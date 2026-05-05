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Danni's avatar
Danni
May 6

Wondering if AI costs will really get the US government (and public) behind a standardized method for developing nuclear. SMRs seem to be getting positive press since early 2025. I actually think that a favorable psychological shift would happen as soon as Americans stop associating nuclear power with the images of cooling towers. We just need better nuclear marketing.

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Anne Keller's avatar
Anne Keller
May 6

But if the wrong country tries to use nuclear power, it becomes the target of war. Because the US also led the way in using it as a weapon.

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