A recent post highlighting China’s latest gold purchases made me revisit an idea I first explored several months ago. Is gold a critical mineral?

In US policy, a mineral is typically deemed “critical” when it is essential to economic or national security and vulnerable to supply disruption.

While gold is not classed as “critical” in the official USGS Critical Minerals List, its role is analogous: it remains a core reserve asset for central banks, underwrites confidence in sovereign balance sheets, and serves as collateral in crisis.

The result is that gold now functions as a critical monetary mineral: whoever controls production, trade channels and sovereign stockpiles gains leverage over the plumbing of global finance.

China has been buying gold for decades, it stepped up purchases over the last decade and in recent years and months it has stepped those purchases up again, accelerating gold buying all the way up to the peak and down again. The People’s Bank of China has extended its remarkable streak of official purchases, while Chinese imports continue to absorb a significant proportion of global supply. Yet the official purchases themselves are almost beside the point. They are simply the visible part of a much larger and potentially far more important strategy.

Global Gold Production:

Look at the supply side and the “critical mineral” argument becomes brutal.

Global gold mine output is roughly 3,000–3,800 tonnes a year, depending on which dataset and year you pick; recent industry work puts 2025 mine supply at about 3,816 tonnes, a record. That’s not much metal in the context of global reserves, derivatives and debt outstanding.

China and Russia sit at the top of that narrow pipeline:

China produced about 380 tonnes in 2024–2025.

Russia produced around 345 tonnes in 2025 on independent estimates, even as officials tout much higher numbers.

Australia and the United States contribute roughly 280–290 tonnes and 160–170 tonnes respectively.

Between them, China and Russia control close to a quarter of global annual mine supply and a large share of undeveloped reserves.

Now layer on policy:

China effectively bans meaningful gold exports of domestically mined bullion; metal flows into internal refining and SGE channels and tends not to come back out.

Russia is advancing policies to halt or heavily restrict refined gold exports, pushing more production into domestic vaults just as sanctions squeeze its access to other reserve assets.

You now have two major producers that not only dominate mine output, but also systematically remove gold from the global market. That is the very definition of a critical, weaponised supply chain.

The Big Reset

One of the people who has influenced my thinking on this subject is Dutch investor and author Willem Middelkoop.

Long before “de-dollarisation” became fashionable, Middelkoop argued in The Big Reset that the post-1971 monetary system was never designed to last indefinitely. Throughout history, periods of excessive debt, geopolitical change and shifting economic power have eventually resulted in a reset of the international monetary system.

His argument is not that gold will replace currencies.

Rather, gold will once again become the foundation upon which confidence in currencies is built.

Whether one agrees with every aspect of his thesis is almost irrelevant.

Because if policymakers in Beijing believe there is even a reasonable chance that such a reset eventually occurs, then China’s behaviour over the last twenty years suddenly becomes entirely logical.

If the rules of the monetary system are eventually rewritten, you want to enter that negotiation holding as much of the world’s ultimate monetary asset as possible.

What if China Has Already Been Preparing?

Officially, China reports holding just over 2,300 tonnes of gold.

Very few serious analysts believe that tells the whole story.

People often dismiss estimates of China’s “hidden gold” as conspiracy theories.

They’re not.

They’re forensic accounting exercises.

Analysts and commentators I follow such as Dominic Frisby, Willem Middelkoop and researchers at Société Générale are not simply inventing numbers. They are tracking known physical flows of metal over decades.

Domestic mine production.

Imports through Hong Kong and other channels.

Withdrawals from the Shanghai Gold Exchange and the London Bullion Association.

State-controlled refiners.

Export restrictions.

Official reserve declarations.

When those numbers are reconciled, they simply do not balance.

The result is a growing body of research suggesting China’s true sovereign gold holdings may be several times larger than officially declared, with accepted estimates commonly ranging between 20,000 and 30,000 tonnes when gold held across state banks, sovereign entities and other government-controlled institutions is included.

The accepted number in gold circles is that China Inc has at least 10x its officially stated number, and that is not including the gold held by Chinese citizens.

Nobody can prove the precise figure.

Dominic Frisby

Frisby is the author of the The Secret History of Gold: Myth, Money, Politics and Power. In a 2026 Kitco interview, Frisby argues that China’s real gold holdings could be “closer to 30,000 tonnes”, versus official reserves just above 2,300 tonnes. His methodology relies on:

· Domestic mine output over several decades.

· SGE withdrawals and the fact that most gold imported into China cannot be freely re‑exported.

· Accumulated net imports and the absence of large visible private outflows.

Frisby frames China’s hidden stockpile as a deliberate monetary strategy to eventually challenge the US dollar, with much of the gold held outside the PBoC’s published balance sheet in sovereign entities and state‑controlled banks.

Société Générale (via Kitco)

SocGen’s analysis, cited by Kitco, compares UK gold exports, Chinese imports, domestic production, and official reserve changes

They conclude that China added about 250 tonnes of gold in one recent period where official figures showed only 25 tonnes, suggesting a 10x understatement.

Extending this pattern, they estimated that more than 1,080 tonnes which they could track have been added since mid‑2022, far above the roughly 243 tonnes acknowledged in the official reserve series.

Willem Middelkoop and others

Middelkoop in The Big Reset (2013), argues that China and other “reset‑minded” nations have been building large off‑balance‑sheet gold reserves for years, with estimated then that China held gold in the 10,000–20,000+ tonne range based om domestic mining and long‑run SGE withdrawals.

The official numbers and buying worth taking note of

China’s official reserves rose from ~1,050 tonnes in 2009 to ~1,658 tonnes after the 2015 SDR‑era disclosure, then into ~2,300+ tonnes by 2024–2025.

Since 2000, China has mined roughly 7,000–7,500 tonnes and imported roughly 20,000 tonnes of gold, giving ~27,000 tonnes of total supply entering the system, with no noteable exports.

China’s official total gold consumption (jewellery, bar/coin, industrial), which has averaged about 945 tonnes per year over the past decade and represents roughly 30% of global demand.

January 2026: Reuters reports China’s central bank bought gold for the 15th consecutive month in January, with total reserves climbing to about 74.19 million ounces (from 74.15 million), implying a small net addition that month (roughly 40,000 ounces ≈ 1.2 tonnes).

February 2026: Kitco and Bloomberg report the PBoC added 30,000 ounces of gold (~1 tonne), bringing total holdings to about 74.2 million ounces.bloomberg+1

March 2026: Caixin reports China added 160,000 ounces (~5 tonnes)in March, the largest monthly purchase in over a year, extending its buying streak to 17 months and lifting total holdings to 74.38 million ounces;

April 2026: Reuters notes the PBoC maintained gold acquisitions for the 17th straight month in April, but the specific April tonnage is not given in the public snippet; we only know the buying continued.

May 2026: Officially PBOC officially added 10 tonnes but Goldman Sachs reported that according to the London Bullion Market Association they were sold 48 tonnes of gold, the highest monthly volume in more than a year, extending the streak to 20 months.

June 2026: Chinas central bank officially added 15 tonnes

Why Would China Hide It?

If China really possesses vastly more gold than it reports, why not simply announce it?

Because revealing the truth would undermine the strategy.

First, it would dramatically increase the price of every remaining ounce China wishes to buy.

Second, it would signal to financial markets that Beijing is actively preparing for a post-dollar monetary order, potentially destabilising the very dollar assets China still owns.

Third, secrecy preserves optionality.

One day China could reveal dramatically larger reserves overnight, immediately transforming perceptions of its financial strength and potentially supporting a future reserve currency, commodity-backed settlement system or gold-linked financial architecture.

In geopolitics, surprise is often worth more than transparency.

Gold Is Already Being Weaponised

The story becomes even more compelling when production is considered.

China remains the world’s largest gold producer.

Russia is the second largest.

Together they account for roughly one-quarter of global mine supply.

China consumes all of its domestic production (10% of global production), and buys 30% of global production.

Russia has increasingly redirected its production towards friendly nations and domestic control following Western sanctions.

Neither country behaves like a normal producer trying to maximise exports.

Instead, both appear intent on removing increasing quantities of gold from freely traded international markets.

The Population Is Part of the Strategy

One aspect that receives remarkably little attention is China’s encouragement of domestic gold ownership.

The state is not simply accumulating bullion itself.

It is encouraging Chinese households to do exactly the same.

Retail investment products have expanded rapidly.

Gold ETFs (paper gold) continued to grow until recently when the buying got so out of control that China had to ban it. (contributing to the recent correction in gold prices)

Bullion sales regularly surge during periods of geopolitical tension.

Physical ownership remains officially and culturally encouraged there is a local gold shop in every community.

From a Western perspective this looks like consumer demand.

From a strategic perspective, it looks like something else entirely.

A nation distributing monetary insurance throughout its population.

Willem Middelkoop has argued for years in The Big Reset that the existing dollar-based monetary system will eventually be restructured.

Ray Dalio makes very similar observations in “The Changing World Order” and has actively encouraged gold buying as a strategic defence.

If Chinese policymakers believe there is even a reasonable probability that a reset lies ahead, every one of Beijing’s actions suddenly makes sense.

You accumulate gold.

You hide the scale of your accumulation.

You encourage your population to own it.

You quietly remove physical bullion from global markets.

And you wait.

The World’s Quiet Monetary Arms Race

Figuring out China’s true reserves is not the point.

The important observation is behavioural.

China continues buying.

China continues mining.

China continues importing.

China continues restricting exports.

China continues encouraging domestic ownership.

Every action points in precisely the same direction.

While much of the West continues debating whether gold is a relic of the past, Beijing appears to be positioning it at the centre of its financial future.

Suppose, just for a moment, they are broadly right.

America officially holds around 8,100 tonnes of gold.

If China’s real sovereign position is even 20,000 tonnes, Beijing would already possess around two and a half times America’s reserves.

If Frisby’s 30,000-tonne estimate proved even approximately correct, China would control almost four times as much monetary metal as the United States.

That wouldn’t simply change the gold market.

It would fundamentally change the balance of monetary power.

Perhaps Willem Middelkoop and Ray Dalio are right.

Perhaps another monetary reset eventually arrives.

Or perhaps it doesn’t.

But history teaches us something remarkably consistent.

Great powers rarely spend decades accumulating strategic assets they do not intend to use.

More importantly, this isn’t slowing.

It’s accelerating.

Official purchases continue.

Retail demand continues.

Imports continue.

Shadow accumulation, according to Société Générale’s methodology, appears to have accelerated dramatically since mid-2022.

That is not the behaviour of a country diversifying its reserves.

It is the behaviour of a country preparing for a very different monetary future.

I may ultimately be wrong about gold becoming America’s forgotten critical mineral.

Dominic Frisby may be wrong about 30,000 tonnes.

Willem Middelkoop may be wrong about the timing of The Big Reset.

Société Générale’s shadow reserve estimates may eventually prove too high.

But there is one thing that is increasingly difficult to dismiss.

China is behaving as though gold will determine monetary power in the twenty-first century.

And if Beijing genuinely controls a sovereign gold stockpile that dwarfs America’s, this is no longer simply a precious-metals story.

It is the opening phase of a monetary arms race.

Further reading from me :)