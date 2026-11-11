Amanda’s Substack

Amanda’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Sokolovitch's avatar
Marc Sokolovitch
1d

Very interested and documented article.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda van Dyke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.