected 50 years ago. By contrast every reactor we build in the West takes ~17 years and costs about ~$24 billion. The materials are identical. The technology and physics are unchanged. The difference is institutional coherence, sensible regulations, nuclear engineering know how, and the ability to build things on time and on budget without pandering to the irrational fears of local politicians who force every project to run the gauntlet of consultation with a paranoid civil service and public who require independent risk analysis at every step. The majority of the difference in cost is actually down to financing the projects over 17 years instead of 5.

Rise and Fall of U.S. Nuclear Power

The United States launched its commercial nuclear program in 1957 in Pennsylvania. The vast majority of U.S. nuclear capacity builds were approved between 1960-1980, and commissioned between 1970-1990. By 1989, 109 nuclear reactors were generating about 19% of the nation’s electricity.

However, new construction stopped almost completely after the early 1980s. Electric utilities cancelled more than 120 reactor orders. The U.S. built almost nothing new for three straight decades. Today, the U.S. operates about 92-95 reactors generating approximately 18-19% of electricity, mostly due to massive efficiency scale up on nuclear plants built 40-50 years ago.

France’s Nuclear Scale-Up

France followed a dramatically different trajectory. Between 1975 and 1990—a 15-year period France built and connected 52 new nuclear reactors to its grid.

This massive build-out transformed France from an electricity importer to Europe’s largest net electricity exporter. Today, France operates 57 nuclear reactors generating approximately 65-68% of its electricity, the highest nuclear share in the world. France’s nuclear-dominated grid delivers electricity at €57-80/MWh, roughly half the €100-170/MWh total system cost of Germany’s wind-and-gas model.

What If America Had Followed France’s Model?

The U.S. once planned 1,000 reactors by 2000, the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) forecast in the early 1970s, 1,200,000 MW (1,200 GW) of nuclear capacity by 2000, which would provide 60%-70% of U.S. electricity—exactly matching France’s achievement. This would have required approximately 1,000-1,200 reactors depending on size.

If U.S. had built 1,000 reactors from 1980-2000, like planned, using the French and Chinese model of standardized pre approved designs, the U.S. could have achieved electricity costs of 3.5-4.5¢/kWh (in real terms) by 2000. Adjusted for inflation to 2026 dollars, this would be approximately 7-9¢/kWh. Roughly 40-50% cheaper than current average U.S. retail electricity prices.

But more importantly to the environmental activists, it would have avoided 36.6 billion metric tons of CO₂ between 1980 and 2026. This represents nearly 10% of America’s entire historical carbon emissions, and, if carried forward to 2100, roughly 80 billion tonnes would have been avoided. That would reduce America’s cumulative carbon emissions this century by around 15–20%, and significantly impact total warming.

America’s abandonment of its nuclear program didn’t just cost the U.S. cheaper electricity and lower emissions—it cost the world a proven decarbonization blueprint at the exact moment when coal and gas were cementing their dominance in developing economies. Had the U.S. nuclear leadership continued building through the 1980s and 1990s, nuclear power—not renewables backed by fossil fuels—would have become the default pathway for developing nations seeking reliable, low-carbon electricity. Instead it condemned generations to coal plants and gas turbines that are now responsible for the majority of global emissions.

So what happened?

First, Three Mile Island in 1979, not because the accident was catastrophic (it wasn’t; the containment held, nobody died, the maximum offsite dose was equivalent to a chest X-ray), but because it was televised. Hollywood could not have scripted a better PR disaster for the nuclear industry if it had tried.

Chernobyl in 1986 was the real kill shot. An RBMK first generation Soviet reactor design, with no containment building and a positive void coefficient, blew its lid during a safety test conducted by operators who had disabled most of the safety systems. The political fallout was worse than the literal fallout. Italy shut down its entire nuclear program. Germany began its long, slow march toward Atomausstieg. Sweden held a referendum. The western global nuclear pipeline was effectively cancelled.

Then Fukushima in 2011 put the last nail in the coffin. A magnitude 9.0 earthquake followed by a 14-meter tsunami overwhelmed the backup diesel generators at Fukushima Daiichi, and without cooling, three cores melted down. Despite the fact that nobody died OR was exposed to radiation, except people running from the tsunami, Japan shut down all 54 of its reactors within 14 months and became the worlds largest importer of LNG.

Here is the punchline that almost nobody in the general public understands: across all 3 of these industrial accidents, spanning 3 decades and 3 different reactor designs on three different continents, out of ~450 reactors globally, the total confirmed death toll from acute radiation exposure is fewer than 50 people. All from Chernobyl.

The WHO’s most aggressive long-term projections estimate around 4,000 additional potential cancer deaths over the lifetimes of the most exposed populations, BUT there is no direct evidence that Chernobyl caused measurable population-level harm beyond the acute deaths.

While every loss of life is a tragedy, context matters. The WHO estimates that, outdoor air pollution driven in large part by coal combustion kills approximately 4.2 million people each year. In stark terms, nuclear power has caused fewer deaths in 70 years than coal causes before lunch on Tuesday. By almost any objective metric, nuclear is among the safest forms of energy generation or major industry in the world.

So why are we so scared of nuclear? The answer lies neither in perceived risk nor facts, but in psychology. Radiation is invisible, and easily imagined as catastrophic due to its role in nuclear weapons. The human brain is not wired to assess risk statistically; it responds to vivid, emotionally charged signals. And few things trigger that response more effectively than the imagery surrounding nuclear power: mushroom clouds, Geiger counters, hazmat suits. The fear of nuclear catastrophe has been embedded deep within the global cultural consciousness, and for that we have one organisation to thank.

The birth of Greenpeace

It started as an anti–nuclear weapons protest group in Vancouver in 1970/71, a small group of genuine activists trying to stop nuclear weapons testing in Alaska. They chartered an old fishing boat, the Phyllis Cormack, and painted on the words “Green” for environmental and “peace,” for their anti war stance, and then tried to sail the newly named craft into the test zone to “bear witness.” The mission failed in practical terms—the test went ahead—but something far more powerful was created by accident: the world’s first viral protest image. Grainy footage of a tiny boat confronting a nuclear superpower like David vs Goliath flashed across newspapers and television screens all over the world. The group renamed “Greenpeace” to their own surprise, completely hijacked the global conversation.

That accidental success birthed a model that has become the standard model for environmental activism and NGO’s the world over. Greenpeace discovered that what really moved the public was not data or nuance, but drama—iconic visuals, simple villains, and fear‑laden narratives. Over the following decades, it turned that model into an engine, industrialising anti‑nuclear activism. Greenpeace effectively recoded “Nuclear” in the public mind as catastrophe, full stop. Each accident—Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, Fukushima—was treated not as a context‑specific industrial failure to be learned from, but something to be capitalised on.

With every televised confrontation came spikes in donations, membership, and mailing lists. As Greenpeace expanded into 40‑plus countries, it hired professional fundraisers and PR teams.

By 2011, Greenpeace Worldwide was bringing in around €241 million, about $336 million. Comparable to elite sports franchises and major industry associations. The organisation pours 100s of millions a year into communications related activities, mostly media advertising and fundraising. Fear of nuclear, fear of GMOs, fear of climate collapse: these are not just causes, they are assets—emotional reservoirs that can be tapped, refreshed, and monetised.

The original members and early president who genuinely believed in careful environmental problem‑solving were exited and silenced. As revenues swelled into the hundreds of millions annually, the incentives shifted. Nuanced balanced solutions don’t sell; fear does. Calm explanations don’t grow the donor base; apocalyptic imagery does. Greenpeace is a multinational brand whose core assets are emotional narratives—“nuclear catastrophe,” “GMO poison,” “fossil fuel apocalypse”. That is the real product. Environmental concern is just the packaging.

The Greenpeace NGO business model sells fear and outrage for profit. It manufactures crisis, collects donations, and then adds fuel to perpetuate the crisis (if you solve it, donations stop). This template was the exact template copied by Extinction Rebellion, Just Stop Oil, etc.

The Foolproof 10 Step Greenpeace Playbook.

1. Stage a Quaker “bearing witness” media spectacle: Find a Goliath, a government an industry, a company, film a staged emotional protest, do everything you can to goad them into reacting on tape.

2. Create a Martyrdom narrative: identify a symbolic victim, stage a confrontation, capture the emotional imagery, amplify the arrests, and tell a story in which resistance itself becomes proof of moral legitimacy.

3. Exploit Crisis Moments: Wait for accidents, failures, or controversies, then exptrapolate from isolated or design-specific events into proof that the entire industry or technology is inherently unsafe. A single incident becomes a universal indictment. 4. Cherry-pick isolated data points: that can be used to create a narrative before the full facts stabilise, release dramatic claims, alarming numbers and emotionally charged accusations that can be anchored early into public consciousness, knowing that even if later challenged, corrected or disproved the initial psychological and reputational impacts often remain. 5. Use emotional imagery to override statistical reasoning: Lead with visuals that trigger instinctive fear responses rather than comparative risk analysis—protective suits, contamination imagery, sirens, dead wildlife, burning landscapes, even from unrelated events. The objective is not technical accuracy, but emotional imprinting. The human brain is not wired to assess risk rationally, it is wired to assess risk emotionally. 6. Insert activist narratives into formal governance processes: Position advocacy groups as de facto public representatives inside regulatory consultations, policy reviews, hearings, and international institutions, allowing fear, precautionary framing, and political pressure to shape ostensibly technical assessments. 7. Commission advocacy research dressed as neutral science: Produce reports, white papers, and expert commentary designed to reinforce predetermined conclusions, often amplifying worst-case assumptions, selectively citing evidence, or elevating non-peer-reviewed claims into the wider public narrative through repetition and media circulation. 8. Create moral asymmetry: Frame one side as ethically pure and acting “for humanity,” while portraying opponents not as people balancing trade-offs, but as reckless, corrupt, or morally compromised actors whose motives are inherently suspect 9. Simplify complex systems into binary choices: Reduce nuanced debates involving engineering, economics, geopolitics, and trade-offs into emotionally accessible slogans with only two positions: good people oppose this; bad people support it. 10. Flood media ecosystems with repetition: Reinforce the same claims, phrases, visuals, and talking points across documentaries, social media, NGOs, celebrity endorsements, classrooms, petitions, and news cycles until repetition itself creates perceived truth.

Greenpeace’s reality check

After 50 years of this playbook, the world is quietly admitting that Greenpeace was wrong about nuclear. The centre of gravity has moved: governments, markets, and Big Tech are all converging on the same conclusion—there is no plausible path to global electrification, AI, and climate goals without a massive build‑out of nuclear power.

Washington is increasingly treating nuclear not merely as an energy source, but as critical national infrastructure central to economic competitiveness, AI-era electricity demand, defence resilience, and long-term industrial power. President Trump signed a series of executive orders to revive the American nuclear sector, and the Department of Energy has launched the “Nuclear Dominance 3 by 33” initiative to rebuild a fully domestic nuclear fuel supply chain. The strategy: end dependence on foreign enriched uranium, accelerate advanced reactor deployment, expand the workforce and industrial base, and support the broader goal of roughly quadrupling U.S. nuclear capacity to around 400 GW by 2050.

The AI arms race has realized a simple truth: you cannot run 24/7, hyperscale data centres on low efficiency intermittent power. Big Tech is voting with contracts, not press releases. Microsoft has signed long‑term nuclear power purchase agreements, including commitments that have helped justify the reactivation of Three Mile Island. Google has struck a deal with Kairos Power to deploy small, advanced reactors to feed its AI data centres, with initial units expected this decade and more by 2035. Every single Big Tech firm is quietly looking to source nuclear power.

Even the International Energy Agency—hardly a nuclear fan club—has revised nuclear’s role upward in its Net Zero Roadmap. In its latest scenario, nuclear capacity more than doubles from about 417 GW in 2022 to 916 GW in 2050, explicitly acknowledging that without a large nuclear contribution, net‑zero by mid‑century is essentially unattainable. The IEA frames nuclear as indispensable for maintaining system reliability as electrification spreads and variable renewables expand. In plain language: if you want billions lifted out of poverty through cheap, abundant electricity without blowing the carbon budget, nuclear has to be central.

So what is Greenpeace going to do?

When a fear‑based NGO machine loses its original villain, it has two options: admit error and shrink, or find a new monster. Greenpeace is a nine‑figure global enterprise whose core competency is manufacturing moral panics, it can’t “admit it was wrong”, so instead it has downplayed 50 years worth of anti nuclear activism and gone all in on a new product/villain.

The new target is deep sea mining. The same apparatus that spent fifty years convincing the world that nuclear power was an existential threat is now being retooled to cast any attempt to extract metals from the seabed as an irreversible planetary crime, with civilisational threat level potential impacts, ignoring all the science and evidence to the contrary.

Desperate for a new way to justify its existence and keep donation dollars flowing, Greenpeace has positioned itself as the shock‑troops of the global campaign against deep sea mining. Within the broader coalition of environmental NGOs, Greenpeace functions as the spearhead pushing a new “no deep sea mining, ever” narrative.

This weekend I will publish a deep sea mining primer separating fact from fiction, so you can make your own decisions. If you got this far, please consider subscribing (it’s free) and sharing. My goal is simple: to raise the level of literacy around energy, mining, and critical minerals by cutting through slogans, ideology, and misinformation, and grounding the debate in physical reality, evidence, and trade-offs.

For more reading, the TSCS primer on nuclear is long but the best I have read.