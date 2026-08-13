Recently the New York Times published reports suggesting that the United States had severely depleted key missile stockpiles.

The core claim was clear: months of high-intensity operations against Iran, on top of earlier Ukraine aid and other drawdowns, had burned through large numbers of expensive precision munitions and interceptors. Reporting cited 1,000–1,500 Patriot interceptors expended (leaving inventories near or under 1,700), Tomahawks used at multiples of annual procurement rates, “virtually all” of certain ATACMS/PrSM long-range stocks, plus heavy draws on JASSM-ER and THAAD. Production could not keep pace—these systems take years to build because of complex supply chains, specialised components and limited lines. The result, according to the coverage, was reduced readiness in other theatres, delayed deliveries to partners, private alarm inside government, and real constraints on U.S. options in Iran, including hesitation over further escalation.

The global press quickly picked it up, and a wave of pundits and analysts began catastrophizing the implications.

Reuters led with the claim that the U.S. Army had used “virtually all” of its long-range precision strike missiles during the Iran war, raising alarms about readiness for future conflicts.

CNN reported that key air-defence inventories—Patriot interceptors down by roughly two-thirds in some estimates and that THAAD was “severely depleted,” warning that the shortages could constrain U.S. options on other fronts and elevate risk in the Indo-Pacific.

The Atlantic framed it starkly: “The United States is running out of missiles… stockpiles of long-range weapons are so low… that they don’t believe the U.S. has enough to combat a threat in Asia,” with remaining supplies in some categories “as low as 20 percent of what the Pentagon would like.”

On Washington Week, Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic declared that war planners in Moscow, Beijing, and Pyongyang were watching “with a kind of happy disbelief,” asking how America had allowed this to happen against a “third-tier adversary.”

CSIS experts amplified the doom. Mark Cancian repeatedly noted that replenishing certain systems could take one to five years and that continued fighting risked creating a “new, higher level of risk” with China or even North Korea. Tom Karako of CSIS called the drawdown a “generational annihilation of the means of conventional deterrence,” arguing it would inevitably shape the decision calculus in Moscow and Beijing for years: “They may do something quite deliberate and at the time of their choosing, because keep in mind—we’re going to take years to reconstitute.”

Russian pro-war commentators openly celebrated the news, predicting fewer precision weapons would reach Ukraine, while Chinese military observers highlighted the exposed “munitions weak spot” as a critical vulnerability against stronger adversaries.

The narrative hardened quickly into a near-consensus that America’s conventional deterrent had been hollowed out in a secondary theatre, with cascading risks for the great-power competitions that matter most.

I am no military-readiness expert. I am a supply-chain specialist whose work feeds directly into defence production—and I do not share the extreme pessimism.

For the sake of good order lets discuss how defence supply chains work:

1. Mine & Concentrate

Raw ore is extracted from the ground. For defence applications this means mining critical inputs such as rare earths, titanium, tungsten, antimony, gallium-bearing materials, graphite and many others. Mining is capital-intensive, heavily regulated and slow to scale. The ore is then crushed, ground and processed (flotation, magnetic separation, leaching) into a mineral concentrate with a much higher percentage of the desired elements. Concentration is usually done near the mine. This stage occurs worldwide.

2. Refine (separate / process)

The concentrate is chemically treated to produce high-purity forms of the critical minerals. For rare earths this is a complex solvent-extraction process that yields individual oxides such as neodymium, dysprosium, terbium or samarium. Similar steps produce titanium sponge, refined tungsten, high-purity gallium and other defence-grade metals. This is the classic chokepoint. China performs the large majority (commonly 85–90 %+) of global rare-earth separation and refining, with comparable dominance in gallium, germanium, antimony and tungsten. Capacity outside China remains limited, expensive and still ramping up. Defence-grade material demands even higher purity and tighter impurity controls than commercial grades.

3. Alloy

The refined metals or oxides are reduced to pure metals and then alloyed. Classic examples include neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) or samarium-cobalt (SmCo) alloys for permanent magnets, high-temperature nickel or titanium alloys for airframes and engines, and specialised steels or composites. China again dominates magnet-alloy production. A handful of non-Chinese facilities exist or are being built, but volumes remain small. Defence alloys must meet exacting specifications for temperature resistance, corrosion, magnetic strength and long-term reliability.

4. Parts

The alloys and other materials are turned into discrete parts: permanent magnets, specialised fasteners, precision-machined housings, circuit boards, sensors, actuators, rocket-motor casings, warhead components and more. Many of these parts are made by specialised suppliers, some of them small or sole source. Magnets go into electric motors, fin actuators, guidance systems and seeker heads. Qualification for defence use is rigorous and time-consuming.

5. Components

Parts are assembled into higher-level components or sub-assemblies: complete guidance and control units, seekers, propulsion sections, warheads, power supplies, data links and so on. These are usually produced by Tier-1 or Tier-2 defence contractors under strict configuration control. A single missile may contain dozens of such components, many of which still rely on the upstream critical-mineral chain.

6. Systems

Components are integrated into complete functional systems—air-defence interceptors (Patriot, THAAD), cruise missiles (Tomahawk, JASSM), ballistic missiles (ATACMS/PrSM), or the larger platforms that carry them. Integration includes software, testing, calibration and environmental qualification. At this stage the work is performed almost entirely by prime contractors (Lockheed Martin, RTX/Raytheon, etc.) in secure facilities. Lead times lengthen dramatically because of testing regimes, limited production lines and the need to certify every change.

7. Weapon

The finished system is accepted by the military, stockpiled and made available for use. This includes final packaging, controlled storage and logistical support. Only after every previous stage is complete does a usable weapon exist.

Defence supply chains for advanced munitions and weapons systems are long, multi-stage, and highly specialised. They stretch from the ground to the finished weapon, with each step adding complexity, purity requirements, and vulnerability. Only after all previous stages are complete does a usable weapon exist. Replenishing a depleted stockpile therefore requires the entire chain to function at higher volume—an inherently multi-year process for the most sophisticated munitions. In short, a modern precision missile is the product of a long industrial sequence that begins in a mine and ends on a launch rail. Disruption or capacity limits at any stage cascade all the way to the finished weapon.

It is true that the United States entered 2026 already strained. After largely shouldering the burden of supplying Ukraine with advanced munitions since 2022. And supporting Israel during the 12-day war of 2025, although it should be stated that Israel has a significant independent defence production and procurement systems.

It is also true that normal defence procurement for these systems has been modest recently relative to wartime consumption. The Biden administration increased procurement post Ukraine, but they did not raise it to levels that are commensurate with the raised level of global threats that the DOD and NATO recommended.

Recent annual rates have often been in the low hundreds (or lower) for systems like Tomahawks, historically well under 100–200, and around 500–650 for Patriot PAC-3 MSE variants, with longer lead times. Building individual high-end missiles typically involves multi-year timelines once contracts are placed commonly stated at 18-36 months, because of specialized components, testing, and limited industrial capacity. That does not mean the shortfall is frozen in place or that replacement must take a rigid two-to-three years with no acceleration, it just the pace that was accepted in the last 20 years of relative peace.

The Department of Defense and industry partners have been actively working to expand and fast-track production—raising capacity targets substantially (for example, aiming to move Patriot output toward 2,000 per year, and similar multi-fold increases for Tomahawks and others. New contracts, multiyear funding pushes, facility expansions, and prioritization are underway. Ordering today does not produce missiles in a few months, but neither does the process lock the United States into the slowest peacetime cadence. Evidence points to meaningful ramp-ups already in motion.

The elephant in the room is the critical-minerals and specialized-parts supply chain—particularly for things like rare-earth permanent magnets. Yes, dependence on China is real and severe. China dominates mining of many rare earths, processes the large majority, and produces the overwhelming share of high-performance permanent magnets. Individual components and alloys frequently trace back to Chinese processing.

The United States has been spending aggressively to redomicile mining, processing, magnet manufacturing, and component production for both defence and broader industry. Progress is real but incomplete. In my view, breaking the back of the most acute dependence could take on the order of three years of sustained prioritization; achieving robust, diversified self-sufficiency across the full suite of critical inputs is more likely a decade-scale effort.

Here is the part the pure doom loop often omits: that 3–10-year costly effort to re domicile industrial supply chains is for commercial large scale domestic requirements not defence. Defence is a small fraction of overall critical-minerals demand—frequently estimated well under 5%. Defence departments can and do outbid commercial users for priority access; they also have legal tools (stockpiling, prioritization authorities, and national-security procurement rules) to jump the queue. U.S. net import reliance for rare-earth compounds and metals stood at roughly 67% in recent USGS data. but defence accounts for only a small slice of U.S. rare-earth use—on the order of a couple of percent of total domestic demand in some estimates—though that share is likely to rise with expanded production of missiles, drones, and aircraft.

Even if defence demand triples or quadruples in the next few years, the absolute volumes remain tiny relative to global supply and with a few exceptions can be met withing the small but real US production. Existing U.S. pilot plants, smaller-scale magnet and component manufacturers (many not yet at full commercial scale or profitability), and coordinated prioritization by the Department of Defense can plausibly cover near-term defence needs if procurement is focused and supply is directed.

The United States has poured substantial resources into re-domiciling critical mineral and metal production. At the broader federal level, successive administrations have used tools such as the CHIPS and Science Act, Department of Energy grants, Export-Import Bank lending, and recent multi-billion-dollar packages—totalling several billion dollars in announced investments in 2025–2026 alone—for mining, processing, refining, and magnet manufacturing and specialised alloy projects, alongside workforce and education funding.

The Department of Defense has gone further, treating the issue as a core national-security priority. Even 5 years ago teh DoD rarely got involved before stage 5, occasionally 4, but that has changed. Through Defense Production Act Title III authorities, the Office of Strategic Capital, DoD has committed billions in capital for example the landmark $400 million equity stake that made it the largest shareholder in MP Materials in order to build a full mine-to-magnet rare-earth chain as well as dozens of other investment focused on separation, metallization, and parts and component production including prioritised offtake arrangements. These steps are designed to create secure, non-Chinese capacity for the specialised materials that feed into missiles, sensors, aircraft, and other defence systems, even while full commercial and industrial scale independence remains a multi-year effort.

War is clearly changing. Ukraine and Iran are teaching us that we need to prioritize cheaper, faster-to-produce nimbler munitions (including larger numbers of simpler systems) and invest heavily in drones and counter-drone capabilities to address threats like Shahed-style attacks. The missile stockpile shortages and the critical-minerals chokepoints are real. They are not, however, an insurmountable barrier that will derail U.S. strategy or permanently constrain choices against Iran or anyone else. Both the near-term industrial surge and the longer-term supply-chain rebuild are solvable problems. All the evidence shows the Department of Defense and the Trump administration are treating them as such—and moving with urgency. Whether the current wave of catastrophising educates the public or simply emboldens adversaries remains an open question; I hope it is the former.