Over four decades, China has moved from a coastal power with almost no capacity to operate beyond the continental shelf to the world’s most systematically resourced deep-sea state. The country now holds five contracts with the International Seabed Authority, operates three crewed submersibles including the deepest-diving vessel ever built, has commissioned the world’s largest ocean-drilling ship, is constructing a permanent 2,000-metre subsea laboratory, and has concentrated its scientific and industrial firepower into a single southern-island city — Sanya — designed as the operational spine of the whole enterprise. The programme is animated by Xi Jinping’s “three deeps” doctrine (deep space, deep earth, deep sea) and framed in successive five-year plans as strategic infrastructure on par with the space programme.

Origins: 1970s–1990s

China’s interest in the deep seabed dates to the late 1970s, when officials at the State Oceanic Administration recognised that the polymetallic nodule prospecting then underway by the United States, France, Japan, and the Soviet Union would set the terms of any future seabed order. Beijing began funding preparatory surveys in the eastern Pacific in the early 1980s. The pivotal institutional moment came in 1990 with the founding of the China Ocean Mineral Resources Research and Development Association (COMRA), the state entity created to hold seabed claims and coordinate industrial research.

The umbrella funding mechanism was the 863 Programme (State High-Tech Development Plan), launched in March 1986 by Deng Xiaoping at the urging of four senior scientists. Marine technology was formally added as the eighth topic area in 1996, and from then on 863 became the primary conduit for financing deep-sea vehicles, sensors, and materials work.

In 1991 the UN registered China as a “pioneer investor” in seabed mining, and on 22 May 2001 COMRA signed its first exploration contract with the International Seabed Authority, covering 75,000 km² of polymetallic nodules in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone. Two more COMRA contracts followed — cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts in the Western Pacific and polymetallic sulphides in the Southwest Indian Ridge — plus a nodule contract for China Minmetals and one for Beijing Pioneer Hi-Tech, giving China five ISA contracts covering roughly 235,000 km² — more than any other state.

The Jiaolong Era: 2001–2012

The vehicle that made China’s deep-sea programme visible to the outside world was Jiaolong, a 22-tonne crewed submersible with a titanium personnel sphere rated to 7,000 metres. Chief designer Xu Qinan led development at the 702nd Institute of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, with COMRA as the operator and the State Oceanic Administration as the sponsoring ministry. Jiaolong dove to 7,062 metres in the Mariana Trench on 27 June 2012, briefly making China the deepest-diving crewed platform in the world. Roughly 60% of components were domestic — the titanium sphere was imported from Russia and the manipulators from the United States — which the leadership framed as an unfinished job to be completed by successor vessels.

The Xi Jinping Doctrine: 2012–2020

Xi Jinping’s ascent in late 2012 shifted the programme from an engineering effort into a strategic doctrine. Speaking to the Politburo study session on 8 August 2016, Xi identified the deep sea as one of three “strategic frontiers” alongside deep space and deep earth, and instructed the Party-state to “master the technologies of getting into the deep sea, exploring it, and developing its resources”.

Concrete institutional consequences followed in rapid succession. The 2015 National Security Law explicitly designated the deep sea as a domain of national security. The Deep Seabed Mining Law of 26 February 2016 (effective 1 May 2016) created the domestic licensing regime that mirrors ISA rules and gave the Ministry of Natural Resources authority over Chinese contractors. The 13th Five-Year Plan (2016–2020) enumerated deep-sea stations, seabed observation networks, and manned submersibles as national priorities. And in 2018 Xi paid a widely publicised visit to the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) in Sanya, sending an unambiguous signal that the campus was to become the operational spine of the whole programme.

Two new submersibles emerged from this period. Shenhai Yongshi (“Deep-Sea Warrior”), delivered in October 2017, was rated to 4,500 metres and reached ~95% domestic content, with Zhao Yang as chief designer. Fendouzhe (“Striver”) reached 10,909 metres in the Mariana Trench on 10 November 2020, briefly setting the world crewed depth record; chief designer Ye Cong led an 800-million-yuan (~$122 million) programme that took domestic content above 96.5%, including a fully Chinese titanium personnel sphere.

The 14th and 15th Five-Year Plans (2021–2030)

The 14th FYP (2021–2025) named “deep-sea, deep-earth, deep-space, and polar” as one of seven “frontier science and technology” priorities and directed the establishment of a National Deep-Sea Base network. The forthcoming 15th FYP (2026–2030), previewed in State Council communications through 2025 and 2026, folds deep-sea resource characterisation, deep-sea observation, deep-sea equipment manufacturing, and deep-sea engineering standards into the broader “Maritime Power” (海洋强国) programme, and treats seabed critical minerals as a national resource-security priority alongside terrestrial critical minerals.

Funding

There is no single published deep-sea budget line. Financing flows through at least five channels: (i) the successor programmes to 863 and the parallel 973 Basic Research Programme, now consolidated under the National Key R&D Programme; (ii) direct Ministry of Natural Resources allocations to COMRA and the National Deep-Sea Center in Qingdao; (iii) Chinese Academy of Sciences institutional funding to IDSSE, the Institute of Oceanology in Qingdao, and the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology in Guangzhou; (iv) provincial Hainan and Guangdong subsidies channelled through Sanya’s Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City; and (v) State-Owned Assets Supervision authority over the shipbuilding, offshore-engineering, and materials SOEs that build the platforms. Individual programme costs that have been publicly disclosed include the ~800-million-yuan Fendouzhe programme and a comparably scaled Mengxiang drillship build.

The Fleet

China now operates the most numerically and technically diverse deep-sea fleet in the world. Independent tracking by Mongabay-CNN in 2026 identified more than 40 dedicated deep-sea research and survey vessels, with 246 named deep-sea dives conducted in 2024 alone. Only 6.4% of Chinese research vessel sea time was spent inside declared ISA exploration blocks, indicating that most operational effort is directed at survey, science, and dual-use activity outside the international-area contract system.

For comparison, contemporaneous foreign crewed submersibles include Alvin (United States, 6,500 m as of 2021 upgrade), Nautile (France, 6,000 m), Mir I/II (Russia, 6,000 m, decommissioned 2013), Shinkai 6500 (Japan, 6,500 m), and DSV Limiting Factor (private, 10,925 m). China is the only state operating three crewed submersibles simultaneously, and the only state with an operational full-ocean-depth vehicle in continuous service.

Mengxiang, launched by CSSC Huangpu Wenchong and commissioned on 17 November 2024, is the largest ocean-drilling ship ever built. Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter marking commissioning; the ship is capable of drilling to 11 km below the seabed in 4 km of water and is intended as the platform for the Chinese-led leg of an eventual international mantle-drilling programme.

The permanent Cold Seep Manned Laboratory, being built by the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, will be a 600-tonne subsea habitat rated for six crew, 2,000-metre depth, and 30-day endurance. Sea trials are planned for 2030.

In April 2026 a Chinese team publicly demonstrated a 3,500-metre-rated cable-cutting device deployed from the survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 2, a capability with obvious dual-use implications for submarine data cables ().

The Institute Ecosystem

The programme is executed by a tight network of about a dozen lead institutes, each with a defined mandate:

Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE), CAS, Sanya — flagship operator of Fendouzhe, home of the Hadal Sciences Programme, principal user of the Nanshan Port berth. IDSSE occupies a 109-mu (≈7.3 ha) campus at 28 Luhuitou Road, Jiyang District, with 50,183.95 m² of floor space.

National Deep-Sea Center, Qingdao — operator of Jiaolong and Shenhai Yongshi, custodian of the deep-sea sample archive.

Institute of Oceanology, CAS, Qingdao — the country’s oldest oceanographic institute, lead on physical and chemical oceanography.

South China Sea Institute of Oceanology, CAS, Guangzhou — lead on the Cold Seep Lab; principal operator in the South China Sea.

Second Institute of Oceanography, MNR, Hangzhou — original manager of COMRA’s Southwest Indian Ridge sulphide contract.

First Institute of Oceanography, MNR, Qingdao — polar-and-deep-sea sedimentology.

Third Institute of Oceanography, MNR, Xiamen — marine biotech and hadal microbiology.

China Geological Survey — Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey — operator of Haiyang Dizhi 2 and lead on gas-hydrate exploitation in the South China Sea.

702nd Institute, China Ship Scientific Research Center, Wuxi (CSIC) — designer of Jiaolong, Shenhai Yongshi, and Fendouzhe.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University, School of Oceanography and State Key Lab of Ocean Engineering — lead on the floating deep-sea island platform.

Ocean University of China, Qingdao — training pipeline for oceanographers and marine engineers.

Tongji University, Shanghai — lead academic partner on Mengxiang and on the International Ocean Discovery Programme legs.

Hainan Deep-Sea Technology Innovation Center — the industrial/commercialisation arm inside Yazhou Bay Sci-Tech City.

Sanya: The Deep-Sea Capital

Sanya sits at the southern tip of Hainan Island, at roughly 18°N, giving it year-round warm water, direct blue-water access to the South China Sea and Pacific approaches, and — crucially — the shortest transit in China to water more than a kilometre deep. It is 128 km from the port at Nanshan to 1,000-metre depths, less than a fifth of the equivalent distance from any northern Chinese port.

Administratively, Sanya is a prefecture-level city with an area of 1,919.58 km², a jurisdictional sea area of about 6,000 km², and a resident population of 1,116,100 at the end of 2024 (urban population ~818,000). Since 2019 it has been building out the Yazhou Bay Science and Technology, a 69.3 km² planned district on the western side of the city, of which 5.39 km² is designated as the Deep-Sea Sci-Tech Tow. As of 2024 the district hosted 9,649 registered enterprises, 32 provincial-level scientific platforms and 4 national platforms, and the city government has committed to making YZBSTC “the innovation core of the Hainan Free Trade Port”.

Within YZBSTC, four assets anchor the deep-sea programme:

1. IDSSE Luhuitou campus — the institute Xi visited on 12 April 2018. It occupies a 109-mu site on the Luhuitou Peninsula at 28 Luhuitou Road with 50,183.95 m² of floor space, houses Fendouzhe’s operational crew and the Hadal Sciences Programme, and is the principal science tenant of the Nanshan Port berth. 2. Nanshan Port Deep-Sea Research Berth — a purpose-built research pier of 278 metres with 428 metres of associated shoreline, serving Fendouzhe, Shenhai Yongshi (when southern-deployed), and more than 60 research units. The port is planned to handle roughly 1,023 research voyages per year at full build-out. 3. Deep-Sea Sci-Tech Town (5.39 km²) — the district within YZBSTC that concentrates equipment manufacturers, materials firms, and testing facilities for submersibles, remotely operated vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles, sensors, subsea power, and pressure-tolerant electronics. Anchor tenants include units of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Shanghai Jiao Tong University’s satellite lab, and the Hainan Deep-Sea Technology Innovation Center. 4. Hainan Free Trade Port customs and finance regime — since 2020 YZBSTC has benefited from streamlined equipment imports, foreign-exchange flexibility, and a 15% preferential corporate tax rate, all of which materially reduce the cost of deep-sea research relative to any other Chinese location.

Why China Values the Deep Sea (Officially)

Six strategic logics converge:

1. Critical-mineral supply security. Polymetallic nodules concentrate cobalt, nickel, manganese, and copper — precisely the inputs to batteries, permanent magnets, and stainless steel where China already dominates midstream processing. Seabed nodules would extend that dominance upstream and hedge against terrestrial supply disruption. 2. Cobalt-crust and sulphide optionality. Cobalt-rich crusts on Pacific seamounts and polymetallic sulphides on the Southwest Indian Ridge give China alternative resource pathways with different mineralogies and different regulatory paths. 3. Gas hydrates. The South China Sea contains an estimated 80 billion tonnes oil-equivalent in methane hydrates. The Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey has already conducted two “Blue Whale” production trials from Shenhu. 4. Blue biotechnology. Hadal-zone microorganisms, cold-seep chemosynthetic communities, and deep-sea corals are the principal targets of a biotech pipeline coordinated through the Third Institute of Oceanography and IDSSE. 5. Sensing and command of the maritime approaches. Fixed seabed observation networks, cable systems, and autonomous platforms provide persistent surveillance of the South China Sea and the First Island Chain — a dual-use dimension explicitly acknowledged in the 2015 National Security Law. 6. International rule-setting. By holding more ISA contracts than any other state, staffing key ISA committees, and publishing model contract language, China intends to shape the regulatory regime under which any future seabed extraction will operate.

Strategic Vision to 2035

Publicly stated objectives for the period 2026–2035 include: continuous crewed occupation of the 2,000-metre Cold Seep Lab from 2030; operational deployment of the SJTU floating deep-sea island as a semi-permanent open-ocean science platform; industrial-scale gas-hydrate production trials in the South China Sea; the first commercial seabed nodule collection operation under the ISA Mining Code once adopted; a doubling of the deep-sea research fleet from roughly 40 to 80 vessels; and full domestic content for every category of deep-sea equipment, including the pressure hulls, syntactic foams, thrusters, and hydraulic systems still partly sourced abroad.

Outlook

China’s deep-sea programme is now the reference case for how a state can move, in a single generation, from technological dependency to full-stack capability in a strategic domain. The combination of a codified doctrine (three deeps), a purpose-built city (Sanya / Yazhou Bay), a full fleet including the deepest and largest platforms in the world, a codified legal regime, and a dominant position at the ISA is unique. What remains uncertain is whether the ISA Mining Code will emerge in a form that permits commercial extraction, whether the environmental externalities of large-scale seabed mining can be politically absorbed, and whether the dual-use elements of the programme will provoke countervailing coalitions among the United States, Japan, India, Australia, and European partners. What is no longer uncertain is that if commercial deep-sea mining happens, China will be the state best positioned to conduct it at scale.