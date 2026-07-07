Over the past few months I have been working on two longer academic papers in preparation for attending the Governors' Roundtable for African Central Banks at Oxford's Centre for the Study of African Economies. These papers are considerably longer than my usual articles, but if you simply read the abstract you will understand the core arguments in a few minutes. For those who want to dive deeper, the full research is there. I hope they contribute to a wider discussion about how Africa can build a more prosperous mining future.

Abstract

Africa is rich in minerals but poor in mining-led development. Despite more than a century of extraction and repeated rounds of foreign investment, the continent still accounts for less than 8 percent of global mineral output and under 5 percent of GDP from mining, with most large projects operating as fiscal enclaves rather than development engines. This paper argues that Africa’s core weakness is not geology or investor appetite, but the absence of an indigenous mining ecosystem: policy has focused on attracting top‑down, large-scale, capital‑intensive operations while neglecting the bottom‑up formalisation and industrialisation of artisanal and small‑scale mining (ASM), where most Africans actually participate in the mineral economy.

Drawing on 40,000 years of African mining history—from Ngwenya ochre and Katanga copper to pre‑colonial gold and tin networks—the article shows that colonial regimes criminalised indigenous extraction and turned mining into a foreign‑owned enclave, a pattern that post‑independence nationalisation largely failed to reverse. Today, tens of millions of Africans work in ASM under insecure, illegal conditions, generating significant unrecorded output and an estimated tens of billions of dollars in lost annual value through smuggling and illicit trade, while large-scale mines remain too slow, capital‑heavy, and technically demanding to absorb labour or catalyse broad‑based industrialisation.

The paper proposes a new framework: formalising ASM as the “missing link” in Africa’s mineral strategy by combining legalisation, simplified digital licensing, secure tenure, and cooperative structures with microfinance, toll milling, and regional beneficiation hubs that give small miners access to modern processing, fair pricing, and traceable offtake into global supply chains. It argues that such digitally governed, microfinance‑enabled networks can transform ASM from a survival activity into a scalable engine of employment, fiscal revenue, local enterprise formation, and industrial learning, creating an organic pipeline through which African mining champions and domestic service and equipment firms can emerge.

By integrating artisanal miners into regulated, transparent supply chains, and treating large‑scale mining as long‑term infrastructure rather than short‑term rent extraction, Africa can finally unlock the strong multiplier effects of mining—linking pits to roads, power, skills, and manufacturing—and build a more equitable resource partnership with the rest of the world in the age of critical minerals. The article concludes that Africa’s next mining revolution will not be delivered by another wave of mega‑projects, but by formalising

The History of mining in Africa

Africa’s mining history is among the world’s oldest and most enduring, spanning over 40,000 years and encompassing a vast array of minerals—from pigments and iron to gold, copper, diamonds, and, more recently, critical minerals essential for modern technologies. The continent’s mining trajectory reflects indigenous innovation, extensive trade networks, colonial exploitation, post-independence struggles for sovereignty, and contemporary efforts to align mineral development with sustainable growth.

Prehistoric and Early Mining Traditions

Mining in Africa predates written history. Early humans extracted minerals for tools, pigments, and ritual purposes, demonstrating sophisticated geological awareness and adaptive technologies. The Ngwenya hematite mine at Bomvu Ridge in present-day Eswatini is among the oldest known mining sites globally, dated to over 40,000 years ago. Prehistoric miners extracted red ochre (hematite) for body paint, cave art, and ceremonial uses, and traded it across regions.

Copper extraction began more than 12,000 years ago in what is now the Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where surface malachite was collected and smelted for ornaments and tools—some of the worlds earliest metallurgy. These early mining activities were communal and seasonal, embedded within local subsistence systems rather than driven by external demand.

Ancient and Pre-Colonial Eras (c. 2600 BCE – 1800 CE)

From the third millennium BCE onwards, mining became integral to Africa’s emerging trade empires and the world’s first metallurgical technology development was led by African innovations. Gold and iron fuelled the rise of civilisations from Egypt to Great Zimbabwe. In Ancient Egypt, gold mining supported royal power and international trade.

Iron smelting revolutionised production across sub-Saharan Africa. In present-day Nigeria, the Nok culture (c. 1000 BCE) produced iron tools that advanced agriculture and warfare. Copper mining expanded in the Messina region of South Africa (before 900 CE), with excavations revealing trenches up to 40 metres deep supported by wooden structures.

Between 500 and 1500 CE, gold dominated trans-Saharan trade. Empires such as Ghana (c. 300–1200 CE) and Mali (c. 1230–1600 CE) exported gold from the Bambuk and Bure fields, mined by free labourers using panning and shallow shafts. In southern Africa, Great Zimbabwe (11th–15th centuries) was sustained by gold mining from sites such as Aboyne, where workings reached depths of up to 30 metres. Tin mining at Rooiberg (15th–17th centuries) further diversified local metallurgy. All of these industries were indigenous, self-organised, and technologically innovative within their contexts.

By 1800, many accessible outcrops in southern Africa had been exhausted, with oral traditions preserving geological knowledge that would later be disrupted by European colonisation.

The Nineteenth Century: Colonial Extraction and the “Scramble for Africa”

The 19th century marked a decisive shift as colonial powers reoriented Africa’s mineral wealth toward imperial economies. The discovery of diamonds in Griqualand West during the 1860s precipitated the development of the Kimberley mines, soon monopolised by Cecil Rhodes’s De Beers Company. Gold discoveries on the Witwatersrand in 1886 transformed Johannesburg into a global mining hub and drew vast inflows of European capital, but also entrenched exploitative labour systems.

Subsequent discoveries extended colonial extraction: copper in Zambia’s Copperbelt (1920s), lead and zinc in Namibia, and a host of other base metals. Mining revenues financed colonial infrastructure but reinforced economic dependency and inequality, as ownership and profits remained concentrated in foreign hands. All native mining was for the first time deemed “illegal”, a concept which is purely colonial which continues to this day ending the 40,000 year history of African artisanal mining.

Post-Colonial Era (1960s–2000): Nationalisation, Boom, and the “Resource Curse”

Independence ushered in hopes of economic sovereignty through nationalisation of mineral assets. Yet post-colonial states often inherited weak institutions, inadequate infrastructure, and limited technical capacity, while foreign companies retained dominant influence through their access to both western mining technology and practice as well as the capital and experience necessary to explore develop and run large modern mining operations, something which is much more complex than most realise. Anti-colonial sentiment led some governments to impose heavy taxation and nationalisation measures, which, in the absence of effective governance frameworks, access to global supply chains and sufficient retained earnings, led to significant falls in productivity, and deterred foreign investment. The African mining industry began a period of managed decline. The resulting cycle of mistrust between African governments and foreign investors continues to constrain the sector’s potential as a driver of sustainable development.

The Political Economy of Resource Rights: Thabo Mbeki’s Perspective

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has argued that reclaiming the right to farm and mine constitutes more than economic redress—it represents an act of dignity, justice, and cultural restoration. In his 1978 address “The Historical Injustice,” Mbeki contended that “the liberation of the land and other resources is essential to the restoration of the dignity of the African people,” framing control over natural resources as central to both economic independence and psychological healing.

Thabo Mbeki’s broader philosophy situates resource ownership at the heart of African self-determination. He links the dispossession of land and minerals under colonial and apartheid regimes to the erosion of economic sovereignty and cultural identity, asserting that the restoration of these rights is a prerequisite for genuine liberation. In his view, access to land and mineral wealth serves not merely as an economic imperative but as a moral and existential foundation for post-colonial development—a means of restoring African dignity and historical justice.

However, the political translation of this philosophy has often manifested through state-led nationalisation and indigenisation policies, which sought to reclaim ownership from foreign powers but frequently entrenched elite control and bureaucratic inefficiency. In practice, these models substituted one form of exclusion for another, privileging large-scale industrial mining over the rights and livelihoods of ordinary Africans.

What Mbeki and many post-independence leaders did not distinguish was that the indigenous resource rights they sought to restore were, in essence, artisanal rights—the right of communities to work their own land, extract its resources, and participate directly in the material economy. Historically, artisanal mining represented precisely this form of economic and cultural sovereignty: a community-based, self-organised system of extraction and exchange, rooted in local knowledge and stewardship.

Post-colonial governments pursued industrialised mining thinking they could leapfrog from indigenous mining to industrialised mining without going through the steps to develop an industrial sector, the skills, ecosystem infrastructure, and experience and capital required to get there. They correctly believed that mastering resources was the pathway to liberation but they didn’t realised the necessary path was longer and more complex. Ironically the authentic expression of indigenous mineral rights lay in the artisanal practices they continued to marginalise. Today, the persistence of large-scale informal and illegal mining across Africa reflects not simply economic desperation, but the enduring struggle to reconcile traditional mineral rights with modern industrial frameworks. It is a continuation of the same unresolved question that Mbeki posed—how Africans can reclaim control over their natural wealth—but expressed now through a different, more decentralised form of economic agency.

Mining and Economic Development — Promise, Mechanisms, and Missed Potential

Research by the World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) demonstrates that mining has one of the strongest economic multiplier effects of any industrial activity. When well-governed, it drives job creation, infrastructure development, export earnings, and industrial diversification. Yet in much of Africa, these outcomes have been limited, as large-scale commercial mining has operated as an enclave industry rather than an integrated development engine.

How Mining Drives Development

Mechanism

Typical Economic Effect

Empirical Indicators

Fiscal Linkages

Taxes, royalties, and export earnings fund government budgets and foreign-exchange reserves.

In mineral-rich developing states, mining contributes 10–30 % of total fiscal revenue (IFC 2020).

Employment and Consumption Multipliers

Each direct mining job supports 3–5 indirect jobs in logistics, construction, catering, and services.

In sub-Saharan Africa, roughly one in ten households depend directly or indirectly on mining income (World Bank 2019).

Infrastructure Spillovers

Mines provide roads, power, and water systems that become public assets.

The ICMM (2016) finds that 40–60 % of mine infrastructure investment later serves non-mining sectors.

Production and Supply-Chain Linkages

Demand for local goods and services stimulates industrial growth.

The “resource-based industrialisation” model estimates a 2–5× GDP multiplier from mining expenditure when domestic procurement exceeds 50 %.

Human-Capital Formation

Training and technical education create transferable skills.

Mining companies in emerging markets spend US $ 10–20 billion annually on training and social investment.

Why Large-Scale Mining Has Under-Delivered in Africa

Despite these mechanisms, Africa’s aggregate mining contribution remains modest: roughly 4–5 % of continental GDP, and less than 10% of total employment. The theoretical linkages above have been weakened by several structural barriers:

Enclave Operations: Most large-scale mines are foreign-owned, capital-intensive, and geographically isolated, creating few upstream or downstream linkages. Revenue Volatility and Leakage: Commodity-price cycles, transfer pricing, and tax-structuring limit fiscal stability. Long Development Timelines: LSM projects often take 10–20 years to progress from exploration to production—too slow to catalyse rapid development or absorb labour. Weak Local Procurement: The lack of suppliers on the continent mean imported equipment, reagent inputs and services reduce domestic value capture. Social Disconnection: The formal mining sector employs fewer than 1% of Africa’s workforce, leaving millions of informal miners excluded from legal and economic participation. Lack of Skills: Modern large scale mining is heavily mechanised and extremely technical it requires a highly educated and trained workforce that often cannot be found in Africa and takes year to train and qualify, therefore labour often needs to be imported at great cost and skill transfers are slow.

The Missed Opportunity

In principle, the economic model is sound, mining can multiply national income, create jobs, and build infrastructure, but in practice, Africa’s reliance on large-scale, export-oriented mining has produced narrow benefits and deep structural dependency. The continent hosts abundant mineral wealth yet captures only a small fraction of its potential value, because the value in mining does not come from having minerals, it comes from being able to get those mineral out of the ground and into saleable form.

A recalibrated model that combines long term top down large scale mining (less focused on extracting short term mineral rents but rather treated as infrastructure that will provide benefits over the long term) matched with a bottom up approach to artisanal and small-scale mining formalisation, supported by centralised processing, toll milling, and legal market access—could finally activate the same mechanisms that large-scale mining was meant to deliver:

Widespread employment,

Local enterprise formation,

Fiscal revenue, and

Inclusive, decentralised economic growth.

In short, the evidence shows that mining can underpin development—but only when participation, infrastructure, and value retention are designed into the system. Africa’s next mining revolution will not come from more mega-projects, but from formalising and industrialising the millions already digging.

Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining in Contemporary Africa

Despite the political aspirations of post-independence Africa, the majority of Africans who participate directly in the mining economy do so through artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM). Although this practice has deep historical roots, it is widely considered illegal under most national mining frameworks, even as it remains pervasive and tacitly tolerated across mineral-rich regions of the continent.

Definition and Characteristics

Artisanal mining refers to the manual and small-scale extraction of minerals by individuals, families, or small groups using rudimentary tools and minimal capital investment. Typically operating within the informal sector, ASM provides essential livelihoods for millions, particularly in rural communities where formal employment opportunities are scarce.

While most artisanal operations rely on manual labour and simple tools, some incorporate light mechanisation—such as generators, sluice boxes, and water pumps. Unlike industrial mining, artisanal ventures lack formal employment structures, safety standards, and environmental regulation. Their organisation often derives from customary systems of community labour, and participation frequently includes family members working collectively and sharing proceeds.

Economic and Social Dimensions

ASM is primarily subsistence-driven, emerging from economic necessity rather than entrepreneurial ambition. It functions as a vital safety net for impoverished or marginalised populations, particularly where agricultural livelihoods are unstable or insufficient. In many regions, artisanal mining forms the economic backbone of rural areas, generating informal supply chains that feed into global mineral markets—often through complex networks of intermediaries.

However, the informality of ASM also facilitates extensive exploitation. Middlemen, smugglers, criminal networks, rebel groups and warlords, frequently dominate the trade, purchasing ore at artificially low prices and capturing most of the profit margins. Miners, lacking bargaining power or market access, typically remain at subsistence levels. This shadow economy deprives African governments of substantial fiscal revenue and not only undermines broader economic governance but also security.

Environmental and Health Impacts

The environmental impacts of artisanal mining are profound. Unsustainable extraction methods contribute to deforestation, soil erosion, water pollution, and siltation of rivers, leading to significant biodiversity loss and reduced agricultural productivity. The widespread use of hazardous chemicals, most notably mercury in gold processing, causes severe soil and water contamination, with long-term health consequences for miners and surrounding communities. Open pits, bush burning, and inadequate waste disposal further exacerbate ecological degradation and endanger local populations and livestock.

Regulatory Challenges and the Black Economy

Most African states lack coherent frameworks to regulate artisanal mining effectively. Where legislation does exist, enforcement is often weak or inconsistent. The result is a de facto criminalisation of artisanal miners without the capacity to provide them viable legal alternatives. In practice, ASM has been pushed underground, operating as part of the black economy beyond state oversight.

This regulatory vacuum produces multiple negative outcomes. Governments lose potential tax and royalty revenues; the industry fails to participate in the national economy; licensed industrial miners view artisanal miners as encroachers, creating tension and conflict; criminals and rebels use middlemen revenues to arm and entrench themselves; and environmental degradation proceeds unchecked. Most critically, the illegality of ASM traps millions of miners in cycles of poverty and exploitation. Working in hazardous conditions for minimal pay, they are excluded from social protections, financial services, and fair market access. Without legal recognition or investment in capacity building, these miners remain locked in a poverty trap, unable to transition from subsistence livelihoods to sustainable economic participation.

Despite these conditions, enforcement efforts typically prioritise protecting legal licence holders rather than addressing the socioeconomic realities that drive artisanal mining. Given its historical endurance and deep integration into rural livelihoods, ASM persists as a parallel mining economy, illegal on paper, indispensable in practice.

The Illegality of Artisanal Mining: Causes, Consequences, and Misconceptions

Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) is frequently categorised as illegal across much of Africa due to a combination of regulatory, environmental, and social factors. However, equating all artisanal mining with criminal activity is both analytically inaccurate and politically problematic.

Regulatory Foundations of Illegality

In most African jurisdictions, mineral extraction requires formal licensing and permits. For the majority of artisanal miners, the financial cost, bureaucratic complexity, and geographic inaccessibility of these processes make compliance unattainable. Consequently, their operations—though often traditional and community-based—are rendered de jure illegal under national mining laws.

Furthermore, artisanal mining commonly occurs in areas without government oversight, resulting in non-compliance with basic environmental, labour, and safety standards. In policy discourse, this lack of regulation is often conflated with criminal intent, leading authorities to treat all informal mining as illicit activity. The absence of clear legal distinction between informal and criminal operations contributes to widespread mischaracterisation of artisanal mining.

Criminalisation and Association with Illicit Economies

In some regions, genuinely illegal mining is conducted by groups engaged in smuggling, corruption, or armed conflict. These criminal networks exploit the regulatory vacuum and porous borders to traffic high-value minerals, financing insurgencies and organised crime. Such cases, while significant, have distorted the public image of ASM as a whole, reinforcing the assumption that informality equates to illegality.

Artisanal miners are also frequently accused of encroaching upon large-scale mining concessions or operating in protected areas, leading to legal disputes and security crackdowns. Governments and corporations often justify repressive interventions on grounds of protecting property rights, national revenue, and social order.

Arguments for Eradication

Critics of ASM typically invoke four principal arguments for its suppression:

Environmental Degradation: Unregulated artisanal mining can cause deforestation, mercury pollution, water contamination, and habitat destruction due to the absence of sustainable practices [citation needed]. Fiscal Losses: Informal mineral production bypasses official trade channels, depriving governments of tax and royalty revenues. Health and Safety Risks: Artisanal miners often work in hazardous conditions, with high exposure to toxins, risk of injury, and prevalence of child labour and exploitation. Security and Governance Concerns: Authorities sometimes frame ASM as a threat to national stability or investment climate, arguing that illegal operations fuel insecurity and corruption.

The Counterargument: The Limits of Criminalisation

While these concerns are valid, many scholars and development practitioners argue that criminalising artisanal mining is counterproductive. ASM sustains millions of livelihoods and provides vital income in rural areas where formal employment is scarce. Efforts to “stamp out” artisanal mining often displace vulnerable populations, exacerbate poverty, and strengthen illicit networks by driving the sector further underground.

Moreover, the illegality of artisanal mining entrenches a poverty trap. Miners working without legal recognition face exploitation by intermediaries, earn meagre and unstable incomes, and lack access to credit, safety equipment, or formal markets. Living in precarious conditions and excluded from state protection, they remain marginalised from broader economic development.

The persistence of the illegal mineral economy in Africa is driven by intersecting structural factors: chronic poverty, unemployment, weak regulatory institutions, high international commodity prices, and the presence of abandoned or poorly monitored mines. These conditions foster a continuum between informal survival mining and organised criminal exploitation.

The consequences are wide-ranging, revenue losses, environmental destruction, corruption, human rights violations, and the financing of armed groups, all of which undermine governance and stability. Africa’s illegal mining economy therefore extends beyond gold and diamonds to encompass a diverse portfolio of critical and strategic minerals, with implications for security, state legitimacy, and sustainable development across multiple regions.

The Scale and Economic Magnitude of Africa’s Illicit Mining Economy

Quantifying the true extent of illegal mineral extraction in Africa is challenging due to widespread informality, smuggling, and corruption, yet available evidence indicates that the economic scale is immense. Across the continent, artisanal and illegal mining represents one of the largest unrecorded sectors in the global economy.

In many gold-rich regions, entire landscapes have been transformed into open-air mining corridors stretching for miles, where tens of thousands of miners dig, pan, and sluice by hand. Satellite imagery and field research from the Sahel, Ghana, and eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) reveal continuous belts of artisanal activity extending tens of kilometres, visible even from orbit. Each miner may extract only a few grams of gold per week, yet collectively these operations can yield hundreds of kilograms of ore per day, amounting to billions of dollars in unrecorded output annually.

In the DRC, similar artisanal corridors exist for cobalt and coltan, particularly in the Katanga and Kivu provinces. Here, informal miners—known locally as creuseurs—work under extreme conditions using basic tools and rudimentary methods. Estimates suggest that up to 20 percent of DRC’s cobalt exports originate from artisanal sources, much of which enters global supply chains through informal or illicit routes. In Ghana, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Sudan, the density of artisanal gold miners rivals or surpasses formal industrial employment in mining. These “megafields” of informal labour underscore the scale at which artisanal mining underpins rural economies.

Economic Estimates of Illegal Mining Output

While comprehensive data remain elusive, credible estimates highlight the enormous economic cost of Africa’s unregulated mineral economy:

Mineral / Region

Estimated Illegal Output or Revenue Loss

Source / Note

Gold, South Africa

≈ US $ 3.8 billion per year (≈ 1 % of GDP)

National intelligence and policy analyses on illegal gold mining.

Cobalt, DRC

≈ US $ 1 billion per year in lost state revenue

Based on field investigations and international observer reports.

Pan-Africa (gold, cobalt, others)

US $ 12–48 billion annually

Aggregate estimates from policy studies and economic reviews.

These figures are conservative. Because smuggling networks operate across porous borders and trade through informal intermediaries, the true value of illicit mineral exports is likely far higher. Recent commodity price increases particularly for gold, cobalt, tantalum, and antimony have further inflated the economic potential of unrecorded production.

It is relevant to mention that official production numbers come from smelters, final refined metal production. It is extremely difficult to connect the source of metal to the final product, and many within the industry doubt the mineral origin of metals. Anecdotal mining industry knowledge and trace element analysis by traders suggest that there is a very high chance that the highest end of the estimates for artisanal production might be conservative.

Broader Mineral Scope and Emerging Trends

Illegal extraction now encompasses a wide range of minerals across the continent:

Gold : Rampant in South Africa, Ghana, Mali, Sudan, and Burkina Faso, with billions in lost state revenue each year.

Diamonds : “Conflict diamonds” from the DRC, Côte d’Ivoire, and Liberia continue to bypass Kimberley Process oversight.

Cobalt : With the DRC holding over 60 percent of global reserves, illegal extraction has surged alongside demand for electric-vehicle batteries.

Coltan (tantalum and niobium) : Concentrated in eastern DRC, much of it artisanal and often linked to smuggling and armed conflict.

Copper : Unregulated artisanal mining in the DRC and Zambia contributes to both environmental degradation and lost revenue.

Tin, Tungsten, and Tantalum (3T minerals) : Mined illegally in the Great Lakes region (DRC, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda), sustaining illicit financing networks.

Chrome : South Africa and Zimbabwe face expanding illegal chrome extraction and smuggling.

Gemstones : In Mozambique and Madagascar, illegal ruby and sapphire mining rivals formal exports.

Antimony (Emerging): Recently, surging global prices—antimony exceeded US $ 40,000 per tonne in early 2025—have made it a new target for unregulated mining. Prospective antimony deposits in Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and central Africa could become future sites of illicit extraction as global supply tightens.

Economic Implications

Collectively, these activities represent tens of billions of dollars in lost annual export value and the forfeiture of significant fiscal revenues. Smuggling, corruption, and under-regulation allow vast quantities of cobalt, gold, and other minerals to enter global supply chains without state oversight. When accounting for mining’s known economic multipliers—including induced employment, service industries, and infrastructure linkage, the opportunity cost becomes even greater.

Conservative modelling suggests that Africa may be forfeiting around US $ 150 billion in GDP annually, equivalent to roughly 3 percent of total continental GDP. Formalising even a portion of this activity could increase mining’s contribution to African GDP, transforming an informal, exploitative survival economy into a legitimate engine of inclusive growth.

The Central Argument: Rethinking Africa’s Mining Strategy

A fundamental flaw underpins the current approach of many African governments to mining: national policies are overwhelmingly oriented toward attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in large-scale, capital-intensive mining projects, while extracting the maximum possible fiscal value through taxation and royalties. This model reflects the conventional development logic of resource-led industrialisation, yet in practice, it has delivered limited results, and often resulted in “Dutch Disease” in resource wealthy nations.

Dutch disease is an economic phenomenon where a boom in one sector—typically natural resources such as oil or gas—ends up damaging the rest of the economy. It was first coined by The Economist in 1977 to describe what happened to the Netherlands after the discovery of large natural gas deposits in 1959. The basic mechanism is that a surge in resource revenues (and often capital inflows) pushes up the real exchange rate, making other tradable sectors like manufacturing and agriculture less competitive, while resources and labour shift toward the booming sector and non‑tradable services. Over time, this can leave a country with an overvalued currency, a hollowed‑out industrial base, and high vulnerability to commodity price swings—“good news” in resources translating into weaker long‑term growth and resilience.

Despite multiple global commodity supercycles and seventy-five years of postcolonial resource exploitation, Africa’s share of global mining output has remained below 8 percent. Large-scale commercial mining projects have often been slow to develop, constrained by high capital requirements, political risk, and infrastructure deficits. As a result, the sector’s contribution to the continent’s total GDP has remained modest relative to its geological potential.

By contrast, artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), the oldest and most widespread form of mineral extraction on the continent, remains largely informal, at subsistence levels, underregulated, and criminalised.

Artisanal and small‑scale mining (ASM) in Africa has expanded by an order of magnitude over the past quarter‑century, both in employment and in its share of key mineral outputs. The World Bank now estimates at least 45 million people work directly in ASM worldwide, with Africa hosting a large share of that growth, and around 315 million people depend directly or indirectly on ASM‑related livelihoods. Since the 1990s, ASM’s contribution to global gold production has risen from roughly 4 percent to about 20 percent, and ASM now provides around a quarter of global tantalum and tin supply—much of this expansion concentrated in African producer countries. Recent work on Africa’s copper–cobalt ASM indicates that, for some deposits, informal artisanal production has become a significant fraction of total output over the last 25 years, particularly in the DRC and wider Copperbelt. In short, compared to the mid‑1990s baseline, ASM activity and its economic footprint across Africa have more than quadrupled, moving from a marginal, crisis‑driven survival strategy to a central, if still mostly informal, pillar of rural mineral economies.

This paper argues that the failure to appropriately formalise and integrate ASM represents a major structural impediment to Africa’s economic development. Far from being a peripheral or illegal activity, artisanal mining constitutes a significant untapped source of growth, employment, and domestic value creation.

The persistence of informality in the artisanal mining sector not only excludes millions of Africans from equitable participation in their mineral endowment—a historical birthright—but also impedes the organic development of a diversified African mining industry with local linkages, downstream processing, and local supplier networks, that although basic represent real development and multiplier effects. In its current form, ASM remains trapped within a cycle of subsistence and illegality that benefits intermediaries and criminal networks rather than national economies.

Estimates suggest that in 2024 between US$12–48 billion worth of minerals are lost annually through illegal extraction and smuggling networks operating across the continent. With current commodity prices, this figure is likely to be significantly higher. Given the well-established economic multipliers of mining, which generate employment and stimulate local supply chains in transport, services, and manufacturing, the forgone economic impact is substantial.

Conservatively, this paper estimates that even the most basic similar multiplier that are evident in subsistence farming, which is legal, that failure to formalise ASM may be depriving the continent of approximately US$150 billion in GDP annually equivalent to around 3 percent of Africa’s total GDP. In comparative terms, if effectively managed and integrated into the formal economy, artisanal mining could represent one of the most accessible and cost-effective opportunities for inclusive, resource-based development in Africa.

Unlike large-scale industrial mining which typically requires multibillion-dollar investments and 10–15-year development timelines post discovery ASM formalisation would demand relatively modest financial inputs but could yield rapid and broad-based socio-economic dividends. Properly designed, such reforms would not only enhance revenue collection and environmental governance but also empower millions of Africans to move from informal survivalism to legitimate, productive participation in their national economies.

California’s Gold Rush — A Historical Blueprint for Economic Transformation

Historical Context:

The California Gold Rush began in 1848 with the discovery of gold at Sutter’s Mill. Within two years, more than 300,000 people, farmers, craftsmen, and prospectors from across the globe, had migrated to the region. Initially informal and artisanal, the rush represented the largest voluntary migration of the nineteenth century and ignited a rapid process of economic and social transformation.

Evolution of the Economy:

Artisanal Beginnings: Early miners relied on pans and sluice boxes, working individually or in small groups—mirroring modern artisanal mining in Africa.

Transition to Capital Investment: As surface deposits were exhausted, miners pooled resources, mechanised operations, and attracted outside investors. Hydraulic mining, dredging, and underground extraction soon followed.

Infrastructure and Commerce: The massive influx of people and capital accelerated urbanisation. San Francisco’s population surged from 800 in 1848 to over 25,000 by 1850, making it the principal port for the Pacific trade.

Institutional Development: Gold revenues financed transport networks, railroads, and schools, integrating California into the U.S. economy and enabling industrial growth far beyond mining.

Quantifying the Legacy:

The total gold output from the California Gold Rush and subsequent mining history in the state is estimated at 118 million troy ounces. Using an average 2024 gold price of US $ 2,388 per ounce, this equates to a contemporary value of approximately US $ 282 billion, demonstrating the extraordinary wealth that fuelled long-term development.

Gold Output

2024 Price per Ounce

2024 Equivalent Value

118 million oz

US $ 2,388 / oz

≈ US $ 281.8 billion

How the Mechanism of Development Worked

California’s transformation followed a recognisable economic development sequence that illustrates how mineral extraction can trigger structural change:

Capital Formation:

The inflow of gold created immediate liquidity, enabling investment in land, trade, and manufacturing. Local merchants and bankers reinvested profits into railroads, shipping, and agriculture turning mineral wealth into productive capital. Infrastructure Multipliers:

Roads, ports, and rail lines built to serve mining also connected new agricultural zones and markets. The first transcontinental railroad (completed 1869) emerged from demand for efficient mineral transport but became the foundation for continental trade integration. Urbanisation and Service Economies:

Mining settlements evolved into permanent towns offering legal, financial, and logistical services. These in turn attracted secondary industries, banking, insurance, hospitality, and retail, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of urban economic growth. Human Capital and Innovation:

The migration of technically skilled workers, engineers, blacksmiths, surveyors, established a knowledge base that later underpinned California’s manufacturing, agricultural, and eventually technological sectors. Stanford University and other institutions later grew from the fortunes of early mining families. Institutional Development:

The wealth generated by mining catalysed state formation: taxation systems, property rights, and financial institutions were developed to manage the resource boom. These institutions outlived mining itself, enabling sustained economic diversification. Diversification and Industrialisation:

By the 1860s, gold had seeded an economy encompassing agriculture, logistics, and finance. Over the next century, these foundations evolved into California’s dominance in agriculture, manufacturing, and high technology, ultimately giving rise to Silicon Valley.

Economic Legacy and Contemporary Parallel

California’s Gold Rush demonstrates how an artisanal resource boom, when accompanied by market access, infrastructure investment, and institutional development, can evolve into a diversified and self-sustaining economic system. Lest you think this was an accident the later gold rushes of Australia, and South Africa were identical.

Interpretation for Africa:

California’s experience provides a concrete illustration of the developmental chain reaction that Africa’s artisanal mining sector could unleash. If supported with centralised processing, legal markets, and reinvestment frameworks, artisanal mining could similarly stimulate:

capital accumulation through rural incomes;

infrastructure development through public–private investment;

human capital through training and technology transfer; and

long-term diversification into manufacturing and services.

The historical lesson is clear: when artisanal extraction is connected to formal markets and reinvested locally, it becomes the nucleus of structural transformation—not a symptom of underdevelopment, but its remedy.

China, from subsistence mining to mineral superpower

China’s rise as a mineral superpower was not sudden but the result of a deliberate, multi-decade state project that treated mining and materials as the foundation of national power. Rooted in the CCP’s interpretation of the “century of humiliation,” Chinese leaders concluded that true sovereignty required control over industrial inputs—coal, steel, metals, and later critical minerals—not just markets or finance. From 1949 onward, every leadership phase has explicity advanced this objective.

Under Mao, China built the “industrial skeleton” through state-led investment in basic mining, smelting, and heavy industry. Despite inefficiencies and severe social costs, this period created the physical base, mines, processing capacity, and trained technical workforce, necessary for future expansion. Deng Xiaoping’s reforms did not abandon this foundation but scaled it using state financed industry consolidation, market mechanisms and global integration. Rapid, often chaotic growth in mining, especially coal, functioned as a form of national apprenticeship, embedding extraction skills, local supply chains, and institutional knowledge across the economy.

As late as the 1990s and early 2000s, China’s mining sector was still in its rough apprenticeship phase, with thousands of fatalities each year and rights groups estimating that the true annual death toll in coal mines may have approached 20,000 once concealed accidents were counted, reflecting extremely unsafe conditions and minimal enforcement. In many pits, methods and labour intensity looked closer to Britain’s or America’s underground coal and tin mining at the turn of the twentieth century than to contemporary best practice: high manual effort, rudimentary equipment, weak ventilation and support, and little effective health and safety oversight. It was through this harsh “learning by doing” period—starting with countless small township‑and‑village mines and cooperatives—that China gradually accumulated the tacit skills, supplier networks, and institutional experience needed to mechanise, consolidate, and modernise extraction. Over time, those rough operations were disciplined or shut, capacity and expertise were concentrated in larger regional and then national companies, and mining practices shifted toward mechanisation, standardised safety regimes, and more capital‑intensive methods—but the industrial know‑how that underpins today’s mining power was built slowly and at a very high human cost.

This “learning by doing” phase was essential: China did not skip development stages but compressed them. Inefficient and environmentally damaging production was tolerated in exchange for capability-building, which was slowly in stages consolidated into larger, more efficient national champions and pushed firms up the value chain into refining, materials science, and manufacturing.

Under Xi Jinping, the final stage of the strategy has shifted toward full value-chain control, advanced modern mining practices, and global integration. Policies now focus on securing dominance in midstream processing, where most value is captured, and extending resource access abroad through the Belt and Road Initiative. The result is a deeply integrated system in which China controls not only domestic production but also the transformation of global raw materials into high-value industrial inputs.

Rare earths exemplify this model: China moved from largely artisanal mining clusters, to consolidation over a 30 years span, to near-total dominance of processing and downstream applications, turning a niche resource into a geopolitical chokepoint. This pattern has been replicated across battery materials and other critical minerals.

The key lesson is that mineral dominance cannot be built overnight or outsourced. It emerges from decades of coordinated policy, protection of infant industries, and cumulative capability-building across the entire value chain. China’s experience shows that mining is not extraction, it is an economic and institutional ecosystem that generates linkages, skills, and industrial multipliers over time.

Formalising Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining in Africa: A Framework for Inclusive Development

1. Rationale for Formalisation

Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) remains the largest direct employer in Africa’s mineral economy, engaging an estimated 20–30 million workers and supporting over 100 million people. Yet, despite its economic significance, the sector remains marginalised, informal, and often criminalised.

Formalisation—defined as the process of integrating ASM into legal, economic, and institutional frameworks—offers a pathway to transform this survivalist activity into a legitimate driver of inclusive growth. Rather than treating artisanal miners as illegal actors, formalisation aims to recognise their economic contribution, regulate their operations, and align their output with national and global development objectives.

The challenge is not the absence of knowledge or capacity, but the absence of coordination and political will. Africa already possesses successful examples of artisanal formalisation—from women’s mining collectives and microfinance schemes to digital licensing initiatives and Western-backed processing partnerships. Together, these efforts form the building blocks of a best-practice framework that could be deployed on a plug-and-play basis across African economies, if institutional support and investment were mobilised.

2. Policy Objectives of ASM Formalisation

A modern Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) formalisation framework must go beyond legal recognition. It must create the institutional and physical infrastructure that enables miners to participate meaningfully in the formal economy. Formalisation is not achieved merely by issuing licenses—it requires building the mechanisms through which artisanal miners can mine, sell, and profit from their production under fair, regulated conditions.

Accordingly, a comprehensive formalisation strategy should pursue five interdependent objectives:

Legal Inclusion:

Simplify and decentralise licensing procedures so that legality is attainable for small producers. Digital and mobile-based licensing systems should allow miners to register, renew, and pay fees at low cost and without bureaucratic barriers. Economic Empowerment:

Provide miners with access to finance, equipment, markets, and technology. Integrate microfinance mechanisms—potentially backed by verified mining claims or production receipts—to enable miners to invest in safer and more efficient operations, and to move from subsistence to small enterprise. Environmental and Social Regulation:

Establish proportional, scale-appropriate standards for health, safety, and environmental protection, supported by technical training and incentives for compliance rather than punitive enforcement. Governance and Revenue Integration:

Build transparent, traceable value chains that connect artisanal miners to legal buyers and formal tax systems. Integrate digital traceability platforms, mobile payments, and simplified royalty regimes to improve oversight and state revenue collection. Market and Infrastructure Integration (New Objective):

Recognise that none of the above objectives can be sustained without creating a network of accessible processing and trading mechanisms. Centralised Buying and Toll Milling: Governments, DFIs, and private partners must establish regional ore concentrators, toll mills, and licensed buying centres that serve as legal, transparent points of sale for artisanal production.

Basic Beneficiation Refining and Value Addition: Introducing small-scale refining capacity—such as dore smelting, concentrate production, or rough refining, cost benefit tested—enables not just value addition but a new mid level supply chain industry and creates verifiable production data.

Financing and Public–Private Partnerships: These facilities should be financed through blended public–private models, reducing the fiscal burden on governments while ensuring community participation and technology transfer.

Economic Inclusion Mechanism: Such infrastructure provides the missing link between informal extraction and formal economic participation, ensuring that artisanal miners can sell into regulated supply chains, access fair pricing, and generate taxable income.

Without this market and infrastructure pillar, the other elements of formalisation—licensing, regulation, and traceability—remain largely theoretical. Centralised processing and buying networks create the economic foundation upon which legal and environmental reforms can function, transforming ASM from an informal livelihood into a structured contributor to national development.

3. Core Elements of a Comprehensive Formalisation Framework

3.1 Legal and Institutional Reform

Simplified and Digital Licensing: Mobile-based platforms should allow miners to apply, register, and pay for licenses via smartphone apps. These systems can cut bureaucratic costs, reduce corruption, and create a digital audit trail for governments.

Decentralised Administration: Licensing and monitoring should be devolved to district or provincial authorities, integrated with national databases.

Secure Tenure through ASM Zones: Governments should designate ASM zones or mineral corridors to prevent conflict with industrial concessions and encourage long-term investment in safety and rehabilitation.

3.2 Economic Integration and Access to Finance

Cooperatives and Digital Marketplaces: Formally registered cooperatives give miners bargaining power and improve access to equipment, training, and marketing.

Microfinance Backed by Mining Claims: Small miners should be able to access loans backed by legal ASM licenses or verified production receipts, facilitated through mobile-money ecosystems.

Credit Guarantees and Leasing Models: DFIs and governments can establish guarantee funds or leasing schemes for mechanisation, reducing risk and dependency on informal financiers.

Fair-Trade and Traceability Mechanisms: Adoption of digital traceability systems and ethical sourcing certification can link African ASM products directly to global markets.

3.3 Environmental and Health Safeguards

Graduated Environmental Standards: Regulations must be attainable, with clear roadmaps for progressive compliance.

Cleaner Technologies: Governments and donors should promote mercury-free processing and safer waste management.

Digital Monitoring Tools: Apps for environmental reporting and remote sensing technologies can assist both compliance and enforcement.

3.4 Governance, Transparency, and Revenue Capture at the point of

Traceable Supply Chains: Digital tagging or blockchain systems should record mineral origin, transport, and sale.

Simplified Royalty Regimes: Taxation can be collected at point of sale through mobile payment systems to improve transparency.

Community Development Funds: A share of ASM-derived royalties should be reinvested in local infrastructure, education, and environment.

National ASM Databases: Governments should maintain integrated registries of miners, cooperatives, production, and revenue to support evidence-based policymaking.

African Women’s Mining Collectives — Natural Economic Development in Action

African women’s mining collectives demonstrate that inclusive economic transformation can emerge organically from the bottom up. Operating in some of the continent’s poorest and most marginalised communities, these groups have evolved from informal survival networks into functioning micro-economies. They are living laboratories of how mining, when localised and cooperative, naturally creates employment, capital formation, and social progress.

Participation and Evolution

Women constitute between 40–50 % of Africa’s artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) workforce—particularly in Ghana, Guinea, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Historically confined to washing, panning, and ore transport, women have expanded into ownership, prospecting, and cooperative management, forming collectives that pool labour, capital, and risk.

Many groups now operate as semi-formal enterprises—buying small processing equipment, securing local permits, and developing trading networks that link villages to regional markets.

This is economic development in its most elemental form: community-driven enterprise, capital accumulation through savings, and reinvestment in productive activity without external subsidy.

Micro-Level Economic Empowerment

Women’s collectives have achieved tangible economic outcomes that mirror the mechanisms of national development, albeit at village scale:

Mechanism

Micro-Economic Impact

Income Multiplication

Members of collectives in Tanzania and DRC report earning 30–60 % higher incomes than unaffiliated miners, due to better pricing and reduced exploitation.

Capital Formation

Through Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs), women pool resources to purchase pumps, sluice boxes, or protective gear—converting savings into productive capital.

Local Investment

Profits are often reinvested into household education, farming inputs, and petty trade, stimulating rural demand and diversifying livelihoods.

Employment Creation

Each organised collective typically supports 5–10 ancillary jobs in transport, food supply, and mineral trading.

Financial Inclusion

Savings groups mobilised more than US $ 176 000 in collective capital across DRC and Burkina Faso (IMPACT, 2023), creating self-financed credit systems in cash-poor regions.

These outcomes demonstrate that, even at small scale, formalised cooperation in mining replicates the multiplier effects of national-level mining economies—proof that structured ASM can drive development where few alternatives exist.

Illustrative Examples

REAFECOM (DRC): Formed in 2018, the Network for the Empowerment of Women in Mining Communities helps women miners negotiate fair prices, advocate for legal protection, and access finance and training.

Kayonza Women’s Association (Uganda): Members jointly invest in washing plants and provide on-site childcare, increasing productivity and safety.

Tanzania’s Women Miners Association (TAWOMA): Supports women to obtain mining licences and participate in gemstone trading; collective bargaining has lifted incomes and improved regulatory compliance.

Mère Boss Movement (Eastern DRC): Women like Annie Sinanduku Mwange now own pits and employ men, reversing historical hierarchies and reshaping local power dynamics.

Social and Institutional Spillovers

These collectives extend far beyond economics. They have become community institutions, providing:

Social protection and conflict mediation, especially against gender-based violence.

Training in financial literacy and environmental safety, improving resilience and governance capacity.

Role models for youth and other marginalised groups, demonstrating that resource ownership and entrepreneurship are attainable goals.

By building trust, savings, and shared purpose, they replicate at local level the institutional foundations—cooperation, transparency, accountability—that underpin modern economic systems.

Women’s mining collectives reveal what natural economic development looks like when policy enables, rather than replaces, local initiative.

They show that:

Economic agency precedes industrial scale—small, cooperative enterprises can generate the same linkages (jobs, trade, reinvestment) that large projects often fail to deliver.

Gender inclusion is not only equitable but economically efficient, unlocking the productive potential of half the rural labour force.

Formalisation frameworks that integrate women’s cooperatives—through access to microfinance, toll milling, and digital licensing—can transform these micro-economies into legitimate, tax-contributing engines of growth.

In short, Africa’s women miners have already built a working model of what equitable, community-led mining formalisation can achieve. Their collectives are proof of concept that sustainable development can grow not from billion-dollar projects, but from thousands of organised women with shovels, pans, and a shared vision for prosperity.

4. Industrial Infrastructure for ASM Formalisation: Toll Mills, Ore Concentrators, and Offtake Partnerships and Bank Led Microfinance

While artisanal mining is inherently low-capital, the processing stage—crushing, milling, and mineral concentration—represents a high-cost, high-technology bottleneck. Without access to appropriate processing facilities, small miners are forced into inefficient or unsafe practices and are vulnerable to exploitation by illegal middlemen.

4.1 The Technical and Capital-Intensive Nexus

Ore concentrators and toll mills form the industrial backbone of ASM formalisation. They require sophisticated metallurgical equipment, energy supply, water management, and skilled operators—resources generally beyond the reach of small cooperatives or national agencies.

This presents an opportunity for public–private partnerships (PPPs) and international collaboration. Western companies, engineering firms, and DFIs can finance and manage these facilities under transparent co-ownership or concession models. This approach relieves African governments of the financial burden of building and operating complex infrastructure while ensuring technology transfer and local capacity development.

Function

Developmental and Strategic Impact

Centralised Processing: Shared facilities serve multiple ASM cooperatives.

Improves ore recovery, quality, and consistency while generating verifiable production data.

Revenue Capture and Oversight: Licensed concentrators act as tax and royalty collection points.

Reduces fiscal leakage and improves government revenue.

Environmental Regulation: Controlled processing allows enforcement of waste and chemical standards.

Mitigates mercury and tailings pollution, ensuring safer, cleaner operations.

Technical Training and Employment: Facilities create skilled jobs and act as centres for learning.

Builds domestic expertise and supports industrial upgrading.

Knowledge Transfer and Innovation: Western partners embed best practices in local operations.

Strengthens national capacity and future independence.

4.2 Alleviating the Burden on Governments

By engaging private partners to build and operate concentrators and toll mills, governments can transition from operators to regulators—focusing on oversight, taxation, and social investment. DFIs and Western firms, in turn, gain secure and ethical access to critical minerals, while supporting African development objectives.

This shared-investment model converts foreign participation from extractive to collaborative, ensuring that infrastructure, expertise, and profits are distributed more equitably.

Offtake agreements—contracts in which buyers commit to purchasing a share of production—can anchor these partnerships and provide predictable revenue streams for miners, processors, and governments.

Structured transparently, offtake arrangements around toll mills and concentrators can:

Guarantee demand and early cash flow , creating tangible short-term results;

Support Western critical-mineral strategies by providing secure, ethical supply from diversified sources;

Encourage formalisation by rewarding miners who operate legally and deliver traceable ore; and

Build trust between African producers and Western buyers through mutually beneficial value exchange.

These agreements are particularly valuable because traditional large-scale mining investments can take 10–20 years to generate revenue, often leading to frustration and breakdowns in partnership. In contrast, toll milling and concentrator operations can deliver measurable returns within one to two years, offering early “proof-of-concept” successes that justify longer-term engagement.

Such early wins can build confidence among investors and policymakers, laying the groundwork for expanded industrial mining ventures and deeper geopolitical cooperation. They bridge the gap between artisanal formalisation and commercial mining, aligning the short-term interests of miners and governments with the long-term horizons of investors.

6. Implementation Model: Regional Processing and Offtake Hubs

A scalable, replicable model for ASM formalisation could consist of regional ore-processing and toll-milling hubs, a network of which already exists, developed through PPPs or DFI-backed investments. Each hub would include:

Licensed concentrators and toll mills serving multiple mining cooperatives;

Digital registration, licensing, and payment systems;

Environmental and safety monitoring infrastructure;

On-site training and laboratory facilities;

Transparent offtake contracts with Western or regional buyers; and

Integrated blockchain-based traceability to link production, payment, and export.

Such hubs would deliver rapid economic and fiscal benefits—stimulating rural employment, expanding government revenue, and strengthening Western supply-chain resilience—while creating enduring industrial linkages and trust.

7. Expected Economic and Developmental Outcomes

If implemented at scale, the formalisation framework could:

Add up to US $150 billion annually to African GDP (≈ 3 % of total output);

Increase mining’s GDP contribution by over 60 % ;

Provide millions of miners with legal status, credit access, and stable income;

Improve environmental outcomes and health standards; and

Anchor Africa’s participation in global critical-mineral supply chains

Microfinance in Africa — Financial Inclusion and a Pathway to Formalisation

Historical Context:

Modern microfinance traces back to Muhammad Yunus and the Grameen Bank (Bangladesh, 1976), whose success in lending small sums to the poor without collateral revolutionised development finance. By the 1990s, the model had spread to Africa through NGOs, donor programmes, and credit cooperatives. Over time, African governments and the private sector recognised microfinance as a strategic instrument for financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and poverty alleviation—and began scaling it through formal banking channels.

By 2024, Africa’s microfinance ecosystem had evolved from isolated NGOs into a multi-tiered financial system comprising community banks, microfinance institutions (MFIs), and commercial banks offering microcredit products. This evolution reflects a structural shift: microfinance is no longer a peripheral charity but a mainstream financial industry connected to the formal economy.

How Microfinance Works and Scales in Africa

Microfinance institutions provide small-scale financial services—micro-loans, savings, insurance, and remittances—to individuals and microenterprises excluded from conventional banking. Increasingly, these services are delivered via mobile platforms and digital credit scoring, reducing transaction costs and expanding reach to rural areas.

Key Metric (2024)

Estimate

Active MFIs

Over 3,000 institutions

Total clients

≈ 20 million borrowers

Total portfolio disbursed

≈ US $ 8 billion

Average loan size

US $ 400–600

Female clients

≈ 70 %

Jobs created

≈ 5 million

Poverty reduction

15–20 % in several participating regions

Microfinance’s social impact is profound: improved access to capital has led to measurable gains in education, health, and food security, while increasing household resilience to economic shocks. In countries like Kenya, Ghana, and Tanzania, access to microfinance correlates with significant improvements in women’s income, entrepreneurship rates, and financial literacy.

Integration with the Formal Banking System

Over the last decade, major African and international banks have entered the microfinance space, blurring the line between informal and formal finance.

Equity Bank (Kenya) and UBA (Nigeria) pioneered downscaled lending models, extending small loans through mobile banking.

Standard Bank , Barclays (Absa Group) , and Ecobank launched microcredit subsidiaries or partnerships with local MFIs, supported by digital platforms that minimise overheads.

International development partners such as the IFC , AfDB , and European Investment Bank have provided funding lines and guarantees to de-risk lending to underserved communities.

In Ghana, CAL Bank and GCB Bank run microfinance partnerships in mining regions, offering credit linked to cooperative productivity and export receipts.

This growing participation of large financial institutions underscores a crucial evolution: microfinance has become bankable. With the right data, collateral substitutes, and partnerships, even the smallest borrowers can enter formal capital markets.

How Microfinance Supports Economic Development

Microfinance functions as a financial multiplier, converting informal labour into formal enterprise.

Capital Access: Converts small savings into productive investment for equipment, education, or trade. Employment Creation: Micro-loans fuel enterprise expansion, generating up to three indirect jobs per borrower. Savings and Insurance: Build household resilience, smoothing income volatility. Gender Equity: With 70 % of borrowers being women, microfinance directly empowers half the labour force. Financial Integration: Connects unbanked citizens to national banking systems and credit histories.

Application to Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM)

Microfinance can transform artisanal mining from informal subsistence into structured enterprise by funding the inputs of formalisation—licensing fees, safer equipment, and environmental compliance.

Microfinance Function

Impact on ASM

Startup Capital

Purchase of safe tools and machinery.

Financial Inclusion

Escape from predatory lenders; integration into formal banking.

Empowerment

Strengthens cooperatives and women’s collectives.

Formalisation

Enables registration, royalty payment, and safety compliance.

Income Stability

Builds savings buffers and long-term planning.

Examples:

In Burkina Faso and DRC, women’s collectives use Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) to pool funds for washing plants, shops, and farming inputs.

In Tanzania, the Women Miners Association (TAWOMA) partners with microfinance providers to help members obtain gemstone mining licences and invest in small concentrators.

Ghana’s MASLOC programme extends microcredit to artisanal miners, linking repayment to production verified at local buying centres.

From Microfinance to Industrial Banking: The Toll Mill as Community Bank

A powerful next step in integrating finance with formalisation lies in linking microfinance networks to toll mills and ore concentrators—the physical and financial hubs of artisanal production.

If toll milling/concentration operations were digitised and regulated, they could function as community financial intermediaries, effectively becoming the bank of the local mining ecosystem:

Transaction Verification: Mills record every ore delivery, providing transparent production data that can serve as collateral or credit history for miners.

Revenue Channel: Payments for processed ore can be made directly into mobile or bank-linked accounts, fostering financial inclusion.

Credit Gateway: Toll mills could partner with MFIs or banks to extend micro-loans secured against future ore deliveries or cooperative production.

Savings and Insurance Services: Miners could deposit a portion of earnings into on-site or mobile-linked savings schemes, creating resilience and liquidity.

Tax and Royalty Collection: Governments could collect royalties digitally through mill-linked accounts, ensuring transparency and revenue retention.

In this model, the processing facility becomes both the economic and financial nucleus of the artisanal mining community. For banks, this structure provides verifiable transaction data and a fixed-point counterparty; for miners, it provides a safe, fair, and accessible financial system integrated with their work.

Combining microfinance with processing infrastructure could be the breakthrough mechanism Africa needs to unlock capital for millions of artisanal miners—turning isolated cash economies into traceable, investable, and taxable value chains.

Microfinance has evolved from a development experiment into a continent-wide financial engine, serving tens of millions and injecting over US $ 8 billion annually into local economies.

When connected to artisanal mining through toll mills, cooperatives, and digital payments, it can deliver:

Financial inclusion at scale;

Formalisation and regulatory compliance;

Safer, more productive mining; and

Local wealth retention.

In short, microfinance and toll milling together form the financial architecture of a modern, inclusive mining economy—one where prosperity, trust, and transparency are built not through external control, but through locally grounded financial participation.

Reframing Africa’s Mining Paradigm

The formalisation of artisanal mining represents more than regulatory reform and access to revenues previously being lost to illegal networks—it signals a paradigm shift in how Africa engages with global mining. By combining digital governance, microfinance, concentrator infrastructure, and transparent offtake agreements, African governments can transform ASM from a subsistence activity into a cornerstone of industrial development.

This approach relieves fiscal pressure, attracts ethical investment, builds domestic expertise, and restores public trust. It also provides Western partners with secure, traceable access to critical minerals—linking Africa’s development objectives to the world’s strategic material needs.

In essence, formalisation, supported by technology and partnership, offers a mutual solution to Africa’s underdevelopment and the West’s supply-chain insecurity. It can turn one of the world’s most informal sectors into one of its most dynamic engines of inclusive, sustainable, and globally integrated growth.

Conclusion: A New Model for African Mining Development

The future of African mining does not lie in replicating twentieth-century models of large-scale, export-oriented extraction. For seventy-five years, that approach—centred on attracting foreign capital and maximising fiscal take—has produced only partial and uneven development. Africa remains home to some of the world’s richest mineral endowments yet captures less than eight percent of global mining output and less than five percent of its total GDP from the sector. The structural failure of this model has more than one cause, but one of them its fundamental exclusion of the millions of Africans who mine, trade, and process minerals informally, and from its dependence on long-cycle, capital-intensive projects whose benefits accrue slowly and narrowly.

By contrast, the formalisation of artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM)—anchored in digitally enabled governance, microfinance integration, and shared processing infrastructure—offers a radically more inclusive and efficient path to development. Properly implemented, such systems would link millions of artisanal miners directly to legal markets, transparent fiscal channels, and ethical international supply chains.

A Digital, Inclusive, and Scalable System

The technological foundations already exist. Mobile licensing platforms, blockchain traceability, and digital payment systems can make registration, taxation, and compliance transparent and low-cost. Integrated with microfinance networks and toll-milling hubs, these systems would allow miners to convert production into verifiable income, build credit histories, and participate in the formal economy. Governments would gain reliable data on production and revenue, enabling them to collect royalties and taxes efficiently while closing channels for smuggling and corruption. In addition access to this source of minerals would become available the global market on competitive terms, unhindered by the first rights of large mining companies and offtake arrangements that were necessarily secured for decades by the mining companies who developed them.

Economic and Fiscal Impact

The potential scale of benefit is immense. If even a portion of the estimated US $ 12–48 billion in illicit mineral production were captured through formalisation, the fiscal dividends would exceed the total mining tax receipts of several African states combined. When accounting for known multiplier effects—employment, services, and local reinvestment—the economic impact could easily be multiples of that. This would increase the mining sector’s overall contribution to the continent’s economy, while creating millions of new, legal livelihoods.

A Framework for Partnership

For Europe and other external partners, this framework presents a new model of ethical, high-return investment. Supporting digitally backed ASM formalisation allows Western investors to secure transparent, traceable access to critical minerals essential for the energy transition, while generating tangible social impact and political goodwill.

Through public–private partnerships in toll milling, microfinance, and digital infrastructure, foreign capital can achieve commercial returns and developmental legitimacy simultaneously. Early investment in such systems offers short-term revenue flows—through offtake agreements and regional processing hubs—while laying the groundwork for deeper, long-term industrial partnerships.

Governance, Trust, and Mutual Benefit

Digitally enabled formalisation has the power to transform governance as well as economics. Automated licensing, mobile payments, and transparent offtake data would drastically reduce opportunities for corruption, rent-seeking, and tax evasion. By shifting the locus of control from opaque bureaucracies to verifiable digital systems, governments can regain public trust and demonstrate accountability to both citizens and investors.

This approach creates the conditions for a genuine partnership of equals between Africa and its development partners—one built not on aid or extraction, but on co-investment in shared prosperity.

The Mineral Imperative Reimagined

Africa stands at the threshold of a new mining era. The coming decades will see unprecedented demand for copper, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and other critical minerals—metals that are both the foundation of the digital age and the lifeblood of the energy transition. Much of this supply will emerge from artisanal and small-scale operations. Left informal, these activities will continue to fuel environmental degradation, criminal networks, and lost revenues. Formalised through digital governance, transparent finance, and equitable partnerships, they can instead become the engines of inclusive, self-sustaining growth and organic economic development.

The lesson from history—from the indigenous metallurgists of Katanga to the gold diggers of California—is clear: when individuals are empowered to mine legally, trade fairly, and reinvest locally, mining becomes a force for civilisation, not exploitation.

Europe and Africa now have a shared opportunity to turn that lesson into policy—to build a digitally connected, ethically governed, and economically inclusive mining ecosystem that delivers prosperity, stability, and mutual gain. This is not only a strategy for the continent’s development but a blueprint for a new era of equitable global resource partnership—a system where the formalisation of artisanal mining becomes the foundation of both African self-determination and a more sustainable global economy.

Policy Recommendations

To translate this framework into practice, a coordinated agenda between African governments, development partners, and ethical investors should pursue the following priorities:

Digital Formalisation Systems:

Develop and deploy digitally backed licensing and traceability platforms for artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), enabling real-time monitoring of production, automated royalty collection, and transparent fiscal reporting. Governments should pilot these systems in high-intensity mining regions, supported by technical assistance from the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, and EU development funds. Public–Private Partnership Toll Milling and Concentration Hubs:

Establish jointly financed, regulated processing facilities that serve as centralised buying, milling, and record-keeping centres for ASM production. These hubs should integrate digital payment systems to ensure fair compensation, support environmental compliance, and provide verifiable data for taxation and exports. Integration of Microfinance and Cooperative Banking:

Encourage partnerships between microfinance institutions, commercial banks, and mining cooperatives to provide miners with small loans for equipment, safety improvements, and licensing. Linking credit access to verified ore deliveries at toll mills will reduce financial risk and enhance repayment rates. Regulatory and Fiscal Alignment:

Harmonise mining and financial regulations to allow MFIs and digital platforms to operate legally within mining value chains. Governments should ensure that fiscal policies incentivise formalisation rather than penalising informal miners, for instance through graduated tax regimes and royalty rebates for compliant cooperatives. Investment and Offtake Partnerships:

Promote International investment in formalisation systems, toll mills, and traceable supply chains. Structured offtake agreements tied to ASM cooperatives can secure critical mineral supplies for Western industries while ensuring local beneficiation and shared revenue providing necessary stable revenues. Capacity Building and Knowledge Transfer:

Partner with universities, technical institutes, and private firms to deliver training in digital tools, financial literacy, and sustainable mining practices. This will build the institutional and human capital needed to sustain the system long-term.

If implemented together, these measures would create a transparent, self-financing, and inclusive mining ecosystem across Africa—one that simultaneously increases government revenue, reduces corruption, empowers local communities, and strengthens global supply-chain security.

By supporting digital formalisation, Europe and Africa can co-create a model of ethical, high-return, development-aligned investment that transforms artisanal mining from a governance challenge into one of the continent’s greatest economic opportunities.

Further reading:

Core ASM and formalisation frameworks

World Bank – Achieving Sustainable and Inclusive Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM): A Renewed Framework for World Bank Engagement (2024). Sets out a global ASM formalisation and professionalisation agenda; reinforces your argument on ASM as a development lever and the need for digital, legal, and infrastructure reforms.

World Bank – A New Era of Renewal in Artisanal Mining (2025, opinion piece). Summarises global ASM employment (≈45 million directly, >200 million dependent) and highlights ASM’s growing role in critical mineral supply chains.

State of the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Sector (Delve / World Bank reports, 2019–2023). Provides data on ASM production shares (gold, tantalum, tin, cobalt), gender participation, and governance gaps.

World Bank – Formalisation of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining in Ghana (country case study). Offers concrete regulatory and institutional approaches to licensing, ASM zones, and integration with LSM.

Economic multipliers, linkages, and enclave effects

ICMM – The Role of Mining in National Economies (multiple editions). Documents mining’s fiscal contribution, infrastructure spillovers, and multiplier effects when linkages are properly developed.

IFC / World Bank extractives reports – various. Provide data on mining’s share of fiscal revenues, employment multipliers (3–5 indirect jobs per direct job), and procurement linkages.

NBER – Estimating the Footprint of Artisanal Mining in Africa (2025). Uses satellite and geospatial methods to quantify ASM footprints and their overlap with rural poverty and limited infrastructure.

Hilson, G. – multiple papers on ASM in sub‑Saharan Africa. Classic references on “poverty‑driven ASM,” enclave LSM, and the political economy of informality.

Critical minerals, ASM, and energy-transition linkages

Boafo & Arthur-Holmes – ASM and Critical Minerals (2025). Explores the “sustainability transition paradox” where ASM supplies key critical minerals but remains marginalised.

World Bank – Developing Forest-Smart Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) (2016). Addresses environmental and land‑use dimensions of ASM, relevant to graduated standards and cleaner‑tech proposals.

Recent production/supply dynamics papers on ASM copper–cobalt in the DRC Copperbelt (2017–2023). Show the rising share of ASM in cobalt and copper, reinforcing that informal African mining is already structurally significant. (Sciencedirect)

Illicit flows, lost value, and governance

Delve / World Bank – COVID‑19 emergency response and ASM vulnerability reports. Provide qualitative and quantitative evidence on ASM informality, exposure to shocks, and the role of smuggling and illicit financial flows.

UN and OECD reports on illicit mineral trade and IFFs from Africa. While not always providing a single continental number, they support that tens of billions are lost annually through smuggling and under‑reporting.

Africa‑focused analytical pieces (e.g., African Feature Network, policy blogs) on stakeholder prosperity bonds and localised financing mechanisms for mining communities.

Historical and political‑economy perspectives