Over the past few weeks I’ve been a little quieter than usual.

The reason is that I’ve been back in academia.

I was invited to speak at the Governors’ Roundtable for African Central Bank Governors, organised by the Centre for the Study of African Economies at the University of Oxford and hosted at the Saïd Business School. My role was to provide an update on the state of mining, critical minerals and investment across Africa, and to discuss what the next global mining supercycle could mean for the continent.

I have to admit, I arrived expecting a room full of economists who knew very little about mining.

I couldn’t have been more wrong.

I was genuinely impressed by the depth of knowledge in the room. These weren’t academics discussing the industry in the abstract—they were central bank governors and policymakers who understood their countries’ mining sectors in remarkable detail. The conversations were refreshingly candid, focusing not just on the opportunities, but on the very real challenges of designing policies that attract investment, create jobs and ensure their nations capture more value from their mineral wealth.

One discussion, in particular, surprised me.

Going into the roundtable, one of my key policy recommendations was the formalisation of Africa’s artisanal and small-scale mining sector. I expected this to be one of the more controversial ideas. Instead, I found many governors were already thinking along similar lines, with some countries having made significant progress in bringing artisanal mining into the formal economy. Rather than viewing it simply as a law enforcement issue, they recognised both its economic importance and its potential to become a powerful driver of inclusive development if managed properly.

Those conversations were enormously encouraging. They reinforced my belief that many African policymakers are asking exactly the right questions. The challenge is no longer recognising the opportunity—it is building the institutions, investment climate and mining ecosystems capable of turning extraordinary geological wealth into long-term prosperity.

Preparing for the discussion forced me to step back from my usual shorter articles and write two much more substantial research papers. Together they run to more than 50 pages and attempt to answer important questions facing Africa’s resource future.





Below are my remarks, and following that brief summaries of the two papers.

Remarks

I’d like to start with a simple observation. Africa possesses around a quarter of the world’s known mineral reserves. Yet after more than a century of modern mining:

• Africa produces less than 8% of global minerals.

• Mining contributes less than 5% of African GDP.

That should make all of us uncomfortable. Because if geology determined prosperity, Africa should already be one of the richest industrial regions on Earth. Instead, I want to suggest something different. Perhaps Africa doesn’t have a geology problem. Perhaps it has a mining ecosystem problem. That is what this presentation and my paper are about.

In January 2026, I published The Mineral Imperative, a book that argues that minerals are the foundation of modern civilisation and that every major technological, economic and geopolitical transformation ultimately depends on secure access to raw materials. The book examines how critical minerals are reshaping global energy systems, industrial policy, defence, supply chains and international competition, and explores why resource security is becoming one of the defining strategic challenges of the twenty-first century.

The timing could not be more important. I believe the next mining supercycle has already begun. Unlike the China supercycle this one isn’t driven by one country. It is driven by almost every structural force that has ever created a commodity boom:

• industrialisation

• urbanisation

• electrification

• AI

• defence

• energy security

• reindustrialisation

...all happening simultaneously. I don’t think we’ve ever seen that before. People often talk about population Population isn’t the story. GDP is that is what drives mineral consumption and mineral demand growth. As countries become richer they build roads, cities, power stations, data centres, defence industries... Everything we associate with prosperity requires more materials. The OECD expects material demand to continue rising dramatically. The World Bank expects demand for many critical minerals to double, triple and, in some cases, increase 5-10 fold. This isn’t a temporary boom. It’s a structural change in human material metabolism.

Africa should be the biggest beneficiary...

Over the last 75 years the world has tripled its mineral output. Over the last 25 years global mining output has expanded enormously. Where did most of that growth occur? Australia and China both grew their mining industries by over 135% each over the last 25 years. South America, Africa event North America all increased their output by approximately ~20%, only Europe declined production by over 40%.

That surprised me. Because Africa has extraordinary geology and clearly larger proportional reserves than any other place in the world. So I started asking a different question. Why?

The two biggest myths

I think there are two myths that dominate African mining policy.

The first is...

“We have the minerals.

The world will have to come to us.”

I am afraid that simply isn’t true. Capital has choices, capital follows returns, not geology.

The second myth...

“Processing is the answer.”

Again... not necessarily. Processing follows competitive mining ecosystems, it rarely creates them.

Australia didn’t build smelters first. China didn’t become a processing powerhouse without first building an enormous mining and industrial ecosystem. Mining came first. Scale came second. And only when large mining industries had been built did processing follow, and even there it followed only where reagents, energy and infrastructure converged to make processing economic.

What I learned as an investor

For 25 years I invested in mining projects. bMany of them were in Africa. One lesson became obvious. Mining is incredibly difficult everywhere. It takes...15 to 20 years. Hundreds of millions... billions... before producing a single tonne. Returns are often surprisingly modest.

Then Africa adds:

· Higher infrastructure costs.

· Higher financing costs.

· Higher operating costs.

· Higher sovereign risk.

· Longer payback periods.

· Higher taxes.

· Changing fiscal regimes.

· Resource nationalism.

Eventually I realised something. Only exceptional African projects get financed.

When I looked at all of the projects that have been successfully financed in the last 25 years the all had something in common. Compared to projects globally they biggest, the highest grade and the lowest cost per unit. They were the top decile of projects not just in Africa, but globally. Everything else struggles to compete globally. What that means is that despite having 25% of the worlds known mineral reserves only the top 10% of projects made it.

The real competition

Africa often believes it is competing with Chile, Australia, Canada. Africa believed that it had the resources to people would have to come to them. That has not proved true. It is competing with something much bigger its slice of the mining pie. The world is changing. The United States is reopening mines. Europe is reindustrialising. Governments are treating minerals as national security. Capital is becoming more selective. And... for the first time... there is another frontier. The deep ocean.

Regardless of whether people support deep-sea mining... we have to acknowledge something. It exists. World-class deposits have already been identified. China has invested tens of billions of dollars building deep-ocean capability. The United States is now moving rapidly stage 1 commercial mining is set to begin in 2027. If deep-sea mining proves commercially successful... Africa no longer competes only with land or even just resources it must prove that the entire African minerals supply chain can compete on every level. That changes the strategic equation.

So what should Africa do?

This is where I think we have been asking the wrong question. The question isn’t... How do we attract another mine? The question is... How do we build a self sustain mining ecosystem? Countries that consistently attract mining investment all have remarkably similar characteristics.

· Reliable infrastructure.

· Reliable energy.

· Reliable supply chains

· Stable fiscal regimes.

· Secure mineral rights.

· Patient capital.

· Engineering capability.

· Mining services.

· Skilled people.

· Transparent regulation.

In other words... they don’t just have mines. They have mining industries.

My central argument

My argument is actually very simple. For decades... Africa has pursued a top-down model. Attract foreign miners. Hope development follows. Sometimes it does. Often it doesn’t. Billion dollar mines are high tech enclaves, that struggle to integrate and are forced to import much of what they need to produce efficiently and have only minor linkages with local supply chains that are not capable of servicing what they need. Ecosystems capable of working with high tech mining doesn’t start top down, it grows bottom up. You need to build the ecosystem first. Then investment accelerates naturally. Mining becomes larger. Supply chains emerge. Processing becomes commercially viable. Industrialisation follows. Bottom-up. Not top-down.

Closing

I’d like to leave you with one thought. Africa undoubtedly has the geology. But geology has never guaranteed prosperity. Institutions matter. Infrastructure matters. Capital matters. Policy matters. The next mining supercycle may be the greatest economic opportunity Africa has seen in generations. But opportunities are not captured by those who possess resources. They are captured by those who create the most competitive environment in which to develop them. So perhaps the question for all of us is not: Does Africa have the minerals? We already know the answer. The question is: Will Africa build the ecosystem before somebody else builds a better alternative?

Thank you.

I look forward to the discussion.

Paper 1: Will the next mining supercycle pass Africa by?

Africa possesses some of the richest mineral resources on Earth, yet after decades of foreign investment it still accounts for less than 8% of global mineral production. Meanwhile, the world is entering what could become the largest mining supercycle in modern history, driven not by a single factor like China’s industrialisation, but by electrification, artificial intelligence, defence spending, infrastructure, re-industrialisation and economic security all occurring simultaneously.

My central argument is that Africa’s greatest challenge is not geology.

It is competitiveness.

Countries do not become mining superpowers simply because they have minerals. They become mining superpowers because they build the institutions, infrastructure, skilled workforces, supply chains and investment environments that allow those minerals to be developed competitively. Australia and China spent decades building mining ecosystems that eventually turned into the world’s mining giants. Too often, Africa has focused on attracting individual mines rather than creating an industry.

Paper 2: Formalising the Informal: A Framework for Inclusive Mineral Development in Africa Microfinance, Digital Governance, and Toll Milling as Catalysts for Economic Transformation

The second paper looks at what I believe is one of the biggest missing pieces in Africa’s mining strategy.

For decades, governments have concentrated on attracting large-scale foreign mining investment. That remains essential. But large mines take 10–20 years to build, employ relatively few people and often struggle to create the wider economic linkages policymakers hope for.

Meanwhile, between 20 and 30 million Africans already work in artisanal and small-scale mining. Rather than treating this sector simply as an illegal problem to eliminate, I argue it should be viewed as an economic opportunity to formalise.

The paper proposes a framework built around digital licensing, microfinance, cooperative financing, toll milling and transparent mineral purchasing. Instead of criminalising millions of miners, governments could gradually bring them into the formal economy, improving environmental standards, increasing government revenues, creating jobs and allowing local mining businesses to grow into tomorrow’s African mining champions.

Although written for an academic and policy audience, both papers ultimately come back to the same idea.

Africa does not lack mineral wealth.

It does not lack opportunity.

What it lacks is an ecosystem capable of turning geology into long-term prosperity.

The next mining supercycle may be the greatest opportunity the continent has seen in generations. But whether Africa captures it will depend far less on what lies beneath the ground than on the policies, institutions and investment environment built above it.