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Thoughtful_Observer's avatar
Thoughtful_Observer
2h

Great breakdown. As a reader outside the U.S., it is clear this isn't just an American defense problem. It is a global industrial risk. China's dominance in the midstream refining process means that every country trying to build green tech, wind turbines, and electronics is vulnerable. The long timeline required to build alternative chemical-processing infrastructure affects us all, well beyond just missile stockpiles.

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Rickles's avatar
Rickles
2hEdited

Insightful article. One thing to consider is that production of the solid propellent rocket motor cannot be rushed. It takes 3 to 4 months to “cure” these and the safety requirements are significant , so expanding production is not a normal industrial expansion task.

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