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Mining Valuation Assistant's avatar
Mining Valuation Assistant
14h

it’s literally just vacuuming sea floor. elite!

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MEekman's avatar
MEekman
13h

China is a big member of ISA. i would not be supprised if they delay the permitting and in the meanwhile China is mapping the world seabed, obtaining permits and agreements for future deepsea mining with local parties and when these are in their pocket they may turn around and push for ISA approval.

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