For regular readers of my Substack, the headline numbers will be familiar: nuclear consistently delivers the highest capacity factor of any major power source 90%+, making it the most reliable, safe, low‑carbon and, over the full life cycle, one of the cheapest and most reliable ways we know to generate electricity. Yet in the West, that technical advantage has been undermined by escalating construction costs, slow project delivery, an almost ritualised ability to blow through budgets and timelines amid relentless fear based public opposition.

While the West retreated, China quietly turned itself into a nuclear power to reckon with, commissioning a steady drumbeat of new reactors, adding approximately 7% CAGR capacity since 2000, as well as building both nuclear submarines, and weapons systems. Russia, has not only maintained a large conventional nuclear fleet but has also pushed nuclear into more exotic roles, from submarines and icebreakers to floating and remote Arctic plants. Crucially, both countries have actively developed a new class of “small” strategically compact, more nimble reactors alongside their big gigawatt‑scale units. The West is now scrambling to catch up. Everyone seems to talk about SMRs, but very few people can explain what they actually are, how they work, or why they matter.

What exactly is a small modular reactor?

It is worth being precise about what people mean by “small modular reactors.” Small modular reactors are nuclear fission power plants with an electrical output up to about 300 megawatts electric (MWe) per unit, roughly one‑third the size of a typical 1,000 MWe gigawatt‑scale reactor. A standard 1,000 MWe plant can supply electricity for on the order of a million people in an industrialised country, whereas an SMR in the 50–300 MWe range is sized more for a mid‑sized city, a cluster of heavy industrial users, or a remote region with tens to a few hundreds of thousands of people. They are “small” in physical footprint and “modular” in the sense that major systems are built as standardised units in factories and shipped to site, rather than custom‑assembled in the field.

Technically, SMRs follow the same basic principle as their larger cousins: nuclear fission in a reactor core heats a coolant, that heat is used to make steam, and the steam drives a turbine to generate electricity. Many current designs are scaled‑down “light‑water” reactors, meaning they use ordinary water as both coolant and neutron moderator. Within this family you’ll see acronyms like PWR and BWR: a pressurised‑water reactor (PWR) keeps water under high pressure so it does not boil in the core, then transfers heat to a separate loop where steam is made, while a boiling‑water reactor (BWR) lets water boil directly in the core and sends the resulting steam straight to the turbine. Other SMRs are more radical: some use gas such as helium, some use liquid metals like sodium or lead, and others use molten salt as both fuel carrier and coolant. Across this spectrum, the goal is the same—simpler, inherently safer reactors that can be deployed in multiples, not only to decarbonise grids but also to provide industrial heat, hydrogen production, and reliable power for remote or islanded communities that will never justify a full‑sized gigawatt plant a connection to a grid.

Why SMR’s are attracting so much interest

We care about SMRs because they open up use cases that big gigawatt reactors can’t realistically serve. They can be dropped into places and applications where you need industrial‑scale, 24/7 power, but not at the scale, or risk profile, of a full nuclear mega‑project.

Their smaller footprint and stronger passive safety case make it easier to site them at industrial complexes, or remote communities that could never host a large reactor. Factory fabrication and repeatable modules would shorten build times and tame the capital blow‑outs that have crippled Western nuclear. Because you can add units in 50–300 MWe chunks, SMRs can be rolled out as demand grows and paired with wind and solar to provide firm, low‑carbon baseload that stabilises a renewables‑heavy grid. They also lend themselves to non‑grid services district heat, process steam, and desalination where you want a compact heat source embedded directly in industrial or urban infrastructure.

In remote Arctic regions and northern mining belts, traditional options are diesel and a thin, fragile grid; a single 10–50 MWe SMR can cover the electricity and heating needs of a remote town, mine, or military base for years without fuel deliveries. Places where logistics are brutal, stringing high‑voltage lines is next to impossible and transporting diesel is neither cheap nor reliable.

Now layer in data centres. A typical “small” data centre today pulls on the order of 1–5 MW, while hyperscale facilities regularly demand 20–100 MW and up. In other words, a single 50–300 MWe SMR sits right in the sweet spot to power anything from a campus‑scale cluster of AI data centres to a full hyperscale facility plus surrounding community, with headroom for growth. Because SMRs are designed for continuous output and can be colocated on or near the site, they offer what hyperscalers crave but grids increasingly struggle to deliver: dense, always‑on, low‑carbon power that doesn’t require years of new transmission and grid build‑out.

Push that logic into the high latitudes and you get Arctic or sub‑Arctic data centres with their own small reactors. Cold ambient temperatures and access to seawater or fjords for heat rejection already make northern sites efficient/ideal for cooling which is the largest and most important power use in data centres; add an onsite SMR and you decouple the facility almost entirely from stressed national grids. You can imagine a 50–100 MWe reactor in a hardened vault feeding a cluster of data halls, with “free” outside air and naturally cold water handling most of the cooling load, turning the Arctic from a marginal outpost into prime digital real estate. In a world where AI and cloud power demand is racing ahead of grid capacity, SMRs are one of the few tools on the table that can realistically offer tens to hundreds of megawatts of clean, controllable power in one go.

We have actually been running fleets of SMR’s for 70 years…

We have, in fact, been running fleets of small modular reactors for decades—we just call them submarines. Nuclear marine propulsion emerged in the 1950s, when the US Navy’s USS Nautilus became the world’s first operational nuclear‑powered submarine and signalled that it was “underway on nuclear power” in January 1955. The Soviet Union followed quickly with its own first nuclear boat, K‑3 Leninsky Komsomol, commissioned in 1958, marking the start of a parallel Soviet/Russian under‑ice deterrent fleet. Today, the world’s navies operate on the order of 140–150 nuclear‑powered submarines, with the United States fielding around 70 of them and Russia, China, the UK, France and India making up most of the rest—each hull, in effect, a mobile small modular reactor with a strong, if imperfect, safety record over millions of reactor‑hours at sea.

Under the hull, a nuclear submarine looks a lot like a very compact small modular reactor bolted to a gearbox. These boats are driven by compact pressurised‑water reactors (PWRs) that fit inside a steel hull, quietly boiling water to make steam, drive turbines, and provide both propulsion and onboard electricity. Multiple physical barriers—fuel pellets, metal cladding, the primary coolant system, and finally the pressure hull—are designed to keep radioactivity contained even in abnormal conditions.

Because their higher than civilian grade enriched uranium and designed for extreme endurance, modern naval reactors can run for decades on a single load of fuel; in US and allied submarines, the reactor core is typically designed to last 30 years or more, effectively the life of the boat, without refuelling, a decisive military advantage compared with diesel boats that must surface or snorkel for fuel and air. That endurance has been matched by a safety record that is better than many people assume but not spotless.

Over several decades and millions of reactor‑hours at sea, a small number of nuclear submarines have been lost—on the order of eight to nine boats—through a mix of flooding, fires, weapons explosions and, in one case, deliberate scuttling of a damaged reactor, with only a subset of those incidents involving significant radioactive releases. In response, navies such as the US Navy overhauled their design and operating practices; after the loss of USS Thresher in 1963, the US introduced far stricter design and training standards and has not lost another nuclear submarine at sea since. The point for our purposes is that most current SMR designs are, at heart, civilianised descendants of these naval PWRs—same basic physics, same multiple‑barrier philosophy—but with lower enrichments, more accessible sites, and maintenance regimes.

Russia: subs, icebreakers and Arctic SMR’s

Russia is the one country that has quietly turned naval reactor know‑how into a whole ecosystem of small modular reactors at sea and on land. It inherited and modernised the Soviet nuclear‑submarine fleet, which still runs on marine pressurised‑water reactors derived from those early Cold War designs. On the surface, Rosatomflot now operates the world’s only fleet of nuclear‑powered icebreakers ,each driven by two compact RITM‑200 reactors. These integral PWRs are small enough to fit inside an icebreaker hull yet powerful enough to deliver about 60 MW of propulsion, with a single fuel load replacing hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Arctic diesel over a seven‑year cycle.

From there, the same technology steps almost seamlessly into what the civilian world now calls SMRs. The Akademik Lomonosov—moored at Pevek in Chukotka—is the world’s only operating floating nuclear power plant, a barge carrying two KLT‑40S reactors of 35 MWe each that are direct descendants of earlier icebreaker reactors. Connected to the local grid in 2019 and in commercial operation since 2020, it supplies electricity and district heat to a town of about 5,000 people and nearby industry, effectively replacing a retiring coal plant and old nuclear capacity in Russia’s Far North. Rosatom explicitly markets it as a prototype for future floating and coastal SMRs that could be exported or replicated along the Arctic coast.

Russia is adapting the RITM‑200 into a 55 MWe land‑based variant to power a small nuclear plant in Yakutia, with commissioning targeted for 2028. This low‑capacity station is designed to run for decades in permafrost, feeding a remote Arctic settlement and local mining projects without relying on long fuel convoys or vulnerable transmission lines. In parallel, Rosatom has signed agreements to explore similar low‑power nuclear plants for Norilsk and other industrial hubs in Krasnoyarsk Krai, positioning SMRs as the default solution for isolated Arctic SMRs—all built on the same compact PWR DNA.

China’s SMR Push

Where Russia has treated SMRs as Arctic infrastructure, China has branded its flagship design as a kind of “nuclear power bank” it can drop into fast‑growing markets. China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is building the ACP100/Linglong1, on Hainan island—a third‑generation small pressurised‑water reactor that sits alongside China’s conventional CNP600. Linglong‑1 is a fully integrated 125 MWe PWR with independent Chinese intellectual property, and in 2016 it became the first SMR design in the world to complete an International Atomic Energy Agency generic safety review. After first concrete in 2021, the project has moved through equipment installation and containment closure, completed its cold functional tests in October 2025, and is targeting first commercial operation in the first half of 2026.

On paper, Linglong‑1 looks very much like a commercialised, land‑based cousin of the naval and icebreaker reactors: a compact, factory‑heavy PWR intended to be replicated rather than reinvented each time. Once fully online, the ACP100 unit is expected to generate about 1 billion kilowatt‑hours of electricity per year—enough to meet the needs of roughly 520,000–530,000 households. Crucially, the design is multi‑purpose: CNNC pitches it not just for grid power but also for district heating, industrial steam, urban cooling and seawater desalination, effectively turning the reactor into a plug‑and‑play thermal and electrical anchor for coastal cities and industrial parks. In geopolitical terms, Linglong‑1 is China’s attempt to create an exportable, off‑the‑shelf “nuclear battery” that can be shipped, licensed and dropped into Belt and Road partner countries in much the same way China has rolled out high‑speed rail and coal plants over the past two decades—only this time, with a compact SMR that carries an IAEA‑blessed safety pedigree.

SMRs in the US, UK and other Western countries

While Russia and China are already field‑testing small reactors in the Arctic and on tropical coasts, the Western picture is more crowded and tentative: a design competition rather than a deployment race. The OECD Nuclear Energy Agency now tracks well over 120 SMR concepts worldwide.

In the United States, the Department of Energy casts advanced SMRs as central to delivering “safe, clean, and affordable” nuclear with unit sizes from tens to several hundred megawatts for electricity, process heat and desalination. Washington’s bet is that smaller capital packages, factory‑built modules and shorter construction schedules can fix the cost and delay problems that crippled recent large projects. In late 2025 Washington went a step further, launching the Janus Program and designating 9 Army and Air Force bases as sites for the first US military microreactors—small, sub‑20 MWe cousins of SMRs that the Pentagon wants running by the end of this decade to harden its own energy security

The UK and Canada are trying to turn design proliferation into an ordered procurement process. In April 2026 Great British Energy – Nuclear signed a two‑stage contract with Rolls‑Royce SMR that kicks off site‑specific design work, regulatory engagement and long‑lead equipment orders, effectively green‑lighting preparation for construction. Each Rolls‑Royce SMR is a 470 MWe pressurised‑water reactor built largely from factory‑fabricated modules. Ontario Power Generation has begun site works at Darlington for up to four BWRX‑300 units, a project often cited as the most advanced SMR build in any G7 country and a bellwether for whether Western SMRs can actually be delivered on time and budget. All of these light‑water SMRs, it is worth underlining, are direct descendants of the compact PWRs and BWRs long used in nuclear submarines —only now, after seventy years of operating small reactors underwater, the West is finally trying to put them back on land at scale.

It is no accident that some of the frontrunners in the Western SMR race—GE‑Hitachi, Rolls‑Royce, Westinghouse, Holtec and NuScale—come from countries that never stopped designing and operating small naval reactors; they are effectively trying to civilianise 70 years of submarine and carrier experience.

Back to the beginning: small reactors, big stakes

If there is a single through‑line in this story, it is that “small modular reactors” are not a futuristic novelty, but a return to nuclear’s original form. For seventy years we have quietly run fleets of compact pressurised‑water reactors in submarines and, in Russia’s case, icebreakers—machines that can operate for decades on a single core, deep under the sea or locked in Arctic ice. Those naval designs seeded the light‑water reactors that became the civilian workhorses of the grid, and today’s SMRs are, in many cases, a deliberate step back toward that smaller, standardised, factory‑built paradigm after a long and costly detour into bespoke gigawatt megaprojects.

What has changed is the context. Intermittent renewables have expanded rapidly but struggled to provide firm power at the pace and density heavy industry, AI data centres, and electrified economies now demand. Large nuclear in the West, meanwhile, has been hobbled by runaway costs, decade‑long build times and intense political opposition. Against that backdrop, Russia has already pushed small reactors into commercial service at sea and in the Arctic; China is on the cusp of running the first fully commercial land‑based SMR and the US, UK and Canada are scrambling to turn design microreactors into steel and concrete reality.

If they succeed, SMRs will not replace all big reactors or all renewables. They will do something more prosaic and, in many ways, more important: fill in the gaps where neither giant gigawatt units nor wind‑solar‑battery combos really fit. That means powering remote Arctic towns and mines, hardening military bases and space‑command sites, anchoring industrial clusters, and sitting next to power‑hungry data‑centre campuses—including, in the logical endpoint of this trajectory, Arctic or sub‑Arctic server farms cooled by natural cold and fed by their own on‑site reactors. Whether we call them “nuclear batteries,” “power banks,” or just small modular reactors, we are really talking about taking the compact, high‑reliability reactors we trusted in submarines and finally admitting that our civilian energy system now needs them on land as badly as the Cold War navies once needed them at sea.