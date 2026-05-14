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Stephen Fossey's avatar
Stephen Fossey
5d

The deep sea mining folks are going to need a better public relations narrative than the Western nuclear power industry had. Nuclear is back (at least in the USA) because they can make the case it is saving the planet from climate change, providing the US with energy independence, and building the future by providing energy for AI.

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Roger Alexander's avatar
Roger Alexander
May 15

Great essay. It’s ironic that the earth-muffins’ greatest fear, nuclear energy, may be the answer to save the world from climate change (whatever that means). The common denominator of all NGOs and politicians is that they manufacture FEAR in order to extract money from their constituents, but their intent is to never solve the problem that created FEAR, because that would put them out of business!

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