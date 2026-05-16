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Danni's avatar
Danni
May 17

Great article. I wonder if seafloor mining is on the cusp of stronger government support. Back on May 1st SEC/EDGAR posted a 13G/A showing William George Brumder, an obscure independent investor from what I understand, taking a 5%+ stake in TMC. He's got equity warrants (exp in Sept I think) and is now considered an Activist Investor for the company. I checked out his public holdings (very, very few) and he also holds significant OMEX, Odyssey Marine Exploration. They just combined with AOM in a billion dollar merger to create the only American company preparing to mine the seafloor (TMC is Canadian). I think they are considering the continental shelf off the coast of Virginia, CCZ, and the Cook Islands. I know this is just one case but do you think investors are still playing the long game? What do you consider signs of major policy shifts on the horizon? Thanks!

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Francis Tucker Manns's avatar
Francis Tucker Manns
May 16

Inflation turns resources into mineable reserves.

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