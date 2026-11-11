As the world confronts unprecedented demand for minerals, I travelled to Japan to investigate whether deep-sea mining could offer a viable alternative to increasingly difficult and environmentally costly land based mining.

Readers of my Substack will be familiar with the central thesis of my book. The Mineral Imperative is the fundamental reality that human progress depends on minerals and metals. Improvements in human quality of life, economic development and technological advancement have always been directly linked to our ability to access and utilise the Earth’s resources. As we seek to deliver greater prosperity, better living standards and increasingly sophisticated technologies to a growing global population, demand for minerals and metals—both in volume and variety—is accelerating dramatically. Yet supplying them is becoming increasingly difficult, costly and environmentally challenging. Meeting this growing demand sustainably and at scale is one of the defining challenges of our time.

As societies become wealthier, they build infrastructure, manufacture more goods, consume more energy and adopt increasingly sophisticated technologies. The mineral intensity of electrification, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and the industrialisation of developing economies are accelerating this process more than it has ever accelerated in the past.

The numbers are formidable. The International Energy Agency’s 2026 outlook projects that demand for critical energy minerals will almost double by 2040 under its stated-policies scenario. Demand for things like nickel and cobalt and rare earths may more than double. Suffice it to say the requirement for enormous quantities of minerals remains an accepted and unavoidable certainty.

Yet the mining industry faces a fundamental geological and economic problem.

The largest, highest-grade, most accessible deposits were discovered and developed first. New large discoveries are becoming harder to make, ore grades are declining in many established mining districts, and new mines increasingly require more capital, infrastructure, energy and water, and produce larger environmental footprints.

Copper provides a particularly stark example. The IEA warned in 2025 that announced mining projects could leave a 30% shortfall against projected copper requirements by 2035.

The environmental consequences are equally significant. Lower ore grades generally mean moving and processing more rock to produce the same quantity of metal. Larger pits, more waste rock, greater tailings volumes, deforestation, water consumption and energy requirements are impossible to avoid.

Modern mining companies have made considerable advances in environmental management. But there is no such thing as mining without environmental impact.

The question is no longer simply whether we will find the minerals needed for the next generation of economic development. It is how we can produce them without an ever-expanding environmental footprint. It is my contention that without paradigm shifting innovation as well as paradigm shift in our thinking about how we mine, meeting coming demand will be very difficult.

That question led me to deep-sea mining.

A new frontier in mineral production

Deep-sea mining is not a new idea. Scientists have known about mineral deposits on the ocean floor since the nineteenth century, and serious commercial interest dates back more than fifty years.

For decades, however, it remained a technological curiosity. The deposits were known, but collecting minerals thousands of metres below the surface, transporting them to ships and processing them economically presented formidable engineering challenges.

That has changed.

Advances in robotics, autonomous underwater vehicles, remote sensing, subsea engineering and marine processing have brought commercial development much closer to reality.

The bankruptcy of Nautilus Minerals in 2019, following its attempt to develop seafloor massive sulphide deposits off Papua New Guinea, reinforced scepticism within the conventional mining industry. Many concluded that deep-sea mining had been tried and had failed.

But the failure of one company, facing substantial financial and market related challenges, was not proof that an entire industry was technologically impossible, in fact to my surprise, the technology developed by Nautilus was the most successful result of the operation. Put simply, it worked, nothing about the failure of Nautilus had anything to do with feasibility of the operations themselves.

Meanwhile, other developers continued working on different types of deposits and collection technologies and they have advanced to the stage where they are tested and ready to be scaled up to commercial production, with many potential further advancements already in advanced testing and development.

Of particular interest are polymetallic nodules, naturally occurring mineral concentrations scattered across vast areas of the abyssal seafloor, notably in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. To be fair calling it mining is a bit of a misnomer, it is essentially picking up nodule rocks off of a beach, the challenge is the beach is 5000 meters below sea level.

These nodules contain manganese, nickel, cobalt and copper. Unlike terrestrial ore bodies, they lie exposed on the seabed, potentially allowing collection without drilling, blasting, stripping overburden or constructing conventional open pits.

This does not make their extraction impact-free. Collecting nodules disturbs sediments and removes hard substrate used by marine organisms. But the physical characteristics of the deposits create the possibility of a fundamentally different mining process.

The potential scale is also significant. Deep-sea mining is unlikely ever to replace terrestrial mining, but it could become a meaningful supplementary source of several important industrial metals, namely copper, cobalt, manganese, nickel and rare earths.

For someone who has spent more than 25 years financing and investing in mining, the proposition was too important to dismiss.

The Clarion–Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the Pacific Ocean contains one of the world’s largest known concentrations of nickel, cobalt, manganese and copper, held in polymetallic nodules on the seabed.

Estimates suggest approximately 21 billion tonnes of polymetallic nodules across the CCZ, containing quantities of several critical metals that are comparable to, or greater than, currently identified terrestrial reserves.

The critical questions were whether this new source of minerals could be extracted technically, economically and in an environmentally responsible manner.

Is deep-sea mining environmentally safe?

This has become the central controversy.

Environmental NGOs have mounted a sustained campaign against deep-sea mining, arguing that the deep ocean is insufficiently understood, that mining it could cause serious and irreversible ecological damage to potentially important and insufficiently understood ecosystems, and that commercial development should be suspended until its’ environmental safety can be established.

These concerns deserve scientific examination.

First, what do we actually know about the ecosystems in which mining is proposed?

Second, what are the environmental consequences of extraction?

Third, how do those consequences compare with the environmental impacts of producing equivalent minerals on land?

The deep ocean is undoubtedly a challenging environment. At abyssal depths, sunlight is absent, temperatures hover above freezing, pressures are extreme and biological productivity is generally limited by the exceptionally low availability of food descending from surface waters.

Biomass and organism abundance is many orders of magnitude lower than shallow-water and many orders of magnitude again lower than terrestrial ecosystems. But this should not be confused with an absence of biodiversity. Deep-sea environments contain highly specialised organisms, some with extremely restricted distributions and slow recovery rates.

These characteristics make careful environmental assessment essential.

Nevertheless, the environmental comparison with terrestrial mining, biodiversity, and biomass is directly relevant and warrants serious consideration. Just establishing that there is diverse ecosystem in the deep sea doesn’t mean that is necessarily warrants special protections. The proper question from a scientific and ecological perspective is determining whether an ecosystem is ecologically or biologically significant. While it is true that many ocean ecosystems are classified as biologically and ecologically significant, extensive scientific examination by marine biologists have determined that that the abyssal plains do not merit being classified as significant or important based on the accepted global policy for metrics for that designation. What that means is simple terms, is that marine scientists have agreed that there is nothing special enough about the ecosystems of the abyssal plains that cover 50% of the planet that warrants special protections. Unlike many parts of the sea like reef systems, coastal areas or seamounts, or terrestrial ecosystems like rainforests that do require special protections because they are in a word, special.

The often cited metric that 90% of organisms remain unidentified is in fact a red herring. 90% of organisms are micro-organisms, and that metric is true of almost every ecosystem on the planet. Ironically we have done much work on the abyssal plains identifying organisms than we have on exceptionally abundant life in the jungles of the Congo and the Indonesian rainforests where we presently mine many of the same minerals found in the abyssal plains.

On land, mineral production frequently requires removing enormous quantities of rock, constructing extensive infrastructure, managing tailings and waste, dust and noise, and disturbing landscapes that support forests, agriculture, freshwater systems and human communities.

Polymetallic nodule collection involves a different set of disturbances: seabed contact, sediment plumes, habitat removal, noise and the possible effects of returning processed water to the ocean.

The question is not whether one activity has environmental consequences and the other does not. Both do.

It is whether, for a given quantity of recovered metals, one production system could impose a lower overall environmental burden than the other, and whether the ecosystems they are found in deserves special protections.

That requires comparing the entire production chain, including extraction, transport, processing, energy consumption, waste and ecological disturbance.

My research has increasingly convinced me that deep-sea mining has the potential to be so much less environmentally destructive than terrestrial mining that it would be fundamentally irresponsible not to consider it as part of our future mineral supply.

Indeed, proposals for a moratorium on deep-sea mining should themselves be subjected to rigorous environmental scrutiny. Any decision to prohibit this potentially lower-impact alternative must be weighed against the additional damage to terrestrial ecosystems that could result from meeting the same mineral demand through conventional land based mining.

I recognise that, to many, this argument will seem extreme. But it rests on a well-established principle of environmental policy: wherever practicable, we should favour technologies and methods that minimise environmental harm. If the evidence demonstrates that deep-sea mining can produce essential minerals with substantially less environmental damage than terrestrial alternatives, then refusing to develop it is not necessarily an act of environmental protection. It may, in fact, be the more environmentally destructive choice.

When precaution becomes an obstacle to innovation

This brings us to the precautionary principle.

The principle is intended to prevent serious or irreversible environmental harm where scientific uncertainty exists. Its purpose is reasonable. The problem arises when the possibility of harm becomes sufficient grounds for indefinite prohibition, without adequately considering its probability or the consequences of inaction.

There is an important distinction between a hazard and a risk. A hazard is something capable of causing harm. Risk concerns the probability and severity of that harm.

An extremely remote possibility of serious damage cannot automatically be treated as equivalent to a highly probable outcome. Equally, irreversible consequences require particular caution even when their probability is uncertain.

But decisions must also consider opportunity cost.

What happens if a potentially valuable innovation is prevented from developing? What existing technologies remain in use? What environmental damage continues because an alternative was never allowed to emerge?

Technological innovation rarely emerges fully formed. It develops through experimentation, practical application, failure, adaptation and incremental improvement.

Without society’s willingness to take calculated risks, much of modern civilisation would not exist.

Europe’s adoption of the precautionary principle as law has been directly linked to a massive innovation deficit that has cost Europe potentially 100’s of billions of dollars and led to its companies scientists and entrepreneurs increasingly leaving for less risk-averse regulatory cultures.

Deep-sea mining provides a revealing example of the potential harm of the blanket application of the precautionary principle.

Opponents argue that insufficient scientific evidence exists to establish that mining can proceed safely. Yet the industry has already undertaken extensive environmental baseline studies, seabed mapping, collector trials and impact assessments, comparatively more than has ever been required for land based mining. The level of certainty asked for by the precautionary principle is a catch 22 because it cannot be achieved without beginning commercial mining that application of the precautionary principle is preventing.

If the absence of complete knowledge becomes grounds for opposing the activities needed to acquire that knowledge, precaution becomes a circular argument.

That is not a practical framework for innovation.

The ISA, NOAA and a regulatory system at an impasse

The consequences are now visible in the international regulatory system.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA), established under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, is responsible for regulating mineral activities in the international seabed Area.

Despite years 25 years of issued licences and negotiations, it has yet to finalise its commercial mining regulations.

Environmental organisations have campaigned vigorously for a precautionary moratorium and have managed to convince many ISA member states to utilise their effective veto to ensure that the ISA system remains deadlocked.

The result has been prolonged regulatory uncertainty for companies that have invested heavily in exploration, environmental research and technological development.

This has recently prompted the United States has taken a different course. While the ISA maintains that activities in the international seabed Area should be governed through the UNCLOS framework. The United States, which has not ratified UNCLOS, relies on its domestic legislation and its interpretation of international legal rights.

In 2026, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) streamlined its application process under American deep-seabed mining legislation, allowing exploration and commercial recovery applications to be considered together.

In August, NOAA accepted The Metals Company USA’s consolidated application. This does not constitute permission to begin mining, but it demonstrates that the United States is prepared to advance a regulatory process independently of the ISA. For years it had allowed its own regulatory regime to stay dormant, but as critical mineral security has become more important, and the ISA regulatory deadlock showed no signs of being broken, it revived the domestic regulatory regime that operated under the principle of Freedom of the High Seas, that is recognised under international law.

Under international law these systems can legally exist in parallel, the issue is that for the 150 signatories of UNCLOS and the companies that have invested hundreds of millions in developing licences under the ISA, this presents a serious threat.

The jurisdictional dispute is unresolved. But the broader problem is obvious.

An international authority established to regulate responsible mineral development risks becoming irrelevant if it cannot establish a workable route to commercial authorisation.

What I went to Japan to find out

It was against this background that I travelled to Toyama, Japan, for the 54th Underwater Minerals Conference, organised by the International Marine Minerals Society.

I wanted to move beyond the headlines and assess the state of the industry directly.

The conference brought together marine geologists, ecologists, oceanographers, mining developers, robotics specialists, equipment manufacturers, mineral processors, environmental scientists, lawyers and regulators.

Over several days, I attended over 100 presentations and technical sessions covering seabed geology, environmental monitoring, collector technologies, autonomous underwater vehicles, mineral processing and the evolving regulatory landscape.

Representatives associated with the ISA and NOAA discussed competing regulatory frameworks, while participants from countries including Japan, Norway, Nigeria, Korea, and the United States examined national approaches to marine mineral development.

What struck me was the extent to which deep-sea mining has moved beyond the theoretical, the science is incredibly advanced, and these companies are preparing to mine. The industry is developing and refining the equipment, monitoring systems, environmental assessments and processing technologies required to make commercial production possible at meaningful scale.

There are multiple technological approaches. Some may prove commercially viable; others may not.

But this is precisely how innovation works.

The industry has accumulated decades of geological, biological and engineering knowledge. Modern monitoring and robotics are opening possibilities that did not exist even a decade ago.

The next challenge is to move from successful technical demonstrations towards operations capable of establishing commercial and environmental performance under real-world conditions.

An idea whose time has come

Over the next 25 years, the world will require enormous quantities of manganese, cobalt, copper and nickel and rare earths to support economic development, technology urbanisation, electrification and industrial growth.

At the same time, conventional mining faces declining ore grades, increasingly challenging deposits, rising capital costs and growing environmental pressures.

Deep-sea mining will never replace terrestrial mining.

But it could make a meaningful contribution to global mineral production, diversify supply and relieve some of the growing pressure on terrestrial deposits and ecosystems.

The relevant choice is not between mining the deep ocean and leaving nature untouched. It is between different ways of meeting humanity’s mineral requirements, each with different environmental consequences.

Innovation has repeatedly allowed us to do more with less, overcome resource constraints and develop technologies that once seemed impossible.

Mining remote areas of the planet that contain the lowest levels of biodiversity and biomass is where mining can do the least damage, but until recently due to technology it was largely impossible. That is no longer the case.

The technologies developed are not tested at commercial and continuous scales, but they sufficiently advanced that they are ready to be trialled at commercial scale.

We cannot guarantee commercial scale deep-sea mining will succeed. But neither should we prevent it from demonstrating what it can achieve.

The world needs more minerals, and it needs better ways of producing them. Deep-sea mining offers both. It is an idea whose time has come.