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Andrew DeWit's avatar
Andrew DeWit
May 17

Seafloor mining is, as you point out, happening already. And it is almost certain to have far lower environmental impacts than terrestrial mining. But for many climate NGOs, it's clearly too tempting to toss facts aside and opt instead for the self-licking ice cream cone of fundraising with deep-sea doomerism and stories of evil capitalists, even as they insist they want to fight climate change.

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Danni's avatar
Danni
May 17

I like the idea of seafloor mining, but I do wonder about the potential increase in phytoplankton "blooms". I'm not sure if I have the science right about the matter, but when similar minerals are released from hydrothermal vents, they affect the abundance of phytoplankton (increase) and that can feed algae that produces known harmful toxins (Karenia brevis and Alexandrium?) and also create dead zones from acidification during die-off. Wondering if the vessel waste plumes will become point sources for those issues.

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