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Danni's avatar
Danni
4h

Congrats on your Oxford Governors’ Roundtable presentation - I’ve noticed the increasing interest in African investments in general and it’s cool to see your involvement in assessing the mining situation.

Africa seems to be addressed as a whole when comparing it to countries. I’m wondering…which African countries are at the forefront of this shift/market evolution? Are there any clear prototypes of the ideal ecosystem? Sorry if you addressed this in your research papers, I haven’t read them yet (but I will).

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The Visible Invisible's avatar
The Visible Invisible
18h

The 8%-vs-25% gap is the real story hiding under "ecosystem." Reserves sit in the ground regardless of policy. Refining capacity doesn't. Most cobalt mined in the DRC still leaves the continent as ore or matte and gets refined in China, where the highest-margin share of the value chain, commonly put at 60 to 80 percent, gets captured. Formalizing artisanal mining fixes the extraction side. Without midstream refining capacity on the continent, Africa still exports the rock and imports the finished metal at a markup it never got to set.

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