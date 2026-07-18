I’m currently reading Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity and Poverty by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson. (Excellent book so far, by the way.)

The book isn’t about climate. It was making a completely different point: that as the world emerged from the last Ice Age, changing environmental conditions helped encourage many societies to move from nomadic hunter-gatherer lifestyles towards settled agriculture. But in making that argument, the authors briefly mentioned the end of the Younger Dryas.

That sent me down one of my usual research rabbit holes.

The Younger Dryas was a cold period that ended roughly 11,700 years ago. What caught my attention wasn’t simply that the climate warmed—it was the extraordinary speed at which temperatures appear to have changed in Greenland.

The evidence is remarkable.

A classic Nature paper by Severinghaus and colleagues, using nitrogen and argon isotopes trapped within Greenland ice cores, demonstrated just how dramatically colder Greenland was during the Younger Dryas compared with today.

Subsequent work by Buizert et al., published in Science, reconstructed temperatures throughout the last deglaciation and found that while much of the warming after the last Ice Age occurred gradually over around 6,000 years as orbital cycles and atmospheric CO₂ changed, this long-term trend was interrupted by several astonishingly abrupt climate shifts.

Among them were:

a warming of around 10–15°C beginning roughly 14,700 years ago;

a rapid cooling of 5–9°C around 12,800 years ago, marking the onset of the Younger Dryas; and

perhaps most remarkably, an abrupt warming of approximately 8–11°C beginning around 11,600 years ago, signalling the end of the Younger Dryas and the beginning of the Holocene—the stable climatic period in which all recorded human civilisation has developed.

NOAA summarises this final transition rather succinctly:

“At the end of the Younger Dryas, about 11,500 years ago, temperatures in Greenland rose about 10°C in a decade.”

Whether that represents a regional Greenland signal or broader hemispheric change is an important distinction, but either way it is an extraordinary reminder that Earth’s climate system is capable of changing far more rapidly than many people might imagine.

It reminded me of another book, Green Murder (2021), by eminent Australian Geologist Dr. Ian Plimer who is Emeritus Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Melbourne. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he has held professorships at the Universities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Newcastle, published more than 120 peer-reviewed scientific papers, co-edited the five-volume Encyclopedia of Geology. His expertise is in geology, mining and Earth's long-term geological history kind of made him required reading in my circles. His book made another claim that caught my attention—that for roughly 80% of the past 300 million years, Earth has existed without permanent polar ice sheets.

Again, I haven’t independently verified every aspect of that statement, but the broader geological record certainly tells us that today’s ice-covered poles are not the Earth’s permanent state. Over deep geological time the planet has cycled repeatedly between greenhouse worlds and icehouse worlds.

I don’t pretend to be a climate scientist.

But reading these studies has left me with a broader reflection.

The public discussion around climate often presents change as though it is something entirely unprecedented. Yet the geological record tells us that the Earth’s climate has always been dynamic, sometimes gradually, sometimes with astonishing speed.

That doesn’t answer the modern debate about the role of human emissions. Nor does it diminish the importance of understanding anthropogenic climate change. Those are separate scientific questions.

What it does remind me of is something perhaps more important.

Nature is vastly more complex than simple narratives allow.

The climate system has changed dramatically before humans existed. It has shifted abruptly. It has stabilised. It has oscillated over timescales ranging from decades to millions of years.

Perhaps the lesson is not that we know less than we think.

Perhaps the lesson is that we should approach the subject with a little more intellectual humility than is often displayed by either side of the debate.

Sometimes the most interesting discoveries don’t confirm what we already believe.

They simply remind us how little we know about how extraordinary our planet really is. Food for thought.