For the past several years, much of my work has been devoted to explaining why critical minerals matter.

Increasingly, that argument no longer needs to be made.

Governments, manufacturers and investors now broadly recognise that minerals underpin the modern economy. They are essential to electricity networks, energy generation, transport, semiconductors, telecommunications, data centres, advanced manufacturing and the technologies associated with the energy transition.

But within the increasingly long lists of minerals described as “critical” sits a smaller and rather different category.

Defence critical minerals.

They overlap with the minerals required by civilian industry, but the reason they are critical is different.

A shortage of copper can constrain electricity grids and industrial development. A shortage of lithium can disrupt battery manufacturing. A shortage of gallium, germanium, tungsten or certain rare earth elements can do something more immediate:

it can constrain a country’s ability to manufacture, maintain or replenish the systems required to defend itself.

That makes defence criticality a particular form of national-security risk—and one that arguably requires a different policy response.

Critical for what?

The word critical is sometimes used as though it describes an intrinsic characteristic of a mineral.

It doesn’t.

A mineral becomes critical because two things intersect:

how important it is to something we need, and how vulnerable its supply is to disruption.

Change either variable and criticality changes.

That means there is no single universal critical-minerals list. A mineral can be critical to an electricity system, an automotive industry, semiconductor manufacturing—or defence.

Defence adds another dimension because military systems frequently require materials with highly specialised physical properties: extreme temperature resistance, density, hardness, conductivity, magnetic performance, corrosion resistance or the ability to perform reliably under extraordinary conditions.

Substitution can therefore be difficult, slow or sometimes practically impossible without redesigning the component or system itself.

And unlike many civilian applications, defence cannot necessarily respond to shortage simply by accepting a higher price.

An armed force cannot tell an adversary that delivery of its aircraft, missiles, radar systems or communications equipment has been postponed because a particular processed mineral is unavailable.

The mineral intensity of modern warfare

Modern defence equipment is extraordinarily materials-intensive.

Consider what a contemporary military actually operates.

Fighter aircraft. Submarines. Destroyers. Armoured vehicles. Satellites. Drones. Radar. Sonar. Secure communications. Electronic warfare systems. Missile-defence systems. Precision-guided munitions. Night vision. Jet engines. Batteries. Advanced computing. Hypersonic systems.

Behind each is a complex chain of metals, alloys, magnets, semiconductors, ceramics and specialist materials.

The US Department of Defense has said that critical minerals are used in virtually every DoD system, from unmanned aircraft and fighter jets to submarines.

This is why looking only at tonnes of mineral demand can be misleading.

Defence consumption may be relatively small compared with the automotive, construction or energy sectors. But strategic importance is not proportional to volume.

A few kilograms of an obscure material can potentially determine whether a system worth millions—or billions—can be produced.

That is the peculiar economics of defence minerals.

So what are the defence critical minerals?

There is no single immutable list.

NATO’s December 2024 list of defence-critical raw materials included:

aluminium, beryllium, cobalt, gallium, germanium, graphite, lithium, manganese, platinum-group materials, rare earth elements, titanium and tungsten.

Other US assessments include materials such as antimony, tantalum, scandium, indium and bismuth.

The precise list matters less than understanding why particular minerals repeatedly appear on it.

Rare earth elements

Rare earths perform multiple specialised functions across defence systems.

Neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium are important in high-performance permanent magnets. Other rare earths have applications in radar, sonar, lasers, sensors, communications, guidance and electronic systems.

Gallium

Gallium is a perfect example of why defence criticality can have little relationship with the size of a commodity market.

It is produced in relatively small quantities, frequently as a by-product, but gallium-based semiconductors have important applications in high-frequency and high-power electronics, including radar, communications and electronic warfare.

Germanium

Germanium’s optical and semiconductor properties make it important for infrared technologies, sensors and other advanced electronic applications.

Tungsten

Tungsten has the highest melting point of any pure metal and exceptional density and hardness.

Those properties explain its use in specialist alloys, aerospace applications and military systems, including penetrators and other high-performance components.

Antimony

Antimony receives remarkably little public attention relative to its strategic importance.

Its applications include flame retardants, alloys, ammunition, explosives, electronics and infrared technologies and specialised solar performance applications.

Beryllium

Beryllium combines extremely low weight with stiffness, dimensional stability and heat-management properties.

Those characteristics make it valuable in aerospace, satellite, targeting and other high-performance defence applications.

Cobalt

The popular conversation about cobalt has been dominated by batteries.

Defence tells another story.

Cobalt is important in high-temperature superalloys used in aerospace and turbine applications because it can help materials retain strength under extraordinary temperatures and stresses.

Titanium

Titanium’s combination of strength, low weight and corrosion resistance makes it extraordinarily useful in aerospace, naval and other defence applications.

Tantalum

Tantalum combines corrosion resistance, high-temperature performance and exceptional properties for electronic capacitors.

It consequently appears in aerospace, communications, guidance and other sophisticated electronic systems where reliability is paramount.

The real vulnerability is often not the mine

This is perhaps the most important lesson we have learned since critical minerals first entered mainstream political discussion.

A mineral supply chain is not a mine.

It is:

Mine → concentrate → process → separate → refine → metal/alloy/material → component → defence system.

Possessing mineral resources in the ground does not create defence security if the ore must be exported to another country—potentially a strategic competitor—to become usable.

This is particularly important because China has spent decades developing capacity not merely in mining but in processing, refining and advanced materials.

The result is that Western countries can possess mineral deposits while remaining dependent upon China for the material or component actually required by manufacturers.

That distinction has now moved to the centre of US policy. In 2026, the United States formally concluded through its Section 232 process that dependence on imported processed critical minerals and their derivative products threatens national security.

Defence has another problem: you need it when everybody else does

There is an additional characteristic separating defence mineral security from normal commodity procurement.

Wars create demand shocks.

Munitions are consumed. Aircraft require maintenance. Equipment is lost. Stockpiles have to be replenished. Manufacturing rates increase.

At precisely the moment when access becomes most important, international supply chains may simultaneously become least reliable.

Trade routes can be interrupted.

Export controls can be imposed.

Governments can prioritise domestic consumers.

Commercial inventories can disappear.

And strategic competitors controlling parts of the supply chain gain considerable leverage.

This changes the appropriate definition of security.

For ordinary industry, an efficient supply chain may be one that delivers material at the lowest possible cost.

For defence, the cheapest supply chain is not necessarily the most secure.

Redundancy has value. Inventory has value. Spare processing capacity has value. Domestic production has value. Allied production has value.

In normal commercial analysis these can look inefficient.

In national-security analysis they can look like insurance.

Critical minerals have become instruments of statecraft

This is no longer theoretical.

Export restrictions on gallium, germanium and other strategic materials have demonstrated that mineral supply chains can be used as instruments of geopolitical leverage.

The lesson is uncomfortable but straightforward.

If a potential adversary controls a material, processing technology or component required to manufacture your defence systems, the supply chain itself becomes a strategic vulnerability.

And this vulnerability extends far beyond the raw mineral.

A country can diversify mining while remaining dependent upon a single jurisdiction for separation.

It can diversify refining while remaining dependent upon another country for specialised components.

It can refine and manufacture domestically while relying upon foreign precursor chemicals, specialist equipment or intellectual property.

Defence mineral security therefore has to be measured from geology all the way to the finished defence system.

Stockpiles matter—but they are not enough

Governments have understood strategic stockpiling for generations. (Although the Clinton administration began the dismantling of America’s stockpiles because they deemed them no longer required and only under the first Trump administration were they re started from a drastically low point, but that is a story for another day.)

The logic is obvious: if supply might be interrupted during a crisis, hold enough inventory to bridge the disruption.

That remains important.

But a warehouse full of material cannot substitute for industrial capacity.

If a country lacks the facilities, expertise, equipment and workforce required to convert mineral feedstock into defence-grade materials and components, the stockpile is redundant..

The historical lesson is that mineral security requires both inventory and productive capacity.

And that capacity cannot necessarily be switched on after a crisis begins.

Mines, processing plants, component and defence manufacturing can take a decade or more to develop.

Entire industrial ecosystems have to exist before they are urgently required.

Defence critical minerals therefore need a different strategy

This is where I think the distinction between critical minerals and defence critical minerals becomes genuinely useful.

Critical-minerals policy broadly seeks resilience.

Defence-minerals policy seek assurance.

That means asking a harder set of questions.

1. What materials are actually required?

Governments need granular visibility into the minerals, processed materials and components embedded in defence systems—not simply broad national commodity statistics.

2. Where are the real single points of failure?

The vulnerability may be the mine.

But it may equally be a separator, refinery, alloy producer, magnet manufacturer, chemical precursor or specialist component supplier.

3. How much material is required under wartime rather than peacetime conditions?

Strategic planning based solely on normal annual consumption misses the entire purpose of defence preparedness.

4. What should be stockpiled?

In some cases the correct strategic inventory may be ore or metal.

In others it may make far more sense to stockpile processed materials, alloys, magnets or even finished components.

5. Which capabilities must exist domestically?

Absolute mineral independence is neither realistic nor necessarily desirable.

But some capabilities may be too important to outsource completely.

6. Which supplies can be secured through allies?

Allied jurisdictions often collectively possess enormous geological, processing, technological and manufacturing capabilities. Defence mineral security realistically needs to be designed as an allied industrial system rather than a collection of entirely independent national supply chains.

7. How do governments keep strategically necessary capacity alive?

This may require long-term offtake agreements, minimum prices, procurement guarantees, strategic equity investments, concessional finance or contracts for reserve capacity.

The cheapest tonne is no longer necessarily the best tonne

For thirty years, globalisation rewarded efficiency.

Minerals were sourced where they could be produced and processed most cheaply. Manufacturing migrated towards the most competitive industrial ecosystems. Inventories shrank. Just-in-time supply chains proliferated.

Economically, much of this made perfect sense.

Strategically, it created dependencies that governments are now discovering are extremely difficult to unwind.

Defence critical minerals expose the flaw most clearly.

If the lowest-cost producer is also a strategic competitor, price cannot be the only criterion.

The relevant calculation becomes: What is the value of assured access during a crisis?

Once that question is asked, apparently “expensive” domestic or allied capacity begins to look rather different.

From mineral security to industrial security

This is ultimately why I think defence critical minerals deserve to be considered separately.

They demonstrate that mineral security is not really about minerals at all.

It is about capability.

Having lithium without battery manufacturing is of limited strategic value.

Having rare-earth ore without separation and magnet capacity leaves a vulnerability.

Having titanium resources without the ability to produce qualified aerospace material does not secure an aircraft supply chain.

And having strategic stockpiles without factories capable of converting those materials into equipment provides only temporary protection.

The defence-minerals question therefore forces governments to look beyond geology towards the entire industrial ecosystem:

Resources → processing → materials → components → manufacturing → military capability.

Break any sufficiently important link and the system can stop.

The next phase of the critical-minerals story

When I first started writing about critical minerals, one of the biggest challenges was persuading people that these obscure materials mattered.

That argument increasingly feels settled.

The more interesting discussion now is what happens next.

Not all critical minerals are critical for the same reason.

Not all supply disruptions have the same consequences.

And not every mineral therefore requires the same policy response.

For defence critical minerals, the objective cannot simply be diversified commercial supply.

It must be the ability to obtain the necessary material, in the necessary form, in the necessary quantity, even when normal markets and normal trading relationships are no longer functioning normally.

That requires mines.

But it also requires processing, refining, metallurgy, manufacturing, stockpiles, long-term procurement, allied cooperation and deliberate redundancy.

For decades, those things were often regarded as inefficient.

In an increasingly contested world, we may discover that they have another name:

national security.

The uncomfortable conclusion: a military is only as strong as its supply chain

Which brings us to a rather uncomfortable conclusion.

A military that cannot secure the supply chains required to sustain itself in a conflict is not truly war-ready.

You can have the aircraft.

You can have the submarines.

You can have the missiles, drones, radar systems, satellites and sophisticated weapons platforms.

You can spend 3%, 4% or 5% of GDP on defence.

But if you cannot replace what is destroyed, replenish what is consumed, repair what is damaged and dramatically increase production once a conflict begins, eventually your military capability becomes constrained by your industrial capability.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has provided the world with an uncomfortable real-time demonstration of this.

Russia reorganised significant parts of its economy around wartime production, expanded defence manufacturing and found alternative international suppliers when domestic capacity was insufficient. Whatever one’s view of Russia or the war, the industrial lesson should be studied very carefully.

Modern war consumes equipment and munitions at extraordinary rates.

Peacetime production is therefore almost irrelevant to the ultimate test.

The important question is:

How quickly can you scale?

Can you produce twice as much?

Five times as much?

Ten times as much?

And can you continue doing it if international trade is disrupted, shipping routes become contested and the countries supplying your critical inputs are no longer willing—or able—to sell them to you?

A weapons stockpile is not a wartime supply chain

This distinction is fundamental.

A country can enter a conflict with substantial inventories of weapons and still have a profoundly vulnerable defence system.

Stockpiles buy time.

Industrial capacity determines what happens when the stockpiles begin to run out.

That means military readiness cannot simply be measured by the number of aircraft, missiles, ships or armoured vehicles available on day one.

It must also consider what can be produced on day 100, day 500 and, if necessary, year five.

And that production capability has to be traced backwards.

A missile requires components.

Those components require specialist materials.

Those materials require metals, alloys, magnets, semiconductors and chemicals.

Those require refining and processing.

And all of them ultimately require secure access to raw materials.

Mine → processing → refining → material → component → weapon system → replenishment.

Every link matters.

Break one sufficiently important link and eventually you constrain the entire system.

China understands this

China’s military-civil fusion strategy is particularly important in this context because it rejects the comfortable Western assumption that civilian industry and military capability can be considered separately.

Industrial capability, technological capability and military capability are interconnected.

So are minerals.

China’s extraordinary position across mining, mineral processing, refining, rare-earth separation, magnets, battery materials, metals and manufacturing should therefore not be viewed simply as an economic achievement.

It creates strategic capability….and a credible threat.

The United States understands this too.

That helps explain why the Department of Defense is investing directly in mineral and processing capacity, why governments are rebuilding stockpiles and why critical-mineral security has migrated from obscure geological policy into defence and national-security policy.

But much of the world still appears to treat minerals as a political or industrial policy issue rather than a fundamental component of military preparedness.

That is dangerous.

What does war readiness actually mean?

Every defence ministry should now be asking a brutally simple question about every critical military system:

Can we continue producing this during a major, prolonged conflict?

Not can we buy it today?

Not do we have a supplier?

Not even do we have several suppliers?

Can we manufacture it when the international system is under maximum stress?

That requires knowing every strategically important material and component embedded within the system.

Where is it mined?

Where is it processed?

Who refines it?

Who produces the alloy, magnet, semiconductor or specialist material?

Where are the components manufactured?

How much inventory exists?

Which countries control each stage?

Where are the single points of failure?

Which suppliers are ultimately dependent upon China or another potential adversary several tiers further down the supply chain?

And most importantly:

What happens when production has to increase five- or ten-fold?

If the answer is we don’t know, that itself is a defence vulnerability.

Every military system needs a critical-mineral supply-chain strategy

This leads me to what should now be an extremely simple proposition.

Every critical military system should have its own critical-mineral and strategic-material supply-chain strategy.

Fighter aircraft.

Air-defence systems.

Submarines.

Drones.

Missiles.

Satellites.

Radar.

Electronic warfare.

Communications.

Armoured vehicles.

Naval systems.

It is no longer sufficient to maintain a national list of critical minerals and assume that this constitutes mineral security.

Governments need to map critical materials against actual military capabilities.

For every major system they should know the materials required, the quantities required under normal and surge production, the location of each processing step, the available inventories and the time required to replace lost supply.

Then they need contingencies.

Alternative mines.

Alternative processors.

Alternative refiners.

Alternative component manufacturers.

Strategic inventories.

Allied capacity.

Substitution where technically possible.

And sufficient spare industrial capacity to expand production rapidly.

Some of this will look economically inefficient.

That is precisely the point.

Insurance looks inefficient until the house catches fire.

The best defence is industrial preparedness

For decades, defence planning concentrated heavily on the sophistication of weapons systems.

But technological superiority means surprisingly little if those systems cannot be produced at sufficient scale.

A £100 million aircraft that cannot fly because a replacement component containing a few thousand pounds’ worth of strategically unavailable material cannot be manufactured is not a £100 million military asset.

It is an extraordinarily expensive piece of machinery sitting on the ground.

This is the uncomfortable reality of modern warfare.

Military power rests on industrial power.

Industrial power rests on manufacturing.

Manufacturing rests on materials.

And materials ultimately rest on secure mineral supply chains.

The implication is unavoidable.

A country that cannot secure and scale the supply chains underpinning its military is vulnerable.

And an adversary that knows where those vulnerabilities sit does not necessarily have to defeat every weapons system.

It may only have to disrupt the supply chains that keep those systems operating.

That is why critical minerals are no longer simply an economic, industrial or energy-security issue.

They are part of deterrence itself.

Every defence ministry, every major defence contractor and every military alliance should therefore be able to answer the same question:

Can we build, repair and replenish our critical military systems at wartime scale without relying on an adversary?

If the answer is no—or worse, if nobody knows the answer—then the military is not as prepared as its headline spending, equipment inventories or technological sophistication suggest.

The lesson for the militaries of the world is simple:

Map it. Secure it. Stockpile it. Build it. And make sure you can scale it before you need to.

Because when war begins, discovering that your supply chain cannot fight with you is already too late.