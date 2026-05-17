The Ocean Environment

The ocean is often spoken about as if it were a single, uniform environment: a vast blue wilderness stretching from coastline to horizon. In reality, it is more like an entire vertical planet layered on top of itself, with radically different ecosystems stacked through nearly 11 kilometres of depth. The difference between the sunlit surface waters and the abyssal plains targeted for deep-sea mining is not merely one of distance, but between biological abundance and near-biological scarcity; between ecosystems fuelled directly by sunlight and some of the most energy-starved environments on Earth.

The uppermost layer of the ocean, the epipelagic or “sunlit” zone, extends from the surface to roughly 200 metres depth. This thin surface layer supports almost all marine primary productivity. Sunlight enables phytoplankton to photosynthesise, forming the foundation of the marine food web and supporting fisheries, coral reefs, whales, dolphins, sharks, and the immense migratory systems that underpin global marine ecosystems and food supplies. Marine phytoplankton are estimated to produce roughly half of global oxygen production and fix tens of billions of tonnes of carbon annually through photosynthesis. Human interaction with the ocean is also overwhelmingly concentrated here: shipping, fishing, tourism, offshore energy, plastic pollution, nutrient runoff, and warming impacts disproportionately affect this relatively shallow layer.

Below this lies the mesopelagic or “twilight” zone, between roughly 200 and 1,000 metres depth, where sunlight rapidly fades and photosynthesis ceases. Yet life remains surprisingly abundant. Vast populations of lanternfish, bristlemouths, squid, jellyfish, and vertically migrating zooplankton occupy this realm, many rising toward the surface at night before descending again during daylight hours. Scientists increasingly believe it is the largest fish habitat on Earth.

Deeper still lies the bathypelagic or “midnight” zone, from around 1,000 to 4,000 metres depth. Here sunlight disappears entirely. Temperatures hover only a few degrees above freezing, pressures climb to hundreds of atmospheres, and food becomes extraordinarily scarce. Life persists, but in sparse and highly specialised forms adapted to crushing pressure, darkness, and chronic energy limitation. Most organisms survive on “marine snow”, the slow rain of organic particles drifting down from surface waters above. In effect, the deep ocean survives on leftovers. Whales and other megafauna live above the zone, and while they can dive to a maximum of 3000, briefly, they rarely do.

And then we reach the abyss.

The abyssopelagic zone and abyssal plains, generally between 4,000 and 6,000 metres depth, are among the least biologically productive environments on Earth. These immense flat sedimentary plains cover more than half of the planet’s surface area and host many of the world’s polymetallic nodule deposits, including those in the Clarion–Clipperton Zone. Conditions here are extraordinarily stable: near-freezing temperatures, complete darkness, immense hydrostatic pressure, and vanishingly low food availability. At 5,000 metres depth, pressures exceed 500 atmospheres, equivalent to roughly 50 jumbo jets pressing on every square metre.

The result is an ecosystem defined less by abundance than by persistence. Biomass on abyssal plains is extraordinarily sparse, often hundreds to thousands of times lower than in terrestrial ecosystems. Much of the living carbon is microbial. Worms, tiny invertebrates, sea cucumbers, brittle stars, and microbial mats dominate these environments, punctuated occasionally by isolated seamounts or hydrothermal systems that act as localised oases of higher productivity.

This ecological context matters enormously because much of the public discussion around deep-sea mining implicitly treats all marine ecosystems as ecologically equivalent. They are not.

Comparing the Abyssal Plains and Terrestrial Mining

The contrast between abyssal plains and terrestrial mining regions is profound. Roughly 80–90% of global biomass is terrestrial, overwhelmingly concentrated in forests, grasslands, soils, and land plants. Tropical rainforest systems such as the Congo Basin or the forests of Indonesia contain immense standing biomass and some of the highest biodiversity densities on Earth. A single hectare of tropical rainforest may contain hundreds of tonnes of living plant matter alongside thousands of insect, fungal, microbial, bird, amphibian, and mammal species interacting through highly complex food webs. Even relatively sparse terrestrial systems, such as the Arabian–Nubian Shield or the Atacama Desert, support orders of magnitude more biomass per square metre than abyssal sediments.

Mining in these regions often requires large-scale deforestation, road construction, water diversion, tailings storage, waste-rock stripping, and long-term ecological disturbance in biologically dense or socially sensitive environments.

Recent work in the Clarion–Clipperton Zone suggests species diversity may still be surprisingly high in absolute terms, with thousands of species potentially present across the region. But this can create a misleading public impression. Diversity is not the same thing as ecological density, complexity or biomass. Many abyssal species are extremely rare, small-bodied, widely dispersed. In some survey areas, scientists encounter organisms only once despite repeated sampling across vast areas.

Biomass estimates for the CCZ abyssal seafloor are typically on the order of only 1–10 grams of carbon per square metre in animals, rising perhaps to a few tens of grams when microbial biomass is included. By comparison, Indonesian tropical rainforests may contain roughly 15–40 kilograms of above-ground biomass per square metre, while even semi-arid systems such as the Arabian–Nubian Shield commonly support around 0.5–2 kilograms per square metre. In practical terms, tropical rainforest systems where we currently mine nickel, cobalt, and copper contain roughly 1,000–10,000 times more biomass per unit area than the CCZ abyssal plain, while even desert-like terrestrial mining regions support approximately 100–1,000 times more.

The same distinction applies within the ocean itself. The top 200 metres of the sea support almost all marine primary productivity, the overwhelming majority of commercial fisheries, and most large marine fauna. These upper waters contain vastly more life than abyssal plains and already absorb the overwhelming majority of humanity’s marine footprint.

Abyssal plains are not lifeless. But neither are they ecologically equivalent to tropical rainforests, coastal shallows, or productive upper-ocean fisheries. We are, in effect, comparing intensely productive ecosystems supporting enormous concentrations of life against vast dark sedimentary plains with 300 to 10,000 times less biomass than typical terrestrial or upper-ocean environments. That does not automatically justify deep-sea mining. But it fundamentally changes the framing of the debate.

The Core Objections to Deep-Sea Mining — and the Rational Responses

Deep-sea mining attracts a relatively small number of core objections that are often presented as absolute vetoes rather than trade-offs to be weighed against the impacts of terrestrial mining already underpinning the modern economy. Below is a concise summary of the principal concerns and the broader context in which they should be understood.

Irreversible biodiversity loss and habitat destruction

The primary objection is that polymetallic nodules form the foundation of unique abyssal ecosystems: hard “islands” in soft sediment plains that host sponges, microbes, and specialised invertebrates that evolved over millions of years. Because nodules grow so slowly, critics argue that removing them permanently destroys habitats that cannot recover on human timescales.

This is broadly true. Nodule removal is effectively irreversible over human timescales, and abyssal ecosystems are real ecosystems. But context matters. By any objective measure of biomass and ecological productivity, abyssal plains sit near the bottom of Earth’s biome hierarchy.

Humanity already mines roughly 1–2% of the terrestrial surface while driving far larger biodiversity losses across high-biomass ecosystems through agriculture, infrastructure, deforestation, and urban expansion. Even large-scale abyssal mining would disturb only a small fraction of an environment covering more than half of Earth’s surface. The relevant question is therefore not whether impacts exist, but whether shifting some mining from biologically rich terrestrial systems to ultra-low-biomass abyssal plains reduces overall environmental harm per tonne of metal produced.

Sediment plumes and water-column impacts

Another major concern is sediment plumes. Mining collectors will disturb seabed sediments, while processing systems may discharge fine particles back into the water column. Critics fear these plumes could smother abyssal organisms and spread across large areas for years or decades.

Sediment plumes are real and will require strict monitoring and management. But again, scale and context matter. Abyssal plains are among the least dynamic and least populated environments on Earth: weak currents, no plants, almost no fish, and communities dominated by microbes and tiny infauna. The ramificatinos of a slowly dispersing plume in such an environment is fundamentally different from sediment pollution in a river mouth, coral reef, mangrove, or fish nursery.

Society already tolerates vastly larger sediment and pollution plumes from terrestrial mining, agriculture, dredging, shipping, urban runoff, and coastal industry in far richer ecosystems. The rational question is not whether any plume occurs, but whether those impacts justify an outright ban.

Noise, light, and carbon-cycle disruption

Mining systems will also introduce industrial noise and artificial light into deep ocean environments that are naturally dark and relatively quiet. Some researchers worry this could affect deep-sea organisms adapted to darkness and low-noise conditions. Others argue disturbing abyssal sediments could disrupt carbon storage or release CO₂.

These concerns deserve careful study, but they are overstated. The upper ocean and continental shelves are already saturated with shipping noise, seismic surveys, offshore energy infrastructure in ecosystems containing vastly higher biomass densities than the CCZ. Even in the deep sea cables and military hardware have been all over the deep sea for decades. Deep-sea mining would introduce additional noise into quieter waters, but in environments hosting comparatively little life per unit area.

The carbon argument is even weaker. Organic carbon concentrations in CCZ sediments are extremely low, and current modelling suggests any carbon released through mining disturbance would be negligible compared with global anthropogenic emissions or land-use change. From a climate perspective, the more important question is whether the metals produced enable lower-carbon energy and industrial systems elsewhere.

Scientific uncertainty and governance gaps

Opponents also argue that the deep sea remains too poorly understood for commercial mining to proceed responsibly. Much of the ocean floor remains poorly mapped, many abyssal species are undescribed, and long-term ecosystem responses remain uncertain. Critics further argue that the International Seabed Authority suffers from governance conflicts because it is tasked both with regulating mining and enabling seabed resource development.

There is genuine uncertainty around deep-sea ecosystems. But uncertainty is not unique to the abyss. Many terrestrial mining frontiers in tropical forests, Arctic systems, and mountain watersheds proceed with weaker baseline data and less environmental monitoring than what is currently being assembled for the CCZ.

In reality, the CCZ is now one of the most intensively studied deep-sea regions on Earth, with decades of biological, geological, geochemical, and plume research already completed. The fact that many species remain undescribed is also not unique. Globally, scientists have formally described roughly 2–2.5 million species, but most estimates for the true total range from around 8–15 million multicellular species, with some estimates running far higher once microbes are included. That means perhaps 70–90% of Earth’s species remain undescribed.

The real issue is therefore not whether uncertainty exists, but whether deep-sea mining can be governed transparently under enforceable environmental standards. That is a governance challenge, not evidence that seabed mining is inherently unmanageable.

The “dark oxygen” hypothesis

One of the most widely publicised recent objections to deep-sea mining is the so-called “dark oxygen” hypothesis. The claim emerged from experiments conducted in the Clarion–Clipperton Zone in which sealed chambers, or “box experiments”, were placed over sections of seabed containing polymetallic nodules. Researchers reported detecting unexpected oxygen increases inside some of the chambers and theorized that electrochemical reactions associated with the nodules might be splitting seawater molecules and generating oxygen in complete darkness, effectively producing oxygen without photosynthesis.

The idea was rapidly amplified by anti–deep-sea mining NGOs and media outlets as evidence that polymetallic nodules might underpin a previously unknown planetary oxygen system. In some public discussions, this quickly evolved into the suggestion that mining nodules could interfere with a hidden life-support function of the deep ocean itself.

The problem is that the underlying science is, at present, extraordinarily weak compared with the scale of the claims being made.

First, the proposed mechanism conflicts with basic electrochemistry and physics. Accepting the hypothesis at face value would require revisiting well-established redox and electrochemical principles, something that all of the peer reviewers of the original work explicitly highlighted.

Second, the experimental evidence itself is highly problematic. The oxygen anomalies were observed inside experimental chambers operating under difficult deep-sea conditions, where contamination, trapped air, sensor drift, deployment artefacts, or leakage are all plausible explanations. Critically, similar oxygen signals appeared in at least one control chamber away from nodule-rich areas, strongly suggesting the source may have been faulty boxes

Third, and most importantly in science, the findings have not been replicated. Extraordinary claims require repeatable evidence from independent groups under controlled conditions.

What currently exists is therefore not a proven geochemical process, but a speculative interpretation of anomalous experimental data that remains unreplicated, contested, and physically difficult to reconcile.

Deep-Sea Mining Based on International Mining Standards

On land, producing nickel, cobalt and copper at scale routinely involves deforestation, permanent land-use change, waste rock, tailings storage, acid mine drainage, heavy water use, contamination and, in some jurisdictions, serious social harms including displacement, child labour and unsafe artisanal mining. Polymetallic nodules do not remove the need for complex metal refining, but they can avoid many of the most damaging physical impacts of terrestrial mining: topsoil stripping, pit excavation, overburden removal, tailings dams and large freshwater use.

Seen through ICMM and IFC-type standards, the question is not simply “deep-sea mining: yes or no?” but “which set of impacts, under which controls?” A coherent comparison would assess the reversibility of impacts, the sensitivity of the affected biome, and whether impacts such as plumes, noise and biodiversity loss can be measured, and if the impacts are objectively acceptable by established environmental standards.

Compared to terrestrial mining the deep sea has important advantages. Nodules are already metal-dense and physically pre-concentrated: a single rock on the seabed contains roughly 25–27% manganese and around 2.3–2.4% combined nickel, copper and cobalt, with no barren host rock, overburden or waste rock or tailings.

That is the context for TMC’s public PFS flowsheet: nodules are smelted into a high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt matte and manganese silicate, then refined hydrometallurgically into battery-grade sulphates, with the manganese silicate sold into steel or ferromanganese markets. The aim is near-zero solid waste by turning essentially the entire nodule into saleable products rather than tailings.

Put plainly: if nodule processing can achieve no overburden, no waste rock, zero tailings, near-zero solid processing waste, lower freshwater use and robust environmental monitoring, then deep-sea mining becomes a serious candidate for being one of the lowest-impact routes to battery metals currently available. Add a regime in which ISA royalties are transparently channelled into protecting high-value marine areas and repairing existing ocean damage, from coastal pollution to overfishing, and the case strengthens further: the same activity that supplies critical metals with lower marginal harm could also help fund the repair of far more damaging legacies elsewhere in the ocean system.

Existing Industrialisation of the Sea

The idea that the deep ocean is an untouched wilderness entirely separate from industrial civilisation is simply incorrect. Large parts of the sea are already deeply integrated into global systems for trade, communications, energy, food, and security.

As of 2025, roughly 570–600 active and planned submarine cable systems, totalling around 1.5-2 million kilometres, cross the seafloor carrying approximately 99% of all international internet traffic. These cables traverse abyssal plains, continental slopes, and trenches and have done so for decades with relatively little public scrutiny compared with deep-sea mining. Maritime shipping already moves more than 80% of global traded goods, while ship traffic has increased roughly four-fold since the early 1990s, bringing chronic noise, emissions, and collision risks across nearly all ocean basins.

Fishing has had even larger physical impacts. Industrial bottom trawling along continental margins and some deep-water environments has been shown to reduce deep-sea meiofauna abundance by roughly 80%, cut biodiversity by around 50%. Military infrastructure has also occupied the deep ocean for decades, from submarine patrols to Cold War listening networks such as SOSUS, with hydrophone chains and monitoring systems anchored across deep-water sound channels.

In shallow and coastal waters, marine mining is already routine. Sand and aggregate dredging for cement, concrete, glass, and land reclamation removes billions of tonnes of sediment annually, making sand extraction one of the most widespread human activities in coastal seas after fishing. Heavy mineral operations extract zircon and titanium-bearing sands from beaches and nearshore seabeds, while marine diamond mining off Namibia vacuums placer deposits directly from the continental shelf. Importantly, these activities occur in coastal and shelf ecosystems that are far richer in biomass and biodiversity than abyssal nodule fields.

Set against this reality, abyssal nodule mining would not represent the industrialisation of a previously untouched ocean, but the expansion of industrial activity into a biome that is, by any objective measure, far poorer in biomass and structurally simpler than the coastal and shelf systems humanity already exploits extensively. The striking asymmetry is that this proposed activity faces extraordinary moral and regulatory scrutiny, while far larger and often more destructive uses of the ocean have become broadly normalised. Any coherent environmental standard should at least acknowledge that contrast.

Conclusion

Deep-sea mining sits at the uncomfortable intersection of the mineral imperative and the politics of the global commons. The same energy transition intended to reduce climate risk is driving steep increases in demand for nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese, and rare earths. For now, those metals come overwhelmingly from land: from laterites in Indonesia, copper belts and cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, ionic clays containing rare earths in Malaysia and Chian, Lithium in the Atacama desert and copper sulphide districts across Latin America and beyond. The supply chains feeding batteries, wind turbines, AI infrastructure, electrification, and modern militaries are already shaped by deforestation, tailings dams, water stress, social conflict, geopolitical concentration, and growing resource nationalism.

Deep-sea nodules and REY-rich muds do not remove those trade-offs, but they fundamentally change the geometry. Here is a potential source of critical minerals requiring no blasting, no pit excavation, no mountain removal, no overburden stripping, and no permanent road systems cutting through forests or populated regions. Multiple critical metals occur together in a single rock resting loose on the seabed in some of the lowest-biomass environments on Earth. The central question is therefore not “mining versus no mining”, but which mining system, in which environment, and with which consequences.

Importantly, humanity already industrialises the ocean extensively. We dredge coastlines, trawl continental shelves, drill offshore oil and gas wells, lay submarine cables across the deep seabed, extract marine aggregates, and move the overwhelming majority of global trade across the sea every day. The deep ocean is not an untouched museum separated from industrial civilisation; it is already embedded within the infrastructure of the modern economy. The question is not whether humanity uses the ocean, but whether future seabed resource development is governed transparently and strategically, or pushed into fragmented geopolitical competition.

This is where the growing paralysis around the International Seabed Authority becomes critical. NGO led moratoriums and “precautionary pauses” increasingly risk transforming the ISA from a regulator into a de facto veto mechanism. Yet capital, industrial demand, and strategic competition do not disappear because regulators stall. Much like The Metals Company has already done, prolonged paralysis may simply encourage companies and states to move outside ISA-controlled international waters altogether and toward Exclusive Economic Zones, bilateral agreements, or non-ISA-aligned jurisdictions. In practice, attempts to indefinitely delay seabed mining won’t stop it, but instead ensure it develops through fragmented national competition rather than coordinated international governance.

Ultimately, deep-sea mining is not really a debate about whether humanity should extract minerals. That question was answered the moment industrial civilisation chose electrification, digital infrastructure, modern transport, mass industrialisation, and rising material living standards. The real question is where the next marginal tonne of metal should come from, under what standards, and with what comparative impact. The mineral imperative does not disappear because it is politically inconvenient. Modern economies are physical systems built from copper, nickel, cobalt, manganese, lithium, rare earths, steel, cement, hydrocarbons, and electricity. If the world refuses to develop new mineral frontiers, it is not choosing a world without mining; it is choosing intensified dependence on existing terrestrial systems, greater geopolitical concentration, higher resource nationalism, and growing material scarcity. The deep sea is therefore not a choice between nature and industry, but another difficult decision about how an industrial civilisation manages the material foundations on which it depends.