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The Fertilizer Shock Could be Far Worse than the Oil Shock
Half the world’s food exists because of industrial nitrogen, phosphate and potash. A disruption to those supply chains is not just inflationary — it…
May 25
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Amanda van Dyke
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16
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The New Deep Sea Great Game
The deep sea is the next battle ground for critical minerals, industrial power, military dominance and global influence. How deep-sea mining moved from…
May 24
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Amanda van Dyke
17
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Deep Sea Mining Part 2
The deep sea ocean environment, camparisons to terrestrial mining, the objections answered, deep sea mining compared to international mining standards.
May 17
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Amanda van Dyke
11
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Deep Sea Mining Part 1
The 21st century economy is being rebuilt on minerals.
May 16
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Amanda van Dyke
11
8
How Greenpeace Helped Derail the Cleanest Energy Revolution in History
How the West abandoned cheap, abundant nuclear power — and locked itself into decades of fossil fuel dependence, and what we must learn to make sure…
May 14
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Amanda van Dyke
17
4
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Everything you need to know about Small Modular Reactors (SMR's)
For regular readers of my Substack, the headline numbers will be familiar: nuclear consistently delivers the highest capacity factor of any major power…
May 10
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Amanda van Dyke
33
10
5
AI Will Force a Nuclear Reckoning
Data centres, electrification and energy security are converging on a simple reality: intermittent power cannot carry a modern civilisation—and nuclear…
May 5
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Amanda van Dyke
19
6
1
The Cost of Getting Energy Wrong
How the UK’s net zero experiment is driving up prices, hollowing out industry, and distorting the economics of power
May 1
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Amanda van Dyke
19
1
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April 2026
Metallurgical Coal Has Finally Been Classed a Critical Mineral
What met coal actually is, why it is critical, and why green hydrogen steel is a myth,
Apr 29
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Amanda van Dyke
18
5
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Chemicals: the Silent Giant of the Commodity World
What chemicals actually are, who controls them, and why the consolidation battle now underway has consequences far beyond the sector.
Apr 27
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Amanda van Dyke
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1
The $11 Trillion Engine Beneath the $110 Trillion Economy
The Commodity Quad: Energy, Minerals, Chemicals, and Food, are an interlocking physical hierarchy that form the foundation of the global economy, and…
Apr 26
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Amanda van Dyke
19
3
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Mining in the Grey Zone
An Intelligence Operative's perspective on the Mining Industry
Apr 24
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Amanda van Dyke
8
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© 2026 Amanda van Dyke
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