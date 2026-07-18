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René Hurtado's avatar
René Hurtado
1d

From the point of view of the historical analysis of the surface temperatures of our planet, it is postulated that current temperatures comfortably exceed previous records. This is largely attributed to the increase in CO2 levels in the atmosphere, which have increased from 200 ppm before the Industrial revolution to about 420 ppm today, presumably attributable to human activity. However, some studies based on cores obtained by drilling into millennia-old polar ice suggest that temperatures and CO2 contents similar to or higher than those of today were recorded in periods as close as the Middle Ages and the Roman Empire. It is known that, when the concentration of CO2, methane and other gases in the atmosphere increases, the "greenhouse effect" occurs, which affects an increase in global temperature. However, the opposite causality is also valid, i.e. that the higher the temperature, the higher the CO2 and methane emissions, both due to the release of these gases from the oceans and other phenomena such as the increase in forest fires, decomposition of organic matter or others. Other sources of CO2 and methane are volcanic eruptions (terrestrial or underwater) and underwater hydrothermal vents (also called "vents"). It is postulated that volcanic activity under the ocean is greater proportionally to its surface area than that recorded in land masses due to the thinner earth crust under the oceans. Also, melting ice in West Antarctica an in Greenland cab be attributed mainly to tectonic activity under the ice, and not to anthropogenic causes.

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Chris Whyte's avatar
Chris Whyte
3h

You are quite correct. The most salient fact about the climate is how much it has varied historically.

Climate change is real; there is no persuasive evidence that it is anthropogenic.

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