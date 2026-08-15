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Gavin Longmuir's avatar
Gavin Longmuir
6h

I am reminded of the story of the Japanese wooden temple which is completely taken down and rebuilt every 40 years -- that wasteful process being the only way to ensure that the essential human skills are not lost.

Implication is that building surge capacity and employing people to stand around producing very little is expensive -- perhaps unaffordably expensive. The better strategy is to be the Workshop of the World, with lots of productive commercial industries which can be intelligently structured for quick conversion to military production if required. That was essentially the US position going into World War II. Unfortunately, our politicians, lawyers, and regulators subsequently de-industrialized the US and sent the industry to China, which is now in the happy position of being the Workshop of the World.

De-industrializing the US took about 50 years, starting in the 1970s. Re-industrializing -- if Our Betters can ever get their act together -- will likely take about the same time ... two human generations. In the meantime, the best policy (maybe the only practical policy) is to cultivate good relations with China.

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OSAMAH ALMOKDAD's avatar
OSAMAH ALMOKDAD
12h

The next analytical step may be to add time as a third dimension of defence criticality. Importance and supply vulnerability tell us where dependence exists, but not how quickly that dependence becomes military incapacity.

For defence planners, the more revealing metric may be time-to-capability-failure: the interval between loss of a material or processing node and the point at which production, repair or replenishment of a specific military capability becomes constrained. A highly concentrated mineral backed by two years of usable inventory may pose less immediate operational risk than an obscure component material with thirty days of stock and a three-year replacement lead time.

That also changes how stockpiles should be measured. Tonnes are an industrial measure; days of assured wartime output are a military one. And even that must be paired with surge elasticity, because five times the mineral supply does not automatically produce five times the missiles, radars or engine components if qualified processing, tooling, workforce or certification becomes the next bottleneck.

The real defence supply-chain map is therefore not only Mine → Material → Component → Weapon. It is a map of how long each node can fail before military effect begins to disappear.

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