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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
May 10

Thank you for this great overview.

"The OECD Nuclear Energy Agency now tracks well over 120 SMR concepts worldwide." Last year I read it was 65!

Reminds me of the early automobiles. I heard there were about 100 makers in the beginning years - then it boiled down to the 'Big 3'.

I hadn't thought of the advantage of colder temps for cooling in the arctic - makes sense.

Q. - Do SMRs have to be shielded with the same thickness of concrete as larger reactors?

Q. - You imply, but didn't explicitly comment on the feasibility of using less-enriched Uranium than subs. Your thoughts?

In your previous post, you pointed out that the initial hurdle in making SMRs economical necessitates someone with deep enough pockets to commit buying the first 5 or so to get to some scale.

Could the military's Janus program pave the way? Have they chosen a producer yet?

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George Dawson MD (ret)'s avatar
George Dawson MD (ret)
May 10

This is where civilizations interested in lasting to the next great leap in human development is going. No doubt. Unless fusion technology supersedes.

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