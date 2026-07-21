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Srinivas Peri's avatar
Srinivas Peri
9h

Good one Amanda. Gold, Once and the Future of Money?

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CycleSydney's avatar
CycleSydney
1h

Decent article. Storing gold is a highly compact way of saving commodities. If silver or copper was to increase in price 10 fold, your gold holdings would like increase a similar amount. You then buy the copper without printing your currency

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