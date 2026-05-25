Amanda’s Substack

Amanda’s Substack

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The Fertilizer Shock Could be Far Worse than the Oil Shock
Half the world’s food exists because of industrial nitrogen, phosphate and potash. A disruption to those supply chains is not just inflationary — it…
  Amanda van Dyke
The New Deep Sea Great Game
The deep sea is the next battle ground for critical minerals, industrial power, military dominance and global influence. How deep-sea mining moved from…
  Amanda van Dyke
Deep Sea Mining Part 2
The deep sea ocean environment, camparisons to terrestrial mining, the objections answered, deep sea mining compared to international mining standards.
  Amanda van Dyke
Deep Sea Mining Part 1
The 21st century economy is being rebuilt on minerals.
  Amanda van Dyke
How Greenpeace Helped Derail the Cleanest Energy Revolution in History
How the West abandoned cheap, abundant nuclear power — and locked itself into decades of fossil fuel dependence, and what we must learn to make sure…
  Amanda van Dyke
Everything you need to know about Small Modular Reactors (SMR's)
For regular readers of my Substack, the headline numbers will be familiar: nuclear consistently delivers the highest capacity factor of any major power…
  Amanda van Dyke
AI Will Force a Nuclear Reckoning
Data centres, electrification and energy security are converging on a simple reality: intermittent power cannot carry a modern civilisation—and nuclear…
  Amanda van Dyke
The Cost of Getting Energy Wrong
How the UK’s net zero experiment is driving up prices, hollowing out industry, and distorting the economics of power
  Amanda van Dyke

April 2026

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