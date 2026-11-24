Having recently returned from the 54th Underwater Minerals Conference in Toyama, Japan, where representatives of the US administration spoke in remarkably unequivocal terms about their intention to end regulatory paralysis and facilitate the development of a commercial deep-sea mining industry, I was particularly interested in the outcome of the American Samoa seabed mineral auction.

For much of the past decade, the commercial deep-sea mining debate has been dominated by The Metals Company (TMC), the extraordinary mineral endowment of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), the failure of Nautilus, and the protracted negotiations at the International Seabed Authority (ISA). However, this has somewhat obscured the considerable progress being made elsewhere in the industry, particularly within national jurisdictions, and the emergence of a new generation of commercially sophisticated deep-sea mining companies.

America’s first offshore critical minerals auction

On 19 November 2026, the US Department of the Interior completed its first offshore critical minerals lease auction, just 19 months after President Trump signed his executive order, Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources.

The auction, administered by the newly constituted Marine Minerals Administration (MMA), part of the Department of the Interior, offered two enormous areas of seabed within federal waters offshore American Samoa.

Together, the two lease areas comprise approximately 31.5 million acres, or 127,500 square kilometres, at depths ranging from approximately 1,400 to 6,100 metres, they constitute an area almost the size of England.

Two prospective bidders attended the auction: Wetstone US Ventures and Norwegian deep-sea mineral exploration company Adepth Minerals. However, only Wetstone ultimately submitted bids, securing provisional rights to both areas at the minimum bid price of $3 million each.

The principal commercial terms include:

A 20-year primary lease term.

An aggregate upfront acquisition cost of $6 million.

Production royalties of 2% for the first five years of production, rising to 5% thereafter.

Exclusive rights to submit plans for exploration, resource delineation, testing and eventual commercial extraction, subject to subsequent regulatory approvals.

Wetstone has acquired the opportunity, to explore and potentially develop these resources through a defined regulatory process. Physical resource delineation, collection-system testing and commercial extraction will require further environmental and technical approvals.

Is there an economic mineral resource around American Samoa?

The geology around American Samoa is somewhat different from that of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, and it would be a mistake to assume that the economics of developing polymetallic nodules in the two regions are necessarily comparable.

The preliminary geological information available on the American Samoa polymetallic nodules is not, at first glance, particularly compelling from an economic perspective. The combination of nickel, copper and cobalt grades do not compare to the CCZ.

However, it is worth putting the extent of our geological knowledge into perspective.

NOAA’s 2026 remotely operated vehicle exploration campaign recovered approximately 25 polymetallic nodules and six ferromanganese crust samples. A separate US Geological Survey box-core sampling programme has also investigated nodule abundance and geochemistry in the Samoa Basin.

These are early reconnaissance-level exploration programmes in the context of a mineral province covering an enormous area. No geologist can draw definitive conclusions about the economic potential of a geological province of this size on the basis of such limited sampling.

At present, there is insufficient information to conclude whether or not American Samoa’s nodules represent an economically viable resource. Furthermore, polymetallic nodules are only part of the geological opportunity.

Ferromanganese crusts: a potentially interesting geological proposition

These licences specifically include ferromanganese crusts, which are mineral-rich layers formed on exposed submarine rock, on submarine mountains, or seamounts.

These crusts form extraordinarily slowly, over geological timescales, they accumulate metals from surrounding seawater, concentrating a remarkably diverse suite of elements.

In addition to manganese, cobalt and nickel, ferromanganese crusts can contain elevated concentrations of tellurium, platinum, yttrium and other rare earth elements.

Tellurium is particularly interesting. It is one of the least abundant elements in the Earth’s crust and is predominantly recovered as a by-product of copper refining. It is increasingly important in specialist semiconductor applications, thermoelectric technologies and cadmium telluride solar photovoltaics. The difficulty with expanding tellurium supply is that its production is largely dependent on the economics and processing methods of an entirely different commodity.

Similarly, the potential occurrence of economically recoverable platinum is interesting given the extraordinary geographical concentration of terrestrial platinum production in southern Africa and Russia.

Some marine ferromanganese crusts exhibit remarkable geochemical enrichment in these elements. Whether the crusts around American Samoa exhibit commercially attractive grades and sufficient thickness and continuity remains to be established.

There is, however, an important distinction between extracting nodules and extracting ferromanganese crusts. Nodules lie relatively loosely on the seabed, whereas crusts are attached to the underlying rock. Recovering them presents a considerably more complicated engineering challenge.

This potentially makes ferromanganese crust development as much a subsea engineering challenge as a conventional mining or geological one.

Which brings me to Wetstone.

Wetstone: a different kind of deep-sea mining company

Founded in 2024, Wetstone is a privately financed, New York-headquartered offshore critical minerals exploration and development company. Its publicly disclosed investors include technology-focused venture capital firm 8VC and technology investor Lachy Groom.

The company, formerly known as the Seafloor Minerals Fund, has previously indicated ambitions to invest $400 million in the deep-sea minerals sector.

Unlike many emerging mining companies, Wetstone is not being built around a single mineral deposit, a single commodity or even a single extraction technology. It appears to be building a diversified offshore minerals business much like a prospect generator, with the ambition of developing the industrial capabilities necessary to explore, develop, extract, transport and market seabed minerals across multiple jurisdictions.

Its portfolio is already beginning to reflect this strategy.

In addition to its successful bids in American Samoa, Wetstone has established significant positions in both the Cook Islands and Norway.

In the Cook Islands, Wetstone has entered into a partnership with the government-owned Cook Islands Investment Corporation (CIIC), acquiring a 49% interest in Cobalt Seabed Resources Limited, with Wetstone as the funding and operating partner.

Global Sea Mineral Resources (GSR), the Belgian deep-sea mining company, will continue its partnership with CIIC in international waters, whilst Wetstone will focus on the domestic resource opportunity.

In Norway, Wetstone has invested in Quantum Marine Minerals, subsequently renamed Quantum Wetstone, which is targeting copper-rich seabed mineral deposits (Seafloor Massive Sulfides) in Norwegian waters between Svalbard and Jan Mayen. The Norwegian team itself has extensive offshore oil and gas exploration and geoscience experience.

What is emerging is potentially the first generation of genuinely diversified offshore minerals companies, drawing on a business model more closely resembling that of an international oil and gas exploration and production company than a conventional junior miner.

Graham Talbot and the industrial pedigree behind Wetstone

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Wetstone is the management team it has assembled.

Having spent more than 25 years investing in and financing mining companies, one of the first things I look at when evaluating an emerging natural resources business is whether the management team’s collective experience is appropriate to the specific challenges of the business it is attempting to build.

In this respect, Wetstone is particularly interesting.

Graham Talbot — Co-founder and Co-CEO

Talbot brings approximately 40 years of experience in the global energy and maritime industries. He spent two decades at Shell before holding senior financial leadership positions at Maersk Energy, Abu Dhabi Power and Seaspan, one of the world’s largest independent containership owners.

His experience is particularly relevant to the development of capital-intensive offshore industrial businesses, international shipping, infrastructure, corporate finance and the management of complex multinational operations.

His co-founder and Co-CEO, Sahil Abbi, comes from a very different background, having worked at Jane Street Capital and Bridgewater Associates. Together, the two founders combine formidable industrial and institutional investment expertise.

The wider management team is equally interesting:

· Carl Nordberg, CFO, 23 years in energy and natural resources investment banking at Morgan Stanley.

· Michael Lodge, Regulatory Affairs, Former Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority, with extensive international maritime governance experience.

· Josh Broussard, Exploration, Co-founder and former CTO of Ocean Infinity, a pioneer in autonomous marine surveying.

· Nick Murlo, Engineering, Deepwater energy development at ExxonMobil, alongside mining experience at Newmont.

· Jen Dupont, Sustainability, Marine scientist with experience at NOAA, ExxonMobil and Equinor, including offshore wind permitting.

· Lynda Nwike, Project Opererations, Offshore engineering at Shell and Schlumberger, followed by responsibility for cobalt and manganese strategy at Tesla.

· Dan Worrall, Corporate Affairs, Senior international roles at Fortescue, Rio Tinto, ExxonMobil and Shell.

· Rich Frazier, GC, Former deputy general counsel at TotalEnergies.

· Kevin Benton and David Sacks, Advanced technology and software experience at Anduril and SpaceX.

And many more….In my entire career I have never seen a junior mining company with a comparable calibre of team.

Deep-sea mining has much more in common with offshore oil and gas than terrestrial mining

One of the misconceptions I frequently encounter in discussions about deep-sea mining is the perception that humanity is attempting to develop an entirely new industry.

In reality, we have spent more than half a century developing many of the technologies, operational capabilities and regulatory frameworks required to extract natural resources from beneath the oceans.

Approximately 30% of global oil production already comes from offshore resources. Some of the most technologically sophisticated industrial operations in the world take place kilometres beneath the ocean surface, hundreds of kilometres from land.

We have developed enormous floating production facilities, advanced subsea pumping systems, remotely operated vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles, sophisticated geophysical surveying technologies and the ability to install, operate, inspect and maintain complex industrial infrastructure in extraordinarily challenging marine environments.

Much of this expertise is directly transferable to deep-sea mining.

Exploration and resource delineation; Offshore geophysical surveying, autonomous underwater vehicles, bathymetric mapping and remote sampling techniques can be adapted to identify mineral deposits and simultaneously collect environmental baseline data.

Subsea engineering; has decades of experience designing equipment to operate under extreme hydrostatic pressure, including hydraulic systems, risers, pumps, robotics and remote maintenance.

Marine operations and logistics; Vessel design, dynamic positioning, offshore material handling, shipping logistics, weather forecasting and continuous industrial operations far from shore.

Environmental management; Marine environmental assessment, oceanographic modelling, biodiversity monitoring, operational compliance and continuous environmental surveillance.

Whilst the mineral collection systems themselves and the subsequent metallurgical processing of the recovered material present distinct technological challenges, a very substantial proportion of the underlying industrial capabilities already exists.

There is another important commercial distinction.

In terrestrial mining, much of the infrastructure required to develop a deposit is geographically fixed. Roads, power supplies, processing facilities, water infrastructure and accommodation facilities are frequently built specifically for an individual mine, often at enormous expense.

In offshore resource development, a considerable proportion of the capital equipment can potentially be shared, redeployed or contracted across multiple projects.

Exploration vessels, autonomous underwater vehicles, survey equipment, support vessels and certain production systems could potentially be utilised across multiple mineral deposits and jurisdictions.

In theory, this creates considerable opportunities for economies of scale, improved capital efficiency and the development of specialist service providers, much as we have seen in the offshore oil and gas industry.

The offshore oil and gas industry’s accumulated intellectual capital may prove to be one of the most valuable assets available to the emerging deep-sea mining industry.

The people who understand how to explore, develop, finance and operate complex offshore industrial assets are likely to have a very considerable competitive advantage.

The strategic importance of national jurisdictions

The second aspect of Wetstone’s strategy that interests me is its apparent focus on mineral resources within national jurisdictions.

For much of the past decade, the international deep-sea mining debate has been disproportionately focused on the Clarion-Clipperton Zone and the negotiations at the ISA.

Yet approximately 40% of the world’s ocean area lies within national jurisdictions. The exclusive economic zones and continental shelves of numerous countries contain substantial prospective marine mineral resources.

Several countries, including the United States, Norway, Japan and the Cook Islands, have been systematically investigating these resources for many years.

Unlike mineral resources in international waters, the exploration and extraction of seabed minerals within national jurisdictions is principally governed by domestic legislation, subject to applicable international obligations.

For investors, the significance of this distinction should not be underestimated.

One of the greatest challenges in financing mining projects is regulatory uncertainty. Mining projects typically require enormous amounts of upfront capital and many years of investment before generating their first revenues. Investors must have sufficient confidence that there is an established legal process through which an economically viable and environmentally acceptable project can ultimately be developed.

National jurisdictions can offer established legislation, clearly identifiable regulators, judicial systems, defined fiscal arrangements and relatively well-understood mechanisms for resolving commercial and regulatory disputes.

Furthermore, many of these jurisdictions already have extensive experience regulating offshore oil and gas, marine infrastructure and offshore renewable energy development.

The ability to draw on existing institutional knowledge, rather than creating an entirely new regulatory architecture, represents a considerable advantage.

It is worth noting that despite more than half a century of successful commercial offshore oil and gas development, the International Seabed Authority has never issued a single hydrocarbon exploration or production licence, notwithstanding the fact that liquid and gaseous mineral resources fall within its mandate under UNCLOS, to be fair I am not sure if anyone has applied. The global offshore energy industry, responsible for approximately 30% of global oil production, has developed under national regulatory frameworks. There is therefore considerable historical precedent for Wetstone’s strategy of prioritising national jurisdictions, where decades of accumulated regulatory, institutional and industrial expertise can be applied to the development of offshore mineral resources.

Why America is emerging as the world’s most advanced deep-sea mining regulator

In my view, the United States is now arguably the world’s most advanced regulator in terms of its institutional experience, legislative preparedness and current efforts to establish a commercial deep-sea mining industry.

There are several reasons why.

America already has decades of offshore regulatory experience

The Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act was enacted in 1953. For more than 70 years, the United States has been regulating the exploration and development of natural resources on its continental shelf.

The regulatory apparatus developed to oversee offshore oil and gas, and subsequently offshore wind, already addresses many of the fundamental issues associated with offshore industrial development.

These include environmental impact assessments, leasing auctions, operator qualifications, financial assurance, engineering standards, operational safety, royalties, environmental monitoring, incident response, decommissioning and environmental liability.

America also has a dedicated deep-sea mining regulatory framework dating back to 1980

Few people outside the industry appreciate that the United States enacted the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (DSHMRA) in 1980, some 14 years before the establishment of the International Seabed Authority.

Under this legislation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has the authority under US domestic law to issue exploration licences and commercial recovery permits to eligible US entities for deep-seabed mineral activities beyond national jurisdiction. It does this within the bounds of international law, based upon longstanding customary international law principle of freedom of the high seas.

America is reorganising its regulatory institutions

In July 2026, the Department of the Interior reunited the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) within the newly constituted Marine Minerals Administration.

This brings offshore resource management, leasing, operational safety and environmental oversight within a more integrated institutional structure.

US government departments and agencies, NOAA, the Department of Commerce, the MMA, the Department of the Interior and the White House, and the DOE appear to have a coordinated approach to advancing the industry.

NOAA representatives indicated that the first commercial recovery permit was anticipated within a matter of months, alongside further progress on licensing, whilst emphasising independent science, operational monitoring, public transparency and accountability.

The administration appears to recognise that facilitating industrial development and establishing rigorous environmental oversight are not mutually exclusive objectives. Indeed, an effective regulatory system needs to deliver both.

America is actively de-risking the geological opportunity

Another particularly interesting aspect of the US approach is the extent to which the government is undertaking scientific and geological work ahead of commercial investment.

At the conference in Toyama, representatives of the Marine Minerals Administration reported having undertaken 19 scientific missions during 2026 to generate data supporting the development of offshore mineral opportunities.

Like in terrestrial mining, regional geophysical surveying, geological mapping, geochemical sampling and the provision of publicly accessible geological information help identify prospective mineral provinces and substantially reduce the initial risks associated with private sector exploration.

The government does not necessarily undertake the expensive process of establishing a commercially viable resource. Rather, it generates sufficient information to attract private sector capital, which then assumes the geological, technological and commercial risks of advancing individual projects.

The economic benefits ultimately accrue to the government and its citizens through royalties, taxation, employment, industrial investment and the development of domestic supply chains.

The American Samoa auction represents the first tangible manifestation of this approach in the emerging US deep-sea minerals sector.

Regulatory certainty is not the same as regulatory approval

Several legal challenges have been brought against the federal government’s leasing process, including challenges relating to environmental assessments and the potential impact on protected marine species.

The United States will need to demonstrate that its regulatory system can withstand judicial scrutiny, meaningfully engage with affected communities and establish scientifically credible environmental requirements.

A functioning deep-sea mining industry will ultimately require regulatory credibility as much as regulatory efficiency, although the tenure and experience of the offshore oil and gas and wind industries provides considerable precedent, in waters with significantly higher biomass and more complex ecosystems.

The emergence of an entirely new industrial sector

As I have argued extensively in The Mineral Imperative, the world faces an enormous challenge in meeting its future demand for minerals.

Increasing urbanisation, rising global living standards, electrification, the development of artificial intelligence, the expansion of electricity infrastructure and growing defence expenditure are all contributing to structural growth in mineral demand.

Yet available terrestrial mineral resources are becoming increasingly difficult, expensive and, in many instances, environmentally disruptive to develop.

Against this backdrop, the potential to develop entirely new mineral provinces beneath the world’s oceans deserves serious scientific, technological and commercial consideration.

What interests me most about the American Samoa auction is not whether the particular polymetallic nodules identified to date will ultimately prove economic. They may or may not. Nor is it whether ferromanganese crusts will prove to be the next commercially viable class of marine mineral deposit.

What interests me is that we are beginning to see the institutional, financial, regulatory and industrial foundations of an entirely new sector taking shape.

The Metals Company has spent years pioneering the commercial development of polymetallic nodules and addressing many of the fundamental technical, environmental and metallurgical challenges associated with their extraction.

Wetstone represents an interesting evolution of the industry: a diversified offshore minerals company bringing together experienced energy executives, marine engineers, autonomous technology specialists, mining professionals, marine scientists and sophisticated technology investors, with a strategy centred on developing mineral resources across multiple national jurisdictions.

The offshore oil and gas industry has spent decades developing the technologies and industrial capabilities necessary to extract natural resources from increasingly challenging marine environments. It has also created a vast ecosystem of specialist contractors, engineers, financiers, scientists, regulators and service providers.

It seems entirely logical that much of this accumulated expertise should now be applied to the development of offshore mineral resources.

Indeed, I suspect that some of the most successful future deep-sea mining companies may have their origins not in the traditional mining industry, but in the offshore energy and maritime industries.

Given the scale of the mineral imperative, the extraordinary geological potential of the world’s oceans and the increasing alignment of technological capability, government policy and private sector capital, I believe the question is increasingly not whether deep-sea mining will become a commercial industry, but where, when and by whom.

Last week’s auction brings us one step closer to answering that question.